McDonald's: You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'

When you think of successful American-made businesses, McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is sure to come to mind. They transformed the restaurant business by focusing on a limited menu that is quick to serve to customers and of course, the franchise business model.

Historically, McDonald's has been a great investment as the business rode the wave of highway travel that necessitated quick eats. However, when investing capital it doesn't matter how good the history has been, if the future isn't as bright.

Dividend History

When I'm looking for potential investments, one thing that I value highly is for the company to both pay and grow its dividend. The idea being to shift your focus from the share price to the underlying business and its ability to continue paying out dividends.

Image by author; data source McDonald's Corporation Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

According to the CCC list, McDonald's has paid and increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. That's every year since the mid-1970s and includes periods of high inflation, low inflation, economic booms and busts and all sorts of geopolitical issues that have come to pass.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1976 are shown below.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1976 $0.002 1977 $0.004 133.33% 1978 $0.008 82.86% 1979 $0.013 59.38% 89.45% 1980 $0.018 45.10% 61.71% 1981 $0.023 28.38% 43.72% 66.16% 1982 $0.029 24.21% 32.26% 46.48% 1983 $0.036 23.31% 25.28% 35.38% 1984 $0.042 17.27% 21.56% 27.32% 1985 $0.049 16.04% 18.83% 21.75% 1986 $0.054 9.94% 14.37% 18.04% 40.05% 1987 $0.061 12.79% 12.90% 15.78% 30.23% 1988 $0.068 12.37% 11.69% 13.65% 24.04% 1989 $0.076 11.01% 12.05% 12.41% 19.63% 1990 $0.083 9.92% 11.09% 11.20% 16.36% 1991 $0.091 9.02% 9.98% 11.01% 14.47% 1992 $0.098 8.28% 9.07% 10.11% 12.91% 1993 $0.106 7.64% 8.31% 9.17% 11.39% 1994 $0.117 10.65% 8.85% 9.10% 10.74% 1995 $0.131 12.30% 10.18% 9.57% 10.38% 1996 $0.146 11.43% 11.46% 10.04% 10.53% 1997 $0.161 10.26% 11.32% 10.44% 10.28% 1998 $0.176 9.30% 10.33% 10.78% 9.97% 1999 $0.195 10.64% 10.06% 10.78% 9.94% 2000 $0.215 10.26% 10.06% 10.37% 9.97% 2001 $0.225 4.65% 8.48% 9.00% 9.52% 2002 $0.235 4.44% 6.42% 7.82% 9.13% 2003 $0.400 70.21% 22.99% 17.81% 14.24% 2004 $0.550 37.50% 34.71% 23.05% 16.75% 2005 $0.670 21.82% 41.80% 25.52% 17.71% 2006 $1.000 49.25% 35.72% 34.76% 21.20% 2007 $1.500 50.00% 39.71% 44.88% 24.99% 2008 $1.625 8.33% 34.36% 32.36% 24.87% 2009 $2.050 26.15% 27.03% 30.10% 26.52% 2010 $2.260 10.24% 14.64% 27.53% 26.52% 2011 $2.530 11.95% 15.90% 20.40% 27.38% 2012 $2.870 13.44% 11.87% 13.86% 28.43% 2013 $3.120 8.71% 11.35% 13.94% 22.80% 2014 $3.280 5.13% 9.04% 9.86% 19.55% 2015 $3.440 4.88% 6.22% 8.77% 17.77% 2016 $3.610 4.94% 4.98% 7.37% 13.70% 2017 $3.830 6.09% 5.30% 5.94% 9.83% 2018 $4.190 9.40% 6.80% 6.07% 9.94%

Table and calculations by author; data source McDonald's Corporation Investor Relations. An interactive chart of the data in the table is available here.

For any given year McDonald's dividend growth has seen some large fluctuations as the business has transformed throughout the years. However, as the time frames expand the variance smooths out and McDonald's has delivered 9%+ annualized dividend growth over every rolling 10-year period since 1986.

Payout ratio image

Over the last decade, McDonald's payout ratio, both off earnings and free cash flow, has been relatively consistent. Although both payout ratios have climbed over the last decade with the free cash flow payout ratio ending FY 2018 at 77% and the TTM period at 72%. The average free cash flow payout ratio over the last 10 years comes to 70% and over the last 5 years it sits at 76%.

Quantitative Quality

I like to examine a company's financials as a way to glean how strong the business is as well as just how strong the moat could potentially be.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

Over the last decade, McDonald's has seen its revenue decline from $22.7 B to $21.0 B. That's a decline of roughly 7.5% or 0.9% annually. Since peaking in FY 2013 McDonald's has shown top-line decreases every year since and the TTM period is continuing that trend.

Despite the struggles to grow the top line, McDonald's has managed to grow both its operating and free cash flow. Operating cash flow has grown 21.1% or 2.2% annually over the last decade while free cash flow has grown 11.2% or 1.2% annually.

McDonald's move to being more efficient has led to an uptick in its free cash flow margin from 16.7% in FY 2009 to 20.1% in FY 2018. The TTM period is currently showing a further increase to 22.3%. I want to see the free cash flow margin consistently above 10% which McDonald's more than satisfies.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow ROIC as a way to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is the annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the business. I also like to examine the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash on the balance sheet from both the equity and debt. Like the free cash flow margin, I want to see the FCF ROIC at 10% or higher.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

McDonald's hasn't seen much change to its FCF ROIC; however, the company has maintained solid levels of profitability. From FY 2009 through FY 2018 the FCF ROIC has averaged 15.5% which is well above the 10% threshold that I look for. The FCF ROIC "Net" has been even better with an average at 19.4% over the last decade. From a cash flow generation and profitability standpoint, McDonald's looks very attractive.

To understand how McDonald's uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases.

Prospective investments should maintain a positive FCFaDB the majority of the time. I'm not concerned with year-to-year fluctuations rather it's the trend over the longer term that gives more insight into managements' thought process. If a business is able to generate positive FCFaDB, that means the business has more cash flow produced from its operations than is required to grow and maintain the business as well as reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. Companies that routinely have negative FCFaDB will be forced to seek outside funding, i.e. debt, or sell assets or otherwise worsen the balance sheet in order to make up for the cash shortfall.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

Here's where McDonald's loses some of its luster. Free cash flow has been positive every year over the last decade and has risen over that time. From 2009 through 2018, McDonald's business generated $41.7 B in free cash flow which has allowed management to pay and grow the dividend paying out a total of $29.1 B to shareholders. The FCFaD has been positive every year as well with a cumulative total of $12.6 B.

Unfortunately, it appears that management has been quite aggressive with share repurchases spending a total of $43.6 B to buy back shares. McDonald's FCFaDB has been negative every year over the last decade with a total of $31.1 B of excess spending than cash flow that was generated by the business.

The $43.6 B spent on share repurchases has reduced the share count from 1,107 M in FY 2009 to 786 M in FY 2018. The share count has decreased by 29% or 3.7% per year since the end of FY 2009. Needless to say, the buybacks have done their job.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

As a dividend growth investor I prefer for management of the companies that I own to allocate their free cash flow in the following order:

Re-invest in the business if there're value-adding opportunities Pay and grow the dividend with cash Repurchase shares with remaining cash

A business can only spend more cash than is generated by the business for so long before doing irreparable damage to the underlying business or diluting equity holders.

The following chart shows the ratio of cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Since my preference is for dividends to be paid first than cash-funded share repurchases, I've further broken down share buybacks into cash-funded and outside funding sourced, i.e. cash on the balance sheet, asset sales, or debt.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

As we saw earlier with McDonald's carrying a negative FCFaDB every year, it should come as no surprise that McDonald's has used other sources of cash to make up for the shortfall of cash generated by the business. Approximately, 44% of cash returned to equity holders has been allocated to dividends over the last decade with 56% going to share repurchases.

Unfortunately, those share repurchases have outstripped the cash flow available to buy back shares. Cash-funded share buybacks have accounted for 20% of the cash returned to shareholders which puts the outside sourced (debt, asset sales, cash on the balance sheet) buybacks at 37% of the cash returned to shareholders. That means 71% of the cash spent on share repurchases has come at the expense of the balance sheet.

Image by author; data source McDonald's SEC filings

As you can see in the above chart, equity holders have been stripped of their standing the company quite precipitously. From 2009 through 2014, shareholders accounted for 53% of the business on average. However, as the share repurchases were accelerated that led to a debt now accounting for 125% of the capital structure, i.e. negative equity.

The debt that is held on the balance sheet is starting to be worrisome. For FY 2018 free cash flow only covered interest payments 4.3 times, which is still ample coverage but will eventually become a problem. Likewise, at the end of FY 2018, the total long-term debt on the balance sheet would need 7.4 years of FY 2018's free cash flow to retire and 32.0 years of FY 2018's FCFaD.

In other words, it appears that the debt is here to stay for McDonald's which puts the company at risk of a possible dividend cut if interest rates in the market increase.

Valuation

Given my concerns regarding McDonald's debt level, I'd be very cautious here. That being said if you believe the status quo will remain, i.e. that McDonald's can continue to service its debt obligations, then I wanted to attempt to value the business.

One of the methods that I use to determine the valuation of a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation on those earnings. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate then you invest in the business; if not then you wait or look for other opportunities.

On average, analysts expect McDonald's to report FY 2019 EPS of $8.04 and $8.70 EPS for FY 2020. Analysts also expect McDonald's to show 6.7% annual growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that growth for the following 5 years would come in at 4.0% per year. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% EPS payout ratio.

I like to use the historic P/E ratios that market participants have valued McDonald's EPS at to determine at what P/E ratio future investors might value those EPS. Over the last decade, McDonald's P/E ratio has ranged from ~15x to 30x TTM EPS.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in McDonald's could provide, assuming a purchase price near the current price of $204.26. The return estimates are based off the assumptions listed above. Estimated returns include dividend payments and are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year," and calendar year 2029, "10 Year."

Alternatively, I like to calculate what price would produce the returns that I want. The target returns that I will use to determine the purchase price targets are 10% and 15%, with 15% being a deeply discounted situation.

Based on dividend yield theory, McDonald's appears ~27% overvalued currently, which would peg the fair value around the $150 area plus or minus.

Conclusion

McDonald's is one of the great business success stories over the last 60+ years; however, when we elect to invest our savings we're investing for the future, not the past.

The negatives outweigh the positives when it comes to McDonald's. Primarily declining revenues and a management that has significantly outspent the cash generated by the business which has deteriorated the balance sheet and loaded it up with a mountain of debt. And that's before looking at the valuation which stretched doesn't seem to fully encapsulate just how expensive shares are at this time.

From the current price at just over $200, future returns appear unimpressive unless you believe there will be a further expansion of the P/E multiple from its 10-year highs.

Unless you believe that growth for McDonald's is about to improve substantially, a purchase here does not seem prudent. Due to the issues with the balance sheet as well as the rich valuation, McDonald's appears to be a hold at best and potentially a sell. Over the next week, I will be very seriously contemplating trimming some of my position in McDonald's, if not closing it outright, as I believe the valuation is too high given the potential problems that could arise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice. I may trim or close my position in McDonald's over the next 72 hours.