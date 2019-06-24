Realty Income's 3.7% Yield: Despite New International Forage, It's Worth Considering

In addition to low cost of debt, Realty Income's valuation is near the higher end of its historical range, affording it the opportunity to issue shares at a premium.

Realty Income (O) is a popular monthly dividend-paying REIT that has recently started to invest outside the US. This article considers whether this international forage is a good idea or if the company is now desperate for opportunities. We also consider the company’s portfolio, balance sheet, competitive advantages, dividend, valuation, and conclude with our opinion on whether or not Realty Income is still an attractive investment opportunity for long-term income-focused investors.

Overview

Realty Income (The Monthly Dividend Company) is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. It is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,800 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 586 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history, and has increased the dividend 101 times since public listing in 1994.

At March 31, 2019, Realty Income owned a diversified portfolio of 5,876 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 95.2 million square feet of leasable space. The company’s properties are leased to 261 different commercial tenants doing business in 48 separate industries. Approximately 82% of quarterly rental revenues were generated from retail properties, 12% from industrial properties, and the remaining were from other property types. Physical occupancy rate as of March 31, 2019 was 98.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.2 years.

Fundamentally Strong Portfolio

Realty Income's real estate portfolio primarily consists of freestanding, single-tenant commercial properties that are diversified by tenant, industry, geography and, to a certain extent, property type. Maintaining a well-balanced portfolio of quality real estate leased to strong tenants helps ensure the stability of revenue that supports the payment of monthly dividends. The tables below show the company’s top ten concentration across industries and geographies as of March 31, 2019.

The strength of the portfolio is further enhanced by the experience of the company’s asset management and real estate operations team in maximizing the revenue generated from properties. As one of the most seasoned net lease companies, Realty Income has re-leased or sold over 2,800 properties with expiring leases throughout its history since the IPO. As a result, the company has achieved stable occupancy that has never been below 96% at year-end, while achieving a long-term average rent recapture rate above 100% on re-leasing activity.

Robust Tenant Base

Realty Income leases its commercial properties to high-quality tenants under long-term, net lease agreements, typically in excess of 10 years. The company’s tenant base is very healthy, with over 50% of the revenue generated from properties leased to tenants with investment-grade credit ratings and a weighted average remaining lease term of ~9 years. Risks associated with potential default are further mitigated, as a majority of the top ten tenants of the company are market leaders within their respective industries. Additionally, 95% of Realty Income’s retail rental revenue was generated from tenants with a service, non-discretionary, and/or low price point component to their business. These characteristics allow tenants to operate effectively in a variety of economic environments and to compete effectively with e-commerce.

The table below shows the company’s top 20 tenant concentration and highlights the investment-grade strength of its tenant base.

And per management during the Q1 2019 earnings call:

“We continue to have excellent credit quality in the portfolio with over half of our annualized rental revenue generated from investment-rated tenants. The weighted average rent coverage ratio for our retail properties is 2.8 times on a four-wall basis, while the median is 2.6 times. Our watchlist at 1.6% of rent is relatively consistent with our levels of the first few years.”

An important point to be noted here is that Realty Income’s contractual rent increments have not been as high as its industry peers. While this has limited revenue growth to a certain extent, it has helped the company in building strong relationships and retaining its high-quality tenant base with consistently high occupancy rates which stand out within the industry.

Disciplined Investment Process

All acquisitions made by Realty Income are put through an exhaustive evaluation process before being finalized. During 2018, the company reviewed approximately $32 billion of investment opportunities which underwent a multi-step internal underwriting and legal diligence process, resulting in the selection of $1.8 billion of real estate investments completed during the year.

The company targets properties located in significant markets or strategic locations critical to generating revenue for the tenant. In addition to the real estate, a team of research professionals carefully reviews the characteristics, credit, and overall financial strength of the tenant and its industry. The information gathered on the real estate, tenant, and industry is used to determine the appropriate price for the investment. The viability of the investment is determined relative to replacement cost and leased at rental rates that are generally in line with market rent in order to support long-term investment returns. This rigorous selection process maintains the quality of the investment portfolio and supports the stability of cash flow over time.

As seen in the table above, even though Realty Income has a strong deal flow pipeline, the company exercises a great deal of caution before finalizing on investments.

Access to International Real Estate Markets

In May 2019, Realty Income announced the acquisition of 12 properties located in the United Kingdom for £429 million under long-term net lease agreements with Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSNSF, LSE: SBRY). The transaction was Realty Income's first international real estate acquisition. Founded in 1869, Sainsbury's is a leading grocery operator with over 1,400 grocery and convenience store locations across the UK and Ireland. It is an industry leader with a defensive business model selling non-discretionary consumer goods, which is consistent with Realty Income's existing investment criteria. And to quote management from the Q1 2019 earnings call:

“This represents a natural evolution of our company's strategy and we will continue to grow our international platform as we are well-positioned to capitalize on a significant addressable market in the UK and mainland Europe. From a strategic standpoint, we believe there is a dearth of large institutional buyers pursuing the quality of single tenant net lease assets in Europe that we intend to invest in. Given our portable size, scale and cost of capital advantages, we believe we have a unique ability to execute sizable portfolio transactions with best in class operators.”

Strong Balance Sheet

Realty Income has received an A3, B- and BBB+ rating from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively. These are among the best ratings given to a company in the REIT space. Realty Income ended Q1 2019 with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5x and an interest coverage ratio of 4.5x, which reinforces the strength of its balance sheet. The weighted average maturity of the company’s bonds is approximately 8.5 years, which closely tracks the weighted average remaining lease term.

Realty Income’s size and scale provide both significant access to well-priced capital, as well as the ability to execute large-scale sale-leaseback transactions without creating tenant or industry concentration issues. The company’s cost of capital, developed through a track record of performance and loyal shareholder support, provides the ability to pursue high-quality transactions while generating meaningful earnings growth. Finally, the company’s existing relationships provide access to distinct investment opportunities for accretive acquisitions, unavailable to competitors in the industry.

The Dividend

Since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994, it has increased the annual dividend every year at a compound average annual growth rate of approximately 4.6% and has never cut its dividend. This is one of only five REITs in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, which includes companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least 20 years.

Premium Valuation

As seen in the graph above, Realty Income is currently trading at a P/FFO LTM and P/FFO FY+1, higher than the historical average of the last 6 years. When compared to its industrial REIT peers, Realty is trading at a large premium valuation, especially considering the dividend yield is below the net lease peer average of 5.0%. We believe the company’s proven long track record and “blue chip” status in the space justify the premium.

FFO is expected to increase over the next couple years, as seen in the table below, primarily driven by Realty Income’s substantial acquisition pipeline.

At an average, analysts believe the stock is slightly overvalued. We believe that the company’s premium valuation is justified on account of its self-sufficient strategy of driving growth through accretive acquisitions made by the combination of issuing equity at a premium valuation and having access to low-cost debt.

Conclusion

Although Realty Income’s current valuation is at the higher end of its historical range, we believe the dividend growth remains very safe, thanks to the company’s competitive advantages, including its strong balance sheet, large scale and powerful relationships. We also believe the company’s new non-US investments are consistent with Realty Income’s overall strategy and not a call for concern. If you are trying to time the market by waiting for a significant price pullback before you buy, you may actually get it (eventually), and we wish you good luck. However, a better strategy than trying to time the market is to simply buy high-quality companies and hold them for the long term. For these reasons, we have ranked Realty Income #6 in our recent article titled "Market Too Hot? Top 10 Big Dividend REITs Worth Considering." If you are an income-focused investor, Realty Income remains an attractive monthly income investment that is worth considering for your prudently diversified, long-term, income-focused portfolio.

