Dividend Growth Investing: Insights Into The Beat The TSX Strategy

The strategy would have produced twice as much wealth as investing in the S&P/TSX 60 index in the last 19 years.

The strategy has produced an average annual return of ~17%. It only produced a negative return 1 year out of the past 24 years.

The Beat the TSX (BTSZ) strategy has been a popular investment strategy as it was popularized by University of Guelph professor David Stanley and later advocated by investment professional Ross Grant. The main reasons for its popularity are its ability to beat the S&P/TSX 60 on a consistent basis going back prior to even the 1990s and its administrative ease in terms of the lack of fundamental or technical analysis required to accomplish this and low trading costs associated with the strategy.

The approach works as follows:

1) Obtain a list of the constituents of the S&P/TSX 60.

2) Select the top ten TTM yielding stocks in the index.

3) Purchase these equities in equal parts and hold for one year at which point the list is regenerated and the process is repeated, usually January 1st of every year.

There is nothing saying the process has to be done annually, perhaps biannually might be preferred but will increase trading costs. The approach was further revised by Ross Grant to include the following two caveats:

1) Remove income trusts as most are oil-related stocks and tend to be unstable.

2) If a company in the portfolio announces a dividend cut throughout the year it is to be sold and the next stock down the list is to be bought, as a dividend cut usually signals financial hardship and instability.

The purpose of this article is to backtest this strategy and demonstrate some interesting insights.

The table below shows the portfolio mainstays and likely will be mainstays as they show are in the portfolio at least 15 of the 24 years under analysis.

Company Ticker Bell Canada (BCE) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) Bank of Montreal (BMO) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) The Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Telus Corporation (TU) Emera Incorporated (EMA)

It shouldn't be too surprising that 5 of the 6 big banks are in the portfolio at least 15 times in the last 24 years (Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is in the portfolio 14 of the 24 years) as they are typically the highest-yielding companies in the S&P/TSX.

Below we can see the total returns plotted since 1997 (the earliest we could obtain data). As we can see the returns were substantial in the 1990s and early 2000s (as high as 40%), partly because the market in general was hot due to the tech boom, telecom stocks like BCE and TU went on such a tear. Dividend yields were also a fair bit higher than present day as well as shown below.

The strategy has produced an average annual return of ~17% and a Sharpe Ratio of 1.4. It only produced a negative return 1 year out of the past 24 years, which was in 2009.

What is interesting is that the dividend yield has averaged 7%, meaning it has accounted for almost half of the total return in that time and is almost always able to offset capital gains losses.

However, it has underperformed its long-term average the past 10 years, partly because yields and equity returns have not been as strong.

Let's compare the total return performance to the S&P/TSX 60 by using the iShares index (XIU). It would have been interesting to do a comparison previous to 1999 to see the relative performance throughout the technology boom, but 1999 was the earliest we could get data for XIU.

Since 2000 the average return of the BTSX has fallen to ~13%. However, this is still better than the XIU which has averaged ~10% and did -27% in 2009 and has had more years of negative returns. The Sharpe Ratio was 1.4 for the BTSE and 0.55 for the XIU.

Below we see the relative performance if $1,000 had been invested in 2000.

As we can see, the amount of capital you would have obtained over the 19 years analyzed utilizing the BTSX strategy is more than twice what would have been earned under the simple market indexing strategy (~$9,000 under the BTSZ and $4,300 under the XIU).

One could argue that the gap is partly explained by the fact the performance of the XIU was terrible in the early 2000s just after the tech crash which is where we started the analysis, which gave the BTSZ a "leg up" and if we started the analysis 5 years earlier or later, the gap may shrink. However, what makes the BTSX strategy work is the fact that you are limiting yourself to blue-chip companies, which tend to be stable and it ties to the idea that they are stable enough that they can give a lot of money out and offset capital gains losses if they occur.

Capital gains can also be substantial, but often arise from stocks in the bottom 5 positions in terms of the TTM dividend yield. They are often blue-chip companies that have fallen out of favour and are new to the list of holdings as the price has gotten routed but the dividend remains the same and therefore increases the TTM dividend yield.

One possible downside to the strategy is its lack of diversification as shown below:

As alluded to above, the strategy will always be heavily tilted towards financials, especially the big 6 banks as they are almost always the highest dividend yield companies in the S&P/TSX 60. Financials have held an average weight of 65% the last 24 years in this portfolio strategy, telecommunications stocks have averaged 13%, consumer staples/discretionary stocks have averaged 10%, and everything else which is mostly utilities, industrials, and restaurants have averaged 15%.

One could argue that you would get similar investment results by investing in a dividend ETF such as the iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (XEI) or the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV). This is true, but these indexes come with 0.22-0.4% MERs. Consider the fact that at most you would be turning over 5 stocks in a given year. Most discount brokerages will do $5-7/trade, so the expense to manage this portfolio would be $50-70 per year as you have to sell stocks that fall off the list and buy ones that come on. With lower amounts of capital (under $30,000) the dividend ETF may be more suitable as far as the MER goes. However, as your amount of capital rises the MER goes down significantly under the BTSZ strategy as the trading expenses in absolute dollars stay relatively constant at $50-70 annually.

Anyone interested in following this strategy should still be wary to do research on the stocks they hold, as companies that have high yields are considered "cheap." They are cheap because the share price has fallen due to unfavourable prospects associated with the company but the dividend has not, and can easily pass through the filter. This has not been adjusted for in our analysis, but companies that have an unfavourable outlook are often in danger of having to cut their dividend and may witness further declines in their share price if earnings are expected to deteriorate and should therefore not remain or be added to the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.