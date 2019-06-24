Canopy Growth: Not Going Well

The company forecasts current quarter harvests of 34,000 kg will nearly quadruple the December quarter levels while demand has soured.

On the path to inevitable success, Canopy Growth (CGC) continues to hit bumps in the road. The stock fell 8% following the release of outdated March quarterly results, in another sign that the leading cannabis company and the sector just aren't ready for prime time yet. My bearish investment case remains intact.

More Delays

One of the biggest issues for Canopy Growth is that the stock is priced for perfection, so any market delays will hit the stock price. The fact that the premier cannabis stock is only reporting March quarterly results some 80 days after the quarter-end is problematic. Investors in the rapidly changing sector want updated financial information and ideally revenue numbers through April and May by now would be ideal.

Based on analyst estimates going into the weekend before updating numbers based on FQ4 results, Canopy Growth trades at about 11 to 14x forward sales estimates. The stock trades in the range of the other Canadian cannabis leader in Aurora Cannabis (ACB), but the big part of the problem is that these stocks are far more expensive than other Canadian players such as HEXO (HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI).

Even worse, Canopy Growth spent a large section of the earnings report and the earnings call to discuss fiscal year numbers. The cannabis industry has grown exponentially in the last year that financial numbers from 2018 are virtually worthless. The only relevant numbers are the FQ4 or March quarter financials in comparison to the June quarter or FY20 forecasts.

In this regard, the most meaningful discussion was the harvest forecasts. The large cannabis company forecast the following harvest growth:

FQ1'20E - 34,000 kg

FQ4'19A - 14,469 kg

FQ3'19A - 7,556 kg

Canopy Growth is quickly going from a licensed square footage of 600,000 to a goal of 4.8 million sq. ft within just over a year. The amount harvested in the current quarter will reach the market in the 2H of the year.

Huge Losses

Canopy Growth spent a lot of the quarterly financials to remind investors that the large losses are reflective of the investments made for future growth. A better way to phrase these investments in operating losses is the concept of bleeding edge. The company is building out global operations in the hope that regulatory bodies approve cannabis sales in the future without restrictions that prevent involvement of foreign corporations.

A prime example is the adjusted EBITDA loss that surged in the quarter. Canopy Growth generated a $C97.7 million loss, up from C$75.1 million.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ4'19 earnings release

A prime reason is that cannabis sales dipped in the quarter. During FQ4, Canopy Growth only sold 9,326 kg, down from 10,102 kg in the prior quarter. The booming Canadian recreational market isn't coming to fruition.

Despite having inventory questions, Canopy Growth actually saw the average selling price per gram dip to C$7.49 per gram, down 11% from the C$8.43 in the prior March quarter. The selling prices were up slightly from the prior quarter, but the inventory was weak. A different story will occur in the next few quarters as the Canopy Growth inventory scenario goes from the 7,556 kg harvested in FQ3'19 and available in FQ4'19 to 34,000 kg harvested in FQ1'20 and available in FQ2'20.

In total, Canopy Growth reported a quarterly loss of C$323.4 million. A big reason for the massive losses is the desire of the company to attempt to service medical cannabis patients all around the world in global markets not exactly ready for prime time.

Source: Canopy Growth June 2019 presentation

The ultimate problem in the investment story and the reason the stock is down to $40 is the disconnect between gross margin projections and the harvest numbers. The company expects gross margins to return to 40% from a meager 16% in the last quarter, but the biggest question is whether the numbers are realistic with the projections for the June quarter harvests to nearly quadruple the December quarter levels.

While CEO Bruce Linton addressed a question on the earnings call on whether the gross margin forecasts included competition from smaller players ramping up production, he gave a concerning answer that disregarded the true threat of competition:

Yes. It does. Our expectation of how much and how quickly it comes onstream, I think, might be informed by our experience. I would also say that there is a very different -- big difference between growing some bug quality versus producing an API extract kind of level and getting things into a form factor that actually rely on a bottling plant or vape technologies we've created or the chocolate factory area that's licensed.

The problem with these comments is that they justify overproduction because Canopy Growth Corporation doesn't properly respect smaller industry players. Whether or not the quality matches that of Canopy Growth might be debatable, but investors shouldn't doubt that HEXO or OrganiGram can produce quality cannabis products that can pressure prices and margins.

The financials remain on the bleeding edge due to global expansion all year. Even if Canopy Growth reaches the forecasted C$1 billion revenue annual run rate or the equivalent of $C250 million on a quarterly basis, the gross margin targets aren't impressive.

At a 40% gross margin, gross profits hit C$100 million. With the FQ4 operating expenses at C$136 million based on stripping out the non-cash charges for share-based expenses and the one-time charges for acquisition expenses, Canopy Growth is still far from profitable.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ4'19 earnings release

Investors have to believe that gross margins reach 50% for C$125 million in gross profits and operating expenses decline during a massive growth spurt for Canopy Growth to even approach breakeven. This is all supposed to occur in a market with cannabis inventory surging.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth continues to make aggressive investments in domestic Canadian and international operations that appear more backed by the desire to build a cannabis empire than financial prudence. The stock is headed lower until the company can materially cut the losses. That isn't likely to occur when Canopy Growth floods the market with inventory and government regulations push back consumables hitting the market until 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.