Buy 90% First Lien TCG BDC At A Sizable Discount To NAV And 9.6% Yield Before It Rallies 20%+

We start by reiterating our investment philosophy to better explain the components and though process leading to our bullish position on this.

Reiterating Our Philosophy and How It Relates To TCG BDC

Toward the beginning of the year, Williams Equity Research added TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) to the BDC sleeve's "Contenders" for an allocation to the Institutional Income Plus ("IIP") marketplace portfolio. More recently, we raised CGBD up to a 2.0% and 11.43% allocation of the overall portfolio and BDC sleeve, respectively, making it the 9th BDC currently included in the IIP strategy. As our subscribers and followers often see us note, we believe the optimal risk-adjusted returns within the BDC sector today occur when a higher-quality name trades below its intrinsic and relative value. This is opposed to a "dumpster diving" approach, which has its merits in the very early stages of a still-unrecognized economic recovery. We are a long ways from that.

We'll be enthusiastic as the individual pictures above when the time is right, but we strongly believe that is not now. When the cycle inevitably turns, we will have spent years proactively and diligently constructing and fine-tuning the portfolio to be as durable as possible. From a practicality standpoint, it'll be less stressful and time-consuming to buy the higher-quality names we've already pinpointed and heavily researched on the way down. Effectively, we'll already know exactly which names we want to own and buy when cracks develop in the market.

From a practicality standpoint, it'll be less stressful and time-consuming to buy the higher-quality names we've already pinpointed and heavily researched on the way down. Effectively, we'll already know exactly which names we want to own and buy when cracks develop in the market.

On the other hand, we recognize the futility in trying to time the end of a bull market and the nearly invisible, but no less punishing, impact allocating too conservatively causes on investor returns over the long term. Just ask anyone who went to all cash in March 2009, only to falter thereafter to get back in. There are many out there, including a few I know personally. Whenever a "mid-quality" BDC sells off to extreme levels, as Monroe Capital Corporation did not long ago, we do not hesitate to recommend long positions in those companies as well, though we'll go out of our way to inform subscribers that these are higher-risk opportunities.

As part of this never-ending process, we constantly evaluate both our current holdings as well as potential new additions to the portfolio. This takes many forms but boils down to a multi-faceted quality ranking (management, asset quality, loan terms and structure, default rates, recovery rates, etc.), coupled with a relative and absolute analysis of where its multiple should be. In this kind of richly valued market, we've noted that about one in twenty deep analyses results in a modification to the Institutional Income Plus portfolio. During periods of greater dislocation/volatility and lower overall multiples, that ratio is closer to one in five.

If a BDC's portfolio, track record, and management are all sufficiently high-quality, its multiple attractive, and that multiple is attractive relative to peers (Why is this last part so important? If the new stock wasn't favorable on a relative basis, we'd buy or allocate more to a competitor instead), we strongly consider an allocation. This set of variables rarely aligns, and even more so when the market is near all-time highs. It makes our job more difficult, but also means that performance tends to be strong on the stock we do allocate to.

A quick glance at the weighted distribution yield confirms this, with the average weighted yield of the BDC sleeve at 8.51% as of Friday's close, which is a massive spread over treasuries, and particularly so given the types of BDCs included. The fact that they are majority floating-rate portfolios is another major bonus versus traditional fixed-income.

Given we are fortunate to have new subscribers and followers on a regular basis, we believe it helpful to occasionally reiterate our philosophy and strategy.

Now That The Stage Is Set: Who Is Behind TCG BDC?

Now that we've provided the foundation, what led us to TCG BDC and to give it a meaningful 11.43% allocation within the BDC sleeve?

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit part of the larger Carlyle Group (CG) organization. We maintain a 3.0% allocation to The Carlyle Group, which has performed extremely well since the initial recommendation was made. In fact, our public article on The Carlyle Group is still the most recent, despite being published in January due to the lack of coverage the stock gets. Specifically, CG is up well over 40% on a capital gains and total return basis, respectively, since its formal inclusion in the IIP service.

Our lead portfolio manager has personally worked with both Carlyle's Private Equity and Credit divisions throughout his career performing due diligence and risk management for large financial institutions.

In short, we've been in Carlyle's New York offices, met with its management team several times over many years, and reviewed track record information across its organization that it rarely advertises publicly.

High-Level Statistics and Updates

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

The portfolio's growth to well over $2 billion puts in the class of larger BDCs. This is important for several reasons, including obtaining cost-effective leverage, distributing fixed costs across a larger asset base, and enhanced diversification. In fact, the $1.5-4.0 billion portfolio size at fair value has historically been a "sweet spot" of outperformance, and most of our BDC allocations fall into this category.

TCG BDC saw a meaningful increase in net asset value ("NAV") per share from $17.09 to $17.30 year over year, and its last twelve-month ("LTM") dividend yield of nearly 10% is accretive to the BDC sleeve's aforementioned average of just under 9%. Management also purchased approximately one million shares at an average price of $14.70, which is modestly (3.5%) below the current price, resulting in a $0.04 increase in net assets per share. The Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC is a joint venture with another Carlyle entity which provides the public BDC greater diversification and the ability to co-invest alongside the largest institutional investors.

In terms of the trends in net asset value, distribution rate, and leverage, TCG BDC is performing very well. Let's move to an analysis of new loan originations and the existing portfolio.

Portfolio Review

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Q1 2019 saw a significant jump in net investment activity relative to prior periods. The allocation to first-lien positions within TCG BDC's holdings remains strong at 77% and approximately 88% after including second-lien debt. At first glance, this is among its stronger peers but not necessarily remarkable. At first glance.

Further incorporating the underlying portfolio to the JV Credit Fund, which is 96% first-lien debt, TCG BDC's stake pushes its first-lien position to the 90% level and nearly 100% combined first- and second-lien allocation. This is extremely strong even relative to the likes of heavyweights Golub Capital Corp. (GBDC), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), and Main Street Capital (MAIN) - the latter two having much higher percentage equity than TCG BDC in their respective portfolios.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

We appreciate Main Street and Goldman Sachs' greater allocation to equity, as when managed properly, it results in the potential for larger special dividends BDC investors crave.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Special distributions are much more difficult to produce with an effectively all-credit portfolio as Golub and TCG BDC maintain. TCG BDC has, however, historically paid $0.07-0.20 per share in special dividends since 2015. That's the trade-off for the durability and safety of a primarily first-lien portfolio.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Given TCG BDC's $2.16 billion in assets at fair value, we expect strong diversification by loan, issuer, and industry. Anything less is a problem. TCG BDC derives 21% and 22% of its loans by fair value from its top 10 and 11-25 largest borrowers. That is good. As are the industry concentrations, the largest of which is Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals at 13%. We can see via the graphs on the right that the exposure to the Credit Fund adds material diversification to the publicly traded BDC. As we'd expect, 99% of TCG BDC's investments are floating-rate, providing additional security if and when interest rates eventually rise.

Every Retail BDC Investor's Favorite Subject: Non-Accruals

I'm going to go on what appears to be a tangent here, but stick with me. Imagine you are the general manager of an F1 team. This is what ruins your day:

If your head driver was Romain Grosjean or Andrea de Cesaris, for example, you'd get tired of the frequent crashes. Wrecks (defaults and non-accruals for BDCs) cost a lot of time and money. Your confidence in the driver is shaken with each did-not-finish ("DNF") race result. On the surface, you'd be very tempted to hire a driver that has never crashed. Intuitively, however, we know that a driver who never crashes might be even worse than one who crashes too often. F1 drivers are in the business of taking risk, and all their competitors are doing the same. A driver who never crashes isn't really a racing driver, as my favorite driver, the late Aryton Senna, would likely agree. In F1, for example, there have been only seven races in its entire history in which all starting cars actually finished the race. Similarly, few BDCs manage four consecutive quarters without a non-accrual.

Contrary to popular belief, we want a BDC's management team to "crash" occasionally. If a BDC has no non-accruals over a long period of time, it probably isn't taking enough risk or allocating to a sufficient number of sectors. As resilient as many BDC portfolios are, don't kid yourself: these are still risky high-yield investments when it comes down to it. Diversification and top-quality underwriting will mitigate most, but never all, of the inherent risks.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Fortunately for TCG BDC, the portfolio has experienced very few DNFs. As of the end of Q1 2019, two borrowers representing 0.8% of the portfolio at fair value were on non-accrual status. Management has been transparent about the two companies and issued positive comments during the most recent quarterly calls. We take their optimistic attitude with a grain of salt, but the risk is minimal regardless. These loans are 2.6% of amortized cost, meaning most of the write-downs have already taken place. 98% of the investments have a risk rating between 1 and 4, which generally (rounds to 100%) result in a full repayment of the loan. We'll be keeping a close eye on the 11.23% categorized as risk rating 3 to ensure it doesn't deteriorate into 4s or 5s (note that category 4 rose marginally from 6% to 10% of the portfolio last quarter). TCG BDC has maintained consistent exposures over time, suggesting the portfolio is unlikely to generate negative surprises.

A problematic situation we often encounter is when the risk ratings of a portfolio do not align with the positions in the capital structure touted by management.

Source. "Uh, who's in charge here again?"

For instance, let's say management takes every chance it gets to reiterate the 90%+ allocation to first-lien senior secured loans, yet it has several percent of the portfolio rated 5 or worse. Underwriting standards are questionable if this type of circumstance lasts for more than a quarter or two. TCG BDC's portfolio is performing exactly as we'd expect given its weight to first- and second-lien loans.

Financial Performance

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

TCG BDC previously paid a much lower dividend and experienced NAV issues in late 2017-early 2018 (in addition to the pre-IPO selling pressure we'll discuss shortly), so we wanted to see Carlyle improve before we considered an investment. This is illustrated by the decline in NAV from $18.09 in Q1 of 2018 to the Q4 2018 bottom of $17.09. Carlyle has also increased the weighted average yield from 9.31% two years ago to 9.85% as of the end of Q1 2019, which has been difficult to achieve given where interest rates have been. Debt-to-equity remains moderate at 1.04x but up significantly from 0.71x in Q1 2018. This is strongly influenced by the recent relaxation of debt ratio limits applicable to the BDC tax structure.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Interest income has risen substantially to $44.5 million quarterly, but so has interest expense due to the increase in debt ratios mentioned previously. Strong portfolio performance and minimal non-accruals contributed to a significant increase in net investment income, from $22.4 million in Q1 2018 to $27.6 million last quarter. Keep in mind that shares outstanding have actually declined a couple percent over this time period.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

2019's distribution coverage rate of 122% is also highly favorable and does not include the additional 14 cents per share due to realized appreciation and share repurchases.

Although interest expense has increased meaningfully, the terms are good at LIBOR + 225 basis points (37.5 basis points fee on the unused portion) at the TCG BDC level and effectively identical LIBOR + 225 basis points (50-75 basis points fee on the unused portion) facility on the Credit Fund. TCG BDC ended the quarter with $40.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $252.0 million in available credit combined via the standard and SPV facilities.

The Other Key Reason We Waited on TCG BDC

As individuals who spend considerable time reviewing and negotiating the terms of private deals on the institutional side, we are accustomed to the liquidity terms of private BDCs and the impact of those parameters on the fund once it goes public. Our successful recommendation on Bain Capital's BDC (BCSF) shortly after its IPO was a direct consequence of having performed due diligence on the portfolio while working on the institutional side. As a result, we pay careful attention to how the "pre-IPO" shares are treated. In TCG BDC's case, the board of directors permitted shares purchased in the private vehicle to be sold over time to minimize their impact on the public entity's share price. Albeit difficult to find in an unassuming 8-K filing, the terms are fairly well-defined:

Under the Lock-Up, investors could not transfer Pre-IPO Shares until certain specified dates, upon each of which 25% of Pre-IPO Shares would be released and thereafter permitted to be traded (each such date, a "Release Date"). Release Dates have occurred on December 11, 2017, June 9, 2018 and December 6, 2018, and the final Release Date was scheduled for June 4, 2019. Following approval by the Board, the final Release Date has been changed from June 4, 2019 to May 13, 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the sale of the ore-IPO shares has put pressure on the publicly traded stock. The final release of the pre-IPO shares recently occurred, meaning the stock is likely to perform better going forward. Why? Huge amounts of additional stock being sold on the open market on a quarterly basis will no longer occur. As we noted in discussions around the distribution, TCG BDC has ample capacity to increase the distribution going forward and is likely to do so in the coming quarters if current trends persist.

Conclusion

TCG BDC's 9.6% dividend yield relative to its risk profile and portfolio quality is very attractive. It also trades with a 12% discount to NAV, which is no longer justified now that the final tranche of its pre-IPO shares have hit the market, coupled with the very high percentage first-lien loans (80%+) and very low non-accrual rate (<1.0%). TCG BDC is already structured to trade at $17.0-18.0 per share, with a return to previous highs reasonably probable.

It traded above $20 in late 2017, when many of the positive characteristics we've highlighted were not applicable. While we reserve specific entry and exit points for subscribers, due to the high first-lien allocation, practically non-existent equity exposure, very low non-accruals, and conservative distribution coverage, we are targeting a 30% total return in TCG BDC for the next 12 months.

As always, thank you for reading and following - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long CG, BCSF, GSBD, GBDC, CGBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may enter into long or short positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article at any time.