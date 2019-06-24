Spotify, Part 2: Future Plans And Valuation

Important to look at the upcoming licensing deals that it will strike with the Big 3 - Sony, Warner and Universal and how this will affect future gross/operating margin.

In Part II of this series on Spotify (SPOT) I will discuss and evaluate Spotify's future plans and how it plans to compete against its competitors as well as drive future growth. I will also be discussing Spotify's financials in terms of estimating future revenue (in 2023) based on assumptions about premium subscriber growth, monthly ARPU changes as well as the overall total addressable market for the global music streaming industry. I will argue that despite increasing competition and declining ARPU, Spotify can (with conservative estimates) still manage to double its annual revenue within 5 years through continued overseas expansion.

Spotify's Future Plans

Overseas expansion strategy and risks Spotify as an all-encompassing audio platform

Overseas expansion and risks

As mentioned in Part I of my Spotify series, despite increasing competition in the streaming space (particularly in the US), Spotify is the undisputed global leader and it continues to expand. For example, Spotify recently launched its services in one of the few large countries that it is still absent from - India. In under a week, it managed to get 1 million paid and free subscribers. While many were quick to point out the many obstacles and difficulties Spotify faced (which are also indicative of the same risks it faces in other parts of the world), I remain optimistic that expanding Spotify's global reach is necessary.

I will first discuss the risks and obstacles it encountered in India as well as the rest of the world.

Lack of first-mover advantage. Firstly, in entering these new markets, it no longer enjoys the first-mover advantage that it previously had in entering Europe and Latin America. For example, in India, Gaana in Dec 2018 claimed to have 80 million MAUs and that it was the market leader by quite a wide margin. Even before Spotify's entry into India, the general perception in India is that while Saavn is used mainly by people in ‘metro’ cities, Apple Music is for the niche English speaking market and Gaana is popular among the masses. Elsewhere in the world, Boomplay had first-mover advantage in Africa and already boasts 35 million MAUs as Spotify has just begun to enter the African market. Unlike Spotify, it already has licensing deals with Universal and Warner Music in Africa as well as numerous independent/micro labels. This makes it an uphill climb for Spotify as "Spotify will have to spend a lot of time and money discussing agreements with individual artists," making it difficult to build a complete music catalogue.

Localised streaming services. Spotify is not just facing increasing competition but they are also facing better competition in the form of localised streaming apps that have a better understanding of local music and tastes. In India, Gaana claims to have the largest library of Punjabi music, particularly Punjabi pop, which is India's biggest non-film music segment (regional music makes up 35% of all music in India). Gaana's approach in securing regional music from independent and smaller labels have paid off in a big way as it recently announced that it has 100 million MAUs while its revenue has increased 100%. As such, Gaana is confident that it will remain the market leader despite Spotify's entrance. Gaana's CEO said that "our understanding of the Indian market powered by [seven years of] data from Indian consumers” will be the big differentiator, unlike the West, we don’t have defined genres of music consumption, there’s no rock, there’s no pop.” Orissa PostThe same can be said in the Middle East where according to a MIDiA Research report, Anghami is the biggest player in the Middle East due to it having the most popular local content on its app. Anghami has also been in the Middle East for over 5 years and had the time to make the necessary adjustments to suit the local conditions. For example, it found that because the 3G internet is relatively slow and expensive, a big percentage of the population uses low-end devices; it found that many users could not download the app itself thus they've readjusted by creating a Progressive Web App (PWA) as seen below which offers almost the same experience as an app without having to download them. This leads to the overall conclusion that:

“With the exception of Latin America, local players – Tencent, KKBox, Line etc. – are the platforms that have succeeded in emerging markets, not Apple or Spotify." Source: Medium

Growth opportunities. Despite the challenges Spotify faces in the rest of the world, I am still bullish on Spotify's ability to take advantage. A recent Rolling Stones article on the available opportunity in India makes clear that it is still worth Spotify's time to expand even if it may never claim market leader position. Despite enjoying significant growth (subscription revenue in India tripled in 2017), the music streaming industry is still incredibly under-developed in India, as with other emerging markets. The per-head (capita) yearly spend on recorded music is a mere $0.10, the lowest number of any country in the IFPI report. More importantly, despite not having a first-mover advantage, Spotify is not too late. According to the article which cited a Deloitte/IMI’s report, only 6.4 percent of India’s eligible population used a music streaming service (YouTube, Gaana, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, JioSaavn) in 2018. This is so far from the 47.3% penetration rate in the US that it is clear that there is enough room for a major player such as Spotify. Hence, despite not having the same advantages that it had in North America, Latin America and Europe, I believe that the rest of the world (particularly India, Middle East and Africa) is so under-developed that even if Spotify fails to emerge as the market leader, gaining a significant market share of the continuously developing market would be enough.

All Encompassing Audio Platform

Spotify is not content to just be the app for users to stream music but is instead trying to create a comprehensive eco-system for all audio needs. This is in line with its goal of creating a Spotify where 20% of content streamed is non-music. I believe that this is important in order to compete with localised apps as well as the eco-system created by YouTube, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Podcast trend: Beyond streaming music, Spotify has also become one of the main apps that users turn to when they want to listen to podcasts. According to media research firm Edison, 53 per cent of Spotify users aged 12-24 listened to a podcast in the last month, up 21 percentage points from 2018. This is in line with the growing popularity of podcasts in general. According to the same report, Edison estimates that 144 million Americans (aged 12+) will have listened to a podcast by 2019, with 62 million listening on a weekly basis. Another report by Statista estimates that podcast listeners would double to 132 million listeners in the US by 2022.

Source: Edison Research

Podcast advertising revenue: Despite the recent ramp-up in the popularity of podcasts in the US and around the world, this has not been matched by a similar rise in podcast advertising revenue. Hence, industry experts are particularly excited about the potential growth in podcast-advertising revenue. According to a report by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, advertisers only spent around $314 million in advertisements in US podcasts in 2017 and $479.1 million in 2018 (52% YoY growth). This pales in comparison to other forms of digital advertising. According to Recode, $68.5 billion was spent on TV ads, $22.8 billion for internet search ads and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) alone did $39.9 billion in 2017. The best comparable is Radio and advertisers spent $17.6 billion on radio advertising in 2017. Hence the gulf between podcast advertising and other forms of advertising are getting industry experts excited over the potential of podcast advertising revenues. Edison Research estimates that roughly 67 million Americans listened to podcasts at least once a month in 2017, hence the $314 million in revenue would suggest that average advertising revenue per monthly podcast listener for 2017 was $4.68. Contrast this to what advertisers are paying for radio listeners. Nielsen estimates that there were around 243 million AM/FM radio listeners in the US in 2017. Thus the $17.6 billion in advertising revenue suggests that the average advertising revenue per monthly radio listener was $72.45.The wide disparity between average advertising revenue per listener for radio and podcast suggests that there is a huge runway of growth for podcast companies and creators. Nielsen is particularly bullish on podcast advertising (see below quote) due to what it believes is higher Return Of Investment (ROI) as compared to other forms of advertising. This should allow podcast advertising revenue to continue to enjoy substantial growth with the Interactive Advertising Bureau suggesting that it will hit $1 billion by 2021.

Podcast listeners are driven by an interest in learning new information. Perhaps this is why the majority of podcast ads we’ve tested in this study outperform even video pre-roll in driving key brand metrics. The most effective podcast ads tested were host read, capitalizing on podcast listeners’ strong relationships with their favorite hosts.

Spotify's newfound focus on podcasts can be seen in its recent update to the mobile app where 'Your Library' now has two main sections - Music and Podcasts

I will now discuss Spotify's strategy regarding podcasts and how it fits in its overall plans as well as how it can compete with other podcast platforms such as Apple.

Spotify's strategy (user experience & discovery): Spotify's strategy for podcasts (as outlined by The Verge) includes "fixing discovery and making user experience a priority." I believe that this will make Spotify become a more attractive platform for both users and content creators. Podcast creators will be more inclined to use Spotify as a platform if Spotify is able to help widen their reach through curated playlists and recommendations while users will similarly view Spotify favourably if it is able to successfully help them discover new and relevant podcasts.

The music that we feed to you through our discovery engine through our machine learning is pretty darn good... Well, guess what? That team is now working on podcasts.” Courtney Holt, Spotify’s head of studio and video, at the Hot Pod Summit at On Air Fest in Brooklyn, New York. However, based on personal experience, it does not appear that Spotify has truly implemented a Discovery function for podcasts that is as effective as the one that it has for music.

Spotify's strategy (exclusive content and acquisitions): Beyond user experience, the key differentiating factor for Spotify will be its ability to secure exclusive podcast content. It also plans to use its incredible amount of data and predictive algorithms to help optimise content creation.

"You’ll see us double down on investment spending in podcast content, and increasingly you’ll see more of that become exclusive on the platform... Over time, we have lots of exclusive content because we get super successful at predicting how much to spend and what to invest in because we’re able to extract insights and data we’ve accumulated about our users’ taste," Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy said at a Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) conference.

Its aggressiveness in producing exclusive content can also be seen in its aggressiveness in M&A. In Feb 2019, Spotify acquired Gimlet Media and Anchor. Gimlet Media is a start-up podcast network and Anchor provides creators with tools to build, publish, and monetize podcasts. It later also acquired Parcast, the leading content creator for crime, mystery and sci-fi podcasts. It has also made moves to produce exclusive podcast content on Spotify, most notably with a multiyear deal with Higher Ground Productions for Barrack and Michelle Obama to produce podcasts exclusively for Spotify.

Source: Engadget

This is directly and indirectly beneficial to Spotify. Firstly, as Spotify becomes the direct owner of podcast content, they will be the direct recipients of increasing podcast revenue. This will also benefit bottom line growth if the podcast content belongs to them unlike music streaming where they have to pay music companies (Sony, Universal and Warner, etc.) in terms of royalty due to licensing deals.

Its focus on exclusive content is necessary if it wants to take market share from the current market leader (Apple). While Spotify has an overwhelming lead over other platforms besides Apple (as seen below), it still has a long way to go to catch up to the current market leader as Apple has been in the podcasting business for many more years.

Source: Anchor

Spotify's strategy (user-generated content): Spotify is also taking a YouTube like approach in terms of helping ordinary people produce user-generated podcasts. This was done through its acquisition of Anchor which "lets users record audio by holding their phone up to their face, distribute their show across multiple players, and simply check a box to gain access to sponsors." According to Anchor in Nov 2018, a third of all new podcasts on the market are created using Anchor. Hence the acquisition of Anchor puts Spotify in prime position to be the platform for user-generated podcasts.

Podcast - Top and Bottom Line: However, while experts are excited on its growth potential, they are still divided on what exactly is the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for the podcast industry and how much it can actually contribute to Spotify's top-line and bottom-line growth. In my opinion, the benefits of entering the podcasting business are strictly limited to how it enhances Spotify as the all-encompassing audio platform. I believe that any top-line contribution would be immaterial due to the fact that it can really only monetise from exclusive content and the still nascent state of the podcast advertising industry means that any contribution would be small. Furthermore, I also believe that the foray into podcasts, while necessary, would actually be damaging to Spotify's bottom line in the near future as costs will inevitably increase.

Financials and Valuation

Source: Information from Spotify's Annual Reports

As seen in the above graph, Spotify has actually seen drastic improvements in its gross margins over the last 3 years. The improvement in its financials allowed it to hit operating profits for the first time in Feb 2019. “[F]or the first time in company history, Operating Income, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow were all positive,” the company made an operating profit of €94 million, or about $107 million.

Worsening margins. However, this appears to be more of an anomaly rather than the norm. As explained in part 1, Spotify will not see any short-term gross margin expansion but rather a slight decrease based on Q1 guidance (22-25%). Furthermore, for 2019, it is projecting an operating loss of €(180) - (€340) million, significantly more than the -€43 million loss it took in 2018. Furthermore, the wide range that it is projecting for its operating income is also worrying.

Slowing growth. Revenue growth has already been slowing for the past 3 years from 52% in 2016 to 38.6% in 2017 and 28.6% in 2018. It has also guided for about 21 to 29% revenue growth in 2019 though Q1 2019 growth has been robust (33% YoY growth with 34% growth for Premium revenue and 24% growth for ad-supported revenue). In order to continue seeing long-term revenue growth, Spotify must see either continued MAU growth (especially Premium subscribers) or see an uptick in ARPU for both premium and ad-supported subscribers.

Total Addressable Market (worldwide). In 2018, Ark Investment suggests that the streaming music Total Addressable Market (TAM) could be around $50 billion by 2023 under the assumption that ARPU could be $6 with streaming penetration of around 14% of the approximately 5 billion smartphones that are expected to be around by then, which would lead to around 692 million paid streaming subscribers.

Paid MAUs (worldwide). According to Statista, there were around 278 million paid subscribers in 2018. Hence in order to reach 692 million paid streaming subscribers by 2023, this would indicate a CAGR of around 20%. For 2019, Spotify has already guided for premium subscribers to increase from 29-34% which makes a 5-year CAGR of 20% unlikely for Spotify itself. However, growth in emerging markets remain strong, for two reasons. Firstly, services are just being launched in these markets and secondly, these services are trying to transition users for the free services into paying subscribers. For example, Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) saw around a 29% increase in premium subscribers for Q1 2019; however, in its earnings call, management indicated that it will be putting several popular artists behind the paywall in order to facilitate paid subscriber growth.

Spotify's Paid MAUs and ARPU. Hence I believe that the global 5-year CAGR of around 20% for premium subscription growth does not appear unreasonable though with the caveat that Spotify's overall global market share would be lower in 2023 than now. Furthermore, I am not as optimistic as Ark Investment on the monthly ARPU, their middle ground is around USD$5.50 which is Spotify's currently monthly ARPU. However, to expect that it would remain constant after 5 years, is in my opinion, a little unrealistic. Hence I have done a model (seen below) specifically for Spotify based on different assumptions of 5-year CAGR of paid subscribers and monthly ARPU in order to calculate annual premium subscription revenue for Spotify in 2023. In my opinion, a 5-year CAGR of paid subscribers in between 14-16% is more realistic given that premium subscription growth has slowed over the years. This will result in around 185-202 million premium subscribers by Q4 2023 from 96 million in Q4 2018. This would mean that its market share of global paid subscribers would be down from its current 36% to around 27-29%. I also believe that a monthly ARPU of $3.50 to $4.00 is more reasonable given that only 10% of Spotify's subscribers are from 'Around the World', as this number increases, ARPU will surely see further declines over the years. As previously mentioned, emerging markets like India and Vietnam currently charge around $2-$2.50 for Spotify's service. This will result in an annual premium subscription revenue of around $8.50 billion. Ad-supported revenue has generally been about 10% of total revenue hence premium subscription revenue has generally been about 90% which results in a 2023 total annual revenue of around $9.45 billion (a 5-year revenue CAGR of 13%).

Valuation. As seen below, Spotify currently trades at a P/S ratio of around 4.2 which is lower than what it has generally traded at, in its short time as a public company. It is also at a significant discount to Tencent Music. I believe that this discount exists due to the uncertainty regarding the new licensing deals that have to be negotiated with the big 3 as well as the uncertain path to profitability. I hesitate to use other forms of valuation such as the more traditional DCF model or even other comparative metrics such as EV/EBITDA or P/E ratio simply due to the uncertainty of future costs of revenue as well as operating expenses. I believe that there are simply too many uncertainties to be worth it to model for costs of revenue, operating expenses or free cash flow. Data by YCharts

Despite these uncertainties, I do believe (as my model indicated) that the future is still bright for Spotify. Despite taking into account declining ARPU and slowing growth in premium subscribers, I still believe that Spotify can double its revenue within the next 5 years. While this may not be the type of explosive growth that investors may be used to, its best days are not over. My estimation of Spotify's 2023 revenue may be conservative and ARPU may not necessarily decline to $3.50-4. While the future geographical mix will inevitably lead to ARPU declines, I think that medium-term increase in prices for both emerging as well as developed markets is inevitable. As seen in the below chart which compares a country's Spotify's price and its GDP per capita, there is some leeway to increase Spotify prices in countries such as the US, Australia and even Japan to more comparable prices in the UK, France and Brazil. Hence at a similar P/S ratio of 5, annual revenue of $9.5 billion would result in a market cap of around $50 billion, double of what it is today.

Source: Medium

Conclusion

I am confident that Spotify as the global leader in music streaming possesses a growing economic moat. While its moat may not be in exclusive content (such as Netflix), I believe that its advantage comes from its platform that focuses on constant innovation and a very successful discovery strategy. Its continued overseas expansion and focus on podcasts as part of its ever-growing audio eco-system also puts it a step beyond its American competitors (Apple, Amazon, YouTube) as well as its international competitors.

However, in the coming months, it'll become important to watch the licensing deals made with the Big 3 companies and how it'll impact costs of revenue and hence gross margins. While the Big 3 have sold their stakes in Spotify and have shown to be quite aggressive and antagonistic towards Spotify in recent months, Music Industry Blog has laid out a rather interesting argument. It argues that all 3 are stuck in a sort of Prisoner's Dilemma where none of them can individually not do a deal with Spotify or risk losing out relative to the others. Furthermore, with streaming revenue making up such a major component of the Big 3's revenue stream, it is also in the Big 3's interest to strike a new reasonable deal with Spotify.

In the next few quarters and years, it is necessary to keep track of Spotify's important metrics, particularly premium subscription growth, ARPU as well as to track its performance overseas (particularly in the emerging markets). This is necessary to determine if its overseas expansion strategy will follow the successful route of Latin America or the more problematic route of India.

What would make the story even more interesting would be an acquisition by Spotify of a major label. Sony/ATV's CEO said in Jan 2019 that the industry is ripe for consolidation and further acquisition with over 10 new companies that have invested money into purchasing assets in recent years. However, more realistic would be the consolidation of the ever-expanding streaming industry as Spotify seeks to acquire streaming services in overseas markets that already have licensing deals in place and are well acquainted with local tastes.

It would appear that Spotify is currently trading at a range from 110-120 to around 150. I would thus be interested in going long SPOT at around 110-115 at this point in time.

