Lipper Categories By Bull And Bear Markets And In Between

Nearly three dozen funds are identified that are currently performing well and have histories of performing well in late stages and bear markets.

One mutual fund or closed end fund is chosen per 83 Lipper Categories and are summarized by market/economy recovery, expansion, late stages, yield curve inversion, and market bottoms.

Introduction

For this article, I chose one Mutual Fund or Closed End Fund per 83 Lipper Categories using Mutual Fund Observer that have been in existence for more than 20 years based on risk and performance ratings, and risk-adjusted returns (Martin Ratio). I broke out the time periods based on recovery after a bear market, expansion, late stage, yield curve inversions, bear markets and the bottom of bear markets. Time periods are based on the shape of the S&P 500 price, yield curve, and recession probability. I ran Portfolio Visualizer for these time periods to get the average compound annual growth rate and drawdowns for each of the funds.

Table #1 compares the average annual return per Lipper Category (summarized) for the past year against the other time periods. Green is the highest returning category and red is the lowest. Currently municipal high yield funds, income (absolute return bond, alternative credit focus, convertible securities, flexible income, preferred stock, and multi-sector income), value, mixed asset, and corporate debt are outperforming. International, small cap, loan participation and growth funds are underperforming. Quality bonds will tend to outperform should the US slip into a recession. If a recession is averted then value, equity income, blended equity (i.e. S&P 500) will tend to outperform.

Table #1: Lipper Category Returns By Market Stage

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Table #2 shows the drawdowns for the time periods. A "Sleep Well at Night" portfolio will be tilted toward quality bonds.

Table #2: Lipper Category Draw Down By Market Stage

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Table #3 lists 34 of the 83 funds used to create the summary data in Tables #1 and #2. These funds are currently doing well and have a tendency to perform well during bear markets. Table #4 lists the funds and drawdowns.

Table #3: Fund Return by Market Stage

Compound Average Growth Rate Fund Lipper Category Recovery Expansion Late Inversion Current Bear Bottom FTHRX Short-Intmdt Invstmt Grade 9% 2% 3% 8% 6% 3% 10% VFSTX Short Invstmt Grade Debt 6% 2% 3% 8% 5% 2% 8% MUA Muni High Yield Debt 15% 11% 9% 7% 21% -2% 13% FLTDX Muni Short-Intmdt Debt 5% 2% 3% 6% 5% 4% 6% BKT U.S. Mortgage 11% 1% 4% 11% 10% 11% 13% BTTRX U.S. Treasury General 13% 10% 0% 1% 8% 19% 6% NXP Muni Gen&Ins (UnLvrgd) 8% 5% 6% 6% 12% 5% 8% DODIX Core Bond 8% 3% 3% 9% 6% 5% 13% FSTGX U.S. Gov Short-Intmdt 5% 1% 2% 8% 5% 9% 5% VSGBX U.S. Gov Short 3% 1% 3% 8% 4% 7% 5% USAIX Corp Debt A Rated 10% 3% 2% 9% 7% 2% 10% VBF Corp Debt BBB-Rated 12% 4% 3% 12% 12% 7% 23% PRSMX Muni Intmdt Debt 6% 2% 3% 7% 6% 5% 8% TSDOX Ultra-Short Obligations 2% 2% 4% 6% 3% 2% 2% VFISX U.S. Treasury Short 3% 1% 3% 8% 4% 7% 4% SHMMX Muni Gen&Ins Debt 8% 4% 4% 8% 5% 2% 10% JHS Corp Debt BBB (Lvrgd) 24% 4% 6% 12% 12% -3% 23% DPDFX Core Plus Bond 14% 4% 4% 11% 6% 4% 16% FGOVX U.S. Gov General 5% 2% 2% 9% 6% 9% 6% CPTNX U.S. Gov Intmdt 5% 2% 2% 9% 6% 9% 6% VFIIX GNMA 6% 3% 3% 9% 5% 8% 6% USSTX Muni Short Debt 4% 1% 3% 5% 3% 4% 4% MCR General Bond 17% 4% 3% 6% 9% 0% 20% MERFX Alt Event Driven 9% 3% 9% 7% 5% -3% 10% VWINX MxdAst Target Alloc Consv 13% 7% 7% 13% 7% -4% 8% YAFFX Large-Cap Value 30% 8% 12% 17% 11% -7% 23% VWEHX High Yield 16% 6% 6% 3% 6% -6% 15% PDT Income & Preferred Stock 32% 9% 11% 15% 14% -12% 38% KTF Muni Gen & Ins Debt (Lvrgd) 21% 3% -6% 7% 7% 1% 28% AWF High Yield (Lvrgd) 34% 7% 9% 17% 6% -1% 46% FSIAX Multi-Sector Income 16% 5% 4% 6% 4% 0% 19% SPHIX Global High Yield 21% 7% 7% -2% 5% -9% 22% FFFAX MxdAst Target Today 9% 4% 4% 5% 3% -5% 5% RCS Global Income 28% 6% 14% 16% 6% 6% 15%

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Table #4: Fund Draw Down by Market Stage

Draw Down Fund Lipper Category Recovery Expansion Late Inversion Current Bear Bottom FTHRX Short-Intmdt Invstmt Grade -2% -3% -1% -1% -1% -6% -4% VFSTX Short Invstmt Grade Debt -1% -1% 0% 0% 0% -4% -2% MUA Muni High Yield Debt -5% -12% -7% -8% -5% -24% -12% FLTDX Muni Short-Intmdt Debt -2% -3% -1% -1% 0% -2% -1% BKT U.S. Mortgage -9% -15% -5% -3% -1% -6% -8% BTTRX U.S. Treasury General -14% -13% -11% -15% -1% -16% -20% NXP Muni Gen&Ins (UnLvrgd) -3% -13% -4% -5% -3% -8% -5% DODIX Core Bond -1% -3% -1% -1% -1% -5% -3% FSTGX U.S. Gov Short-Intmdt -3% -3% -1% -1% 0% -2% -2% VSGBX U.S. Gov Short -1% -1% 0% -1% 0% -1% -1% USAIX Corp Debt A Rated -2% -3% -2% -2% -1% -6% -5% VBF Corp Debt BBB-Rated -7% -11% -7% -3% -4% -10% -7% PRSMX Muni Intmdt Debt -3% -4% -1% -1% -1% -3% -2% TSDOX Ultra-Short Obligations 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1% -1% VFISX U.S. Treasury Short -1% -1% 0% -1% 0% -1% -1% SHMMX Muni Gen&Ins Debt -2% -5% -1% -1% -1% -7% -4% JHS Corp Debt BBB (Lvrgd) -5% -12% -8% -5% -5% -16% -9% DPDFX Core Plus Bond -2% -4% -2% -1% -1% -6% -4% FGOVX U.S. Gov General -3% -3% -2% -1% -1% -3% -3% CPTNX U.S. Gov Intmdt -2% -3% -2% -2% -1% -3% -2% VFIIX GNMA -2% -3% -2% -1% -1% -1% -2% USSTX Muni Short Debt -1% -1% 0% 0% 0% -1% -1% MCR General Bond -5% -11% -4% -4% -5% -11% -5% MERFX Alt Event Driven -1% -4% -1% -2% -1% -11% -1% VWINX MxdAst Target Alloc Consv -3% -3% -2% -1% -3% -12% -8% YAFFX Large-Cap Value -7% -8% -3% -7% -5% -24% -21% VWEHX High Yield -3% -4% -3% -6% -4% -18% -11% PDT Income & Preferred Stock -7% -16% -13% -6% -12% -26% -14% KTF Muni Gen & Ins Debt (Lvrgd) -5% -16% -13% -7% -6% -14% -5% AWF High Yield (Lvrgd) -7% -15% -9% -9% -8% -31% -16% FSIAX Multi-Sector Income -2% -4% -2% -3% -3% -10% -7% SPHIX Global High Yield -2% -7% -3% -12% -5% -22% -12% FFFAX MxdAst Target Today -2% -3% -2% -2% -2% -9% -6% RCS Global Income -4% -15% -9% -6% -10% -13% -13%

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Income Portfolio

I want to spend a little bit more time talking about this [Siren's Call of the Markets], not so much to try to convince anyone that this is what they should be doing, but rather as an aid to those who think they'd like to adopt this investment approach [investing for income] in retirement, but are still mentally struggling with the idea of ignoring the movements of the stock and bond markets. "Retirement Investing for Income Only", Bruce C. Miller

I am currently reading "Retirement Investing for Income Only" by Bruce C. Miller and the above quote describes many investors well, including myself. I have invested for decades focusing on total return and more recently on managing risk. I agree with Mr. Miller that:

With few exceptions, no source of long term retirement income is free of Income Risk.

This includes pensions and social security. He notes that of the 110 equity Real Estate Investment Trusts that went through the 2008 financial crisis over 80% cut dividends. With 10-year Treasuries hovering around 2%, managing income risk takes effort whether an investor researches individual stocks and bonds or goes the route of funds.

My preference is to manage market risk with an increased focus on income. Investors are shifting from international markets to US bonds for safety. I agree with the key points from "Credit Mid-Year Outlook: Turbulence Ahead" by Collin Marin at Charles Schwab.

Exercise caution in the risky parts of the corporate bond market. Upside is limited, while there’s a growing risk of sharp price declines.

High-yield corporate bonds and bank loans likely face the greatest risk of price declines.

Preferred securities can still make sense for long-term, income-oriented investors, but volatility may be elevated.

Chart #1 shows how the June hypothetical million-dollar income portfolio (blue line) would have performed during the financial crisis compared to a conservative portfolio (red line) of 20% DODIX and 80% VWINX, a moderate portfolio (yellow line) of 20% DODIX and 80% VBIAX, and S&P 500 (green line) assuming that $4,000 (~5%) is withdrawn monthly. The link is provided to Portfolio Visualizer for the portfolio comparison. The conservative and moderate portfolios are included for readers who like to keep it simple.

Chart #1: Income Portfolio Performance During 2007 Recession

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Income Portfolio - Morningstar

Morningstar Premium Service X-Ray Interpreter describes the June Income Portfolio as:

Your portfolio is conservative. An asset mix such as yours normally generates low returns but experiences very little volatility. Financial planners typically recommend these types of mixes for investors who have investment horizons less than three years, are risk averse, or have already saved enough to meet their goals. Portfolios of this nature normally generate a high level of current income. If this portfolio is designed for the long term, however, you run the risk of failing to keep up with inflation.

Table #5 shows six mutual funds and four closed end funds selected to be in the June Model Income Portfolio. These funds were selected based on having lower risk and yields. While high yield and closed end funds have higher volatility than quality bond funds, they typically lose less than stock funds during recessions.

Table #5: Fund Performance, Premium/Discounts, and Tax Cost Ratio

Ticker Category Exp Ratio Rtn 3Mo Rtn 12Mo Rtn 5Yr Div Yld TTM Prem /Discount Tax Cost Ratio VWIAX Alloc--30% to 50% Eq 0.2 4.0 10.5 5.9 3.1 0.0 1.6 VBF Corp Bond 0.6 5.4 12.9 5.6 4.2 -5.7 1.8 VWEHX Hi Yld Bond 0.2 3.3 8.3 4.7 5.7 0.0 2.3 BKT Interm Core Bond 2.1 4.7 12.4 4.0 4.4 -5.2 1.9 JHS Interm Core Bond 2.3 3.2 11.9 5.3 4.7 -6.9 2.1 FTHRX Interm Core Bond 0.5 2.8 6.7 2.4 2.5 0.0 1.0 DODIX Interm Core-Plus Bond 0.4 3.1 7.4 3.3 3.0 0.0 1.3 FSIAX Multisector Bond 1.0 2.7 5.6 3.4 3.3 0.0 1.4 PRSMX Muni Nation Interm 0.5 2.4 6.0 3.0 2.5 0.0 0.0 NXP Muni Nation Long 0.3 5.8 12.2 5.9 3.5 -3.9 0.0

Source: Morningstar

Income Portfolio - Mutual Fund Observer

Mutual Fund Observer (NYSE:MFO) has great measurements of risk (Ulcer Index) and risk-adjusted return (Martin Ratio).

Table #6: Risk and Risk-Adjusted Returns (18 Months)

Symbol VWIAX VBF VWEHX BKT JHS FTHRX DODIX FSIAX PRSMX NXP Mxd-Ast Consv Corp BBB High Yield U.S. Mort Corp BBB (Lvgd) Short-Intmdt Invest Core Bond Multi-Sector Muni Interm Debt Muni Gen&Ins (Unlvgd) APR% 3.8 3.1 3.3 3.6 3.3 3.2 3.4 2.1 3.9 5.9 MAXDD -3.5 -4.3 -4.4 -2.1 -4.1 -1.5 -1.3 -3.6 -1.4 -2 STDEV 5.5 4.1 5.4 3.2 4.1 2.2 2.4 3.7 2.4 3.4 Ulcer 1.8 2.4 1.5 1.2 2.5 0.8 0.8 1.5 0.7 0.9 Sharpe 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.8 1.2 Martin 1.0 0.5 0.9 1.4 0.5 1.5 1.7 0.1 2.8 4.6 Peers 157 117 192 55 7 70 209 117 77 7 Risk 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 Rating 5 2 3 2 4 3 5 2 3 4 Age yr 18 48.6 40.3 30.8 46.3 44 30.3 24.6 25.5 27.2 Yield 3.2 4.2 5.7 6.2 4.7 2.5 3 3.3 2.5 3.5 AUM$M 53,933 224 24,163 407 267 2,719 57,422 16,652 5,520 262 Quality A BBB B A BBB A A A A A

Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Income Portfolio - Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer is used to create the June Income Portfolio. The link is provided to Portfolio Visualizer for the June Portfolio for readers that want more details. I limited allocations to high yield and closed end funds to increase diversification. The June Income Portfolio has more low-quality funds and less stock than the Vanguard Wellesley Income fund.

Table #7: June Income Portfolio, Performance Metrics, Exposures (18 months)

Ticker Name June Income Portfolio VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Income 15% VBF Invesco Bond Fund 5% VWEHX Vanguard High-Yield Corporate 5% BKT BlackRock Income Trust 5% JHS John Hancock Income Securities Trust 5% FTHRX Fidelity Intermediate Bond 15% DODIX Dodge&Cox Income 15% FSIAX Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income M 15% PRSMX T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal 10% NXP Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 10% Metric June Income VWIAX CAGR 3.4% 3.1% Stdev 3.5% 5.6% Max. Draw Down -2.5% -3.5% Sharpe Ratio 0.41 0.23 Sortino Ratio 0.71 0.33 US Stock Market Correlation 0.55 0.86 Yield 3.3% 3.1% AAA 29.7% 20.4% AA 11.2% 14.6% A 19.5% 45.2% BBB 19.1% 19.7% Non-Investment Grade 18.4% 0.1% Not Rated 2.2% Under 1 Year 2.5% 3.4% 1 - 3 Years 15.0% 18.2% 3 - 5 Years 16.0% 16.3% 5 - 7 Years 17.4% 10.7% 7 - 10 Years 16.8% 15.9% 10 - 15 Years 7.6% 3.8% 15 - 20 Years 5.6% 5.7% 20 - 30 Years 14.5% 22.2% Over 30 Years 4.7% 3.8%

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer, Yield is from Morningstar

The Sharpe and Sortino Ratio shown in Table #8 are the volatility or risk-adjusted returns of the funds. FTHRX, DODIX, PRSMX, and NXP have the highest risk-adjusted returns for the past 18 months.

Table #8: Fund Performance and Risk-Adjusted Performance (18 months)

Ticker CAGR Stdev Draw Down Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation VWINX 3.1% 5.6% -3.5% 0.2 0.3 0.9 VBF 0.6% 8.6% -11.2% -0.1 -0.2 0.4 VWEHX 3.4% 5.6% -4.4% 0.3 0.5 0.8 BKT 3.9% 5.7% -5.3% 0.4 0.5 0.1 JHS 2.2% 8.5% -10.3% 0.1 0.1 0.3 FTHRX 3.3% 2.3% -1.5% 0.6 1.1 -0.1 DODIX 3.3% 2.4% -1.3% 0.5 1.0 0.2 FSIAX 2.0% 3.8% -3.6% 0.0 0.0 0.8 PRSMX 3.6% 2.5% -1.4% 0.7 1.1 -0.1 NXP 6.9% 6.6% -4.0% 0.8 1.4 0.2

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #2 shows the performance of the funds for the past 18 months. Closed end funds, JHS and VBF have higher volatility and appear to be more sensitive to interest rates. NXP has had a more stable increase in returns.

Chart #2: Income Portfolio and Fund Performance

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #3 is the Efficient Frontier for the past 33 years. The red ellipse includes the closed end funds and high yield fund. Fidelity Advisor® Strategic Income Fund (FSIAX) and Vanguard Wellesley Income Funds (VWIAX) have high yields and lie between bond equity funds in the risk/reward curve.

Chart #3: Efficient Frontier (30+ Years)

Closed End Corner: BlackRock Income Trust and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

I chose to look at the BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) because of their performance over the past 20 years. For readers interested in BKT, I refer to "BlackRock Income Trust: A Lower Risk Mortgage Bond CEF" by Stanford Chemist on Seeking Alpha for a more detailed analysis. He pointed out that BKT has recently raised distributions and may have to lower them. BKT has been paying distributions with about two thirds being attributed to return of capital so I agree that there may be a dividend cut in the next year or two.

NXP seeks income exempt from federal income tax. It invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities rate investment grade. It is not a leveraged fund and has low expenses. According to the Prospectus:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (the “Fund”) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined below under “Portfolio Contents”) in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax and federal alternative minimum tax. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in municipal securities and other related investments that at the time of investment are rated within the four highest grades

For readers interested in more analysis on NXP, I refer them to "NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness" by Maks F. S. on Seeking Alpha.

Chart #4 shows the Distribution Yield and Chart #5 shows the Net Asset Value Change for BKT and NXP.

Chart #4: Distribution Yield

Data by YCharts

Chart #5: Net Asset Value

Data by YCharts

Fund Spotlight: Fidelity Intermediate Bond Fund (FTHRX)

Fidelity Intermediate Bond Fund (FTHRX) is an actively managed mutual fund that invests at least 80% of its assets into medium and high quality investment grade debt securities. Nearly 33% of its portfolio is in US Treasuries, 22% are corporate bonds rated "A" or higher, and 27% are corporate bonds rated "BBB". Approximately 13% of its assets are outside of the US. The duration is 3.9 years. It has $2.7B in assets and a yield of 2.3%. Its return has been 4.9% year-to-date and 5.8% for the past year.

Morningstar gives FTHRX a Three Star Rating with an Analyst Rating of "Silver." The fund tends to underperform during periods of falling rates and outperform during interest rate sell-offs. According to Morningstar:

Fidelity Intermediate Bond carries plenty of appeal for those in search of a less-aggressive core bond offering.

Conclusion

The authors that I am reading, using the Income approach, tend to be active investors in that they buy on dips, watch dividends closely and research management. Owning closed end funds is typically for more sophisticated or active investors.

As for high yield and closed end funds, I believe that they can be a part of a low-risk income portfolio. However, they have had a strong run-up, and buying on dips may be a better strategy than jumping in now. In particular, I like Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) for its lower risk performance and tax-free status.

As a result of writing this article, I shifted funds to Fidelity Intermediate Bond Fund (FTHRX) in order to have more exposure to quality corporate bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTHRX, FGOVX, MERFX, VWIAX, VBIAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.