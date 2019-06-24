SILJ: Too Early To Declare A New Bull Market

Although many leading silver producers have been surging this month, SILJ is still "only" up 7.71% this year, which is still underperforming GDXJ, which is up 13.73%, in contrast. As such, it's still too early to declare a bull market has arrived for precious metals.

Still, it's curious to see that "marginal" silver producers such as Hecla Mining and Coeur Mining have started to separate from the pack and meaningfully outperform their peers, which is what one would expect to see happen in a bull market.

The gold-to-silver ratio is at 91, a level too high to signal a definitive trend reversal into a new bull market (if history is to be used as a guide).

Sentiment towards precious metals is quickly improving, and the spot price of silver is up ~$1/oz so far in June, now trading at $15.32/oz.

What a difference a month makes. In my last article covering the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ), I mentioned that "silver looks weak and landmines are everywhere." At the end of May, the spot price of silver was trading below $14.50/oz and many silver mining stocks were looking listless as ever, putting in fresh new lows for the year.

Now, fast forward to the here and now, and with gold recently breaking through to $1,400/oz on the heels of the most recent Fed FOMC meeting, sentiment towards precious metals has started to shift profoundly, with many speculators now calling for the onset of the next bull market.

The spot price of silver is now trading up ~$1/oz this month alone, at $15.32/oz.

Source: Silverprice.org

Further, the share price of SILJ has rebounded meaningfully, up an impressive 21.20% so far in the month of June, alone.

Shares of SILJ are now sitting at $8.66/share, which is still lower than the peak set back in February, when the spot price of silver was testing $16/oz.

Given that the spot price of gold is now in an uptrend, reaching a new high of ~$1,400/oz (a level not seen for the yellow metal since 2013), it's noteworthy to point out that as it pertains to precious metals, silver is greatly lagging its "big brother" at this stage of the game.

In fact, the gold-to-silver ratio is now hovering above 90 (at 91), which is uncharacteristically high, relative to historic levels for the two precious metals.

Source: Kitco

As a refresher, back in the summer of 2016 (the apex of the last precious metals bull market/rally), the spot price of gold rallied up to meet resistance around $1,350/oz, while the spot price of silver was trading in the ~$20/oz range.

By the conclusion of 2016, the gold-to-silver ratio actually even managed to dip below 65 (from over 85 at the start of 2016).

Source: goldprice.org

In other words, despite gold's recent "breakthrough" in the $1,400/oz range, it's still far too premature to declare a new bull market for precious metals; the spot price of silver, along with silver stocks, still have a lot of ground to make up (the gold/silver ratio needs to forcefully reverse direction) before it's truly "game on."

So far in 2019, worth noting, is that the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) has outperformed SILJ by a rather healthy margin.

SILJ is up 7.71%.

GDXJ is up 13.73%.

However, the above results shouldn't be viewed as altogether too surprising, as there is historical context to support silver "lagging" gold at the start of a major trend reversal in precious metals.

In fact, back in 2016, the share price performance of both SILJ and GDXJ tracked each other very closely, from the onset of the bull market on January 19, 2016 up to March 1, 2016.

SILJ was up 50.70%.

GDXJ was up 46.28%.

However, by the later months of summer (running the chart further out until August 1, 2016, but using the same starting point), we can clearly observe that SILJ was now decisively outperforming GDXJ.

SILJ was up 330.6%.

GDXJ was up 198%.

Now there are of course no guarantees that history will repeat itself again (or even rhyme), but should a new bull market for precious metals eventuate, one might expect silver stocks to "lead the way" relative to gold stocks.

Again, although it's absolutely not apparent yet that precious metals will embark on a new bull market, the following share price performance of some leading silver producers over the last month (which each have an individual allocation inside of the SILJ ETF) is a highly encouraging indicator that the tide is indeed starting to turn up for the sector.

Hecla Mining (HL) is up 40.46%.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is up 47.54%.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is up 18.22%.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) is up 13.51%.

First Majestic Silver (AG) is up 22.70%.

Most noteworthy, shares of HL and CDE are outperforming its peer group of silver-focused producers by a large margin, which is what speculators might expect to see happening in a bull market, since "marginal producers" (in theory) benefit the most (in terms of expanding profit margins) in an environment of rising metals prices, which explains the strong re-rating effect taking place at the moment.

With that said, as I wrote about previously, companies such as Hecla Mining and Coeur Mining have been struggling mightily to generate free cash flow in recent memory, and as such, it will be most interesting to observe whether or not these companies (or other producing peers in a similar position) will elect to utilize a new "window of opportunity" to raise additional working capital while the "good times" are still there for the taking.

Curiously enough, the SILJ ETF has decided to trim down its position in Hecla Mining, and as of June 24, 2019, the fund is now only allocating 4.58% to shares of HL (down from 9.40%, previously on May 17). In contrast, the SILJ ETF has increased its position in Coeur Mining only slightly, now up to a weighing of 4.57% (up from 3.69%, previously on May 17).

Source: etfmg

Here is a breakdown of what the SILJ ETF looked like around this time last month.

Source: etfmg

Likely, there isn't too much to read into the re-balancing act taking place within the SILJ ETF, although in my own personal opinion, the fund's decision to pare down its exposure to shares of HL was a most prudent one to make at this time, since Hecla's balance sheet woes (and operating issues, particularly with their gold projects in Nevada) are far from being cured (despite its share price having risen 40.46% this month).

On the flip side, however, had I observed a meaningful increase in SILJ's allocation towards stockpiling more shares of HL and CDE over the last month, for me it would have been a strong indicator that even actively managed ETF funds were gearing up for a new bull market in precious metals (wise, or otherwise).

With all that said, where things stand today, with the gold-to-silver ratio still out in the sky at 91 and GDXJ still outperforming SILJ by a decent margin so far this year (the former is up 13.73%, while the latter is up 7.71%), it's still too soon to say that the next bull market precious metals has arrived.

Nevertheless, things are starting to look up for the precious metals sector (alongside mining stocks), and sentiment is now night and day from just a (short) month ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.