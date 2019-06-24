Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders

Valero (VLO) is looking like a great, long-term value investment at 10.2x forward P/E despite the current economic and political backdrop. Valero not only has a great dividend yield 4.5%, but the company has also repurchased 2.3% of its outstanding shares on average each year over the past decade, which brings the total shareholder yield up to 6.8%. While the share price has moved up over the past month with the market and recent tensions with Iran, the stock still represents a great purchase for long-term investors in my opinion. This article will explore the historical profitability of Valero and its ability to generate cash and return it to shareholders through a cash flow analysis and discounted cash flow valuation.

A Little about the Company

Valero is the largest global independent petroleum refiner with 15 petroleum refineries located throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which gives it a petroleum throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. The company also has 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and also Latin America through branded and unbranded wholesale as well as bulk markets. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry the Valero®, Beacon®, Diamond Shamrock® and Shamrock® brands in the U.S.; the Ultramar® brand in Canada; and the Texaco® brand in the U.K. and Ireland.

A Profitable & Growing Company

Valero's strong operations have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 11.3% and 9.4%, respectively, over the past decade. While the company is cyclical along with the industry, this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, VLO is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $26.08 in 2009 to $51.07 in the past quarter, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has an average growth of 11% annually which further supports the ROE and ROIC averages.

Conservative Financial Leverage

Valero's financial leverage has stayed relatively stable for the past decade as can be seen in the graph below. Currently, financial leverage sits at 2.44x today and the company's interest coverage ratio is a healthy 9.07x in the trailing twelve-month period. This gives me comfort that this company will be able to drive through the next recession with a similar capital structure as it had back in 2008-2009.

Source data from Morningstar

Notable from the above graph is also the massive share repurchases that have taken place at the company since 2011. Since this period, Valero has lowered its outstanding shares by approximately 25% from 569 million in 2011 to 425 million today. I always like to see buybacks from a company, especially if done at decent valuations and not financed by issuing debt, as it shows good capital discipline and management's long-term faith in its own business. With these repurchases taking place alongside a stable capital structure, they look sustainable for long-term investors in addition to the current dividend. More on that to follow as we examine cash flow next.

Amazing Cash Flow Generation

Valero does a tremendous job of returning cash flow to shareholders through the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures only taking up on average 65% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 35% to be returned to investors through the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $4,891M over the past three years, this 35% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $1,723M for a 5.0% free cash flow yield at the current $34.2B market capitalization.

Source data from Morningstar

Management kindly gave the below breakdown between sustaining capital expenditures (to keep the business running as-is) and growth capital expenditures (being undertaken to grow the company) in the June 2019 Investor Presentation. We can use this data to establish a zero-growth free cash flow number to get an idea of what shareholders could expect to be returned to them if they decided to stop growing the business. Using this data management provided, I have established the six-year average of Valero's capital allocations to be 54% towards sustaining capital expenditures and 46% directed towards growth as outlined in the table below the graphs.

From June 2019 Investor Presentation

Data from June 2019 Investor Presentation

Putting all this cash flow information together, I have built a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation from two viewpoints: growth and also simply sustaining capital expenditures. The capital allocation figures from the June investor presentation are higher than the capital expenditures from Valero's financial statements and notable investment in property, plant and equipment reported in the statement of cash flows, so I have assumed that these numbers provided in the presentation must include some expenditures which were expensed through the income statement and not capitalized.

The no-growth DCF valuation seen below uses average inflation-adjusted free cash flows if only 54% of sustaining capital expenditures had been undertaken and then discounts this average by my standard 9% discount rate to reflect long-term historical equity market returns and thus my opportunity cost of capital. The growth DCF valuation subtracts off the remaining 46% of growth capital expenditures to reflect 100% of investment in property, plant, and equipment as reported in Valero's cash flow statement. The growth DCF valuation has then in turn been discounted at 6% to reflect my standard 9% discount rate less a conservative 3% growth rate assumed to be achieved given the company's additional growth capital expenditures.

Calculations and inputs estimated by author. Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen in the table above, the estimated valuations of $101.02 under the growth scenario and $98.46 under the sustaining no-growth scenario provide decent margins of safety of 19% and 17% respectively. While these figures are below my 30% objective, this valuation has been done conservatively and still represents a good opportunity in my opinion if the business is able to grow beyond this 3% rate.

Takeaway

Valero is a fabulous business with strong operations and a great track record of returning profits to shareholders. While cyclical in nature, the company is nicely profitable over a business cycle with average ROE and ROIC of 11.3% and 9.4% respectively. For long-term investors who do not mind the cyclical swings, this is a great business and industry to be in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long VLO with an average cost base of $74.50. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.