Record-Breaking 618 Shopping Festival; Setbacks At NetEase

A fortnight ago, anyone familiar with how the Chinese value 'face' would have been shocked when President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China again if President Xi Jinping would not meet with him at the Group of 20 summit in Japan happening this week. The Chinese president was plunged into a catch-22 situation - attending the meeting would make it appear that he is acquiescing to his U.S. counterpart, but not doing so would make him look petty and solely responsible for any additional tariff imposed. How someone who burnished his reputation as a strongman in his country would be able to get out of the dilemma without negative consequences has been a big question mark.

Amazingly, it only took a phone call to calm nerves rattled by the high tensions built up on the trade conflict between the U.S. and China. Chinese state-owned media emphasized the "very good phone call" between President Trump and President Xi was initiated by the former. With expectations sinking to a very low level following the month-long impasse and both sides raising the ante on rhetorics, just the agreement to talk brought joy to the market.

Interestingly, the Federal Reserve probably did not suppose the trade talks would be very fruitful and expressed its dovishness in its June meeting. Rates were held steady and the door for a rate cut was left open. The market again cheered the decision and the major stock indices established new highs. Thus, it shouldn't come as a surprise then that the depressed Chinese internet stocks (CQQQ) (FXI) saw a strong rebound in their share prices last week.

In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) jumped 5.3 percent for the week. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the ETF holding the most relevant stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

618: The mid-year shopping extravaganza

My long-time followers might recall that I had written on the mid-year shopping craze better known as 618 which essentially is due to the shopping festival happening on the 18th of June, and the positive effect it had on the share prices of Chinese e-commerce companies. Well, the time of the year was upon us again, and as we have seen in the earlier chart, the share prices of e-commerce giants JD.com (JD) and Alibaba Group (BABA) were up strongly last week. The exception this year is that we have the share price catalysts from the presidential phone call and dovish Fed as mentioned in the introduction obfuscating the actual impact from the 618 shopping spree.

Regardless of the drivers, it shouldn't take away from the fact that the shopping event this year was yet another successful one. JD.com, the mastermind of the 618 campaign, received RMB201.5 billion ($31.53 billion) worth of orders during the 18-day long shopping festival. The record amount was 26.6 percent higher than the RMB159.2 billion achieved last year. Perhaps the aggressive promotion of imported cars on its website (see the screenshot as follows) helped boost the order value growth, given their higher price tags as compared to mobile phones or home appliances.

The impressive numbers registered at JD.com could also be contributed by its partnership with leading video-streaming provider iQIYI (IQ). Heading over to the latter's portal, one would not be able to miss the prominent banner featuring JD.com's 618 shopping extravaganza (see the following screenshot). Yu Gong, the founder and chief executive officer of iQiyi, reiterated during an interview that the partnership with JD.com would be a "long-term" one. The collaboration goes beyond just cross-advertising and also involves joint membership programs which saw favorable initial results.

JD.com announced that transaction volume growth was twice as high in lower-tier cities as the overall growth. It also managed to secure much higher percentage growth in new users from lower-tier cities. I have argued in a prior article refuting the notion that the Chinese tech majors are weak in lower-tiered cities.

Overall, JD.com achieved highly satisfactory year-on-year growth in sales in key categories like life services and fashion and lifestyle. While JD.com is well known for its reliability in product quality, services like car washing also saw brisk sales. JD.com highlighted two global brands, Ralph Lauren (RL) and Emporio Armani, which saw sales growth increasing triple-digit percentages within the first hour or so of the launch of this year's 618 shopping festival.

Just as all other e-commerce companies have not been shy in piggybacking on Alibaba's Singles' Day, no one would be that foolish to skip JD's 618 shopping festival either. Freewheeling e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) saw its order volume exceeding 1.1 billion during this year's event, with the gross merchandise volume, or GMV, three times higher than that of last year. Both JD.com and Pinduoduo have a common backer, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF).

Similarly, Vipshop (VIPS), which counts Tencent and JD.com as major shareholders, prominently adopted the 618 theme on its website during the 18-day long spree. On the other hand, Alibaba's Taobao/Tmall clearly downplayed the event but at the same time also didn't want to be left out either. The logo was modified to include the 618 digits, but otherwise, no apparent reference to the shopping extravaganza was spotted.

Nevertheless, Tmall still reported that within an hour of the launch of the 618 campaign this year, the sales of eye cream, lipstick, and perfume rose 300 percent, 239 percent, and 290 percent year-on-year, respectively. What's more eye-popping was that with book sales skyrocketing by 550 percent on a year-on-year basis, the number of books sold in a three-minute period during the 18-day long spree this year surpassed what could be sold in one full hour in 2018.

NetEase: Setback at its e-commerce business

It is hard to argue that such positive figures coming out of the shopping season did not contribute to the share price jumps at the e-commerce giants last week. Smaller players such as Vipshop and Bilibili (BILI) also saw their share prices rising 4-8 percent last week. Unfortunately for NetEase (NTES), the gaming giant which has been painstakingly building up its e-commerce business, its share price went in the opposite direction, shedding 1.3 percent for the week.

Apparently, NetEase suffered from an ill-timed complaint by a consumer who was working in the media industry. The Chongqing-based customer determined (content in Chinese) that the bottle of cleansing oil he ordered from NetEase's shopping portal Kaola.com was a low-quality fake compared to the version in the store. When his complaint still did not receive a satisfactory resolution after more than 300 days, he decided to blow the matter up (content in Chinese).

Apart from this blemish, NetEase actually did exceedingly well during the recently concluded shopping festival. It took only 101 minutes (content in Chinese) for Kaola.com to surpass last year's first-day order value. Hopefully, the company managed to make a decent profit during the full 18 days to recoup the RMB300 million worth of rebates and discounts (content in Chinese) disbursed for the event.

NetEase's e-commerce division has grown to one-third of its total revenue and its contribution to the company's diversification efforts is particularly of attention to investors due to the regulatory headwinds at its core business of gaming. Shareholders would need to be more patient as the management deems (content in Chinese) its house-brand, Yanxuan, as something that is still at a developmental stage and is willing to devote resources as required (read: losses will be tolerated for much longer).

It's hard to fault the company for investing in Yanxuan. Data from this year's 618 shopping festival validated the general perception that Chinese consumers are increasingly favoring domestic brands. It is not just because the Chinese are supporting local businesses amidst the rising nationalistic fervor triggered by the escalating trade war. According to Carol Fung, a vice-president at JD.com, the product quality and service of the Chinese brands have improved substantially.

In my seventh visit to China this year, I stumbled upon a shop selling New Barlun shoes. Not a typo there, but while the logo is similar, the spelling is definitely not an official variant of Boston-based New Balance. The New Barlun shoes were comfortable and lightweight. If there was a blind test, I wouldn't have known they were not the authentic version.

Curious, I did a Google check and to my disbelief, New Balance was, in fact, sued for trademark infringement. For what you might ask - using its own name! Further digging showed up 'New Bunren' and 'New Boom', both with the capital N as their logos. The Chinese courts eventually ruled that the three domestic companies violated trademark laws and were slapped with $1.5 million charges in 2017. However, two years later, it is obvious that New Barlun is still well and alive.

New Balance need not feel lonely in its fight against counterfeiters. Under Armour (UA) (UAA) also had a similar experience. While its logo was not blatantly copied, the same could not be said of its shoe design. Although court rulings prohibited the offending Chinese company from using its Uncle Martian logo, nothing was apparently said of the plagiarized shoe designs.

The prevalence of 'fakes' has inevitably caused reputational damages to platform operators like Alibaba and Pinduoduo which despite much efforts eradicating offending parties, continue to be plagued with counterfeiters. Pinduoduo is itself a favorite subject of clones!

Restructuring within the Chinese internet sector is in vogue

Two issues ago, I highlighted the restructuring efforts undertaken by JD.com at its brick-and-mortar fresh food store chain 7Fresh and its Australian operations which came a few months after media reports on its layoff plans across the board. It's easy to understand why JD.com has the greatest motivation to cut its workforce when you see that it has nearly as many employees as Alibaba, Tencent, and NetEase combined. Due to its insistence of building out its own logistics network, it has ended up growing its workforce as quickly as Alibaba which is a much larger company by revenue or market capitalization.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As if to justify its retrenchment exercise, JD.com founder, Richard Liu, lamented that the number of "slackers" in his firm who were not his "brothers" had grown as the revenue expanded. He emphasized that every employee "must have the desire to push oneself to the limit". Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma upped the ante, calling (content in Chinese) the opportunity to work such punishing hours a "blessing". NetEase followed suit with its own retrenchment exercise. It was rare to see Chinese tech leaders singing in unison on corporate culture in the past when each of them fought hard to attract talents in a period of rapid growth.

While Alibaba promised no layoffs this year, the internet giant said it would postpone hiring and cut travel expenses. Last Monday, Alibaba announced it would be restructuring its culture and entertainment units. Its UC web browser unit acquired years ago, online reading platform Alibaba Literature, and music app Xiami will be carved out of its culture and entertainment unit into a new unit led by Zhu Shunyan, currently leading the UC web browser unit.

As JD.com looks to shed its grocery business unit, Alibaba is also set to spin off its fresh food retail business Hema. Hema started off as Alibaba's attempt in creating a "new retail" concept tapping on customer data and using technology to combine online and offline shopping. Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang once said his company aimed to "provide the unparalleled service of fresh food deliveries in 30 minutes". Hema has come a long way for something that was meant to be just a proof-of-concept for its new retail model.

It probably makes sense to backpedal on their online-to-offline push since data is the new oil. Already, both Alibaba and JD.com are leveraging their wealth of shopper data to provide insights to merchants in return for closer ties.

Trump-Xi meeting during the G20 summit in Japan promises to be a showstopper

When all is said and done about Chinese tech companies, the outcome of how the U.S. and China are going to collaborate in the future is still the most paramount in driving the share price movement of their stocks. My previous article was aimed to explain my optimism for China and by extension, Chinese internet stocks. Several readers shared their valuable insights on China and provided their own takes on how the relations between the two greatest economies in the world would develop. I strongly encourage those who would like a first-hand view on China and have interest in political discussions to head over to the 160 comments (at the time of writing).

Given the complexity and the vast number of contentious topics to be settled, it is unlikely there would be anything concrete that could be resolved even with an "extended meeting". Nevertheless, with hopes at a low level heading into the summit, it wouldn't take much for the media (and President Trump) to spin something mildly positive into a meaningful breakthrough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, UAA, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.