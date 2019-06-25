Being Bearish And Bullish At The Same Time On Colruyt Group

Drahi wants to buy Sotheby's, AkzoNobel wants to buy Axalta, and Rocket Internet would like to buy itself.

But with a net cash position and the Colruyt family as anchor investors, a going private transaction within the next few years appears realistic.

Introduction

After checking last week on how Fnac Darty (OTC:GRUPF) is doing as one of the major electronics and consumer appliances chains in Western Europe, my attention this week was drawn to the Colruyt Group (OTCPK:CUYTF) (OTCPK:CUYTY) which saw its share price lose almost 25% in the past few weeks. Hardly a surprise as I will show the Belgian supermarket chain was already quite overvalued, and I feel there’s more downside risk from here on due to ongoing pressure on the prices and the entrance of a new competitor in the already competitive Belgian market.

Colruyt: not attractive, even after a 15% freefall

Colruyt is a Belgian supermarket chain with core activities in Belgium and France. Thanks to its 7B+ EUR market capitalization, it is part of the BEL-20 index, and with a weight of 2.22%, it also is an important part of the iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF (EWK).

As you can imagine, the Belgian listing of Colruyt (ticker symbol COLR on Euronext Brussels) is definitely much more liquid as the average daily volume in Brussels is in excess of 250,000 shares per day.

A share price collapse, although the results weren’t that bad

Colruyt’s financial year 2019 (which ended in March) wasn’t too bad, as the Belgian supermarket chain reported a 4.5% increase of its revenue to 9.43B EUR, but this was partly caused by an extension of the financial year of its French division. On a like-for-like basis, the revenue growth was a bit lower, but still respectable at 2.8% despite a so-called ‘negative calendar effect of 1.3%’.

Colruyt was able to expand its market share in Belgium to 32.2% from 31.8%, but saw its margins decrease a little bit. On a consolidated basis, the EBITDA result increased by 3.2% to 758M EUR, but as this is a lower growth rate than the revenue boost, the EBITDA margin dropped from 8.1% to 8% while the EBIT margin was hit harder (a decrease from 5.4% to 5.1%) due to higher depreciation charges.

Source: full-year financial results

The bottom line of the Colruyt Group shows a net income of 384M EUR (up 2.5% YoY) and an EPS of 2.78 EUR (up 6.7% thanks to a substantially lower share count which improves the per-share metrics). This is reason number one why Colruyt was overvalued at the almost 68 EUR it was trading at just a few weeks ago. A supermarket chain with a revenue growth rate of just 2.8% on a like for like basis just doesn’t deserve to be trading at 25 times its net income.

Perhaps the high valuation was justified by the free cash flow result?

Unfortunately, that’s also not the case. Colruyt reported an operating cash flow of 761.3M EUR before changes in the working capital position, taxes and the net interest income. After adjusting the OpCF for these three elements, the adjusted operating cash flow during FY 2019 was 657M EUR (note, I am including the 25M EUR in incoming dividends and I am excluding the 3.7M EUR ‘stability fee’ that was paid to the reference shareholders. This stability fee will no longer be paid from this year on, so I’m excluding it from the FY 2019 equation just to have some sort of comparable basis for the current financial year).

Source: FY 2019 financial results

The capex in FY 2019 was 378M EUR (which is roughly 106M EUR higher than the depreciation charges), and considering Colruyt continues to open new stores (just a few per year), I am assuming the difference between depreciation and capex could be explained by growth capex.

If that’s indeed the case, the current free cash flow result of 279M EUR could be boosted to 385M EUR. Based on the current share count of 138M shares (this number continues to decrease as Colruyt had an aggressive share buyback plan in place), this represents a FCF/share of respectively 2.02 EUR and 2.79 EUR per share. So while Colruyt’s free cash flow yield was just between 3% and 4.1% at its 52-week high (reason number two why I considered Colruyt to be overvalued), one could argue the current optimistic sustaining free cash flow yield (using depreciation rather than the effective capex numbers which include new store openings) of 5% at the current share price creates possibilities.

The dividend and buyback program

Colruyt will be paying a dividend of 1.31 EUR per share (subject to the standard 30% Belgian dividend withholding tax which could be reduced to 15% based on the double-taxation treaties in place), and Colruyt has promised to use half of the 3.7M EUR ‘stability fee’ to spend on the dividend from this year on. This will have a negligible impact of around 1.5 cents per share, but it’s better than nothing!

Colruyt’s share repurchase program has now been completed after spending close to 350M EUR on buybacks, and much to my surprise, no new repurchase program has been announced yet.

I think it will happen though as Colruyt has a net cash position of 116M EUR (almost 1 EUR per share), and the dividend will cost the company just 180-185M EUR, indicating that even after investing in new store openings, roughly 100M EUR in disposable cash will be created.

On its way to a family/management-led exit?

It would also strengthen the position of the Colruyt family which already owns 56% of the supermarket chain and one could interpret the recent aggressive share buyback program to be one of the ways for the Colruyt family to increase its stake in the group. Rumours about a going-private transaction have been floated quite often in the past, and it remains a likely exit scenario.

Bonus points from TID: having respect for the staff

What I also like about Colruyt is its clear program to let everyone share in the good results. We still need to wait to see the bonuses for FY 2019, but the employees (and then I mean ALL employees, not just management) received total bonus compensation of in excess of 200M EUR in the financial years 2011 to 2018.

In 2018 for instance, Colruyt issued a 26.67M EUR bonus to its employees consisting of cash and shares. 25.34M EUR cash and just over 25,000 shares were divided over 25,386 employees (for an average bonus payment of in excess of 1,000 EUR per staff member).

Additionally, Colruyt regularly sells its own shares at a discount to its staff on the condition they will keep the shares for at least five years. The details of the 2018 share purchase plan still need to be unveiled, but in 2017, approximately 10% of the labor force participated in the plan. Just over 260,000 shares were issued at an average price of around 39 EUR. Considering Colruyt’s average share price was 44-45 EUR during that month, employees were able to purchase the shares at a 10-12% discount to the market price.

I think this is a good system as it helps every single member of the staff to remain engaged and feel part of the company.

The competitive landscape remains in place

The main reason why the market has been punishing (other than the obvious overvaluation) Colruyt appears to be the very soft outlook for this year. The Colruyt Group admitted it ‘expects price and promotional pressure to intensify in a challenging Belgian retail market’.

This is very likely due to the company’s ‘lowest prices guarantee’ which results in Colruyt committing to lowering the prices to those below the price-setting of any of its nearby competitors within a certain radius from a Colruyt supermarket. That’s great for customer retention, but it also means you have to follow suit on every single promotion one of your competitors does, and this creates additional pressure if you for instance sell product X at a discount in week 1, and then realize one of your competitors is discounting the product in week 2, resulting in subdued margins on that product in weeks 1 AND 2 instead of just one week.

Source: annual report 2018

Additionally, Colruyt may be challenged on its ‘lowest prices guarantee’ (here after ‘LPG’) as a Dutch low-cost supermarket chain, Jumbo, also has plans to enter the Belgian market and will open its initial stores soon. Fortunately, this should only lead to price pressure in Colruyt stores that are close to a future Jumbo supermarket as the LPG is only valid for prices set by competing stores within a certain radius.

But still, the changing landscape scares investors, and considering Colruyt’s valuations already were sky-high, the recent collapse of the share price doesn’t particularly surprise me.

Conclusion

Based on the FY 2019 results, one could make both a bull and a bear case for the Colruyt Group. The bear case is clear: with a free cash flow yield of 4-5% and the warning for margin pressure, it’s clear investors could become a bit nervous. A 10% lower EBITDA margin (from 8% to 7.2%) would result in an EPS decrease of almost 15%, and now the share repurchase plan has been completed, it’s uncertain if a part of this drop will be compensated by a lower share count.

But there also is a bull case: Colruyt is a ‘survivor’ and its ‘Lowest Price Guarantee’ carries a great deal of weight with its consumers who prefer Colruyt over its more expensive competitors Ahold Delhaize and Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) (OTCPK:CRRFY). There are other, smaller, competitors like Lidl and Aldi, but they don’t offer nearly as many choices as Colruyt’s supermarkets do.

A 5% free cash flow yield isn’t too bad, and the strong family ties (the family capital consists of the Colruyt stake) and the squeaky clean balance sheet with a net cash position perhaps warrant a slight premium over its competitors. And of course, with the family and two large shareholders controlling 56% of the shares, a family-led buyout plan remains a possibility.

The recent share price decrease should have a positive impact on the option premiums, and perhaps I may write an out-of-the-money put option, but details are still ‘to be determined’.

Other news from Europe

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) appears to be once again interested in acquiring Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA). Akzo already tried to get its hands on the company but was overbid by Nippon Paint, but unfortunately, no deal materialized. Akzo still needs to come through on its promises to its shareholders about creating shareholder value on an independent basis after it sent competitor PPG Industries (PPG) walking, when the latter tried to acquire Akzo Nobel.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA) are doing well on the Paris Air Show. Boeing walked home with an LOI for 200 737 MAX planes from International Consolidated Airlines (OTCPK:ICAGY) which is quite a surprise. Until now, British Airways (the largest airline in the ICA group) used Boeing for long-haul planes (except for the A380 and the recent purchase of a few Airbus A359s) but owns a fleet of almost 150 short-haul planes manufactured by Airbus. Although Airbus didn’t want to admit it, it looks like it’s a huge blow to lose what appeared to be a certain order for a renewal of the short-haul airbus fleet. The pain was a bit softened for Airbus when American Airlines (AAL) ordered 20 new single aisle airbuses while converting another order of 30 (for a total of 50 Airbus A321 XLR’s which could connect the Eastern part of the US with destinations in Western and Central Europe).

Great results for the aircraft manufacturers, but another big winner is Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) (OTCPK:SAFRY) which builds the CFM engines in a joint venture with General Electric (GE). They saw an order inflow for approximately 1,150 engines which means the Paris airshow also was a huge success for them!

Patric Drahi, the main guy behind Altice (ATUS) (OTCPK:ATCEY) (OTCPK:ALVVF) (OTCPK:ALLVF) has made an offer to acquire Sotheby’s (BID) in a $3.7B bid (pun intended). This sounds like a prestigious offer as Sotheby’s main competitor, Christie’s, is owned by another French billionaire.

Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) is jumping the sustainability bandwagon. The supermarket chain has issued a 6-year ‘sustainabiity bond’ at a coupon of just 0.25%. The bonds were issued at 99.272 cents on the Euro, meaning they have a yield to maturity of 0.37%. Dirt-cheap funding for Ahold Delhaize, that’s for sure.

The CEO of Rocket Internet (OTC:RCKZF) is considering taking the company private as it would allow him to be more flexible when investing in smaller companies. No offer has been made yet, and the CEO will very likely first check with his largest shareholders like United Internet (OTCPK:UDIRF) (OTC:UDIRY) if they would even be willing to play ball.

