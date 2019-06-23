3 High-Yield SWANs Set To Soar

Buy quality income-producing assets, blessed with thriving cash flows, long growth runways, and above average to excellent management, at 10% to 28% discounts to fair value.

MLPs and midstream are arguably one of the best industries in the sector to own in the future.

The last time energy was this underrepresented in the broader market, energy stocks went on to deliver 200% to 300% total returns in the following years.

There’s nothing I like better than recommending quality high-yield SWAN (sleep well at night) stocks to our readers. After all, while dividend growth investing is a time-tested way of achieving great long-term returns, there’s nothing quite like being paid handsomely to wait for the famously volatile stock market to recognize the quality and true value of a company.

Or to put another way, getting paid generous, safe and steadily growing income is not only a great way to pay the bills (such as during retirement); it also makes it easier to remain disciplined, which none other than Warren Buffett has said is a major key to his success:

We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.

That’s why I’m pleased to be able to present Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Enbridge (ENB), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), as three undervalued, high-yield SWAN stocks for your consideration.

Each of these pipeline blue-chips is between 10% to 28% undervalued and has a decades-long growth runway that should allow about 6% cash flow/payout growth. When combined with their very safe 6% to 6.5% yields, each should deliver about 13% to 16% CAGR total returns over the coming five to 10 years.

That makes them not just potentially fantastic sources of generous current income, but likely to prove market-beating income growth investments for the foreseeable future.

2 Reasons Now Is A Great Time To Buy SWAN MLPs

Both quality and valuation are important to long-term success and right now is arguably the best time in 15 years to buy high-quality energy dividend stocks. That’s because energy underperformance in recent years has resulted in the energy sector’s concentration of the S&P 500 falling to its lowest levels since 2004, and tied for the second lowest since the 2000 tech bubble.

The last time energy was this underrepresented in the broader market energy stocks went on to deliver 200% to 300% total returns in the following years.

MLPs and midstream are arguably one of the best industries in the sector to own in the future, given that even top-quality SWAN stocks like EPD, ENB and MMP are still mired in their longest bear market ever.

(Source: Ycharts)

That’s despite objectively great fundamentals such as rising cash flow and dividends/distributions and a decades-long growth runway created by North America’s shale energy boom.

Despite what environmentalists might dream of, the fact is that oil and gas are going to supply the majority of global energy for decades (falling to about 50% by 2050).

(Source: Exxon investor presentation)

And even with demand for oil & gas slowing over time, the natural decline rate of about 6% per year for traditional oil wells means that 80% of future oil-and-gas investments will be needed just to keep the world’s current fossil fuel production at steady levels.

(Source: Exxon investor presentation)

Which is why the International Energy Agency’s latest estimates say that $21 trillion of new oil investment is going to be needed by 2040. Even if the Paris climate change agreement were fully honored (thus far no large country has even attempted to deliver on the Paris promises) that figure is still $14 trillion.

(Source: Exxon investor presentation, International Energy Agency)

The US shale industry is expected to provide the majority of that new production growth, with the US Energy Information Administration’s latest long-term forecast predicting US oil production growth through at least 2025, but possibly as far as 2040. US production could rise as high as 20 million barrels per day, should energy prices and technology continue to support America’s energy renaissance. For context, in 2008, before the fracking revolution hit its stride, the US produced just 5 million bpd from all sources.

(Source: EIA)

And driving this incredible production growth, in both oil and gas, is the might US Permian Basin, which in 2018 Rystad Energy estimated could hold up to 250 billion barrels of remaining recoverable oil and gas. If that proves accurate the Permian may prove to be the single largest oil deposit ever discovered, surpassing even the Ghawar super field of Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Rystad Energy, Rattler Midstream S-1)

The midstream industry is essential to the energy industries’ plans for delivering that oil and gas to a rapidly growing global economy. Which is why analysts estimate that between 2019 and 2035 $800 billion in new North American infrastructure will be needed (about 50/50 oil and gas).

(Source: Kinder Morgan investor presentation)

But while oil production is likely to peak between 2025 and 2040 (and remain high for decades) natural gas production is expected to continue growing through at least 2050.

(Source: EIA)

This means that, over the next 30 years or so, the total demand for new North American oil-and-gas infrastructure is likely to top $1 trillion. Or to put it another way, midstream enjoys one of the longest and largest secular growth runways of any industry.

So here are three great high-yield SWANs to cash in on what’s likely to prove to be a decades-long bonanza for income investors. Photo Source

3 High-Yield SWANs Set To Soar

Each of these industry-leading blue-chips offers all the benefits of MLPs/midstream, including generous and very safe payouts, supported by extremely stable, long-term, and volume committed contracts, and is also highly diversified by customer base.

Each is also pursuing a very low-risk, self-funding business model that makes their growth plans 100% independent of volatile share/unit prices.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

My goal is always to provide the best advice to readers, including avoiding high-risk yield traps. This is why I created my three-factor quality score, which analyzes: payout ratio, cash flow stability, balance sheet strength, competitive advantages (aka “moatiness”), business disruption risk, long-term growth potential, management’s asset allocation track record, and a corporate culture’s dividend friendliness.

I use this to generate an 11-point quality score with dividend stocks rated

7: “dirty value” - only buy a small position (2.5% or less) at a steep discount to fair value

8+: blue-chip - buy up to a 5% to 10% position at a modest discount to fair value

9-10: SWAN (higher caliber blue-chip, includes most aristocrats and kings) - buy up to 5% to 10% position at fair value or better

11: Super SWAN (as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) - 5% to 10% position at fair value or better

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the 27 Super SWANs on my 186-company master watch list of blue-chips. It keeps company with numerous dividend kings, aristocrats, and achievers (future dividend aristocrats).

Super SWAN Dividend Stocks (Level 11/11 Quality)

(Source: Google Sheets)

Payout Safety Rating: 5/5 (Excellent)

Business Model: 3/3

Management Quality: 3/3 (Excellent)

Quality Score: 11/11 (Super SWAN)

Basically, Enterprise warrants a perfect score because it has a highly diversified, wide-moat (and cash-rich) asset base, and one of the best management teams in the industry. That team has access to a mountain of low-cost capital to execute on the immense growth potential of this industry.

Enterprise is one of the oldest MLPs, having IPOed in 1998. Over that time it’s invested $68 billion into both organic and inorganic growth, creating a massive, vertically integrated network of collection, storage, transportation and export infrastructure to serve virtually every part of the oil-and-gas industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

To give you an idea of how large Enterprise’s network is, its almost 50,000 miles (80,000 km) of pipelines alone are more than the total pipelines in all but four countries on earth.

(Source: CIA World Factbook, Wikipedia)

Enterprise’s assets are especially concentrated on the Gulf Coast and in Texas, serving the booming needs of the Eagle Ford and Permian Basins. Most oil and gas ends up passing through five to seven of Enterprise’s assets on its way from field to end user, with Enterprise collecting a fee every step of the way.

83% of cash flow is secured by long-term contracts (typically 15 to 20 years) with hundreds of customers, most of which have firm volume commitments (up to 100% on its NGL fractionators). 78% of its customers are investment grade, with 35% rated “A” by S&P, significantly reducing counterparty risk.

(Source: investor presentation)

Thanks to its strong focus on contracted cash flow, and extracting value from every part of the energy supply chain, EPD’s cash flow has remained steady or grown rapidly, no matter what oil-and-gas prices have done. Similarly, its distribution coverage ratio (distributable cash flow/distribution) has consistently remained above the 1.1X level that’s considered safe for this industry. In the first quarter, the MLP’s coverage ratio hit a new record of 1.7 (59% payout ratio), creating one of the safest distributions in the industry.

Yield: 6.1%

DCF Payout Ratio: 59% (90% or less is safe)

Debt/ EBITDA: 3.3 (4.4 industry average, 5.0 or less is safe)

Credit Rating: BBB+

Further supporting its clockwork-like payout growth (20 straight years) is the fortress balance sheet, which is 94% fixed-rate debt, half of which is 30-plus years in duration.

(Source: investor presentation)

EPD is tied with ENB, MMP, and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) for the strongest credit rating in the industry, BBB+, which has allowed it to keep its borrowing costs low. And thanks to its self-funding business model its cash cost of capital is now just 4.5%, compared with returns on invested capital that have remained steadily in the double digits over the past 14 years, even during three oil crashes of more than 40%. Over the past 10 years, its average ROIC was 12%.

(Source: investor presentation)

EPD’s ability to deliver strong ROIC above its cost of capital is one of the reasons EPD earns a 3/3 management quality score. That management team (which owns 32% of the MLP) is led by CEO Jim Teague, who has over 40 years of industry experience and served as COO from 2010 to 2016.

Randa Duncan Williams heads the Board of Directors and is the daughter of the MLP's founders. The Duncan family owns Epco, the general partner whose incentive distribution rights EPD bought out in 2010 (one of the first MLPs to do so, thus lowering its cost of capital and increasing profitability of investment projects).

And I’m not the only one who considers Enterprise’s management to be world-class. Here’s Morningstar’s Stephen Ellis explaining why investors can trust their hard earned money to Enterprise.

Enterprise’s executives represent some of the best and brightest in the industry. We see them as chess masters operating in an environment where everyone else is playing checkers.

(Source: investor presentation)

That’s a management team that currently has $4.7 billion in liquidity at its disposal, sufficient to finance nearly all $5 billion in growth projects it's working on.

(Source: investor presentation)

Those projects are laser-focused on the most lucrative opportunities to serve the booming US oil-and-gas industry, including fast-growing exports. Enterprise has also identified $5 billion to $10 billion in potential projects (shadow backlog) that it’s working on securing contracts for (it never builds on spec but only starts construction after contracts are in place, guaranteeing its return on investment).

(Source: investor presentation)

By 2024 the US is projected to become the world’s largest oil exporter, surpassing even Saudi Arabia. For context, the 8 million bpd of exports analysts expect by 2025 will be 60% more than all the oil produced by the US in 2005, including for domestic consumption. Enterprise has 5 million bpd of export capacity and plans to expand that as it secures long-term contracts.

88% of its growth backlog is focused on natural gas liquids and petrochemicals like ethane and propane, because these are the feedstocks for lucrative petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene, which are used in plastics.

(Source: investor presentation)

The IEA estimates that demand for plastics will double over the next 20 years (about 3.5% CAGR) meaning that demand for NGLs to act as a low-cost feedstock for this lucrative industry is likely to remain high.

In fact, the US petrochemical industry is currently investing over $200 billion to expand production/export capacity on the US Gulf Coast, and no one is better positioned than Enterprise to profit from this megatrend.

All told, analysts expect Enterprise to grow its DCF/unit by about 6% over the long-term, which, when combined with its generous and very safe yield, should deliver about 13% CAGR total returns over time.

Yield: 6.1%

Long-Term DCF Growth: 4% to 8%

Expected Total Return: 10.1% to 14.1%

Discount To Fair Value: 1% according to Dividend Yield Theory, 19% according to Morningstar’s conservative DCF model

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 11.2% to 16.2% CAGR

Enbridge (Uses 1099, No K-1) (ENB)

Payout Safety Rating: 5/5 (Excellent)

Business Model: 3/3

Management Quality: 2/3 (Above Average)

Quality Score: 10/11 (or SWAN)

Enbridge is North America’s largest midstream company by asset size, and enterprise value. Its massive network of pipelines, storage facilities (and regulated utilities that make it Ontario’s largest gas utility) transports 25% of the continent's oil and 18% of its natural gas.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Enbridge’s claim to fame is that, founded in 1949, it’s the oldest midstream company and has built up literally the safest and most utility-like business model in the industry. Fully 98% of its cash flow is from regulated industries (literally utilities) or under long-term (up to 100 years) fixed-rate and volume committed contracts.

(Source: investor presentation)

93% of its customers are investment grade, with 75% being rated “A” or higher by S&P. In other words, when it comes to safe, recurring and commodity/recession insensitive cash flow supporting its generous and rapidly growing dividend, no other midstream operator comes close to matching Enbridge.

(Source: investor presentation)

That is why the company has grown its dividend (in CAD) for 24 consecutive years, and at an impressive 11% CAGR. In 2020 management is guiding for 10% dividend growth, in a year that will make Enbridge a dividend champion. If the S&P 500 were to measure annual dividends in constant currency terms, ENB would become the industry’s first dividend aristocrat in late 2019, when it next raises its dividend.

(Source: Investor presentation) - figures in CAD

Enbridge is currently working on a $12 billion growth program that will be mostly complete by the end of 2020. That’s what’s supporting that 10% dividend growth, all while the company steadily deleverages the balance sheet.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Yield: 6.0%

DCF Payout Ratio: 63%

Debt/ EBITDA: 4.7 (4.4 industry average, 5.0 or less is safe)

Credit Rating: BBB+

Enbridge, like most blue-chip midstream operators, has switched to a self-funding business model with zero reliance on fickle equity markets. By the time the current growth backlog of projects is complete, it estimates its leverage ratio will have fallen to 4.3, below its long-term target of 4.5 to 5.0.

For context Simply Safe Dividends considers 4.5 a safe level of debt and credit rating agencies like to see 5.0 or less. Which explains why Enbridge is tied with other midstream SWANs for the highest credit rating in the industry, BBB+, with Moody’s rating it the equivalent of BBB but with a positive outlook, indicating an upgrade is likely in the future.

(Source: Investor presentation) - figures in CAD

Beyond 2020 Enbridge expects to be able to self-fund $3.8 billion to $4.5 billion in annual growth projects, retaining 35% of its DCF and financing the rest with modest amounts of low-cost debt.

(Source: investor presentation)

That should mean about 6% long-term cash flow and dividend, which when combined with its 6% yield should deliver about 17% CAGR total returns over the coming years, factoring in the stock’s undervaluation.

Yield: 6.0%

Long-Term DCF Growth: 5% to 7%

Expected Total Return: 11% to 12%

Discount To Fair Value: 33% according to Dividend Yield Theory, 23% according to Morningstar’s Conservative DCF model

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 14.4% to 18.8% CAGR

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Payout Safety Rating: 4/5 (Very Safe)

Business Model: 2/3

Management Quality: 3/3 (Excellent)

Quality Score: 9/11 (or SWAN)

(Source: Magellan Midstream Partners)

Magellan IPOed in 2002 and through 2010 was mostly focused on its wide-moat refined-product-pipeline network, which is concentrated in the middle of the country. In 15 states about 40% of all gasoline, diesel and jet fuel flows through its pipes. The beauty of the refined product market is that demand is highly stable but slow-growing. Thus there are few companies that want to spend billions duplicating its network, which gives Magellan strong pricing power (generally 2% to 3% annual pipeline rate increases, 4.4% in 2019) and ensures that its contracts get renewed when they expire.

Michael Mears is CEO and Chairman of Magellan and CEO of its general partner. Mears is the one who made Magellan one of the first MLPs to buy out its IDRs, lowering its cost of capital and preventing 50% of marginal cash flow from going to the GP (allowing for faster payout growth).

Mears has been with MMP for three decades and has worked in most areas of the company, allowing him to masterfully allocate capital efficiently and to the most profitable opportunities. That includes investing over $5 billion into non-refined product projects, such as crude oil pipelines serving the Permian Basin as well as export terminals on the Gulf Coast.

While these face more competition than its legacy assets (which still make up 59% of cash flow), they also allow Magellan to continue its impressive streak of 68 consecutive quarterly distribution increases (nearly every quarter since the IPO).

(Source: investor presentation)

And since 85% of cash flow is contracted and fee-based, Magellan’s distribution is very safe, no matter what the economy, commodity prices, or the stock price is doing.

(Source: investor presentation)

Magellan’s growth backlog is the largest in its history at $1.3 billion over the next two years. Those are for projects expected to deliver 14% EBITDA and 10% DCF yields, roughly 2% higher than the industry average.

(Source: investor presentation)

The MLP also has “well over $500 million” in shadow backlog projects for which it's working to secure contracts in order to continue growing its DCF/unit at a healthy clip and to keep its impressive payout growth streak (18 years and counting) going strong for the foreseeable future. And like most MLPs these days, Magellan is mostly focused on low-risk organic growth - a good thing since the Harvard Business Review estimates 70% to 90% of M&A fails to deliver long-term shareholder value.

And despite having a rock-steady 1.2 coverage ratio (very safe but far from the highest in the industry) Magellan has proven itself a master of self-funding, the new gold standard for midstream. The last time it issued equity (other than its DRIP) was 2010 when management orchestrated the low-cost IDR buyout. Since 2010 the MLP has funded $1.7 billion of growth projects (mostly high-margin organic assets) with retained cash flow.

(Source: investor presentation)

In 2018 the company funded 100% of its growth with retained cash flow (estimated $250 million in 2019), which helped give it the lowest leverage ratio of any midstream blue-chip.

Yield: 6.5%

DCF Payout Ratio: 83% (90% or less is safe)

Debt/ EBITDA: 3.0 (vs 4.4 industry average, 5.0 or less is safe)

Credit Rating: BBB+

Management’s stated policy is Magellan will never exceed a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.0, so committed is it to a bank-vault-safe balance sheet and the low borrowing costs that go with its BBB+ credit rating. The MLP also plans to maintain its 1.2 coverage ratio for the foreseeable future, since that level of payout coverage has served it well for nearly 20 years.

Yield: 6.5%

Long-Term DCF Growth: 5% to 8%

Expected Total Return: 11.5% to 13.5%

Discount To Fair Value: 27% according to Dividend Yield Theory, 14% according to Morningstar’s conservative DCF model

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 13.9% to 18.4%

Magellan isn’t likely to deliver 12% CAGR payout growth as it has in the past (the price of its larger size), but investors can expect 5% to 8% distribution hikes, coming like clockwork each quarter, to drive strong double-digit total returns for years to come.

Risks To Consider

Enterprise and Magellan are MLPs, which means they use K-1 tax forms and have certain pros and cons when it comes to taxes. Basically, their distributions are treated as return of capital, meaning they lower your cost basis and you don’t pay long-term capital gains taxes on their distributions until you sell. This allows you to potentially defer up to your entire cost basis, and if you hold them long enough (and pass them onto your heirs) it can result in permanent tax deferral.

Enbridge is a C corp, meaning it pays qualified dividends and uses a 1099 tax form. This avoids the added tax complexity of a K-1, but at the cost of no tax deferral. And since it’s a Canadian company that pays dividends in CAD, there is both a 15% withholding (in non-retirement accounts) and currency risk to consider.

Fortunately, currency risk tends to cancel out over time, and a tax treaty with Canada means that US investors can claim a tax credit that, for the vast majority of people, will cancel out the 15% withholding.

As for risks to their business models, the biggest short to medium-term risk is executional, meaning bringing projects into service, on time and on budget.

This isn’t always easy, with things like US steel tariffs increasing costs for the specialty tubular steel that is mostly imported from South Korea. In addition, large interstate/transnational pipelines can often face many years of legal challenges by environmental groups hell bent on stopping North America’s energy boom.

Enterprise and Magellan are mostly focused on less risky projects - either NGLs or oil exports (not frequently challenged in court), or those designed to service thriving and very energy-friendly states like Texas and Oklahoma.

Enbridge’s biggest growth project, the $6.8 billion Line 3 pipeline replacement, is a five-year project that has been bedeviled by such legal fights for five years. Enbridge recently suffered another setback when the Minnesota Appeals Court overturned the environment review that was the basis for the Public Utilities Commission’s final approval for permits for the final leg of the pipeline.

(Source: investor presentation)

Environmentalists had been challenging the PUC’s approval based on numerous claims including those related to climate change and Native American sovereignty rights. According to Minnesota Public Radio:

The court also upheld the majority of the more than 3,000-page environmental impact statement. It also rejected most of the arguments made by pipeline opponents, including their contention that the study didn't sufficiently take into account the climate impacts of the pipeline, and didn't adequately analyze impacts on tribal cultural resources... Supporters of the project say they're heartened that the court upheld the majority of the environmental study's findings.

However, the court ruled that the report didn’t sufficiently address the risks of a potential breach near Lake Superior (where part of it terminates at an export terminal) and thus would need to be amended.

As a result, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources have said they will defer their final permits until Enbridge can make the necessary changes to the study.

Typically it takes six to 12 months to make such changes, which is why Morningstar’s Joe Gemino believes the project won’t come online until 2021 or potentially even 2022.

We expect Line 3 to be delayed about a year until the end of 2021, if not longer. Despite the delay in the project, we don’t expect any material changes to our $46 (CAD 62) fair value estimate and wide moat rating. Our long-term forecasts also remain intact. We still expect Line 3 to add significant cash flow to the company’s operations over the long term and that the 2020 10% target dividend growth remains safe.

Such delays are part of the risk profile of this industry, and can even result in occasional major project cancellations. However, the reason I still consider Enbridge a “very strong buy” (Morningstar says it’s one of their best ideas in energy) is because Line 3 replaces a pipeline that’s been in service for over 60 years.

Thus there is a definite need for it, and despite yet another delay, the project is unlikely to be canceled. But even if it were (environmental groups are now appealing the rejection of their core claims to the Minnesota Supreme court) that would merely mean that Enbridge’s future cash flow/dividend growth would likely come in at 4% to 5%.

The dividend, supported by one of the industry’s lowest payout ratios, a self-funding business model, and a bulletproof balance sheet, would likely remain safe and grow steadily over time. In essence, the Line 3 saga only calls into question how quickly Enbridge’s very safe dividend will grow, not whether it will grow.

However, such bad news, when combined with the volatile nature of oil and gas prices, can create a lot of volatility in these stocks, despite the fact that EPD’s, ENB’s, and MMP’s cash flow metrics have very little sensitivity to commodity prices.

Still, this is why proper risk management and asset allocation is so important.

Here are the risk management rules of thumb that I’ve created and adopted for my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) based on consultations with industry colleagues, including some with decades of experience in the mutual/hedge and private equity fund industries.

The risk management rules are designed to help you maximize returns while avoiding costly mistakes (like panic selling quality stocks just because the price falls) based on the recommendations of legendary investors like Peter Lynch (29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990):

In this business, if you’re good you’re right six times out of ten... The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.

Basically, Lynch is saying that even sound long-term strategies don’t always pay off and the high volatility (plus envy created by periods of underperformance relative to the market) can torpedo your investing returns and put your long-term financial goals in jeopardy.

That’s backed up by decades of market data, such as this study by JPMorgan Asset Management that found that horrible market timing and improper asset allocation has caused most investors to underperform not just inflation over the last 20 years, but every single asset class.

Note that even a highly conservative 40% stock/60% bond portfolio (such as what 80-and-above retirees use) beat the typical investor’s returns by about 150% annually over half an investing lifetime. That super conservative portfolio was far less volatile, allowing investors to remain disciplined and sleep well at night, even during the Great Recession stock crash, the second worst in US history.

In fact, thanks to heavy ownership in less volatile and even countercyclical bonds, a 60%/40% bond/stock portfolio managed to recover 18 months earlier than a pure S&P 500 portfolio, assuming you invested at the market’s October 2007 peak and then rode out the 57% decline in the market.

Here’s a good example of proper portfolio construction/diversification, using these three stocks as an example.

Equally Weighted EPD/ENB/MMP Portfolio Total Returns (January 2002 To May 2019)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Despite the longest bear market in industry history, had you invested $10,000 equally into these three dividend growth blue-chips in 2002 then your portfolio would have doubled the market’s annual returns over the past 16.5 years and multiplied your wealth elevenfold. What’s more, your dividend income of $11,588 today would mean 116% yield on invested capital, ensuring that you’ll earn both great income, and total returns in the future.

But even though this portfolio would have made you rich over this time frame, that’s only if you had the discipline to wait out a 27% peak decline (only half as bad as the broader market’s) and a five-year bear market that has tested the patience of even the most die-hard long-term value investors.

85% VIG Portfolio With 5% Each Of EPD, ENB, and MMP (January 2007 to May 2019)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is one of the oldest dividend growth ETFs and a good proxy for a blue-chip income growth portfolio. Over the past 11.5 years, a portfolio that was 15% EPD/ENB/MMP and 85% VIG would have outperformed the market, and with far lower volatility, and a superior reward/risk (Sortino) ratio.

More important, it delivered far more consistent total returns that make it more likely that you could have held on to this portfolio and avoided selling in the frustration that MLP investors have experienced in recent years. In other words, market envy is a big threat to your ability to stick to a sound long-term investing strategy, one that has historically proven a great way to exponentially compound both your income and wealth.

However, due to the low volatility nature of these three stocks (basically energy utilities), the above portfolio would have been far more volatile, suffering a peak decline of 38% during the Financial Crisis. That might be too scary for most investors, especially retirees using some form the 4% rule.

Which is where bonds come in - they smooth out volatility and give you stable/appreciating assets to sell during inevitable but impossible to predict corrections/bear markets.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The Invesco Ultra Short-Duration ETF (GSY) is a good cash equivalent and Vanguard’s Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is a good low-cost way to gain exposure to the entire investment grade US bond market (corporate and Treasury).

Here’s a traditional 60% stock/40% bond portfolio consisting of EPD, ENB, MMP, 5% each, 45% VIG (representing the rest of your diversified dividend portfolio) and 10% GSY and 30% BND.

Balanced Portfolio Total Returns Since January 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio slightly underperformed the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio, entirely due to the poor performance of 2015 (the height of the second-worst oil crash in over 50 years, which triggered the MLP bear market). However, the portfolio still delivered good returns (compared with the S&P 500’s historical 9.1% CAGR) and with a peak decline of just 8.3% and superior reward/risk compared o the standard balanced portfolio.

What’s more, this portfolio today would have a yield on cost of more than 7% after just 10 years, meaning that conservative income investors can expect roughly the same kinds of total returns in the future.

Stock Forward Return Expectations For The Next Five To 10 Years

(Source: Morningstar’s 2019 Forward Return Survey)

Contrast that to the low 4% consensus returns that most asset managers expect from the market over the next five to 10 years, and I am confident that the model balanced portfolio I’ve presented here would deliver not just generous, safe and steadily rising income in all economic/market environments, but will also provide superior total returns.

In other words, the key to great long-term investing isn’t about maximizing absolute theoretical returns but doing what’s best for you personally, and what's most likely to achieve your long-term financial goals. And don’t just take my word for it. Here’s Benjamin Graham, Buffett’s mentor, the father of value investing and one of the best investors in history (20% CAGR total returns from 1934 to 1956 vs. 12% S&P 500), saying the exact same thing in his masterpiece The Intelligent Investor:

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market, but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.

The Bottom Line

Blue-Chip MLPs and Midstream Stocks Are A Great Source Of Generous, Safe and Growing Income, Plus Double-Digit Long-Term Total Returns From Today’s Attractive Valuations

Good investing is actually a lot easier than most people think. No less than Charlie Munger, legendary value investor and Buffett’s right hand at Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) for decades has said,

It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.

Well, buying quality income-producing assets, blessed with thriving cash flows, long growth runways, and above-average to excellent management at 10% to 28% discounts to fair value is not just “not stupid” but downright smart.

As part of a properly diversified and constructed portfolio, Enterprise, Enbridge, and Magellan are likely to deliver not just mouth-watering, safe and steadily growing income, but market-beating double-digit returns over the coming years, and potentially decades to come.

And with the entire industry beaten down by an irrational bear market that’s now in its fifth year, and the energy sector in general trading at its most attractive levels in 15 years, I can most definitely recommend adding EPD, ENB, and MMP to your portfolio today.

