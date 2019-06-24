Azimut: The Projected 9% Yield And 40% Upside On This Asset Manager Is Still Up For Grabs

Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) (OTCPK:AZIHY) is a relatively small independent asset manager with AUM of about 55 Billion EUR. The company is active mainly in Italy but has made great strides in recent years to expand internationally and achieve a significant presence in some foreign markets. Although investors did not seem to notice, the growth story has been mostly successful. Mainly through an active strategy consisting of M&A (bolt-on acquisitions) and JVs, Azimut has achieved a significant footprint in a few mature (Singapore, Australia) and growth markets (Brazil, Turkey, China). I’ve covered the company on Seeking Alpha in the past, but it has been a while since my last update and June seemed a good time to provide investors with a fresh look at the company. At the beginning of this month, Azimut held an investor day in which an upbeat Pietro Giuliani (founder and chairman) outlined the strategic plan to deliver on its “2024 vision”. Before delving into numbers, I remind readers that Azimut is a foreign company primarily listed in Milan (BVME: AZM) where daily volumes are adequate for trading.

1) Azimut AUM trajectory and growth prospects

Notwithstanding the rising popularity of ETF and passive investments, Azimut performed well in the last five years, with a compounded growth rate of 11% over the 2014-2018 period. The slowdown in 2018 over 2017 is related to the loss of a large institutional client, but the company impressed with its YTD performance. While Italy still accounts for 72% of the total AUM, that portion was above 90% in 2014. The total AUM from foreign markets stood in April at EUR 15.6 Billion, with LatAm accounting for roughly EUR 6.0B (focus market: Brazil) 5.5B Asia-Pacific (focus markets: Australia, Singapore) and 4.1B from the rest of Europe (Focus: Turkey, Switzerland). By the law of big numbers, the foreign inflows CAGR was well above the 11% reported average.

The profitability of Azimut operations abroad has been traditionally lower than Italy, and in 2018 accounted for 16% of the total turnover (120 Million over revenues of 750 Million) despite the 28% AUM share. Management recognized this fact but stressed that revenues and EBITDA contribution are now growing at a higher pace than AUM and will, therefore, achieve a better contribution margin in the next future.

Despite remaining upbeat on the prospects of foreign markets, management communicated to its investors that it has now identified private markets and alternative investments as its new “growth engine” to sustain AUM growth over the next five years.

Detailing this initiative, Azimut explained that it would start by overhauling its “Azimut Libera Impresa” serviceto target the segment. The “Libera Impresa” service today is mainly a business-oriented platform to assist non-listed SMEs to secure private funding, advisory, and other financial services.

"The division has a target of reaching at least 15% of AUM over the next five years and is already working on a pipeline of 7 new funds aimed at reaching 1.5 billion AUM by the end of 2020."

Azimut has a good execution track record and, in the last presentation, management did not miss the chance to remind shareholders how well the company has performed over the last decade, achieving or exceeding all its long-term targets. As a shareholder myself, I remain confident Azimut will be able to deliver on the proposed top-line over the next five-years business plan as well.

2) Performance fees revision the awaited catalyst

2018 was terrible for Azimut shareholders: the stock plunged from a high of €18.11 in January to a low of €9.09 during the December sell-off. Essentially the company halved its market value over just one year. The piling up of a significant short interest also contributed to the undoing of the stock, and the narrative of the ETF “taking away Azimut’s job” was the predominant one on The (Italian) Street.

However, to those who cared to investigate the numbers, the situation would have looked far from bleak. Azimut, as preannounced, continued to deliver on its transformative plan to re-align commissions, thus resetting the revenue base. This “short-term pain, long-term gain” decision was visible within Azimut’s provided revenue breakdown:

The company slashed entry commissions on its products, and variable fees plunged. However, Azimut’s underlying business remained strong. Recurring fees increased by 3.7%, over 2017, achieving a new record. The fickleness in Azimut variable commissions was a point well-known to Seeking Alpha readers since the first coverage on the company in mid-2016, which provided clarity on the matter. Ironically, when I also covered Azimut in March 2017, I advised readers that the same issue, which had caused a 30% earnings plunge in 2016 over 2015, was indeed a chance to “buy the dip.” After all, despite the 17% plunge in variable fees, recurring fees had already shown a neat three-years CAGR of 13%.

Those who loaded up on the stock below €14 (based on Azimut stock listing in Milan) at that time would be sitting today on more than €2 capital gains + €3.20 cash dividend + €1.30 stock dividend. A 50% total return in about three years, despite the ups and downs in price. Even those who picked Azimut after my last coverage in 2018 wouldn’t have fared too bad, collecting almost 10% in dividends and sitting on a small gain. Despite the volatility, the value has always remained there.

Azimut has always contended that performance fees are a good thing for investors if the total ownership cost remains reasonable, but the practice attracted EU and Italian regulatory scrutiny in the past. Something had to be done, and Azimut finally announced a major overhaul on the performance fees earned on its funds in January to be fully compliant with IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions) principles. The change turned out to be a catalyst for the stock, and price rallied back to almost €18 in May. The stock then going ex-dividend (Azimut pays its dividend annually) accounts for most of the subsequent gap in the actual price.

300 Million EUR profit target?

Azimut has proverbially pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the fees realignment. The company sees no further downside in revenues this year. On the contrary, according to chairman Giuliani, Azimut will deliver €300 million net profit; accomplishing the last target left on the to-do list from the 2015-2019 business plan. Giuliani, who masterminded Azimut from the company’s MBO in 2001 and through its IPO in 2004, still has skin in the game and deserves a lot of respect for the company’s achievements so far. Due to the substantial inside ownership, interests of the management and those of the minority shareholders’ are aligned, and corporate governance is no cause for concern. To further align interests, Azimut’s advisors who acquire shares under long-term incentive plans can only (partially) sell them at retirement.

The “€300 million challenge” caught analysts by surprise. Investment bank Mediobanca (OTC:MDIBF) (OTCPK:MDIBY) however, who has been bearish on the title for years, remained skeptical at the announcement. In a note, the securities rating arm of the bank "called the bluff" of Azimut insisting such number could only be achieved cooking the books or through financial engineering. Normalizing the results, the analyst estimated about €200 million profits for Azimut this year. Indeed, the target seems a long shot for a company whose net earnings were €220 million in 2017 and €145 million in 2018. However, the company surprised again last May reporting Q1 results well above analysts’ expectations. The company achieved net earnings of €90.9 millions vs. €26.4 millions in Q1 2018 (+344%) and considering full adoption of the new fees structure sees a considerable full-year upside on recurrent earnings and no negative impact on inflows/AUM.

If Q1 is any indication of the rest of the year, as the company is signaling, Azimut is well on track to achieve its target, and I have modeled my valuation below based on this target.

4) Risks and uncertainties

Despite the results, some concerns still hang over the long-term sustainability of a business model which relies on high fees for investors, especially at a time where in other parts of the world such structure has already come under heavy pressure from the rise of ETFs.

Azimut stance on the matter is quite clear: even considering an average load of 2.15% on its funds and other products, the company’s commissions are still below those of its direct competitors (which the company evaluate standing at 2.31% average). Azimut also believes its products are best-in-class and have outperformed peers by 120bps YTD (which seems a suspiciously short period for comparison).

Another argument brought forward by Azimut, citing Morningstar research, is that Italy is a “bundled market” and the comparability can be done only considering the full cost of ownership which includes the costs of advisory (often provided free of charge in Italy, with advisors paid through commissions on the mutual funds they sell) and trading platform.

It is challenging to verify the reliability of this data independently. How are advisory costs computed? How much for a trading platform? Comparison studies mentioned by Azimut seem dated 2015 and 2017. ETF commissions in the meantime have certainly gone down, increasing margin pressure even on major ETF providers like Invesco (IVZ). Why are the data two to four years old? Is it because these are the last relevant available, or is it because newer data would have shown a different picture?

While the company might have a point that fees of active managers and boutique investment companies are no better than Azimut, the entire sector faces secular headwinds. If ETFs keep eating into active managers’ market share, the company will likely underperform and possibly face survival challenges.

5) Proposed valuation

The starting point for valuing Azimut will be its forward net profit, which I am reducing from the proposed €300 million to €275 million. In some slides of its presentation, the company hinted in fact at humbler guidance of €250 - €300 million, considering this profit level “highly predictable” and “a floor.”

Azimut recorded an AUM increase in Q1 2019 of 9%, bringing the total to 55.4 Billion (up from 50.8 Billion at the end of 2018). I believe the company will easily hit a 58.5 Billion target by the end of 2019 since in recent years Azimut has consistently increased inflows organically by €300 – €400 million per month. On those 58.5 billion, I estimate Azimut will earn at least 1.25% in recurrent fees. By adding up variable commissions and ancillary revenues from insurance and other income, it is reasonable to believe the company can reach a turnover of about €950 million this year.

In my P&L estimate above, Azimut will earn €1.9 per share this year, almost doubling the 2018 figure (impacted by the one-time drop in performance fees) but a modest 6.3% CAGR vs. 2017. After calculating my valuation model, I became curious and double-checked my numbers with sell-side analysts as well. It seems my assessment came in on the high side for the top-line but closer to the mean for EPS.

I am confident in my numbers and attaching a 12x P/E multiple to the €1.9 EPS figure, which means Azimut could trade up to €23 by the end of this year. Readers should note this would still represent a material discount to the industry average and Azimut’s own 5-years average. However, I believe the stock warrants a somehow cautious multiple when factoring earnings volatility, relative size, and growth prospects.

Besides the valuation based on multiples, I also run a 2-stages dividend discount model. I consider the DDM appropriate for evaluating Azimut, a company which has steadily paid out most of its net income to shareholders in the last years. Note that in this valuation model, the discount rate is not the WACC, but the expected return for shareholders. DDM is an equity-side assessment which directly excludes debt, and this implies that a higher required rate of return would have resulted in a lower value for Azimut’s shares. The DDM results align with the 12x multiple assigned once a 9.75% return is baked in.

6) Conclusion

Despite being an obscure company to US investors, Azimut Holding is a well-known name in the markets in which this asset manager operates. The company operations in Italy (70% of revenues) have been consistently highly profitable and focused on the premium segment (Azimut is a renowned name among HNWI). For such reason, I believe Azimut’s core business enjoys a moat based on a sticky asset base and switching costs.

The company experienced a period of regulatory scrutiny and high volatility in fees in the last years. The sky is now clear, and with this catalyst already in motion, the stock enjoyed a strong momentum and rebound YTD. Nevertheless, there is room for Azimut shares to head even higher based on the still depressed forward valuation multiple. Even at current levels, the firm sports a projected high-yield of 9% even at present levels.

I consider the €1.5 distribution safe also for next year, and I am sure management will do everything in their power to keep paying out as much as possible to shareholders (as said, employees have substantial ownership and do not receive variable compensation). With regards to Azimut’s valuation, Giuliani in 2017 said the company’s stock would have been worth €50 within two years. I am not nearly as bullish, but I do agree some upside exists towards a fair value of €23. Such share price would represent a 6.5% yield based on my projected dividend, which is in line with other names in the industry and adequate to the long-term growth prospects. All in all, I consider Azimut a good pick for both its yield and capital appreciation potential.

