Taseko Mines: Florence Surprises Again And New Prosperity Is Still Alive

At the current market capitalization of $130 million, it is a good time to consider adding some more shares or establishing an initial position in Taseko Mines.

Taseko Mines (TGB) keeps on delivering positive news about the development of its projects. Last week, it announced that the Canadian highest court confirmed its right to work at the New Prosperity gold-copper project. And today, it announced that the Florence test facility achieved commercial grade leach solution and that the Aquifer Protection Permit amendment application was submitted. The positive news helped to boost the share price slightly higher, however, shares of the company still trade close to the multi-year lows, providing a very attractive buying opportunity.

The leach solution reaching the commercial grade only 6 months after the test facility startup is very positive news that further confirms that the whole extraction process really works. And it works very well. According to Russell Hallbauer, Taseko's CEO:

This past week, after roughly six months of operating the test facility, the leach solution reached commercial grade levels, well in advance of our anticipated timeframe. Based on previous bench-scale testing, we expected it would take upwards of a year to reach target solution grade, so we are obviously extremely pleased to have achieved this milestone after such a short period of time. The grade of the leach solution coming from our main recovery well is approximately 1,600 parts per million of copper in solution and would be comparable to a typical open pit, low cost heap leach operation.

The news release also states that Taseko submitted the Aquifer Protection Permit amendment application. The Underground Injection Control Permit amendment application should be submitted in the coming weeks. After both the permit amendments are received, hopefully sometime in H1 2020, construction of the commercial production facility may begin. By that time, the financing package should be completed. The initial CAPEX should be around $200 million.

However, as of the end of Q1 2019, Taseko held cash & cash equivalents worth only $25.9 million and the Gibraltar mine will hardly be able to generate $175 million over the next two years. Some additional financial sources will be needed. The coming quarters will show whether it will be only a debt financing or whether also a share dilution will occur. However, regardless of the final form of the financing package, the Florence project should be worth it. After in full production, it should be able to produce 85 million lb copper per year at operating costs of $1.1/lb. At a copper price of $3/lb, its after-tax NPV(7.5%) is estimated at $760 million.

Very good news was announced also last week, however, it wasn't related to Florence but to New Prosperity. The Supreme Court of Canada has confirmed Taseko's right to continue geotechnical works at the New Prosperity project. The New Prosperity project is one of Canada's biggest undeveloped gold-copper deposits. It contains measured and indicated resources of 13.3 million toz gold and 5.3 billion lb copper. The reserves contain 11 million toz gold and 4.2 billion lb copper. The proposed mine should have a 33-year mine life and an average annual production capacity of 234,000 toz gold and 110 million lb copper.

The problem is that the project had to face strong opposition. Although back in 2010 the province of British Columbia granted Taseko the necessary permits to proceed with the Prosperity project development, the Federal government didn't. As a result, Taseko modified the project and the Prosperity project was turned into the New Prosperity project. The new project ensured the preservation of the Prosperity lake fish habitat and it reflected also other concerns expressed by the Federal government. However, in February 2014, the Federal government also rejected the new project. According to Taseko, the decision was based on incorrect data:

In February 2014 the Government of Canada announced it will not issue the federal authorizations necessary for the New Prosperity Project to proceed. The Company fundamentally disagrees with the federal government’s decision and believes they based their decision on a panel report which contains serious flaws.

The last week Supreme Court decision addresses one of the lawsuits that followed. In this lawsuit, the Tsilhqot’in first nation wanted to prevent Taseko from continuing geotechnical works on the New Prosperity project. Although New Prosperity is still very far away from obtaining mine construction permits, the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada slightly increases the chances that New Prosperity will be developed sometime in the future.

Conclusion

The recent news confirm that the Florence deposit is very well suitable for in-situ copper recovery. The final commercial scale operation permitting has been initiated which is another important milestone. If everything goes well, the commercial scale production should start in late 2021. Also, the news regarding New Prosperity is positive, although its impact will be probably felt only in a more distant future. Taseko's market capitalization is only $130 million right now. Florence alone is worth more than this, Taseko's share price is held down by the uncertainty regarding the commercial scale operation permits. However, the extraction process works and I expect the permits to be obtained sooner or later. As the share price has just bounced from a multi-year low, there seems to be a good time to consider adding some more shares or establishing an initial position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.