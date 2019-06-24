HEXO's Success Looks Like A Quantitative Impossibility

For many retail investors looking into the cannabis space, the sheer volume of choice would undoubtedly be intimidating. A quick scan through New Cannabis Ventures revenue tracker and its upcoming IPO list reveals a sea of options. Adding further complexity to an investment in the space is the scarceness of profitability and the low level of differentiation between companies. How many cannabis producers are necessary? Can the market support all these companies and planned capacity? No. This reality will become increasingly clear over the next few years, as quarters of cumulative cash burn and negative revenue growth take its toll on balance sheets and already weary equity investors.

HEXO (HEXO), previously known as the Hydropothecary Corporation, symbolizes the current zeitgeist of unfettered euphoria over fundamentally lackluster companies with suboptimal financials, torrid prospects, and elevated valuations.

HEXO recently released third-quarter 2019 results, making sure to skip talking about the actual results in the highlights of its press release. The first line instead promising the rosier future ahead; "HEXO remains on-track ramping up to CAD$400 million, or US$300 million, net revenue in fiscal 2020 and to double net revenue in Q4 fiscal 2019".

For some context, HEXO incurred revenue of US$9.72 million during the quarter. This rosy projection assumes that a company largely constrained to Canada, will be able to grow revenue 7.7x to US$75 million by the end of the next fiscal year. The annual run rate of Canada's recreational cannabis market is around US$420 million to US$455 million, assuming HEXO grabs 15% of the total Canadian cannabis market by year end of FY2020, the US$300 million in revenue projected by management would mean the Canadian recreational market is about to grow over 4x year-over-year.

Unless HEXO management is aware of an upcoming structural change to the regulatory landscape of Canada's recreational cannabis market, such a growth rate would be difficult, if not impossible. Especially as we have already seen evidence of flattening demand in the months following legalization on October 17, 2018.

Actual figures from Health Canada

This illusion of continued ultra-fast revenue growth is behind HEXO's ultra-high TTM P/S multiple. While I agree that fast-growing companies deserve higher valuations, and the TTM multiple still includes months where recreational cannabis was illegal, the valuation has fallen victim to the illusion. The quarter also saw actual revenue for HEXO decline quarter-over-quarter from US$10.18 million, a 3% decrease from the previous quarter.

Data by YCharts

Albeit negative, the company has managed to improve its cash profile over the last few quarters.

While I express a healthy level of skepticism that this trend will continue to the point where they are cash flow positive in the near term, it starves off any near term liquidity problems that will likely affect some of HEXO's peers.

For some readers, success might be quite a subjective metric to assess a company against. Indeed, if a stock price does not collapse as much as one's peers do then such a company might be deemed a success. Similarly, a company that does not go bankrupt when such a calamitous event sweeps through its sector might also be called a success. But most would interpret success as a protracted increase in the value of a company's shares, far in excess of the wider market.

Fundamentally, all these positive scenarios are beyond the reach of HEXO. The US$1.4bn company trying to make waves in what will fast become a brutally Darwinistic cannabis market. And much like other ambitious companies who constituted the first wave in previously fledging industries, HEXO will likely realize a future not one imagined by its executive team or shareholders. A future where success remains ever beyond the horizon, and possible failure in the rearview mirror.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.