BlackRock Science And Technology Trust: A Closed-End Fund For The Tech Space Trading At A Discount

For quite some time now, I have been seeking a good technology closed-end fund to add to my portfolio. There are certainly a few such funds on the market, although technology funds are less common in the closed-end fund universe than fixed-income or other income-focused funds. One fund that focuses on the technology space is the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article. One thing here that will likely appeal to a certain type of investor is that this fund is one of the few ways to get a reasonably high distribution yield off of the science and technology space, although it is still a much lower yield than what many other closed-end funds offer.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has the stated goal of providing income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this goal, the fund invests in a combination of both science and technology companies. The fund specifically notes that it targets both rapidly growing technology companies like a growth fund would and cyclical stocks in the industry that can generate high dividend income. As with some of the other BlackRock closed-end funds, this one also sells covered call options against a portion of its holdings in order to generate additional income.

The largest holdings in BST are companies that are likely to be familiar to anyone that follows the technology sector. Here they are:

Source: BlackRock

Without a doubt, the presence of Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) could be confusing as neither one of these is a science or a technology company. However, when we consider that essentially every time someone wishes to buy something at an e-commerce website, one of these two companies will be involved; their presence is somewhat understandable. It is quite likely that e-commerce will play an ever-growing role in the economy going forward so these companies will likely see growth.

As we can see above, a good many of the companies in the fund are involved with either e-commerce or software as a service. Some of the companies, such as Amazon (AMZN), are actively involved in both spaces. Indeed, software does dominate the fund, accounting for more than half of the portfolio value:

Source: BlackRock

This is admittedly not as diversified as I might like to see given that there are plenty of companies in the technology space that are not software or services. At the moment though, this does seem to be the segment where most of the value-creation is taking place since hardware has become somewhat commoditized. While the fund may not appear especially diversified, it is thus set up in a way that will likely deliver somewhat better performance in the current market environment.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single holding in a fund account for more than 5% of total assets. This is because this is about the point where that asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the concern is that if some event occurs that causes the stock price of a given heavily-weighted asset to decline independently of the market, then it will drag the portfolio down with it. However, it does not appear that this is a problem here. This is because there is only one company, Microsoft (MSFT), that has a weighting of more than 5%, and it is not much over this level. Overall then, the fund appears diversified enough to not have to worry about the idiosyncratic risk.

As a general rule, most people of Silicon Valley see it as the hotbed of technological innovation. While it is certainly a major one, we do see technological development internationally too. In this regards then, it is somewhat nice to see that BST is globally diversified and its portfolio companies are located in nations all around the world. We can see this here:

Source: BlackRock

With that said though, the overwhelming majority of the fund's holdings are located in the United States. To a certain degree, this does make sense as many of the largest technology firms in the world are based in the United States. To a lesser extent, we also have large technology firms in China, and these are also represented in the fund. This geographic diversification does offer some advantages to investors. In particular, it provides some protection against regime risk, which is the risk that a governmental body or other authority will take some action or impose some policy that adversely impacts the companies operating within its borders. As the fund has assets in various nations, it limits the impact that the actions of any single government can have on the overall portfolio.

As mentioned earlier in the article, BST also sells some covered calls against the assets in its portfolio. This has the effect of capping the upside that the fund can get from these assets because if the stock price is higher than the option strike price at option expiration, then the fund will likely have to sell the stock at the strike price. This is certainly something that can be very disappointing with high growth technology stocks that are generally considered to deliver most of their returns through capital gains. However, the sale of call options has the benefit of providing an upfront cash payment in the form of the option premium. The fund gets to keep this money whether the option is exercised or not so it serves as both a form of income and increases the effective return on the portfolio if the stock does not surge during the option period. The fund currently only has options written against 32.12% of its portfolio so it is balancing this trade-off fairly well and still has the potential to deliver a high level of capital gains off of the two-thirds of its portfolio that is uncovered.

Distributions

Closed-end funds are generally liked by investors because they tend to pay out relatively high distribution yields. This is why you commonly see these funds investing in cash-generating securities like real estate, bonds, or preferred stocks. Science and technology companies in contrast do not usually pay out much in the way of dividends. However, BST still manages to pay out a reasonably attractive distribution yield of 5.51%. This distribution is financed by option premiums and capital gains, with a relatively small amount of dividends also playing a role. We can see this by looking at the classification of the fund's past distributions:

Source: Fidelity Investments

As we can see, effectively all of the fund's distributions over the past year have been financed by capital gains. However, prior to that there were some distributions that were classified as return of capital. This may concern some investors as a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money to cover its distribution. However, the distribution of option premiums or unrealized capital gains also causes a distribution to be classified as return of capital. Thus, there was never really anything for investors to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like BST, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. This is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of June 20, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), BST had a net asset value of $32.94 per share. However, the fund only trades for $32.66 per share, which represents a 0.857% discount over net asset value. This is certainly nowhere near as large of a discount as we do sometimes see, but it is still a discount nonetheless.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed-end fund focusing specifically on the technology space. It is therefore one of the few ways for CEF investors to profit from this space. The fund does do its job well though as it is quite well diversified across individual companies although it is fairly heavily exposed to the software sector. The fund also boasts an appealing distribution yield and trades at a discount to net asset value. This is definitely a fund worth thinking about to add some variety to a closed-end fund portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.