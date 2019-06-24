Bloom Energy Discloses Costly Fuel Cell Replacement In Delaware

Bloom Energy would be well served to outperform expectations in the current quarter as otherwise the unexpected liquidity hit could cause substantial pressure on the company's stock price.

Expect market participants to be caught largely flat-footed by the resulting, material decrease in the company's cash position at the end of Q2.

Transaction effectively requires Bloom Energy to repay the project company's outstanding debt and buy out the tax equity partner for aggregate cash payments of roughly $130 million.

Note:

I have previously covered Bloom Energy (BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

On Friday, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy put out a short press release, titled "Bloom Energy to Upgrade Delaware Fuel Cell Project with Investment from Southern Power":

Bloom Energy today announced it will deploy the latest generation of its Bloom Energy Servers at an existing 30 megawatt (MW) fuel cell project located on two sites in New Castle and Newark, Delaware. The upgrade of the sites will be enabled by an investment by Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company. (...) The fuel cell project was previously owned by Bloom Energy and a tax equity investor. As part of the transaction to upgrade the project, Southern Power will become the majority co-owner with Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy will continue to operate, maintain and provide Bloom Energy Servers to the fuel cell project.

To put things into perspective, at a capacity of 30 MW, the Delaware fuel cell installation is larger than ailing competitor's FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) entire six-project power generation portfolio of 26.1 MW. And while the term "upgrade" suggests that existing equipment might be enhanced, this isn't really the case here as the old Bloom Boxes will have to be removed and replaced by latest generation Energy Servers.

Photo: Project Site at Red Lion, New Castle County, Delaware - Source: Delaware Online

In the past, the project has underperformed contractually required output targets by a meaningful percentage, causing an aggregate of $13.9 million in warranty payments by Bloom Energy to the project company, Diamond State Generation Partners which has been jointly owned by Bloom Energy and a tax equity investor, Mehetia Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG (NYSE:CS).

But things are about to change as Southern Company will effectively replace Mehetia as joint owner of the project.

Bloom Energy provided additional details of the transaction in a SEC-filing (emphasis added by author):

On June 14, 2019, Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom”) entered into a transaction with SP Diamond State Class B Holdings, LLC, (“SPDS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Power Company, to purchase a majority interest in Diamond State Generation Partners, LLC (“DSGP”), a current affiliate of Bloom. The funds will be applied to purchase Bloom fuel cell energy servers (“Energy Servers”) in connection with the upgrade (the “Transaction”) of an existing Bloom project (the “Project”) located in New Castle County, Delaware. In connection with the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), SPDS was admitted as a member of DSGP. Subject to (NYSE:I) the satisfaction by Bloom of certain conditions precedent, and (II) the non-occurrence of certain events outside of Bloom’s control, SPDS has agreed to make capital contributions to DSGP sufficient for DSGP to purchase approximately eighteen megawatts (18MW) of Energy Servers from Bloom in one or more phases following the Closing. Prior to selling the new Energy Servers to DSGP in each phase, Bloom will repurchase a proportionate number of DSGP’s existing Energy Servers and remove such existing Energy Servers from the Project site. In the future, the remaining nine megawatts (9MW) of existing Energy Servers that constitute the Project may be repurchased by Bloom and replaced by New Energy Servers to be sold by Bloom to DSGP subject in each case to the availability of financing. Bloom will continue as operator of the Project. At Closing, Bloom made a partial payment for repurchase of the existing Energy Servers owned by DSGP in the amount of approximately $72.3M, all of which was used by DSGP (along with additional DSGP cash reserves) to prepay all of its existing indebtedness associated with the Project. Bloom also agreed to purchase all of the equity interests in the Project currently held by Mehetia Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG (“Mehetia”), for a purchase price of $57.5M. The purchase of Mehetia’s equity interests in the Project will be effected via multiple payments by Bloom with the final payment to be made no later than March 31, 2020. (...)

In November 2018, an article published by Axios stated the server replacement cost for the project at about $100-150 million.

The purchase of new Bloom Boxes by the project company will now be financed by Southern Power while Bloom Energy effectively retired the project company's outstanding debt and bought out the tax equity investor for total payments of roughly $130 million.

While the ongoing commitment of its long-standing utility partner Southern Company (SO) is certainly positive, the transaction will cause a substantial hit to Bloom Energy's cash position.

Adjusted for the debt repayment and the Mehetia buy-out, the company's pro forma cash position at the end of Q1 comes down by a whopping 40% to $190.6 million. That said, the Mehetia buy-out will be executed in installments thus somewhat reducing the immediate cash drain.

On the flipside, Bloom Energy will recognize substantial revenues (and hopefully cash flows) from the anticipated server replacement orders over time.

Frankly speaking, I do very much agree with the Axios article's complaint of Bloom Energy trying to conceal the large expenditure from investors as the issue has neither been discussed in recent conference calls and presentations nor in the company's SEC-filings.

Accordingly, investors should prepare for a large decrease in the company's reported cash position when the company releases Q2/2019 numbers in August.

Bottom Line:

Bloom Energy secured financing from long-standing partner Southern Company for the required large-scale replacement of Bloom Boxes at two project sites in Delaware.

The transaction required Bloom Energy to repay the project company's outstanding debt and buy out the tax equity investor for aggregate payments of almost $130 million.

Over time, Bloom Energy will recognize substantial revenues from anticipated server replacement orders by the project company but the immediate, material hit to the company's cash position will likely raise some eyebrows by analysts and investors.

With Q2 not exactly expected to be a breakout quarter for the company anyway, the stock could experience substantial pressure as market participants will likely be caught flat-footed by the large cash outflow.

The question-and-answer session of the upcoming Q2 conference call might be quite interesting, in fact.

I will provide an update on the company at that time.

