Immunomedics: Our Take On This Battleground Stock

The CRL was limited to manufacturing deficiencies. However, it will set the company back at least a year.

Today we take an in-depth look at Immunomedics, whose stock has been under pressure due to a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its primary drug candidate.

Today, we look at a battleground stock in oncology. The last year for shareholders have read like a soap opera, with management turnover, an adverse FDA action as well as hope that the company will eventually get a potential blockbuster over the finish line in the foreseeable future.

Company Overview:

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is a Morris Plains, New Jersey-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of monoclonal antibodies conjugated with chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer. Its primary candidate is IMMU-132, which is designed to deliver a specific payload of chemotherapy directly to the tumor while simultaneously reducing the harmful effects associated with its conventional administration. Founded in 1982, Immunomedics employs ~346 and commands a market cap of ~$3 billion.

ADC Platform:

The company has developed an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform that employs a linker (known as CL2A), which, in the case of IMMU-132, targets the delivery of anti-Trop-2 chemotherapy agent SN-38. Trop-2 is a glycoprotein that is overexpressed in cancer cells but minimally expressed in healthy tissue. SN-38 is a potent therapy, but cannot be administered directly into patients, owing to its poor solubility and high toxicity. With the CL2A linker, the resulting ADC is more soluble, tolerable, and extremely effective, delivering 120 times the amount of SN-38 than irinotecan, its parent drug, in animal models. IMMU-132 is being investigated across multiple cancer indications.

IMMU-132 Pipeline:

Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer. In a Phase 2 trial that readout in December 2017, 108 patients with relapsed or refractory (third-line) metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) receiving IMMU-132 demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 33%, including six complete responses. Progression free survival (PFS) was 5.5 months. Its safety profile was described as “predictable and manageable.” Given that current standard-of-care remedies offer 11-18% ORRs and two to three months of PFS, these results were eye-opening. The FDA followed on with Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations and a BLA was filed in May 2018, based on the Phase 2 data.

However, the FDA responded with a CRL in January 2019, citing issues relating to manufacturing and control matters. No new clinical or preclinical data needs to be generated; however, a reinspection of the company’s Morris Plains manufacturing facility will need to be conducted after the issues laid out in the Establishment Inspection Report are addressed. Resubmission is not expected until 4Q19, delaying approval by at least five quarters.

Although no new clinical trials are necessary for FDA approval, Immunomedics is enrolling 488 patients in a confirmatory Phase 3 trial (ASCENT) that will form the basis for approval in Europe. The primary endpoint will be PFS. Enrollment is expected to wrap up in 1H19.

Assuming approval for third-line mTNBC, IMMU-132 will be entering an annual market of ~8,000 American patients and ~14,000 patients in the EU5 and Japan.

Metastatic Urethral Cancer. In addition to mTNBC, IMMU-132 has also shown promise in other cancer indications. In a Phase 1/2 study of 45 patients with previously treated metastatic urethral cancer (MUC), IMMU-132 demonstrated an ORR of 31%, a median duration of response (DOR) of 12.9 months, and PFS of 7.3 months. These results were also very noteworthy as current standard-of-care chemotherapy only produced 8-14% ORRs and two to three months of PFS. Based on these results, Immunomedics initiated a pivotal Phase 2 trial (TROPHY U-01) in June 2018 that will evaluate ~140 mUC patients in two cohorts: post-platinum and checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) based therapies or post-CPI and platinum ineligible. The primary endpoint will be ORR with secondary endpoints of PFS, DoR, and overall survival (OS). Enrollment is expected to complete in 4Q19.

The annual second-line market for mUC is ~14,000 patients in the U.S. and ~18,000 patients in the EU5 and Japan.

HER+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer. The market opportunity is even larger for third-line HER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) where the annual unmet need is ~25,000 in the U.S. and ~35,000 in the EU5 and Japan. HER+/HER2- is the most common form of breast cancer, which is usually treated with endocrine and CDK4/6 therapy and subsequently by chemotherapy when the initial lines fail.

IMMU-132 has shown significant promise in this indication as well. In a 54-patient Phase 2 trial, IMMU-132 demonstrated a 31% ORR, a median DoR of 7.4 months, and median PFS of 6.8 months as a third-line therapy. This compared very favorably to current standard-of-care options that provided 11-13% ORRs and 3 to 4.2 months of PFS. A ~400 patient late-line Phase 3 study (TROPICS-02) was initiated in April 2019, evaluating IMMU-132 in the treatment of HER+/HER2- mBC patients who had received prior hormonal and CDK4/6 therapy as well as two or more lines of chemo against a traditional chemotherapy agent of the physicians’ choosing. Primary endpoints will be PFS and ORR. Enrollment for this registrational trial will likely complete in 2020.

Other Indications. IMMU-132 has also demonstrated results superior to standard-of-care second-line treatments for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). In a Trop-2-enriched Phase 2 study, IMMU-132 will be evaluated in the treatment of refractory mNSCLC, SCLC, head and neck, endometrial, and hepatocellular cancers. This basket study will include ~100 patients per indication and provide the company direction for its next avenues of registration.

IMMU-132 has patent protection until 2033.

Management Shuffle:

Despite all the promise from IMMU-132, Immunomedics has undergone a significant number of management changes in the past two years. Recent CEO and ex-Celgene (CELG) executive Michael Pehl abruptly resigned in February 2019 (citing a wish to move his family to Europe). He was onboarded in November 2017, replacing Cynthia Sullivan (wife of the company’s founder), who was fired after a shareholder revolt, initiated when she attempted to license IMMU-132 to Seattle Genetics (SGEN). Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Iannone resigned in April 2019 (to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania) after only one year in his position. CFO Michael Garone resigned in August 2018 after being in the position only two years. The company is currently searching for a replacement CEO and CMO.

Collaborations:

Despite the CRL and the revolving door in the C-level suite, Immunomedics has had been able to line up collaborations. It inked a deal with Everest Medicines II Limited in April 2019, giving its partner an exclusive license to develop, register, and commercialize IMMU-132 in China, South Korea and other Southeast Asian countries ex-Japan. In return, Immunomedics received $65 million in upfront cash and is eligible to receive an additional $60 million upon FDA approval, $710 million in additional development and sales milestones, and 14-20% royalties.

The company is also in a clinical partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN) to evaluate IMMU-132 in combination with its human monoclonal PD-L1 antibody Imfinzi (durvalumab) in the treatment of patients with TNBC, UC, and NSCLC. Signed in June 2018, the partnership will investigate the combination therapy in Phase 1/2 trials. The collaboration allows Immunomedics to leverage AstraZeneca’s clinical trial infrastructure to accelerate enrollment and rapidly transition into Phase 2 studies. Part 1 of the trials will be co-funded by both companies.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

In addition to its recent agreement with Everest, the company has been busy raising capital since early 2018. On the back of the positive mTNBC results, Immunomedics entered into a $250 million funding agreement with RPI Finance Trust in January 2018. In exchange for $175 million, RPI has the rights to receive declining-step royalty payments on annual IMMU-132 product sales starting at 4.15% on the first $2 billion and ending at 1.75% on any sales exceeding $6 billion. The remaining $75 million consideration was in exchange for common stock (~4.4 million shares) at $17.15 per share.

Immunomedics also raised net proceeds of $299.5 million via a June 2018 secondary at $24 per share. For future capital needs, the company entered into an ATM facility with Cowen to sell up to $150 million of common stock in March 2019. To date, no money has been raised through this vehicle. As of March 31, 2019, the company held ~$443 million of cash on the balance sheet and $7 million of convertible debt. Factoring in the recent cash infusion from Everest, the company’s cash runway should extend into 2021.

Immunomedics is somewhat a battleground stock among analysts. Both Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo have Hold ratings on the stock. Cowen & Co., Piper Jaffray and several smaller analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings in the past few months. The median twelve-month price target is $23.00 per share.

Executive Chairman Behzad Aghazadeh, representing the interests of his Avoro Capital Advisors, seems enthused about the company's prospects based on his recent purchase of 1.25 million shares in mid-May, followed by another just over 1.5 million shares in early June, raising his total investment in Immunomedics to ~20 million shares, or over 10% of the company. The Chief Quality Officer purchased 5,000 shares on June 20th as well.

Verdict:

Shares of IMMU were trading in the mid-20s as late as November 2018 when the holiday sell-off cratered their price briefly below $15. Owing to the CRL (which collapsed the stock 26% on January 18, 2019) and the CEO’s departure, the stock has failed to get off the mat.

In total, IMMU-132 has been tested in over 900 cancer patients covering ~15 types of solid tumors, with an IV dose of 10 mg/kg given on days 1 and 8 of repeated 21-day cycles. It has exhibited excellent outcomes in patients who are on their last legs. IMMU-132 has blockbuster potential in multiple indications.

Its manufacturing issues and management departures have created uncertainty and an attractive entry point for an investor – and quite possibly an acquirer deferential to the company’s IMMU-132 asset. The Everest deal and insider buying are two testimonials to the potential of IMMU-132.

I would love to be able to recommend this name as its primary drug candidate appears it could have significant potential. Unfortunately, the company’s history as well as the fact that it has exceeded my ‘Ten Year Rule’ multiple times prevents that. Strong rallies in the stock have historically been followed by equally strong pullbacks. This concern has drawn a few inquiries in the past few weeks and I hope this research presents a full picture around the company given its recent insider buying.

