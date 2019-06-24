SHY: Low Credit Risk And Low Interest Rate Risk Are Its Advantages

The fund provides investors protection in an economic downturn and is not sensitive to the rise and fall of interest rates.

ETF Overview

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) focuses on U.S. treasury bonds that will expire between 1-3 years. The ETF tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index. SHY has very low credit risk, as all of the bonds in its portfolio are U.S. Treasury bonds. Hence, it offers investors good protection in an economic downturn. Its low duration to maturity also means that the fund faces little interest rate risk. The ETF offers a 2.1%-yielding dividend. It is a good investment choice for investors seeking safety in an economic downturn.

Fund Analysis

Low credit risk

SHY has a very low credit risk because all of its bonds that it invests in are U.S. Treasury bonds. These bonds are backed by the credit of the U.S. government. At the moment, U.S. government bonds have credit ratings of AA+ stable (S&P) and AAA stable (Fitch and DBRS). Therefore, we do not foresee any credit risk at all, even in an economic downturn.

Low interest rate risk

All of SHY's bonds are short-term bonds that will mature within 3 years. As can be seen from the table below, about 2.3% of its portfolio of bonds will mature within 1 year, 55.3% of its bonds will mature between 1-2 years, and 42.4% of its bonds will mature between 2-3 years. This short maturity duration means that the fund performance is not that sensitive to interest rate changes.

As can be seen from the chart below, unlike other long-term treasury ETF that are quite sensitive to the rise and fall of the interest rate, SHY’s fund performance is much less sensitive to interest rates. In fact, the changes are typically within 2% in the past 10 years. On the other hand, the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s (VGLT) fund price are much more volatile.

SHY’s low volatility is also evident when we compare it with the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund price of SHY increased by 0.64% from the end of September 2018 to December 2018. In the same time frame, the S&P 500 Index declined nearly 14%.

However, when the market sentiment improves, SHY will almost always underperform against the broader market. As can be seen from the chart below, the S&P 500 Index’s return of nearly 18% in 2019 is much better than SHY’s return of 1.39%.

Low management expense ratio

BlackRock charges a low management expense ratio of 0.15% for SHY. SHY’s MER is lower than the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s (VGSH) 0.20% but higher than the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s (SCHO) 0.06%. These three ETFs all have comparable performance, with SCHO performing slightly better than SHY and VGSH.

A 2.1%-yielding dividend

SHY investors will receive dividends with an annualized yield of about 2.1% on a trailing 12-month basis. This yield is the highest we have seen since the Great Recession.

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are many signs that we are already in the late-cycle environment. For example, the treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late-cycle environment. Fortunately, SHY’s low interest rate risk and credit risk means that the fund performance will only be impacted at a minimum level. In fact, we think it is a safe haven for investors in an equity market downturn. However, if the economy is to improve, this is not the place to park one’s money, as its average annual return in the past 10 years is only 0.90%.

Investor Takeaway

We think SHY is a good ETF to be including in one’s portfolio, as it provides downside risk protection vs. equity ETFs in an economic downturn. In addition, it provides a 2.1%-yielding dividend. Although it is always difficult to predict when the next recession will happen, investors should be prepared. Since we are likely already in the late stage of the current economic cycle, we think it may be wise to rebalance one’s portfolio and have a few bond ETFs in one's portfolio, such as SHY.

