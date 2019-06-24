Why Disney's Summer Box Office Success May Actually Be A Bad Thing

With Netflix and streaming constantly gaining ground, the industry needs theaters to stay profitable and to do that it’s going to need more than one studio pumping out profitable content.

Disney is also a victim of its own success as while “Toy Story 4” was successful, it earned below projections which will in turn hurt the overall summer returns.

While usually that’s just business, here Disney is stretching itself thin and it’s never good when an industry is forced to rely solely on one company to deliver.

While Disney has been the box office’s savior thus far, it’s also caused many of its problems as other studios are finding it hard to slot their releases or counter-program.

Over the weekend Disney/Pixar opened “Toy Story 4” in theaters furthering Disney’s successful summer – and it still has one more mega-tentpole to come.

(Credit: Disney)

The summer box office of 2019 has not been kind to Hollywood.

Despite a massively “marvel” start with Avengers: Endgame it’s been rough sledding for movies. Many have gone so far to say it’s “sequel-itis” and Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Toy Story 4 will be the cure when it hits theaters this weekend.

I love the Toy Story franchise and I was excited for the new film to open, but I’m also wondering if Toy Story’s success is actually bad news for the industry. I know it’s an odd thing to say but if we’ve learned anything from this summer – odd is in style.

On paper summer 2019 had a very strong lineup entering the season with a lot of contenders set to cash in on their predecessors’ success. Yet Godzilla: King of The Monsters, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Men In Black International and X-Men: Dark Phoenix all under-performed. We’ve also seen upstart originals like Long Shot, Booksmart, The Hustle and Ugly Dolls all flop as well.

In fact, the only films to make an impact have been Avengers, Aladdin, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and John Wick 3. Of those films the only true surprise is Wick which has done stunning business and helped usher in the summer of “whoa”, a.k.a. the re-rise of Keanu Reeves.

Still the problem for investors in this industry is that of those four films, two are Disney and after this weekend, that number goes up. Pixar’s Toy Story 4 brought in around $120 million domestically in its first weekend – and globally that number jumps to $238 million.

Now if you're Disney – or a investor in Disney - that’s amazing and it continues what has been a strong summer punctuated by an equally strong box office and the debut of the new Star Wars theme park in California.

If you are not Disney (or any one of its investors), and you’ve bet on a rival, you are likely not as happy.

Here’s the problem: on one hand, Disney is the box office savior and the knight in shining armor ready to swoop in and save the day – but on the other hand, it just may be saving the day from a mess it created. Disney played this summer so brilliantly it’s scary, but in the process created a scorched Earth that will have repercussions for some time to come.

Disney’s decision to start the summer a week early with Avengers: Endgame (as it did with Infinity War last year) basically threw off the traditional cadence. Take for example the week it was supposed to originally start (May 3rd), usually other studios counter-program against those big tentpoles so that when a AAA film sells out, audiences usually look for the other shiny new release. Or if one of those AAA films doesn't check the box for you, there are options.

In this case that option was supposed to be Long Shot, the well-received comedy with Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron, but now with Endgame jumping ahead, audiences decided either to just stay home that next week or go see Endgame after hearing all the hype.

Now I admit that is a minor thing and Long Shot was always a long shot to do big numbers. However, the month of May has a huge track record of counter-programming success stories in this frame – at least it did.

Now outside of that first week, Disney’s trifecta of films caused Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 to switch from its past July perch to June so it wouldn’t have to go head-to-head with live action The Lion King. The idea was it could go prior to Toy Story 4 and have two weeks to itself.

The problem is that, as I said earlier, this is not your traditional summer and presumed sure-things are not. People saw Pets in the same light they saw the other sequels – as just that, sequels, but ones that really didn’t bring anything new to the table. Now in July that’s okay because it’s the tail end of the season and people are more loose with their spending – but in early June, they are saving up for the bigger ticket titles.

Still it’s important for me to re-enforce (especially to Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) investors), that the film wasn’t made for a lot of money, so it wasn’t hard to recoup its budget. Yes, it could have done so much more with less competition in its path, but it’s easily in a better position financially than the other less successful sequels of the summer.

As for the bigger ticket titles – a prime example is Toy Story 4.

Now all of that aside, the other big problem is that Disney is single-handedly keeping the box office afloat this season. It’s a double-edged sword. Yes, it’s great Disney is keeping the money flowing into theaters, but it’s hurtful when all the money is coming from one source to one source. That source also has no room for error. If any of their films underperform than a sizable chunk comes out of the overall box office returns - which in turn raises red flags with investors and analysts.

It's already hard enough for Universal, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate and Warner Bros as all of those companies make a sizable part of their revenue off their summer slates. If their seasonal offerings flop then their investors will suffer as will those who are betting on the industry as a whole.

Toy Story 4 elevated that problem – to the point Disney can’t even claim total victory. Many are wondering if Disney may have outsmarted itself here. Yes that $120 million total is strong, but remember early projections were higher and not just a few million higher. The original target number analysts were predicting was around $180 million to $200 million, meaning something was off somewhere.

The biggest explanation is likely that Disney chose not to release the film during its traditional Father’s Day slot as past successes like Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory were slotted. Believe it or not, that period tends to draw larger crowds. Still we are also in uncharted territory here as this is the fourth film in the series and Disney doesn’t usual have tentpole-after-tentpole in the summer. The studio likely wanted to stretch out the window between Aladdin and Toy Story 4, but also keeping in mind The Lion King is still to come.

So yes, there’s no doubt that a $120 million bow for a franchise releasing its third sequel is a big accomplishment, but overall the box office itself now loses around untold millions in potential revenue. It also raises questions about if the same mega-projections for Lion King are accurate.

It also showcases the evolution of the box office - it's not that Toy Story 4 flopped, far from it - but it's that it didn't meet financial expectations. That is a very important difference and why I keep referring to Secret Life of Pets 2. The measure for success is now very different because audience tendencies are very different and even when Hollywood delivers a strong sequel, the pool has become so diluted that people tend to still opt to wait.

As BoxOffice.com explains, this is a "reminder that data and tracking will only inform forecasts to a certain level of reliability. Going to the movies is ultimately a psychological choice for the majority of moviegoers that’s exceedingly challenging to measure when no two films are entirely equal".

This is exactly why it’s never good for an industry to just have one major player keeping it afloat.

I’m long Disney and I have been for a while, but this type of grand plan with AAA title after AAA title in short succession in some ways scares me. I’m hopeful other studios can break through this season to at least try and keep pace. With Netflix and streaming gaining ground every day, the industry needs theaters to stay profitable and to do that it’s going to need more than one studio pumping out profitable content.

But for now, the toys are back in town and people are lining up to play with them - just maybe a few less than we once thought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.