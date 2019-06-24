P/E Ratios And Yields By Country

Global investors, myself included, have looked for global comps to close the performance gap with the United States, but the U.S. has continued to see multiples expand, furthering outperformance.

Last week was a fascinating week for global markets. The European Central Bank, Federal Reserve, and Bank of Japan all hinted at future helpings of monetary accommodation to come. In the United States, the S&P 500 (SPY) set fresh all-time highs while the 10-year Treasury yield briefly moved below 2% for the first time since the week following Trump's election. I thought this might be a valuable moment to show Seeking Alpha readers price/earnings multiples for global stock indices and a comparison of global sovereign bond yields. This offers readers a relative value comparison for U.S. markets experiencing a very strong first half of 2019.

Despite continued concerns about decelerating global growth, the United States has led global equity markets higher in 2019. Through Friday's close, the S&P 500 has returned a scintillating 18.9% total return. The MSCI All-World Index ex-US (VEU) has produced a solid total return of just under 13%.

Source: Bloomberg

This continues a theme we have witnessed in the post-crisis era. Stocks in the United States have walloped their global peers. Since the end of 2008, U.S. stocks have nearly doubled the per annum return of a global index, excluding the United States. Since the end of 2008, an investor in U.S. stocks would have compounded nearly 3x as much money as a globally diversified investor who eschewed U.S. holdings.

Source: Bloomberg

Where does that leave us from a relative valuation perspective in global equities? In this article, I am trying to provide readers with a fact-based and balanced overall view of the valuation of the equity market, and trying not to strike the alarmist tones of market bears who have predicted two dozen of the last three downturns. U.S. stocks are not cheap relative to their global peers, but they do not look extraordinarily expensive either excluding some single-name and sector outliers.

Over long-time intervals, owning U.S. stocks has been and will continue to be a winning proposition. With these valuation exercises, we are looking to inform near-term positioning consistent with each reader's risk tolerance. This article offers another way of viewing domestic equity multiples in a global context.

The next chart in this piece shows trailing P/E ratios by country. The trailing P/E ratios take the current index level and divide by trailing-12-month earnings excluding extraordinary items. There are many different ways to view earnings multiples, and mine could differ from yours. I have chosen two approaches and applied them consistently across global indices.

The outsized P/E ratio of the Nasdaq (QQQ) is being disproportionately driven by a 10.1% weight to Amazon (AMZN), which has a 84x P/E ratio under this calculation. Excluding just this single company takes the P/E ratio down from 31x to 23x, still elevated, but not as large of an outlier. Outside of the Nasdaq, the Swiss Market Index, which tracks the largest and most liquid stocks on the Geneva, Zurich, and Basel Stock Exchanges posted a higher multiple than the S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), which has a more than 2x weight to Industrial (XLI) companies as compared to the S&P 500, finds itself in the middle-of-the-pack when it comes to global valuations. As I wrote in Industrial-Utility Ratio, global trade tensions have caused U.S. domiciled multinational industrial companies to underperform domestic-focused defensive peers like Utilities (XLU).

The forward P/E ratios in the next chart are the current index level divided by Bloomberg's Estimate for earnings per share for the next four quarters. Under this measure, the Nasdaq looks more modestly valued. All three major U.S. gauges are in the far left quartile this graph, but not obscenely overvalued versus global peers. The industrial-focused Dow is close to its historic average.

Given the recent rate rally, equity market bulls in the United States can point towards the rising differential between earnings yields, the inverse of the P/E ratio, less yields on government bonds. While this earnings yield difference has been rising in the United States, it does not look especially high versus other global comps.

Bullish investors who point to rising earnings yield differentials in the United States could be re-directed to comps in Europe or parts of Asia where both equity multiples and interest rates are lower than in the United States. In the table below, I depict the trailing and forward P/E ratios and sovereign bond yields used in this article.

Multiples of U.S. stock earnings and multiples of the interest paid on U.S. government bonds are domestically than around the globe. One might speculate that these facts - and the decade-long outperformance of U.S. stocks - is a function of higher economic growth rates in the United States. Over the last decade, like the last several decades before that, the U.S. share of global GDP has actually fallen.

If faster economic growth rates are not available in the U.S., this performance and equity multiple difference must be that global investors ascribe a lower risk premium to U.S. assets than their global peers. In the new paradigm where the U.S. has been more aggressive in re-shaping its standing in the global economy, it is evident that other countries have more to lose than the United States. On a relative basis, this pushes down multiples in those countries. For global investors that care about absolute wealth, global trade tensions that could create inefficient deadweight losses to the global economy could increase risk premia and reduce equity multiples in every country.

This creates an interesting paradigm. If the leading economies could simply return to the old status quo after granting modest concessions to the United States, you would likely see global equities outperform stocks in the U.S. as the risk premia in global markets is reduced. If global economic uncertainty continues, you could continue to see a "flight-to-quality" into United States assets that furthers relative outperformance. This extraction of further economic rents by the United States from its global peers may prove short-sighted. Part of the premia ascribed to U.S. assets is a function of its deep and liquid capital markets, its policy consistency, the stability of its democracy, and adherence to the rule of law. As the U.S. retreats from multilateral trade deals and the global economic system it created and fostered, its short-term gains may come with a heavy long-term cost.

