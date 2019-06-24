Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact

Citigroup is an attractive business, but I deem the $50-60 range to be more reasonable for entry at this time.

However, the effect that this will have on Citigroup's (C) revenues is questionable.

Since 2018, returns for Citigroup (C) have been quite low - as has been the case for other American financial institutions:

Source: investing.com

Taking a longer-term view, Citigroup more generally started to see more moderate returns from 2018, as interest rate hikes started to accelerate:

Rate Hike Trajectory

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The main reason for this is that with higher interest rates - investors are less likely to invest in the equity markets (it starts making more sense to hold that money on deposit), consumers are less likely to take out loans at a higher interest rate, and fixed income becomes less attractive as interest rates go higher.

That said, there has been growing speculation that interest rates could now be set to fall owing to economic growth concerns, and should this stimulate economic activity - there is a significantly high probability that returns on banking stocks more generally will start to go up.

The reason that this is relevant for Citigroup in particular is that fixed income accounts for a sizable portion of the bank’s overall revenue. Should interest rates drop, then the rates on fixed income bonds in turn become more attractive.

For instance, across Citigroup’s Institutional Clients segment, we can see that of the $4,727MM in revenue from Total Markets & Securities Services, 73% of this originated from Fixed Income Markets in Q1 2019:

Source: Citigroup First Quarter 2019 Earnings Review

That said, we can also see that growth in fixed income on a year-on-year basis was quite modest at 1%. Should lower interest rates result in a significant rise in fixed income revenue, then this would be very significant for Citigroup’s Institutional Clients Group as a whole.

The primary question is whether a decrease in interest rates would result in such a significant increase for fixed income.

For instance, if rates do fall - they are still quite unlikely to fall back to lows seen in 2016. If a rate cut happens, it would likely be incrementally downwards, e.g. 25 basis points or a 0.25% cut. This would still leave interest rates above 2%, and from a more holistic standpoint, interest rates are still near record lows in any case. Should fixed income growth be lagging, then it is highly debatable whether a rate cut would result in significantly higher fixed income revenue. This is particularly the case, given the uncertainty surrounding when the Federal Reserve might intend to raise rates again.

As an example, we can see that while rates were still below 2% from 2017 to 2018, fixed income revenue actually dropped by 7% during this time:

Source: Citigroup - Quarterly Financial Data Supplement 2017/18

That said, equity trading revenue was also up by 37% during this time, which somewhat mitigated the effects of lower fixed income revenue, and revenue from Total Markets and Securities Services was up by 3% overall at the time. In the most recent year, overall revenue was up by just 1%.

When looking at Global Consumer banking, revenues were up by 2%, which is a slight decrease from the 3% growth seen in the previous year.

While it is possible that a rate cut could spur growth for Citigroup, there is always the possibility that the rate cut (if indeed there is one) will not be enough to do so.

On a valuation basis, when we look at the price to book ratio, Citigroup is the technically cheapest among its peers on this basis - even if by a marginal degree.

Price to Book

Source: ycharts.com

That said, when assessing Citigroup’s valuation on a historical basis, we can see that over a 5-year period, the price to book ratio is still significantly higher than it was back in 2016.

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, I would take the view that a range of $50-60 would be a more reasonable one to enter the stock - levels that we saw earlier this year. Should the Federal Reserve choose to not lower interest rates as expected, then there is a significant possibility that the stock could decline in the short-term, and it is questionable to what extent a rate cut would significantly lift revenues.

I think Citigroup is a solid business, but in my view a lower price would prove to be a more reasonable entry point at this time.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.