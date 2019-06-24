Do We Really Need Lower Rates?

The key question we are asking ourselves is whether lower interest rates are really what this global economy needs.

The Fed's "dot plot" of projected interest rates sank downward. Almost half of the FOMC now expects at least one rate cut this year, and one member called for a cut last week.

Last week, both the Federal Reserve and Mario Draghi of the ECB doubled down on the dovishness.

By Joseph V. Amato, President and Chief Investment Officer - Equities

They may discourage the fiscal reform and corporate investment that the economy needs.

Who doesn't love a good stock market rally? We certainly do, but the key question we are asking ourselves is whether lower interest rates are really what this global economy needs.

Three weeks ago, markets signaled their approval for the "Powell Put." Last week, both the Federal Reserve and Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank (ECB) doubled down on that dovishness.

The Fed's "dot plot" of projected interest rates sank downward. Almost half of the FOMC now expects at least one rate cut this year, and one member called for a cut last week. Its statement made clear the intention to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," and dropped the key word "patient."

Draghi had already boosted the markets by saying that "additional stimulus will be required," should a return to the ECB's inflation target come under sustained threat. The central bank would "deliberate how our instruments can be adapted" to tackle that threat and consider "further cuts in policy interest rates" if necessary, he added.

The ECB's refinancing rate is currently zero and its deposit facility rate is negative.

Responsibilities

I am not suggesting that the recent weakness in economic data is not cause for some concern. It is. The key question is whether lower rates solve the real problem.

Looser monetary conditions are generally stimulative. At this point in the cycle, however, I would question whether they will stimulate sustainable economic activity. More worrisome is that lower rates provide cover for governments to duck their fiscal responsibilities, allow for unproductive enterprises to remain afloat, disincentivize corporate investment and create powerful headwinds for the banking system (particularly in Europe).

The result can be less volatility in the business cycle, but sluggish growth, stagnating productivity and low returns on equity.

Think back to the most recent period of rising U.S. GDP growth, from 2017 through 2018. That was not a period of central bank dovishness. Rather, the Fed continued its rate normalization policy by phasing out the remnants of quantitative easing. More importantly, in our view, corporations got a tax cut and regulatory policy became far less restrictive.

Beyond easing monetary conditions, the U.S. somehow needs to find enough political consensus to deal with longer-term fiscal issues such as Social Security and Medicare and immigration reform - not to mention getting that infrastructure program up and running. Europe similarly needs consensus on regulatory reform and corporate taxation, and a new economic model that balances the needs of its stronger and weaker countries. We believe solving these issues will go a longer way toward building business confidence, which will spur investment and lead to sustained productivity growth.

Lower interest rates will not deliver these things, in our view. As we have been saying for some years, governments have to do their job.

Sustainable Growth

To be fair, Draghi has been making the same point for years. Last week, perhaps looking forward to how history will judge his tenure at the ECB after he steps down in October, he pressed that point as hard as ever. Monetary policy tends to work best when it works in tandem with fiscal policy, he insisted, criticizing the fiscal tightening that followed the financial crisis.

Will governments listen?

Amid the "sugar high" of looser monetary policy, government bonds rallied last week, setting a new record for the amount of negative-yielding European debt. The U.S. 10-year Treasury fell to around 2%. Equity markets rallied, reflecting multiple expansion rather than any expectations of stronger earnings. As I said, everybody loves a rally.

Ultimately, however, it is difficult to see where the necessary political consensus for a fiscal and regulatory boost will come from. Just look at Germany. Europe's biggest and most important economy is heavily geared to global trade, has decelerated alarmingly over the past 12 months and has tremendous latitude for a fiscal boost compared to its neighbors in the region, and yet, it does nothing.

Without help from governments, lower rates and asset purchases are likely to gain less and less traction. They may be enough to keep this long cycle expanding, but we don't believe they are enough to build the foundation for stronger, more sustainable growth, and they may even impede it.

In Case You Missed It

NAHB Housing Market Index: -2 to 64 in June

-2 to 64 in June U.S. Housing Starts: -0.9% to SAAR of 1.27 million units in May

-0.9% to SAAR of 1.27 million units in May U.S. Building Permits: +0.3% to SAAR of 1.29 million units in May

+0.3% to SAAR of 1.29 million units in May Eurozone Consumer Price Index: +1.2% in May month-over-month and +0.1% year-over-year

+1.2% in May month-over-month and +0.1% year-over-year Bank of Japan Policy Meeting: The BoJ made no changes to its policy stance

The BoJ made no changes to its policy stance FOMC Meeting: The FOMC made no changes to its policy stance

The FOMC made no changes to its policy stance Japan Consumer Price Index: +0.7% year over year

+0.7% year over year Japan Purchasing Managers' Index: -0.3 to 49.5 in June

-0.3 to 49.5 in June U.S. Existing Home Sales: +2.5% to SAAR of 5.34 million units in May

+2.5% to SAAR of 5.34 million units in May U.S. Purchasing Managers' Index: -0.2 to 50.7 in June

-0.2 to 50.7 in June Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index: +0.3 to 52.1 in June

What to Watch For

Tuesday, 6/25: S&P Case-Shiller Home Prices Index U.S. Consumer Confidence U.S. New Home Sales

Wednesday, 6/26: U.S. Durable Goods Orders

Thursday, 6/27: U.S. 1Q 2019 GDP (Final)

Friday, 6/28: U.S. Personal Income & Outlays



- Andrew White, Investment Strategy Group

Statistics on the Current State of the Market - as of June 21, 2019

Market Index WTD MTD YTD Equity S&P 500 Index 2.2% 7.3% 18.9% Russell 1000 Index 2.2% 7.2% 19.1% Russell 1000 Growth Index 2.6% 7.6% 22.3% Russell 1000 Value Index 1.8% 6.9% 15.9% Russell 2000 Index 1.8% 5.8% 15.6% MSCI World Index 2.2% 6.6% 17.3% MSCI EAFE Index 2.2% 5.3% 13.7% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 3.8% 5.9% 10.3% STOXX Europe 600 2.5% 6.0% 15.2% FTSE 100 Index 0.9% 3.6% 12.8% TOPIX -0.1% 2.3% 4.7% CSI 300 Index 5.1% 6.1% 28.5% Fixed Income & Currency Citigroup 2-Year Treasury Index 0.2% 0.4% 2.3% Citigroup 10-Year Treasury Index 0.3% 0.8% 6.7% Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index 0.2% 0.3% 5.0% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index 0.4% 0.8% 5.7% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index 0.9% 1.7% 5.1% S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index 0.1% 0.2% 6.8% ICE BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Index 1.1% 2.4% 10.1% ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Global High Yield Index 1.2% 2.5% 9.3% JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index 1.9% 3.7% 11.6% JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index 2.2% 4.8% 8.0% U.S. Dollar per British Pounds 0.7% 0.7% -0.3% U.S. Dollar per Euro 0.9% 1.6% -1.0% U.S. Dollar per Japanese Yen 0.7% 0.8% 1.9% Real & Alternative Assets Alerian MLP Index 0.5% 1.8% 16.0% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT North America Index 0.5% 3.4% 19.3% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index 0.9% 3.5% 16.7% Bloomberg Commodity Index 1.3% 1.6% 3.9% Gold (NYM $/ozt) Continuous Future 4.1% 6.8% 9.3% Crude Oil (NYM $/bbl) Continuous Future 9.4% 7.3% 26.5%

(Source: FactSet, Neuberger Berman)

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.