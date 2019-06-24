New York Community Bank: The Best Deal In The Market

After months of heated discussions and intense lobbying from both tenant and landlord groups, New York has just enacted the strictest rent control regulations that I can recall. Aside from one minor compromise, which still allows landlords the ability to increase rents slightly after making improvements to properties, the new regulations were a near total victory for tenants at the expense of landlords, who have now lost most of their ability to increase rents beyond what the rent board allows, which is typically just 1%-2% per year.

In a reaction that is not surprising, the banks that lend into this niche market have seen their stock prices hammered, with New York Community Bank (NYCB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) among the hardest hit. New York Community Bank shares have now fallen almost 25% since the beginning of March, and once again yield more than 7%. For anyone who watched NYCB shares rally 45% from Christmas Eve through March 1st and wished they had bought it when it was low, they are now being handed a second chance at that opportunity as we speak.

Regardless of the short-term stock price action, these new rent regulations are unlikely to have a major impact on New York Community Bank, and there are multiple positives that NYCB can take advantage of to more than offset the worst case scenario. So while investors lose their cool and sell in a panic, rational investors can buy to their heart’s content.

Reiterating for emphasis, these new regulations are unlikely to hurt NYCB beyond reducing prepayment income

I wrote an article on this subject a few weeks ago, outlining a worst-case scenario for NYCB in which all of the proposed rent regulations pass. In this worst-case scenario (which has practically become reality), New York Community Bank suffers a near total loss of prepayment income, which hits their pre-tax earnings by $44.9 million dollars. This complete loss of prepayment income, while not practical in reality, was used to show that even in a worst-case scenario, New York Community Bank's earnings were only susceptible to about a 7 cent per share annualized hit.

Beyond this loss of prepayment income, there are no other negative consequences for NYCB from these new rent regulations, given the extremely low-risk underwriting they do. For those that don't know, New York Community Bank underwrites rent regulated, multi-family loans with minimum 120% debt service coverage ratios, meaning the subject properties themselves generate at least 120% of the cash flow needed to service the loan. Because rent regulated apartments typically already feature below market rents, they are unlikely to ever lose their tenants due to nonpayment of rent. As a result, they generate cash flow far more consistently than alternative real estate investments, and therefore almost never wind up becoming problem loans for New York Community Bank.

Beyond this 120% debt service coverage ratio, 25% minimum down payments are required, and New York Community Bank often takes a security interest in personal property located on the premises, as well as attaching language in their loan agreements that assign rents directly to NYCB in the event that a loan goes into default. Finally, NYCB underwrites these standards based on the actual cash flow of a property at the time of the loan, as opposed to some estimate of what the landlord expects cash flow to be in the future (Yes, there are plenty of banks who will loan based on what rents will be in the future, assuming landlords push rents higher).

Put all of this together and it is quite easy to see that New York Community Bank's asset quality is unlikely to suffer at all, even with the new regulations. The only thing that will suffer, as I said, is prepayment income. Primarily because without the ability to raise rents higher than the legally allowed maximum, there will be less need for landlords to refinance loans going forward, since the main reason landlords refinanced before was to cash out newly created equity and to use it to acquire new property.

NYCB may actually see a boost in lending in the near-term

Because there have been many banks out there that have been perfectly willing to lend more dollars than NYCB (basing the ability of landlords to repay on expected future rent increases that landlords were once able to easily extract out of tenants), the potential for many recently underwritten loans to go bad is now on the table. With the ability to increase rents now mostly gone, property values will certainly decline, which will increase the possibility that a significant amount of NYC multi-family apartment buildings become underwater on their mortgages.

New York Community Bank’s CEO Joe Ficalora gave a presentation last week where he confirmed that this change in rent regulations is likely to cause the cycle to turn down in New York City real estate, potentially creating a glut of foreclosures.

While the knee-jerk reaction by the market is to sell everything and ask questions later, New York Community Bank's strict underwriting standards with high down payments and high debt service coverage ratios based on rent rolls at the time of underwriting make it extremely unlikely that NYCB will suffer from this cycle shift. In fact, the possibility exists that NYCB will be a prime beneficiary of it.

As I mentioned earlier, 25% down payments are the minimum requirement for NYCB mortgage loans, but the actual loan-to-value of the entire NYCB multi-family loan portfolio is just 58%. In other words, NYCB customers have significant equity in their existing properties, and are fully capable of extracting equity (up to 75% LTV) in order to raise cash that can be used to acquire foreclosed properties. As a real estate investor myself, I can assure you that a glut of foreclosures will always sell at a discount to market value, and this reality may in fact cause New York Community Bank to see a pickup in lending once the cycle fully turns down. And while this increase in lending will prove itself unsustainable over the very long-term, in the near term it could create a tailwind for NYCB's earnings power.

A growing balance sheet can absorb all of NYCB's lost prepayment income in about a year

While everyone is panicking and NYCB shares are under pressure, it is a great time to assess damage control. Since New York Community Bank is unlikely to suffer beyond a reduction in prepayment income, I think it’s safe to say that we can estimate the maximum damage to NYCB's earnings at $44.9 million pre-tax, which was the actual level of prepayment income from loans in 2018. So what would it take to offset that? At a 2% net interest margin, NYCB would need $2.25 billion in new loans to generate $44.9 million of net interest income. After $2.25 billion of balance sheet growth, all other things being equal, the impact to profitability would be completely mitigated.

To put that into perspective, during 2018, NYCB added $3.8 billion of loans and securities to their balance sheet. And in Q1 of 2019, NYCB added $471 million of loans and securities to their balance sheet. In other words, there is no reason that a 100% loss of prepayment income (which would be impossible), won't be offset by the profit from this year's growth in loans and securities.

If investors were rationally valuing NYCB, they would build into their valuation models either a $44.9 million pre-tax reduction in earnings, which translates into about a 7 cents per share hit to EPS, or they would discount a year of balance sheet growth. If 7 cents is in fact the hit to EPS, at 12 times earnings, NYCB's share price should decline by about 84 cents. Anything more severe and the market is overreacting.

Rather than panic about the loss of prepayment income, investors would be wise to look at the potential offsets such as balance sheet growth. There is another major offset that the market has temporarily forgotten about also, and that is the impact of interest rate cuts, which appear to be imminent.

Valuing the impact of interest rate cuts on New York Community Bank

Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 100% chance that interest rates are cut next month, and a high probability of a 75 basis point reduction in interest rates by year end. For those who wish to follow this, they can do so by clicking here.

Prior to the rent regulation drama the market has obsessed over during the past month, the obsession on New York Community Bank was the fact that they have one of the most liability-sensitive balance sheets in the banking universe. This liability-sensitive balance sheet makes them likely the biggest beneficiary of the expected interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve.

To quantify this number, we can look in NYCB's 10-Q and see that they project that a 1% reduction in interest rates (long & short) would increase the net interest income of New York Community Bank's loan portfolio by 4.25% annually. Long rates have already come down, and once the Fed reduces short-term rates, analysts should begin building higher net interest income into NYCB's earnings estimates.

In 2018, New York Community Bank's net interest income was a little over $1 billion. I expect net interest income to show growth going forward as NYCB’s balance sheet grows, but for simple math, we can estimate the positive impact of a 1% reduction in interest rates to be 4.25% of $1 billion, or $42.5 million pre-tax. Ironically, this is almost exactly the amount of prepayment income NYCB received in 2018. In other words, the manic stock market, obsessed with the possibilities of interest rate cuts in the beginning of the year, bid NYCB shares up 45% from Christmas Even until March 1st, only to send them almost all the way back down based on obsessions over rent regulations. In the short-term, NYCB's earnings trajectory is unlikely to change much at all, yet the stock has been on a roller coaster ride that would make an uninformed investor nauseous. It's no wonder that these investors who don't do their homework get shaken out of the market so often.

Focus on the long-term

Whatever New York Community Bank earns in the next twelve months is practically irrelevant if you plan on holding your shares for any length of time. The key thing to focus on is what will NYCB earn between today and the rest of its life. Rent regulations may hurt prepayment income, but that will likely be fully offset by the benefits of falling interest rates. I encourage investors to think long-term, especially with New York Community Bank. There are too many positives that can take place over the coming decade to miss out on this opportunity because of worries about short-term issues.

For example, if NYCB's net interest margins were to simply revert back to a more normal 2.75% from today's 2.03%, the positive impact to NYCB's profitability would be about 50 cents per share. That alone should put to rest any worries about dividend cuts or profitability. In addition, however, we have balance sheet growth. If NYCB were to grow its balance sheet by $20 billion over the next decade at a normalized 2.75% net interest margin, it would add almost another $1.00 of earnings per share to NYCB's earnings power. These two factors alone have to potential to see NYCB earning $2.30 per share in a decade. At 11 times earnings, NYCB could be a $25 stock. Investors who buy today would not only lock in a 7% dividend, but they would see their investment rise by around 160% while they collect those dividends.

This all comes from two simple things. A reversion to normalized net interest margins, and organic balance sheet growth. This doesn't even begin to account for any positive earnings increases that result from mergers and acquisitions that allow NYCB to use a target bank's deposit base to repay its own high-cost wholesale borrowings. It doesn't take into account any future share buyback programs that NYCB may enact once they complete the current one (I expect the current one to be completed this quarter). It also doesn't take into account the possibility of, dare I say, rent regulations being rolled back in the future.

And at a certain price, all the worries about what have or can go wrong are priced in. With New York Community Bank, there are too many things that can go right moving forward that will far outweigh any new potential negatives that you can realistically name. In the meantime, NYCB is trading significantly below its $13.11/share book value with a dividend yield so high you can almost not care what happens to the stock price. Considering all of this, I feel that New York Community Bank is the best deal in the market.

