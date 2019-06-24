Natixis Shows, Once Again, The Danger Of Open Ended Funds With Illiquid Holdings

Now it's Natixis (NTXFY:US,KN:FP) and their H2O bond fund - offering more liquidity than there is in the underlying is dangerous to investors.

I've been warning for some time about open ended funds offering more liquidity than there is in the underlying assets.

Our Basic Problem

Open ended funds solve one problem for us, they maintain fund value to asset value over time. At least, in theory and in normal times they do. They also have a problem in one scenario. What if the liquidity being offered to investors is greater than that available in the underlying asset? At that point the fund value can seriously and significantly diverge from the asset value. There's even a gearing effect at work, meaning they can diverge much more than closed end funds.

We thus, as investors, want to be extremely careful about investment into open ended funds. We've got to examine what might happen in extremis.

The Basic Background.

So, we invest in an open ended fund and the fund goes and buys some more assets for the fund. We extract our investment from the fund and they sell some and give us our money back. Obviously enough in a mature fund a lot of this is done just by crossing the two money streams, in and out, with only the balance actually changing the asset mix.

As opposed, obviously enough, to a closed fund where we're just trading the secondary pieces of paper, not either adding to nor subtracting from the invested fund itself.

This has advantages. In normal times it's much easier for us for example. Also the price of the fund should always be around asset value - minus perhaps liquidation costs. For a form of arbitrage is possible if that fund value differs significantly from asset value.

OK, that's great. This also applies to ETFs, which are of course open ended funds.

The Problem.

It's usual for an open ended fund to promise immediate and unlimited withdrawals. Great, we can gain our money back when we wish. But think on it a moment, that is assuming that the underlying assets are just as liquid as the fund is promising itself is. Something which could often be true. A copper ETF wouldn't have any problems in offloading copper positions, it's a vast and liquid market. A Treasuries bond fund ditto.

But what happens when we move out of those entirely liquid and deep markets into things with a little less flexibility? Well, that's when we face the classic banking problem, as in Wonderful Life:

We can't cash in our investment in the fund because the fund can't sell the underlying investment fast enough to be able to repay us. We've a liquidity mismatch and there's no real solution to it.

In banking, of course the central bank provides the liquidity to stop bank runs. No one does - and no one should - for investment funds.

Sure, But This Is Real Rare, Right?

We, no, it's not real rare. As I've been detailing here at Seeking Alpha, we're finding it becoming distressingly common. The reason for the increase is that open ended funds have become more popular in recent years, meaning we're becoming more aware of their drawbacks. In the UK in commercial property:

There is a worrying whiff of investor panic in the news that a £2.9bn retail property fund has suspended redemptions. Retail investors had been rushing to cash in units in Standard Life's UK Real Estate Fund in the wake of the Brexit vote. The asset manager was forced to slam its gates in their faces today to protect the interests of all unit holders... Private investors favour open-ended funds for imagined low costs and flexibility. However, the funds lack the latter characteristic when dealing in illiquid investments, such as the commercial property that is the metier of the Standard Life vehicle. You cannot deal fast and in size in office blocks, as you can in blue-chip shares. Old-fashioned closed-end funds and real estate trusts have the virtue that investors can dump listed stock without making a call on underlying investments.

We've also seen this in equities:

Its problems were exacerbated because a significant proportion of its investments were in illiquid shares, which are difficult to sell at short notice, Mr. Hughes said. “This is not a decision that will have been taken lightly and it is done to protect the interests of remaining investors,” he added. A string of investment positions have gone wrong for Mr. Woodford, including large stakes in Provident Financial, the high-cost credit business, Allied Minds, the technology investor, the AA and Purplebricks, the online estate agency. Meanwhile, his once huge holdings in easily sellable companies such as Astrazeneca, Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group have mostly been offloaded to fund redemption requests.

Woodford's fund had to close to redemptions and remains so. Fitch has also warned us about the possibility of this happening with corporate bonds:

Open-ended bond funds provide daily liquidity for investors but are increasingly investing in longer-dated or lower-quality securities as bank regulation has reduced the supply of market liquidity and investors are seeking extra yield while interest rates remain low. This exposes funds to liquidity pressure if there is a spike in redemptions, potentially leading to forced asset sales and a run on the fund as investors pull out. The risks are most pronounced in purely credit-focused funds with less-liquid underlying assets, such as corporate loans and bonds.

And Now We're Seeing It In Corporate Bond Funds

The problem with corporate bonds is that they're very much less liquid than government securities. The average corporate bond never does change hands between issuance and maturity. And the spreads at the less liquid end are ferocious - 10% of nominal isn't unusual as a market maker's spread at the really low end. Thus fund asset value to redemption value can become quite different from the par it's supposed to be.

The temptation for the fund runner being that less liquid offerings might well be higher yielding.

Which Brings Us To Natixis:

France’s Natixis said that its subsidiary H2O Asset Management had been hit with at least €600m of outflows, after the Financial Times revealed the scale of its holdings of illiquid bonds linked to a controversial German financier. The French bank’s chief executive hosted a hastily arranged conference call with analysts and investors on Friday morning, after Natixis shares plummeted nearly 12 per cent on Thursday. That came after an announcement from Morningstar, the fund rating agency, that it had suspended its assessment of a H2O fund, citing liquidity concerns.

The background problem here is that a certain portion of the fund has been put into bonds issued by one of the, let us say, more colourful investment figures out there. As detailed by FT Alphaville:

Given that the bonds backing Mr Windhorst's companies are highly illiquid, and H2O’s funds allow retail investors to withdraw their money on a daily basis, the apparent scale of these investments is significant.

We've that liquidity mismatch:

While these bonds are undeniably illiquid, H2O’s funds are all in Ucits format, allowing retail investors to freely take their money out on a daily basis. These EU rules are supposed to cap the amount of illiquid investments, but we are increasingly seeing the dangerous consequences of fund managers obeying the letter but perhaps not the spirit of the law.

To Restate The Problem

A fund which offers greater liquidity to investors than is available in the underlying investments is offering up a hostage to fortune. In normal times there's no problem. But if redemptions rise significantly then the underlying won't be liquid enough to cover outflows. Thus one of two things must happen,

Either redemptions are stopped, or only the more liquid parts of the portfolio will be liquidated. Thus, presumably, increasing the risk, reducing the quality, of the remaining part.

This is not a purely theoretical concern, we're seeing it happen in different parts of the market repeatedly:

Natixis shares plummeted nearly 12 per cent on Thursday.

Our Investor Takeaway

We need to be careful of closed end funds, it's that simple. Where the liquidity in the underlying is as good as that offered in and out of the fund then no problem, obviously. But when it isn't then that calls into question the wisdom of having an open ended fund at all. The entire point of which is to allow immediate redemptions at asset value. But illiquid investments don't allow that in volume.

The advice is to use open ended funds only when the asset itself is liquid. When it's illiquid in and of itself a closed end fund is more sensible. Sure, there's a downside there too but not the inherent liquidity mismatch one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.