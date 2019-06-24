FAANG Stocks' Market-Leading Status Is Diminishing

On Jun. 20, 2019, the S&P 500 made a new all-time high. However, none of the FAANG stocks, which were previously leading the market, made new highs this time round. The last time the S&P 500 was making new highs end-April/ beginning-May, only Google (GOOGL) made a new all-time high. Each of the FAANG stocks are facing specific issues, the most prominent of which being antitrust investigations and global economic slowdown concerns. In this article, the FAANG stock performances have been analysed using downside risk metrics and risk-reward assessments, and combined with the most eminent developments/factors driving each stock, to determine the most appealing and unappealing stocks to hold going forward. Rising political pushback against the largest FAANG stocks could be bringing an end to its market-leading days.

Risk Analysis

Up until the beginning of 2018, the FAANG stocks were flying high, leading the market higher. However, at various points last year, most of these stocks made highs that haven’t been surpassed since amid notable drawdowns. The table below summarizes the results from drawdown analysis, reflecting each stock’s Maximum Drawdown (NYSE:MD) and Time Underwater since the high made in 2018, as an assessment of downside risk. The stocks have been listed from best to worst in terms of MD.

Netflix (NFLX) faced the largest and longest MD (-44.18%) out of all stocks, which is unsurprising from the perspective that it is also the smallest and most volatile out of the lot. Facebook (FB) is not far from worst, with a MD of -42.96%. These two stocks seem to imply the largest downside risks, while Alphabet (GOOGL) poses the least downside risk.

Another method for evaluating downside risk is through analysing tail risk using Value at Risk (VaR). There are various different methodologies for calculating VaR, and the methods used in this research are ones that do not assume a normal distribution for stocks’ returns. The most common method is simply using historical returns and determining the required percentiles (based on confidence levels). Modified VaR is the second method used, which is an appealing measure given that it incorporates returns’ skewness/ kurtosis (away from the normal distribution) to determine the potential VaRs going forward, which allows for more reliable downside risk forecasting. Our VaRs have been calculated for one-month periods, using a 95% confidence interval. The results have been summarized in the table below, where both VaR results are ordered from best to worst.

Both VaR measures reflect that Apple (AAPL) and Facebook pose the largest tail risks, while Alphabet poses the lowest tail risk over a one-month period. Even though Netflix witnessed the largest Maximum Drawdown, VaR analysis reflects less concerning downside tail risk relative to the other FAANGs.

Furthermore, in order to assess the risk-reward attributes of the FAANG stocks since entering drawdown territory, the Rachev ratios have been calculated. This ratio measures the Expected Tail Return (right-tail 5%) relative to the Expected Tail Loss (left-tail 5%). Note that the Rachev ratios are based on historical returns data. The results are summarized in the table below, ordered from best to worst.

Interestingly, the stock that witnessed the largest Maximum Drawdown also offers the best risk-reward prospect, as Netflix is the only stock with a Rachev ratio above 1. Conversely, the stock that posed the least downside risk in terms of MD and VaR also offers the least appealing risk-reward attributes, as Alphabet poses more downside risk than upside reward with a Rachev ratio of 0.62. Apple, which reflected the greatest VaR, also offers poor risk-reward prospects (0.63), making it one of the least appealing stocks to hold amid the FAANG pullback.

The five big tech companies have been plagued by various bearish developments over the past year, including antitrust investigations, US-China trade war concerns, and competitive pressures. Let us look into some of the main issues facing each FAANG stock, and combine it with the statistical findings regarding downside risks/ risk-reward attributes, in order to determine the best and worst FAANG stocks to be holding going forward.

Facebook

A common misinterpretation by certain investors and observers is that antitrust laws are solely centered on consumer price inflation, and that because Facebook’s services are free, it would be difficult to prove that the tech giant is harming consumers through price inflation. However, Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, has recently stated that this is not the case. He argued “diminished quality is also a type of harm to competition”, and specified that other than price, data privacy is also an important consideration for protecting consumers, and that the presence of more competition would force companies to focus on data privacy to avoid losing consumers.

This is where Facebook could face trouble ahead as the Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC) has recently been granted authority to pursue antitrust probes into Facebook. The Cambridge Analytica data scandal that was revealed in early 2018 has been the main catalyst for the slump in its stock price over the past year, as it witnessed a drawdown of -42.96%. Though it could be argued that any potential fines resulting from the antitrust investigations have already been priced into the stock. However, uncertainty remains over the potential size of the fines that will result from this unprecedented antitrust case, and thus the outcome could still weigh on the stock going forward.

Furthermore, its data scandals may not be the only relevant concern regarding antitrust investigations. Acquisitions that do not serve any meaningful purpose or make any ‘economic sense’, but are solely conducted to eliminate competition, is also considered anti-competitive behaviour. Out of the 92 acquisitions that Facebook has conducted over the last 12 years, it has shut down 39 companies. Hence the company faces another big risk of antitrust litigation if it fails to effectively justify these actions to the FTC. Therefore, while potential regulatory repercussions from data scandals may have already been priced into the stock, these other antitrust issues may still need to be priced in.

Nevertheless, the stock offers the second-highest Rachev ratio at 0.81. While a ratio above 1 would be more ideal, it still offers one of the best risk-reward attributes out of the FAANG stocks. It remains a growth stock with enormous growth potential through innovative product development, such as the announcement of its new crypto-currency, Libra. These developments could propel the stock higher regardless of ongoing antitrust issues, though investors should keep in mind that the success of such new product offerings will ultimately depend on consumer trust in the company brand.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) is also facing antitrust scrutiny from the FTC. The company offers great benefits for consumers through low prices, low shipping-costs, and even bundled benefits through Amazon Prime, which not only offers free one-day shipping for goods, but also provides an extensive library of movies, TV-shows, books, etc. This has actually created an envious moat for the tech giant, as it is able to offer a lot for $119 annually, which its competitors can’t replicate easily. However, this moat itself has caught the attention of the FTC, which is now looking into “whether this bundling of services allows Amazon to unfairly undercut competitors”. If the FTC ends up forcing the company to change/ adjust its bundling services to protect competitors, then this could hurt one of the most bullish catalysts driving the stock higher over the several years.

Furthermore, another antitrust issue that has gained popularity recently amid attacks from presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, which is the allegation that it unfairly uses sales data of third-party sellers on Amazon marketplace, to build its own-branded products and compete directly against those third parties. Moreover, the company has become a political punching bag from both sides of the political spectrum, including accusations of Amazon paying “starvation wages” and the need to break up the company altogether (alongside the other tech giants).

From our statistical findings earlier, Amazon stock had the second-lowest Value at Risk in terms of one-month Historical VaR (95%), at -11.69%, and the third-lowest Modified VaR (95%) at -15.24%. Out of the FAANG stocks, it has witnessed the second-smallest Maximum Drawdown (-34.10%) since its time underwater. However, mounting political and regulatory pressure has been one of the factors impeding the stock from making new highs, and its performance could remain suppressed given that out of all the FAANG stocks, Amazon is a favorite punching bag for presidential candidates, and if a Democratic critic (like Elizabeth Warren) is elected President, then the stock could face further resistance. Amazon is made up of several profitable businesses, including e-commerce, cloud business (AWS) and even its growing online advertisement segment. However, the potential of a break-up would diminish its stock, at least over the near-term.

Apple

Apple had already been facing concerns regarding the slowdown in hardware (mainly iPhone) sales. However, Tim Cook has been highlighting the growth in its Services revenue as a source of future growth for the company. According to its latest earnings report (quarter ending Mar. 30, 2019), its Services segment delivered yoy revenue growth of 16.24%, making it the fastest-growing unit. However, even this segment is now facing hurdles. The App Store, which is part of Apple’s services unit and integral to Apple’s ecosystem to encourage consumers to remain loyal to the brand, is facing criticism from both consumers and developers. Misconduct using ‘exclusivity’ contracts can also be considered anti-competitive, and currently the App Store is the only possible source of applications on hardwares such as iPhones and iPads. This means that consumers that want extra Apps on their devices have no choice but to go through the App Store, and developers that want to reach Apple product users have to sell through the App store. Apple has been exploiting this by reportedly inflating App prices through charging a 30% commission on any Apps sold through its App store. This could result in serious antitrust litigations for the company.

Other than antitrust issues, Apple stock is also turning out to be one of the biggest losers from the US-China trade war. A weakening Chinese economy and souring sentiment amid trade tensions is hurting demand for its iPhones in China. Moreover, given that President Trump has targeted Huawei recently amid the simultaneous tech cold war, there is concern that the Chinese government could target Apple as revenge.

Based on our statistical analysis earlier, Apple poses the greatest downside risk from all the FAANG stocks, implying both the worst one-month Historical VaR (95%) and Modified VaR (95%), at -18.49% and -24.26%, respectively. Moreover, it also offers one of the worst risk-reward attributes, with a Rachev ratio of 0.63. Hence it offers very poor upside reward for investors willing to take risk in Apple stock. The combination of antitrust issues, geopolitical concerns, slowdown in hardware sales and repulsive downside risks makes it one of the most unappealing FAANG stocks to own presently.

Netflix

Netflix, being the smallest of the FAANG stocks, with a current market cap of $159.41B, is not facing antitrust investigations. This is a company benefitting off of the secular shift from traditional TV to online streaming, and is a market leader in its space. The main catalyst driving this stock higher over the past several years has been strong subscriber growth.

While it is not facing antitrust issues like the other FAANG stocks, it does have its own problems. Firstly, competition within the space is rising, such as Disney launching its own streaming service at a cheaper price than Netflix. This is likely to undermine the company’s efforts to hike prices and grow revenue going forward. Netflix’s international growth efforts, such as in India, also face hurdles amid tight domestic competition. Furthermore, Netflix is also highly indebted as it continues to create new content by taking on more debt. It has a Debt to Equity ratio of 1.81 (Disney’s is 0.42). Netflix is also struggling with deeply negative free cash flow, which also undermines its ability to effectively repay debt and improve profitability going forward, all while staying competitive.

Out of all the FAANG stocks, Netflix witnessed the largest Maximum Drawdown of -44.18%. Though the stock also has one of the lowest ‘Value at Risk’ statistics, with a one-month Modified VaR (95%) of -14.48% (notably better than Apple’s -24.26%). Furthermore, the stock presents the best risk-reward opportunity, with a Rachev ratio of 1.03. It is the only FAANG stock with a Rachev ratio above 1, which implies that it offers more upside reward than downside risk. While the company faces specific issues, it is an appealing stock to hold for those avoiding antitrust litigation risk and seeking attractive risk-reward attributes.

Google (Alphabet)

There are numerous antitrust cases against Google, which all revolve around Google exploiting its dominant search engine status and size to unfairly suppress rivals and promote its own businesses. The European Commission has already fined Google three times for its anti-competitive behaviour, and though US regulators have not taken any serious action against Google in the recent-past, certain observers are expecting the Department of Justice (DOJ) to follow its European counterparts with this latest investigation. One of the main antitrust cases against Alphabet is the fact that it forced phone and tablet manufacturers with the Android operating systems to pre-install Google’s apps by bundling its search engine applications with other popular apps such as Google Maps, instead of licensing such popular apps individually. This in effect suppressed other search engines’ relevance. Another antitrust case against the company suggests that it demotes its rivals’ ads and services to instead promote its own ads and businesses, for which the most prominent critic being Yelp. While regulators did not find any wrongdoing in 2013, as Google argued its tactics were improving the consumer experience, this time round may not necessarily result in the same outcomes. Note that Google has also made many acquisitions over the years, and will need to pass the ‘economic sense’ test to convince the DOJ that these takeovers were not for the purpose of eliminating competition, but that they resulted in enhanced products/services that would not otherwise be available to consumers.

Google was the only FAANG stock to make a new all-time high with the S&P 500 end April 2019. From our statistical evaluation, we found that Alphabet stock witnessed the smallest Maximum Drawdown from the FAANG stocks since last year. It also posed the least downside risk in terms of Value at Risk, with a one-month Historical VaR (95%) and Modified VaR (95%) of -10.55% and -11.96%, respectively. However, since making a new all-time high it has notably pulled back, aggravated by the latest DOJ investigation. Just because its past performance since last year suggests limited downside risk relative to other FAANG stocks, does not mean that this will remain the case going forward amid the onset of the latest antitrust probes. In fact, even though our statistical analysis found lower relative downside risk for Alphabet, it also offered the poorest risk-reward prospect, with a Rachev ratio of 0.62. These numerous antitrust probes come amid a time when its biggest revenue-generator, online advertising, is facing increasing competition from Amazon. Hence, investors should tread cautiously if deciding to invest in Google amid its most recent drawdown.

Bottom Line

Having combined the statistical risk analysis findings with the latest developments and factors impacting each stock, Apple is one of the least appealing FAANG stocks to hold given its large VaRs, poor risk-reward attributes, and the fact that it is not only plagued by antitrust issues, but is also most sensitive to worsening trade tensions between US and China.

On the other hand, Netflix is the only FAANG stock not facing antitrust uncertainty, and also offers the best risk-reward potential amid the recent drawdown. Nevertheless, it is also one of the most volatile stocks that witnesses relatively larger drawdowns, and keep in mind that Netflix is still facing company-specific issues (rising competition, ballooning debt), which investors must take into consideration when making investment decisions.

The four largest FAANG stocks; Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google (Alphabet), remain the targets of not just antitrust investigators, but also presidential candidates, some of which are intent on breaking them up once they are in the White House. Hence, while these innovative companies’ stocks certainly have potential to run higher, they may not remain the market leaders amid intensifying political pressure going forward.

