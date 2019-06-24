Bank Of America: Investors Need To Be Really Careful Now

I expect Bank of America to lower its NII outlook in its second quarter earnings release which could be another negative catalyst for the bank's stock price.

Bank of America's (BAC) forward returns are likely going to decline in the next couple of quarters since the Fed just turned extremely dovish and indicated that it is prepared to cut rates as early as next month to support the U.S. economy. While the U.S. economy is still in decent shape right now, warning signs are flashing. I expect Bank of America to revise its net interest income outlook for the remainder of the year when it releases second quarter earnings next month.

The End Of The Party?

Bank of America has had a good run since I called the bank’s stock a "no-brainer" at $16 in October 2016. Bank of America and the U.S. economy have come a long way since then: The stock market just reached an all-time high and the U.S. economy remains in good shape. Unemployment is low and GDP growth in the first quarter was at a revised 3.1 percent.

A roaring U.S. economy has benefited Bank of America in two ways: 1. The bank’s Consumer Bank has done a great job growing revenues and earnings due to healthy loan and deposit growth, and 2. Interest rates have been rising steadily since the end of 2016 which has fueled Bank of America’s net interest income growth.

As to the first point, Bank of America has seen a broad increase in profits in the last four years in all major business segments, but especially in its Consumer Bank, which typically performs very well during economic expansions.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

Growth in earnings where largely driven by an increase in deposits and loans. Bank of America's loan balances have steadily grown in the last four years, but loan growth has slowed throughout 2018 which happens in a maturing economy and which can be seen as a warning sign of an impending U.S. recession.

See for yourself.

Slowing loan growth is not a definitive red flag, but given other developments in the markets I think Bank of America will likely face a continued slowdown of its loan growth in the coming twelve months. The reason: We are likely in the very early innings of a broader economic downturn.

As to the second point, net interest income growth, Bank of America’s growing loan base and higher short-term interest rates have triggered a surge in net interest income for the bank over the last two years. That said, though, the bank reduced its NII-guidance for the second half of 2019 earlier this year and said that it expected about half the NII growth compared to last year (three vs. six percent).

Here’s an overview of Bank of America’s net interest income growth in the last four years.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's net interest income hit $12.4 billion in Q1-2019, and the bank said that a 100 basis point increase in rates would benefit its NII by $3.7B over the next 12 months. Depending on how aggressive the Fed will be in terms of rate cuts this year, I can see a 5-10 percent decrease in Bank of America's net interest income over the next twelve months once rate adjustments start.

Change In Fed Policy

Bank of America’s muted NII-growth outlook came at a time when the Fed was much more hawkish than it is today. The Fed, however, has changed its tone dramatically over the last three months. This week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell effectively guided for a rate cut in 2019, and it could happen as early as July.

According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, the market now widely expects an interest rate cut next month.

Source: CME Fedwatch Tool

A decrease in short-term interest rates was not even a rare possibility at the beginning of the year, and not when Bank of America released first quarter earnings. The shift in monetary policy is remarkable and has profound implications for banks, including Bank of America.

Should the Fed indeed start to cut rates next month, this would mark the definitive end of the current rate hiking cycle (though rate hikes had already been paused). Falling interest rates point to decreasing net interest income for Bank of America as banks can charge customers less money on their loans. In other words, there is a considerable risk that Bank of America as well as other U.S. banks will reduce their NII-outlooks on the back of modified U.S. monetary policy.

It helps to remind investors, maybe, that the end of a rate hiking cycle typically coincides with an economic slowdown, if not a recession. Decreasing net interest income, however, is just one way Bank of America’s business will get hurt. The other way relates to a slowdown in the bank's core business which will put pressure on earnings and, most likely, trigger an increase in bad loans and charge-offs.

Right now, Bank of America’s charge-off ratio is extremely low, reflecting strong consumer credit quality in a rising economy, but this does not mean it will be like this forever. Bad loans increase as the economy turns sour and consumer credit quality deteriorates.

Source: Bank of America

Negative Catalyst And Poor Forward Returns

In light of the change in monetary policy this month, I expect stock returns to decrease going forward, especially now that stocks reached a new all-time high this week. The risks for U.S. banks far outweigh the potential upside at this point by a mile.

What could catalyze a move to the downside?

Bank of America could (further) reduce its NII-outlook for the second half of 2019 and beyond when it releases second quarter earnings next month. The bank will probably update its expectations with respect to its net interest income for the remainder of the year, which is something that investors have closely followed in the past.

I have a very hard time seeing Bank of America’s shares moving higher from here as economic risks are growing steadily: Interest rates are about to drop (which were a key driver of earnings growth for Bank of America in the last two years), an inverted yield curve (major recession warning), and an unresolved trade conflict with China all weigh on the value proposition. Shares still trade above book value, and have considerable downside from here.

Investors seem to be in denial. The stock market is at an all-time high and the U.S. economy is in decent shape, for now. But warning signs are growing, especially with respect to the profound change in monetary policy we have seen this week. Bank of America’s net interest income will slump if rates are cut, weakening a key pillar of the bullish investment thesis: Growing NII due to rising short-term rates.

Bank of America will likely revise its NII-outlook for the remainder of the year in July which would likely be a negative catalyst for investor sentiment. If economic growth also starts to slow and impact Bank of America’s Consumer Bank, things are likely going to get much worse over the next twelve months. The risk/reward is not attractive after the Fed’s policy turn this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.