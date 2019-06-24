Our Investment Mistake Is In Labeling - Weekly Blog # 582

I try to group investments in terms of capital appreciation and capital preservation. Making precise judgments about the future is probably impossible, but making judgments about the relative growth of capital and volatility is easier.

Mixed Results Change in Focus

While the S&P 500 went to a new record high on Friday, it and the other major stock indices closed down. This is both good and bad news. Investors were not sucked into the market, which confirmed their growing concern for future growth. Currently, many pundits are expecting the same, both in the slower growth of GDP and earnings per share. That is the bad news. The good news is the current lack of enthusiasm for stocks. The reason that this is good news is that often the final phase of a "bull market" is wild enthusiasm for a subset of the market, which in turn drives the bulk of the market higher. This has not happened - thus far. Also, more and more analysts are recognizing the deterioration of quality in credit instruments, including CLOs. With these concerns present, now is a good time to examine one's asset allocation. However, this should be done in terms of the intended use of capital, not as is more commonly done by asset class. Purposes are more useful than instruments.

Segmenting a Portfolio

We learned long ago that a good way to avoid large losses is to divide our investment efforts into different parts that have different characteristics. The mistake that most make is labeling the diversified parts by asset class, e.g., stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities. These labels are too broad and do not suggest their intended portfolio use. Each of the labeled asset classes can be used aggressively or conservatively in terms of intended risk and reward.

The Investment Spectrum

I suggest that a single spectrum is more useful in building a successful portfolio. This spectrum incorporates the long-term movement of capital, from preservation to appreciation. Every investment is likely to have elements of both capital appreciation and capital preservation; however, at any given time, one characteristic is more prominent than the other.

The Prudent Man Rule

If one thinks about the prudent (man) rule that Judge Putnam issued against Harvard in 1830, he was ruling based on what other intelligent men (thus, the Prudent Man rule) used in their own affairs. (The judge did not recognize that men, while they may have been the ones transacting, needed to include the desires and wisdom of women in the decision-making process if they wanted a harmonious family life.) What the judge recognized was that different mixes of assets and liabilities produced different results, and it was imprudent to rely on a single type of investment.

Betting on an Uncertain Future

In looking at my personal portfolios of assets, liabilities, and identified responsibilities, I try to group investments in terms of capital appreciation and capital preservation. I do this recognizing my inability to predict the future accurately, as life is full of surprises. This is where my analytical training at the racetrack shapes my thinking. Most money bet on a race is on the horse that appears to have the best chance based on prior success. The problem with this is that the pay-off odds are low and the winnings are insufficient to cover prior losses, unless a great deal more money is bet on the favorite.

While we all celebrate the story of a single-minded inventor betting all on a single invention, we realize that the chances of finding this magic are extremely low. This may well be the cause of my being a contrarian, rather than it being a personality failure. Thus, in my mix of capital responsibilities, my investments are spread out along the expectation line.

Considerations for Capital Preservation

Judge Putnam did not take into consideration the fluctuating levels of inflation and currency movements we face in the modern world. Capital preservation is not maintaining a specific number of dollars, pounds, euros, or yen, it is maintaining the financial ability to meet a standard of living that is appropriate. Thus, capital preservation stocks and funds are based on expected spending levels. In my own thinking, it covers the cost of healthcare and education. Several investments in my capital preservation portfolio are in well-managed, secular growing companies, often paying a predictable dividend. Over an investment cycle, I expect this portion of the portfolio to do slightly better than average, mainly because it will go down less in periodic down markets.

Considerations for Growth

Capital appreciation stocks and funds are expected to add to our wealth over time and should generate growth above the expenditures inherent in the capital preservation portion of the portfolio. These investment vehicles can only accomplish this mission by entertaining more risk of capital loss. Over a limited number of investment cycles, capital appreciation stocks and funds should lose no more than 50% of their beginning value and should multiply their starting levels two or more times.

When one examines an investment vehicle, I hope you can see the combination of capital appreciation and capital preservation qualities inherent in each investment. Further, I hope your portfolios will have your own appropriate mix of capital.

How to Apply Capital Allocation

Making precise judgments about the future is probably impossible, but making judgments about the relative growth of capital and volatility is easier. I am sharing my thinking, not as a recommendation to follow, but as an example of how to assign relative probability to your holdings.

In terms of capital appreciation I have identified BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF), a Chinese auto manufacturer which produces the largest number of electric cars in China and has a contract to provide buses in Los Angeles. Furthermore, its chairman is busy working on other transportation products and services. These characteristics and developments, added to the cyclical nature of auto sales, suggest that reported earnings will be erratic for a while. Nevertheless, the possible potential is intriguing. A more diversified approach to capital appreciation would be mutual funds that focus on innovation and discoveries.

In terms of capital preservation, I use Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). It has built a portfolio of private companies and publicly traded securities designed for the heirs of Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger, as well as for a considerable number of their shareholders. One could also include the Rothschild Investment Trust, traded in London as a somewhat similar capital preservation vehicle.

