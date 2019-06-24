Investors Will Eventually Get Burned, But Shorts Could Be Biting Off More Than They Can Chew

Investors who think buying Beyond Meat is a bet on the macro trend toward vegan and vegetarian diets are wrong. The stock is benefiting from hype and is trading as if it is the only player in the industry.

The stock is massively overvalued, but the small number of available shares and high borrow rates make shorting it very expensive and risky.

Beyond Meat (BYND) had the best-performing IPO of 2019 and might be one of the most overhyped stocks ever.

Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Way too far, way too fast

BYND is valued at more than $10B with less than 400 employees. That’s about 100-times full-year sales and 45-times forward sales estimates. It's also about the size of the current global market for plant-based meat alternatives ($11.92B) and more than 3-times the forecast US market size in 2024 of $3B.

The company's gross margin is 22.79%, which is high compared to meat companies because they sell their products for up to 2- or 3-times the price of real meat. Whether the company will be able to maintain these high prices as competition increases remains to be seen.

For comparison, Tesla (TSLA), which is still a popular stock to short, has never traded at more than 8-times forward sales estimates. On the other hand, marijuana stocks -- which I've previously recommended shorting and continue to do so -- have traded at ridiculous PS ratios. Tilray (TLRY) for example peaked above 600 last year.

TLRY and other pot stocks continue to trade at elevated PS multiples. In the chart below, you can see that BYND (the small blue line) is now valued, on a PS basis, higher than both Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and TLRY.

As an investor in BYND, this chart should scare you. Your investment is now valued alongside some of the most overvalued stocks in the world.

And if you're short, it should scare you even more because it shows that it's indeed possible for BYND to continue to rise, despite the fact that it has already returned about 500% in just a month. TSLA took about 3 years to reach a similar return. But, more recently, TLRY gained 1,000% in about 2 months (before falling about 75%).

BYND could go up another 100%. Who knows? In the long-term, however, the stock appears doomed to fall. If you were smart enough to buy after the IPO (congratulations), be smart again and book a profit.

Dilution is coming in October

There are currently about 9.6M shares available for trading and about 3.8M of those (40%) are sold short. 40M shares are locked up (unavailable for trading) and 19M could be distributed after the lockup, which expires on October 29, 2019. Venture capital firms like Kleiner Perkins, Obvious Ventures, and DNS-BMYT own most of the locked up shares and you can bet they will be selling a big chunk if not all of their shares.

Because of the low number of shares available and the high interest in shorting to the stock, brokers are charging interest of 100% or more to borrow shares. This makes shorting very expensive. For example, if I shorted 100 shares at $170 for a total cost of $17,000, I would pay $17,000 in interest over the course of a year. Even if I turn out to be right and the stock falls, I need it to fall by about 10% a month just to break even.

But the low supply of shares combined with the huge trading volume, which frequently exceeds the number of shares available for trading, leads to short squeezes and violent price swings. So clearly, there are serious barriers in place for traders who want to short BYND. Bulls are in control for now, but for how long remains an open question.

BYND is valued like a tech company, but it shouldn't be

The food industry is generally a low margin business. That's why established companies like Tyson (TSN) trade at relatively modest valuations compared to the wider market. TSN trades at a PS ratio of just 0.7 while BYND trades at a P/S ratio around 100! TSN has a market cap of less than $30B despite annual sales in excess of $40B. Meanwhile, BYND is already worth $10B with annual sales of just $100M!

The top six meat companies have a combined valuation of $60B, which is just 6-times BYND's market cap. Keep in mind that the meat market is about 100-times bigger than the plant-based protein market and has already gone through a period of consolidation that birthed industry giants like Hormel and Tyson, both worth more than $20B.

Is this lofty valuation warranted? Almost certainly not. Most people don’t have a favorite meat brand. They usually just buy what’s available or what's on sale. Branding isn’t really important for meat products. So why should it be all that important for plant-based meats?

True, BYND has the advantage of being one of the early entrants in plant-based protein. But they're currently charging premium prices that are much higher than the price of actual meat and, as competition increases, they'll face pressure to drop their prices in response. This will make it difficult to improve margins and justify their lofty valuation. In fact, we will likely see their gross margin fall from just under 23% closer to TSN's, which is 12.8%.

Does Beyond Meat have a true competitive advantage?

Is a realistic plant-based burger really that hard to make?

This "e-mouth" makes sure Beyond Meat burgers don't fall apart under pressure.

Source: Fast Company.

Given that many companies are working on their own “next-gen” plant-based burgers, sausages, ground meat, and nuggets, I tend to doubt the idea that Beyond Meat has some kind of durable moat. Plus, the real innovation in this space will be lab-grown meat -- real meat grown in a lab using a fraction of the resources required to raise an animal. Memphis Meats is probably the leader in this area.

Are Beyond Burgers actually healthy?

Claims that Beyond Burgers are healthier than meat burgers are dubious. Recent studies have cast serious doubt on the idea that meat is inherently unhealthy, shining light instead on sugar and highly-processed foods as the causes of the obesity epidemic. And Beyond Meat products are highly processed. Of particular concern is the fact that they contain canola oil, a low-quality, inexpensive seed oil.

Canola oil has an omega-6/omega-3 ratio of 2:1, which is twice the desirable 1:1 ratio. Research has shown that a diet with too much omega-6 and a high omega-6/omega-3 ratio promotes the development of many diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, while increased omega-3 intake can suppress the development of diseases.

Beyond Burgers sizzle on the frying pan thanks to a combination of canola and coconut oil.

Source: Fast Company.

At least Beyond Meat uses expeller-pressed canola oil, which has a lower trans fat content than refined oil. But as a health-conscious vegetarian, I don’t consider the Beyond Burger a healthy meal. I like the taste, but I have no desire to make it a regular part of my diet.

But who cares about that: what about the fact that many fast food restaurants sell Beyond Meat burgers and sausages?

Beware the hype

I’d argue that, in most cases, companies like A&W and Tim Horton’s are merely jumping on the bandwagon to drive store visits in the short term, but their long-term plans will likely involve making their own plant-based meats. For example, Tim Horton’s openly advertises their Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwiches as available only for a limited time.

Even the CEO of Beyond Meat, Ethan Brown, admits their products aren’t perfect. In fact, the company is constantly working to release a better product (and so are their competitors).

We are on this mission to build a perfect piece of meat and that product is imperfect. There are things about it that aren’t exactly like meat and that really bothers us. (Read more here.)

This is, to me, supports my hypothesis that the company has no durable moat. Imagine Elon Musk saying that the Model S is an imperfect car; he would have never said that because the Model S received reviews that rated it as perhaps the best car ever made -- not just the best electric car, but the best car, period. The quality of the Model S matched investors' hopes and expectations in every way. Is the Beyond Burger the best burger ever made? Does it even beat beef burgers? Perhaps by some metrics, such as environmental impact, but not by other metrics like taste and nutrition. Investors, however, are behaving as if the Beyond Burger is the Model S of burgers.

It's important to realize that the market for plant-based meats is in a very early stage, and the beef burger killer has yet to be invented.

Competition is stronger than you realize

Beyond Meat's biggest pure-play competitor is Impossible Foods. People who’ve tried both the Beyond and Impossible burgers tend to favor Impossible (exhibit A and B).

In terms of patents, Beyond Meat seems to have 5 to its credit, while rival Impossible Foods has 17, including patents relating to the extraction and processing of plant-based heme to recreate the bloody taste of real meat. Beyond Meat's patents seem to be limited to specific production processes.

It’s also worth noting that Impossible Foods is led by Patrick Brown, a veritable superhero: biochemistry professor at Stanford, co-founder of the Public Library of Science (better known as PLOS), and inventor of the DNA microarray. He started Impossible Foods while on an 18-month sabbatical.

Not only does Beyond Meat have to face off against Impossible Foods, it has to shake off major packaged food producers, including TSN, which has already announced a competing line of plant-based meat products. These products will hit store shelves very soon. Why? Because giants like TSN already have the production capacity and supply chain network to roll out new products in short order. Plant-based burgers and other meat substitutes are made with simple, widely available ingredients.

So far, companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have only been successful in mimicking the taste and texture of highly processed meats. Nobody has been able to create a plant-based product that resembles a real cut of meat.

The only true competitive advantage I see in this space belongs to Impossible Foods due to their ability to extract heme from plants.

Operational risks are being ignored

I often look at employee reviews on job boards to get a sense of a company’s inner workings. I don’t expect to see perfect reviews every time and I realize there will always be dissatisfied employees. But when reviews are heavily skewed to the negative, it's probably a sign of serious problems within the company.

At Indeed.com, Beyond Meat has 11 reviews and an overall rating of 2.6 stars out of 5. That’s not good. For comparison, Tesla often finds itself in the news for its poor work environment but nevertheless has a higher rating of 3.5 stars based on 2,078 reviews. Reviews for Beyond Meat at Glassdoor aren’t much better.

Common complaints from current and former employees include long hours for inadequate pay, unaccountable management, and high turnover.

Source: Indeed review.

It's worth noting that rival Impossible Foods doesn’t have any strongly negative reviews and has an overall rating of 4.0 stars out of 5, suggesting a healthier work environment.

Also, most investors are likely unaware that the company is being sued by former sole supplier Don Lee Farms for breach of contract, stealing patty-making methods, and doctoring a food safety audit. Details on the lawsuit are slim, as there's been very little media coverage and investors just don’t seem to care.

This isn't a definitive sign of anything systemically wrong at the company -- it’s merely anecdotal evidence. Take it for what’s it’s worth.

What’s the right play?

Shorting BYND is very expensive. My broker is currently quoting a 100% borrow rate.

What about buying puts? Implied volatility is so high that puts, even far out of the money, are prohibitively expensive.

How about selling calls? Big price moves in either direction are common and you can easily get assigned and find yourself in a margin call.

It comes down to timing. If you short at the right time, you can avoid paying a lot of interest. But you're still susceptible to big price swings and could get squeezed.

Another option is to execute a diagonal put: combine a long put with a short put at or near the same strike price with a closer expiration date. With this strategy, you could break even or book a small profit even if you’re wrong and the price doesn't fall. You can do this by rolling out your short put to the expiration date of the long put. But what you really want is for the price to stay above the strike price until the short put expires, then fall rapidly.

Unfortunately, a lot of traders have the same idea. You can tell because the implied volatility of November puts (which expire after the lock-up period) is quite a bit higher than the implied volatility of September puts. That means traders are expecting big moves after the lock-up period expires, and therefore you'll need a larger move downwards to profit from the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.