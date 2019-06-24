Melinta Therapeutics' Latest News Has Been Wildly Misunderstood

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) is a pharmaceutical company specialising in the development of treatments for bacterial infections. On Wednesday, June 19, we saw a huge spike in the stock price from $2 to over $6 at one point on news that the FDA had accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for priority review for MLNT's BAXDELA (delafloxacin) drug to include patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Rather than being anything ground-breaking, however, it is my view that this news was to be expected, and the obscene market reaction to it is largely due to misunderstanding that the FDA actually approved BAXDELA for CABP (which would indeed be news of significant value) rather than merely accepting MLNT's application. The FDA accepting a sNDA and actually approving the drug in question are, of course, entirely different.

I am not certain which source is to blame for initially releasing this misinformation, but in researching MLNT, I found numerous news articles and tweets which either flat out state, or could very easily be interpreted as, MLNT gaining actual FDA approval of BAXDELA for CABP. Consider the following examples:

This article on Nasdaq.com stating "Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 120% to $4.3550 after the company reported FDA approval of its BAXDELA sNDA"

The headline of this article: "Why This FDA Approval for Pneumonia Treatment Is So Huge"

The headline of this article: "Melinta stock doubles on FDA approval of a supplemental new drug application for BAXDELA"

This Benzinga article stating "Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. shares jumped 223.7% to close at $6.41 on Wednesday after the company reported FDA approval of its BAXDELA sNDA"

This Seeking Alpha news article has been corrected to say accepted, but originally stated "FDA approval" of BAXDELA, and at the time of writing still appears that way when searching in Google for "Melinta FDA approval":

Not surprisingly, there are also several tweets and message board posts from investors highly bullish on MLNT who also believed BAXDELA had actually just received an FDA approval, such as this one:

So what is the actual value of MLNT's actual news? In my view, practically nothing, since it was surely to be expected that the FDA would accept the application. BAXDELA was previously approved by the FDA in 2017 for a different purpose (treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections), and had positive phase III results for treatment of CABP last year. There would have to be something seriously amiss, therefore, for the FDA to immediately decline the sNDA. The fact that the FDA also put BAXDELA under fast track designation was also to be entirely expected, as the criteria for fast track designation is a drug addressing an "unmet medical need in the treatment of a serious or life threatening condition", which was always the case for BAXDELA and CABP treatment (a fast track designation does not indicate the drug is any more likely to be approved as some may believe).

In light of the above, I believe investing in MLNT at a price significantly above what it traded at before this non-news hit ($2) is unwise. MLNT is still a highly struggling company that has taken a massive hit to its share price from prior years, is taking major losses (it had a net loss of over $26 million for the three months ended March 31 2019 in its latest 10Q, bringing total incurred losses from operations since inception to nearly three quarters of a billion dollars), and will face significant liquidity concerns in the next 12 to 18 months as it continues to burn through cash. Be cautious - and make sure to read news carefully!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.