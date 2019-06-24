Pluralsight Inc.: Switch To Calls

There is a negative relationship between revenue and earnings, and there's nothing on the horizon to suggest that this dynamic can change.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Pluralsight Inc. (PS) are up about 24%. Given that I have a personal interest in this company, I thought I’d check in on it and see whether it is a good investment. I, like millions of other people in the world, am learning programming and so I thought I’d check to see if my experiences as a consumer align with my expectations as an investor. For those who have neither the time to read an entire article, nor patience with my writing, I’ll cut to the chase.

Although Pluralsight is one of a number of great resources that serve a very obvious need, I would not recommend buying the stock at these levels as there are just too many risks present in my view. That said, options represent a great alternative to those investors who want to remain long here, but at much less risk. In this piece, I’ll offer background about the company and offer commentary on its market, I’ll look at the short financial history and the stock, and I’ll conclude by offering my preference for an option trade here.

Background

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that helps companies and individual customers build their IT-related skills. Although the company was founded in 2004, it only shifted to an entirely online platform in 2011. As of December of 2018, the company had 16,756 business customers, 340 of which are members of the 2018 Fortune 500. The company has been publicly traded since May of last year. I think the following slide from their recent investor presentation captures the essence of what is most compelling about the Pluralsight story at the moment.

Source: Company investor presentation, April 2019

The Market

I’d say that the market that Pluralsight serves is a difficult one for a variety of reasons. First, Pluralsight itself is not immune to the need to constantly reinvent, given technology’s fast pace of change. In their 2018 10-K, Pluralsight suggested that they equip their customer’s employees with “the latest technology skills.” (2018 10-K, pp 49). Sections of the market may disagree that the company offers “the latest” skills.

Second, and this is the most controversial view, my own experience causes me to question the utility of companies like this in the first place. I don’t know how many readers on this platform are actual developers or learning software at the moment, but as I stated earlier, I am. I’m learning python and (re-learning after a 15-year hiatus) C++. The one thing that I and everyone who pursues this path knows is that if you want to learn how to develop in a certain environment, you need to have a specific project that fires your interest.

You learn to code by wanting to code something. Although ideas like Pluralsight’s “channels” are interesting and innovative, in my view, the Pluralsight approach remains too passive. There’s only so many times you can read about how to pass arguments to a function or how multiple inheritance works in OOP before you’ll grow bored or frustrated. The view seems to be echoed by sections of the developer community.

Third, the field is crowded and video courses themselves are quite challenging to watch. Pluralsight is generally viewed positively, but the field is obviously crowded, including with excellent resources that are free of charge to the user.

In my view, the market Pluralsight serves is crowded and Pluralsight cannot slow its investments in sales and marketing or increased content because if it does so, it’ll be quickly overtaken. This puts the company (and investors) on the horns of a dilemma in my view. The company cannot stop selling and developing new expensive content or will be left behind. This dynamic is evident in the financial history here.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial statements reveals some interesting phenomena. First, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 21% over the past four years, and net loss has grown at a CAGR of about 33% over the same time period. The correlation between revenue and net income is actually (slightly) negative, at r=-.05. This prompts two questions. First, if more sales leads to more losses, what’s the point of revenue? Second, if growing sales hasn’t created profits yet, at what point will profits manifest? This question is particularly relevant in light of the comments about the crowded market and the need to continue to invest in sales, and content.

When you dig deeper into the financial statements, you see why losses have outstripped revenue. Sales and marketing, technology and content, and G&A expenses are up at CAGRs of 36%, 19%, and 44% respectively. This prompts another question. What will happen in the future to allow the growth in these three expenses to slow? In my view, large, consistent, and growing investments in all three activities are necessary preconditions for continued sales growth, which calls into question the scalability of this business in my view.

The ‘growth equals losses’ theme seems to be intact when comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the same period a year ago, as revenue is 40% higher and losses are 56% higher in Q1 2019 vs. the same period a year ago.

Source: Company filings

I’d summarize the financial performance here using the following chart.

Source: Gurufocus

This demonstrates that, among the many risks that investors are taking on with this company, is the continued largesse of the capital markets. Given that cash from financing is the only source of cash the company has at the moment, it’s fair to say that they depend more on the willingness of investors to buy shares than anything related to their actual business. This is obviously troublesome, as markets are notoriously capricious and mood may change on a dime.

The Stock

In addition to the business itself, I need to spend some time looking at the stock as a distinct thing. Just because the company faces some significant competition, and the more they sell the more they lose, and depend for their existence on a complacent stock market, there may be value here. The most troubled business may still be a great investment if you can acquire it for the right price. Unfortunately, the stock is as troublesome as the business in my view. I normally look at price to free cash and or price to earnings. Given that such antiquated notions of “cash” and “earnings” aren’t relevant to this teaching company, I need to move further up the financial statements to get something I can actually measure. With that in mind, allow me to present you price to operating cash flow.

Source: Gurufocus

At the moment, investors are paying ~230 times for a single unit of operating cash flow. Please also note that over the past three years, operating cash flow has been adjusted upwards by ~$81.82 million because equity-based compensation was added back. In my view, this $81 million represents an actual cost to investors, so a compelling argument could be made to suggest that the valuation is even more rich.

Options To The Rescue

Although I think the shares of this stock are mispriced, I am realistic enough to realize that the mania-driven crowd may continue to drive this cash burn machine higher in hopes of some point where it reaches profitability. For that reason, I think there’s a greater than average chance that the shares may continue to rise in price from here. Given the risks present, I think the best way to “play” that mania-driven wave on a risk-adjusted basis is to sell the shares and buy calls on the stock.

Specifically, I like the October 2019 Pluralsight calls with a strike of $35. These last traded at ~$2.63, with a bid-ask at time of writing of $2.50-$2.80. So, for ~8% of the capital at risk, an investor will capture most of the upside between now and October of this year. In my view, this strategy represents the best possible strategy in light of the combination of poor fundamentals and crowd mania. If, as I suspect, the shares swoon from these levels, the investor will be far less exposed on the downside. If the crowd drives the shares even higher, the investor will participate in that growth.

Conclusion

I think there are a host of risks present at Pluralsight. The company continues to grow, but very unprofitably. The company is generally well-regarded by the developer community, though it is a very crowded field, suggesting that there’s little the company can do to differentiate itself. This necessitates continued growth in sales and content expenses, suggesting to me that this company is in a spiral of rising costs to drive rising revenues.

Alongside all of that, in my view, the stock is morbidly overpriced relative to the fundamentals here. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but inevitably I think price will decline to match value here. That said, the crowd seems to continue to favor this company, so people who wish to stay long would be wise to sell their shares and buy options. These offer much of the upside at far less downside, making them a great investment on a risk-adjusted basis.

