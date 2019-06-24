Most individual investors would prefer to invest for the long term. This reduces the amount of decisions that are needed in any one year. If the strategy is successful, it probably only requires an annual review, to ensure that the investment goals are still on track. Unfortunately, very few investment advisers give long-term analysis. How many articles have you read on Seeking Alpha that have a time horizon greater than 12-18 months? This article seeks to give a long-term view on the next ten years and the implications for various asset classes.

The world economy

The US economy still dominates the world, so I will start with a short analysis of the US. Below is a graph of US growth YoY:

The graph clearly demonstrates that US growth is on a long-term downward path. The average ten-year growth rate is presently falling at a rate of .7% every ten years. For the decade 2008-2018, the average nominal growth rate was 3.67% and inflation averaged 1.59%. Real growth from 2009-2018 was, therefore, 2.08% per annum (without any recession in the data set chosen). Below is a long-term chart of US inflation:

This is also falling and has averaged just 1.59% over the last ten years. If the trends in the 2 charts above do not change, we can expect growth to average just 2.08-0.7=1.38 over the period 2019-2029 and this period would need to be recession free, for the comparison to hold good. If we experience a recession in the next 10 years, the rate will be lower. Some will argue that the trends will not persist, but this is a poor argument. Demographics, debt, income inequality, the employment effect of new technology, and greater government control over the economy are the reasons that growth is slowing persistently. I can see no positive change in any of the 5 causes above happening over the next ten-year period.

Debt - Please look at this video of Jeff Gunlach. The US economy has grown less in nominal terms than the growth in debt for 2016, 2017, and 2018, I see no chance that debt is going to reduce any time soon.

Demographics - In the video of Neil Howe below, he highlights that demographics do not turn positive in the US until 2030.

Income inequality - If growth is slower, then we will have more QE. QE produces greater income inequality as the benefits go to the better off. We would need a change of policy for this to change. It is possible that MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) will provide this and change the dynamics. If this happens, it would be wise to watch the results.

The employment effect of new technology - The march of technology will not be stopped and with governments around the world increasing the minimal wage, the incentives to mechanize are getting greater.

Government intervention in the economy - Not a chance that this is going to happen is my conclusion. Governments around the world are seeking more control, not less.

It is, therefore, the conclusion of this commentator that the trends will persist as the reasons for the trend are not going to change. As most of the developed world is on a path similar to the US, it follows that the trend in developed countries' economic growth will continue to fall. As developed economies account for about 60% of world GDP, it is most unlikely that the emerging economies can make up the slack. World GDP growth rates are going to fall as well.

Asset allocation in a falling rate of world GDP

I am going to cover equities, bonds, and gold in this section.

Equities

With the equity markets presently scaling new peaks and the economic expansion 10 years old, there looks to be little value in developed market equities (including the US). If the rate of growth slows as projected above, the returns on developed market equities will be poor over the next ten years. With the likelihood of a recession growing, traders will likely do very well as volatility rises, but for the long-term investor, the ride will prove very challenging and may provide negative returns over the period. The Case-Shiller P/E is presently 30.3 with the average being 16.64, so the US market is presently richly valued on a long-term basis. Most developed market indices track the US trends, so if the US declines, most developed markets decline. Any allocation to equities needs, therefore, to be in developing markets as they are less tied to the US and will recover more quickly as their prospects are better. Economies with lower debt levels and favorable demographics look to be better choices. Here is a video by Neil Howe on the demographic story and here is the list of the public debt of the world's economies. I like Russia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Readers may have problems with some country's policies, so may choose alternative jurisdictions.

One last point. As nearly all developed economies are the 'same dirty shirts', it seems unlikely to me that currency rates will move dramatically in any direction. As most economies are doing the same type of fiscal and monetary policy, currency rates are likely to remain range bound over the long term. Calls for a large fall in the value of the dollar only look relevant to me in regards to gold. If you select emerging market equities with higher growth rates and lower debt/GDP, the likelihood is that their currencies will appreciate against their 'dirty shirt' brethren. This negates the need for currency devaluation insurance and helps keep investment costs down.

Government Bonds

There are presently over $12 trillion of negatively yielding government bonds. I would not buy any of them. The US ten-year presently yields 2.06% and the 30-year 2.53%. I would expect the ten-year yield to go negative and the 30-year to yield under 1% in the next 5 years. I see value at present in both of these. If the yield on the ten-year goes negative, there will then be better opportunities elsewhere.

Corporate bonds

Please look at this video on corporate debt. As with equities, I think that emerging market companies will provide the best returns, but good analysis of emerging market company's debt is hard to find. If the corporate debt market becomes the next financial problem, there will be fantastic opportunities. I would suggest waiting for those opportunities to occur before entering the developed market corporate debt space.

Gold

Gold is my preferred asset for the next ten years. It has consolidated its 2011 advance for almost 8 years and has just broken a long-term resistance at $1,360. It looks to be headed higher for the long term. Central Banks are experimenting with policies that are extremely risky, and with no history to guide them, the outcomes are likely to be suboptimal. MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) has grown as a policy option and would clearly be supported by the many QE solutions that we are going to get over the next 10 years. I would be extremely surprised if gold does not perform well in this environment.

I also like gold miners shares, but only selectively. I look for shares with a growing production profile and low AISC (all in sustaining costs). I am not a proponent of the GDX as most of the companies that are included in the ETF do not have growing production levels.

Conclusion

We are in a very difficult investing environment. If growth continues to slow (as I suspect), investors will need to be very selective in their investment choices. It seems unlikely to me that 60:40 allocation portfolios will achieve good returns over the next ten years. Investors are going to need to think 'out of the box' to survive and flourish.

