Tesla Is Losing The Race To Develop Solid-State Battery Tech

If Toyota delivers on its promise, it will result in a profound disruption of the EV industry, to Tesla's lasting detriment.

Panasonic and Toyota have formed a JV to develop solid-state batteries; Toyota aims to unveil the product by August next year, a major acceleration of the expected development timeline.

While Tesla still has an edge in lithium-ion batteries, it has done little to advance next-generation solid-state battery technology.

One of Tesla's chief differentiators and claimed advantages is its superior battery technology; Elon Musk highlighted this during the recent annual meeting.

Tesla (TSLA) has long boasted about the superiority of its electric vehicle (“EV”) battery technology compared to those of other manufacturers and automakers. CEO Elon Musk made it a central talking point during the company’s annual meeting, declaring that competitors remained years behind and that Tesla would soon be producing EVs with ranges of 400 miles or more.

However, after years of leadership, Tesla’s edge has been visibly worn down in recent years. A number of fresh competitors, such as the Porsche Taycan, Jaguar i-Pace (TATA) and Audi e-Tron (OTCPK:VLKAF), now sport quite impressive ranges.

More importantly, Tesla’s increasingly limited advantage in battery technology may soon be erased entirely thanks to technical advancements developed through the joint efforts of Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Toyota (TM). The advent of a superior battery architecture could be catastrophic for Tesla’s share price, thanks both to the advent of objectively superior alternatives, and to a loss of market confidence in the upstart automaker’s supposed gift for innovation.

Panasonic Joins Toyota in Rebuke to Tesla

EVs currently rely on lithium-ion batteries, which are largely composed of liquid electrolytes. Incremental changes in battery formulation and engineering have resulted in gradual improvement, but, in order to make a major leap forward, the underlying technology has to change. Solid-state batteries, made of solid ceramic material, represent the next step in technological evolution. These batteries offer faster charging, increased capacity, and slower degradation. Better still, they eliminate much of the fire risks associated with dense lithium-ion batteries.

In 2017, Toyota and Panasonic publicly announced that they were exploring paths in which they might collaborate to develop new battery technologies, including solid-state batteries. This exploration was formalized into a joint venture in January 2019, with the companies’ joint statement highlighting the necessity of collaboration to deliver next-generation battery technology:

The business environment is one in which independent efforts by battery manufacturers or automobile manufacturers are not enough for solving the issues concerned.

As we have discussed in a prior article, Panasonic’s decision to partner with Toyota to develop solid-state battery technology is especially intriguing in light of its long-standing battery manufacturing relationship with Tesla.

Yet, Tesla has fallen well short of its promised battery demand guidance, leading to considerable operating losses to Panasonic’s automotive battery segment. As a consequence, Panasonic has shelved plans for further investment in the Nevada Gigafactory, which it operates jointly with Tesla, while also branching out to establish relationships with other automakers in need of EV batteries.

Evidently, Panasonic now sees Toyota as a more reliable partner as it works to advance the development of solid-state battery technology.

Toyota Accelerates the Revolution

Solid-state batteries may widely be considered the future of EVs, but their development has been rather slow. A number of examples have been developed in lab settings with promising results, but there is quite a distance between individual batteries working in controlled environments and mass-produced batteries powering fleets of vehicles.

Indeed, Panasonic has been rather cautious in most of its discussions around solid-state technology. In November 2018, for example, the company’s North America boss cautioned that it might take a decade for commercially viable solid-state batteries to see wide availability.

Things appear to have changed somewhat over the past several months, however - at least according to Toyota. On June 7th, the Japanese automaker hosted a major press event in which it laid out its roadmap to electrifying its fleet over the next several years. Shigeki Terashi, Toyota’s head of R&D, announced that the solid-state battery development program had advanced far faster than anticipated:

Progress has surpassed the target. We have entered a new age.

That was not all. Toyota battery business chief Keiji Kaita also announced the goal of unveiling a working solid-state EV battery by August of next year:

If possible by the time of the Olympics next year, we would like to make sure that solid state batteries can be unveiled to the public.

Granted, a technology unveiling is still a far cry from mass-production, but it represents a major step forward from lab-only models.

Investor’s Eye View

Elon Musk is well known for his aggressive timetables, which usually end up being repeatedly stretched as Tesla fails to deliver on its promises. For example, in January 2017, Musk claimed that full self-driving capabilities would be available in “3 months maybe, 6 months definitely,” only to push the date back again and again. Even now, Musk’s promise of fully autonomous cars by 2020 is widely derided by technology and industry experts.

So, could Toyota be stealing a page from Musk’s playbook by stating the goal to reveal a functional solid-state EV battery by next summer? While anything is possible, it is not very likely. Toyota is renowned for its staid business culture and unwillingness to make risky statements or impossible promises. Unlike Tesla, Toyota tends to work to timeline.

The implications for Tesla are enormous. Its lead in battery technology, one of the few things the company could still claim as other automakers have started to pour billions of dollars into their own EV technology programs, may disappear virtually overnight. Yet Tesla is valued in large part for its status as a “tech company” rather than a mere automaker. With no viable solid-state technology of its own, that moniker will likely vanish - as will its lofty valuation multiple.

The EV market may be poised for a major technological disruption. But, this time around, it looks like it will be Tesla that gets disrupted.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.