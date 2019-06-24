Beyond Meat: Like The Burger, No Meat In This Stock

There's also the risk that Beyond Meat loses distribution partners. Menu items are decidedly fad-driven, and there's nothing locking in Beyond Meat's resellers into long-term contracts.

More specifically, Beyond Meat plans to funnel its IPO proceeds into increasing production capacity. Planning too high or too low here could be a huge misstep for the company.

The stock is trading at 40x forward revenues, a point at which investors should focus on the risks surfacing on the horizon.

Despite having fallen from all-time highs above $180, Beyond Meat still remains more than 6x above its original IPO price of $25.

In a short span of time, Beyond Meat (BYND) has become the poster child for get-rich-quick IPOs this year. The social media darling and vegetarian trend-setter has been one of the best-performing IPOs of the year. We could even say that Beyond Meat left millions on the table by pricing its IPO at a low $25 - now, the stock is worth 6x more:

Data by YCharts

The question on investors' minds now: does Beyond Meat still have fuel left in this rally? Or is this another case of a popular company riding its brand name for stock gains, only later to come crashing down when the fundamentals don't align to the stock price? We can point to many such cases in the past - Snap (SNAP) is a good example of this trend.

Naturally, my first gripe with Beyond Meat is its valuation. There's no doubt that Beyond Meat is a rapidly-growing company, and that makes valuation incredibly difficult. Barely three years ago, Beyond Meat could hardly be considered a lower middle-market company, hovering around $20 million in annual revenues. Since then, its revenue clip rate has ballooned to more than $40 million per quarter with the release of its 1Q19 results. Here's a look at how Beyond Meat's revenues have scaled over time:

Figure 1. Beyond Meat quarterly revenue trends Source: Beyond Meat finalized prospectus

And for the current fiscal year, Beyond Meat has guided to $210 million in revenues, representing a sleek 139% y/y growth rate:

Figure 2. Beyond Meat guidance Source: Beyond Meat 1Q19 earnings release

At Beyond Meat's current share price around $155, the company has a gargantuan market cap of $9.27 billion. If we net out the $35.4 million of cash on Beyond Meat's March balance sheet plus $252.5 million of net proceeds from the company's IPO, as well as $30.4 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $9.01 billion.

Against this year's revenue expectation of $210 million, Beyond Meat is currently trading at an egregious multiple of 42.9x EV/FY20 revenues. This easily tops some of the hottest names among recent IPOs - Slack (WORK), for example, went public last week and is at a ~33x forward revenue multiple (although it's growing at "only" 66% y/y, whereas Beyond Meat's revenues are more than doubling).

Of course, fast growth rates make near-term valuation multiples difficult. Investors have assigned Beyond Meat its value based on its "story" more than on its financials. While there is validity in this approach, when stocks get frothy after a 500% increase since IPO, investors should take care to focus more on the risks than opportunities.

In my view, Beyond Meat is priced for flawless execution - but in a company that was barely a startup three years ago and has very little operating history, Beyond Meat's growth trajectory isn't going to be perfect. The slightest missteps could cause a wreckage on the company's stock - and for that matter, so could its lockup expiration date, coming at the end of October, per NASDAQ. Many insiders have gotten rich on this IPO and will be itching to cash out. Steer clear of this IPO until prices come down.

The fad risk

One of Beyond Meat's crowning accomplishments is its incredibly successful distribution strategy, selling into both supermarkets as well as restaurants.

On the supermarket side, Beyond Meat has won shelf space at some of the nation's top retailers, including Whole Foods Market (AMZN), Krogers (KR), and Wegmans, while also winning more specialized stores like Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM).

One of Beyond Meat's wins in this area is its decision to place its food in the meat aisles instead of the vegetarian sections of the market. Vegetarians, per Beyond Meat's S-1 filing, comprise only 5% of the population - so in order to draw a wider following, it's important for Beyond meat to appeal to the broader population. Beyond Meat's goal has been to convince non-vegetarians that its burger can taste just as (or nearly as) good as a regular burger, with health and environmental benefits to boot. Thus far, the company's 215% y/y growth rate in revenues (its most recent quarterly growth rate) has proven the success of this strategy.

On the restaurant side, Beyond Meat has also successfully worked itself onto the menu of popular dining chains, such as A&W and TGI Fridays. Beyond Meat believes that its brand has created a "halo" effect for these restaurants, giving customers the impression that the menu is wholesome and healthy.

Despite these successes, we need to recognize the risk that menu trends are incredibly volatile. We constantly see some of America's largest chains, like McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX), promoting their latest summer menu items. But it's always out with the old, in with the new - in order to make room for new menu items, less-popular choices will have to take a bow. For the moment, Beyond Meat is a staple menu item at many restaurant chains, as well as hotels and universities - here's a small list of resellers from the company's website:

Figure 3. Beyond Meat restaurant partners Source: beyondmeat.com

But just because it's successful now doesn't mean it will always be so. Evidence for this is already clear in Beyond Meat's own product portfolio, where it has started to ramp down sales of its frozen chicken strips in 1Q19. Though the company said this was a strategic move to focus on its fresher offerings, Beyond Meat wouldn't have discontinued a product category if it was doing tremendously well.

Similarly, Beyond Meat's restaurant and retail partners have no long-tern agreements to continue buying Beyond Burgers. Either competition or fatigue for the product could cause Beyond Meat's popularity to fade.

Capacity ramp risk

The other major risk that investors need to be mindful of is the fact that Beyond Meat has planned to use the lion's share of its IPO proceeds to build out its production capacity. Beyond Meat's prospectus states that the company currently doesn't have sufficient capacity to meet customer demand, and that building out additional capacity is top of mind on the company's priority list.

The risk of a botched capacity ramp-up is the second-ranking item on the mandatory "Risk Factors" section of Beyond Meat's IPO filings:

Figure 4. Beyond Meat capacity risk Source: Beyond Meat finalized prospectus

High-growth companies are incredibly difficult to plan for. Planning production capacity for the Beyond Burger is far more challenging than, say, planning capacity for Boeing (BA) planes - where demand is relatively steady and orders are booked well in advance of delivery dates. Beyond Meat, however, has to respond to orders incredibly quickly, and the pace at which it's adding customers might make the forecasting process very difficult.

Part of the bullish driver behind Beyond Meat's recent rally is its incredible rise in gross margins. In Q1, gross margin grew to 26.8%, up more than ten points from 16.1% in the year-ago quarter. This owes almost entirely to efficiencies deriving from Beyond Meat's increased scale. But if Beyond Meat over-ramps its facilities and has idle capacity, these margin gains may reverse.

It's worth noting here that Beyond Meat self-manufactures all of its products for the foodservice channel, but its retail products are made by third-party manufacturers. Failure to ramp third-party manufacturers over which Beyond Meat has less control can also lead to quality issues or supply constraints.

Beyond Meat's margin for error is small. As previously noted, Beyond Meat has $287.9 million of cash to play with, the majority of which was derived from the IPO. Its cash burn rate, meanwhile, has swollen - in Q1, Beyond Meat's FCF was -$17.1 million, comprising of $13.3 million in operating cash flow losses and $3.8 million in capex:

Figure 5. Beyond Meat cash flows Source: Beyond Meat 1Q19 earnings release

Beyond Meat's FCF burn rate is more than 2x the prior year, and as the company begins to ramp up its capacity spending, that burn rate will continue to multiply. It may become necessary for Beyond Meat to raise a dilutive secondary offering (which historically has tanked shares) to continue to support its losses, especially if its manufacturing ramp-up hits some snags.

Key takeaways

For now, we've seen little of Beyond Meat's risks materialize - up to this point, Beyond Meat is an incredibly fashionable, fast-growing brand that has won over both consumers and restaurants. But both the stickiness of Beyond Meat's product as well as the company's own ability to execute as it grows at a hyperbolic pace are in question. When a stock like Beyond Meat reaches such perilous heights, investors need to focus more on these downside risks.

Avoid this IPO at all costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.