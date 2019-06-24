Moving On Without You: Ennis Has Shed Its Apparel Segment

“You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.”― Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group and Philanthropist

“The art of life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings.” - Kakuzo Okakaura Japanese Art Critic and Author

These bits of wisdom epitomize the leadership of printed forms and promotional products company Ennis Inc. (EBF).

ENNIS BEFORE

Back in 2004 the Midlothian, Texas based company recognized the growing threat of digital technology to its printed forms business. In response, Ennis merged with privately held apparel manufacturer Alstyle. The tie-up created a print and promotional apparel products business positioned to exploit each company’s existing customer base.

In addition to countering the digital competition in its Print segment, the combination (which formed Ennis’s Apparel Segment) was expected to boost organic growth via cross-selling into expanded geographic and product markets where there was not much overlap.

From a November 19, 2004 Press Release:

Keith Walters, Chairman, President and CEO of Ennis, said, "We are looking forward to the addition of Alstyle Apparel to further supplement the products we currently offer to our existing customers as well as the opportunity to penetrate some of the existing Alstyle customers with traditional Ennis products.”

The market cheered the transaction, with the stock moving up 6.3% on significant volume on the first trading day after the announcement (June 28, 2004) and for the first few years the transformation bolstered the company’s fortunes. Revenue and net income both increased by about 2.3x for FY07 (Ended 02/28/07). By FY11, the addition of the Apparel segment appeared visionary as the Print segment’s revenue had declined by about $37M from FY05 while the Apparel segment revenue was up by about $39M from FY06 (the first full year of the segment’s operations within Ennis). But underneath the seeming balance was a growing disparity in profitability of the two segments.

In FY11 the Apparel segment’s share of company revenue and gross profit both peaked at 50%. From that point, because the Apparel segment’s gross margin was below that of the Print segment each year (average 19.8% vs. 29.3% for Print), when the Apparel segment’s revenue growth plateaued, its share of total revenue and gross profit declined to less than 35% and 21%, respectively, by FY15. Growth in revenue and gross profit in the Print segment did contribute to this increasing gap in share of company totals, but the Apparel segment revenue and gross profit declined by $77.4M and $46.9M, respectively, from FY11 to FY15.

FY Print Revenue (Millions) % of Total Apparel Revenue (Millions) % of Total Total Revenue (Millions) 2019 $400.8 100.0% $0.0 0.0% 400.8 2018 $370.2 100.0% $0.0 0.0% $370.2 2017 $315.9 88.5% $41.0 11.5% $356.9 2016 $385.9 67.8% $183.0 32.2% $568.9 2015 $380.4 65.6% $199.9 34.4% $580.3 2014 $339.9 62.7% $202.5 37.3% $542.4 2013 $334.7 62.7% $198.8 37.3% $533.5 2012 $278.0 53.8% $239.0 46.2% $517.0 2011 $272.7 49.6% $277.3 50.4% $550.0 2010 $282.3 54.5% $235.4 45.5% $517.7 2009 $327.0 56.0% $257.0 44.0% $584.0 2008 $345.0 56.5% $265.6 43.5% $610.6 2007 $325.7 55.7% $259.0 44.3% $584.7 2006 $321.4 57.5% $238.0 42.5% $559.4 2005 $309.3 84.6% $56.1 15.4% $365.4 2004 $259.4 100.0% $0.0 0.0% $259.4 Source: Author created based on SEC filings

FY Print Gross Profit (Millions) Print GP Margin % of Total GP Apparel Gross Profit (Millions) Apparel GP Margin % of Total GP Total Gross Profit Total Gross Profit Margin 2019 $123.4 30.8% 100.0% $123.4 30.8% 2018 $116.9 31.6% 100.0% $116.9 31.6% 2017 $104.0 32.9% 100.0% $0.0 0.0% 0.0% $104.0 29.1% 2016 $116.3 30.1% 76.2% $36.4 19.9% 23.8% $152.7 26.8% 2015 $115.1 30.3% 79.1% $30.4 15.2% 20.9% $145.5 25.1% 2014 $101.0 29.7% 70.2% $42.8 21.1% 29.8% $143.8 26.5% 2013 $97.8 29.2% 78.8% $26.3 13.2% 21.2% $124.1 23.3% 2012 $78.9 28.4% 60.5% $51.6 21.6% 39.5% $130.5 25.2% 2011 $77.2 28.3% 50.0% $77.3 27.9% 50.0% $154.5 28.1% 2010 $77.8 27.6% 57.5% $57.5 24.4% 42.5% $135.3 26.1% 2009 $85.3 26.1% 59.4% $58.2 22.6% 40.6% $143.5 24.6% 2008 $93.8 27.2% 57.2% $70.1 26.4% 42.8% $163.9 26.8% 2007 $82.0 25.2% 56.2% $64.0 24.7% 43.8% $146.0 25.0% 2006 $79.9 24.9% 56.2% $62.2 26.1% 43.8% $142.1 25.4% 2005 $78.9 25.5% 86.9% $11.9 21.2% 13.1% $90.8 24.8% 2004 $68.6 26.4% 100.0% $0.0 0.0% 0.0% $68.6 26.4% Source: Author created based on SEC filings

Clearly, the Apparel business was becoming increasingly unattractive moving into 2016 (as its profitability decline indicates) due to several factors. Among these were increased volatility in production costs (specifically the largest input, cotton), increased competition from low cost international manufacturers, inelastic pricing of product, increasingly uncertain trade policies, strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and weak global economic growth.

Providing good stewardship, company management, specifically Chairman and CEO Keith Walters, perennially reassessed the Apparel Segment. The following excerpts collected from 10-Ks, 10-Qs, and Messages to Shareholders illustrate management’s recognition of its problem with the Apparel Segment:

While our customers have not been able to get the same value and service from offshore manufacturers as they expect from us, they have certainly become accustomed to cheap offshore prices.” Source: 2015 Message to Shareholders

During 2015,

.. it was determined that an estimated impairment charge of $93.3 million ($55.9 million goodwill and $37.4 million trademarks) was required to the Apparel Segment’s recorded goodwill and trademarks, or approximately 88% of their carrying value… During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2014, we recorded an impairment charge of $24.2 million ($18.6 million to goodwill and $5.6 million to trademarks). The impairment charges were primarily driven by the depressed market environment and the resulting impact on the Apparel Segment’s expected future cash flows. The Company also determined there was no impairment in the Print Segment.” Source: 2015 10-K Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements "The overall domestic retail environment continues to be extremely competitive and challenging from both a volume and pricing perspective.” Source: 11/30/15 10-Q Management Discussion and Analysis “Because we continue to see a challenging landscape for years to come, over the past year we have entered into new sales programs and entered into new sales channels...if our new directives are not successful or if discounting in the marketplace is deeper than expected, our operating results may be negatively impacted, requiring that we take further impairment charges…” Source: 11/30/15 10-Q Management Discussion and Analysis “... fluctuations in cotton costs can significantly impact the Company’s operational results for many quarters, especially given the current market’s inelasticity to increases in selling prices.” 2/28/16 10-K Management Discussion and Analysis

Ultimately, on April 4, 2016 Ennis announced it had reached an agreement to dispose fully of the Apparel segment. On the previous close (April 1, 2016) the shares were at an adjusted price of $17.60 which yields an unspectacular return of just under 6% annually since the $9.08 closing on June 28, 2004. For context, the S&P 500 ETF SPY returned about 7.5% annually during that time. On May 4, 2016 the company announced that it had accepted a superior offer to sell its Apparel Segment. The transaction was completed on May 25.

From the 2017 Annual Letter to Shareholders

Ennis also made a major change in direction by the completion of our sale of Alstyle Apparel. The reasons for this divestiture have been thoroughly discussed in the past, which were tax advantage of some competitors, rule of law issues in Mexico, uncertain trade policy changes, wild swings in raw material costs and many others.”

So why bring up this ancient history now in June 2019? Whether you believe the company was prescient or just lucky to have divested a segment so entrenched in the current “Trump Trade Wars” (Alstyle’s main manufacturing operations are in Mexico), Ennis is now a different company that deserves a fresh look.

ENNIS TODAY

At the recent price of around $18.75, Ennis trades at a 9.6% free cash flow yield (about 10.4x free cash flow) and with a dividend yield of about 4.8%. In the 2 full fiscal years since the divestiture (FY18 & FY19), Ennis has achieved revenue growth of 3.7% and 8.3%, respectively, which is improved from the average 2.2% growth of the Print segment and 0.4% of the total company during the years after the merger (FY06-FY16). Gross margin also has improved in the 2 full fiscal years since the divestiture to 31.6% and 31.8%, respectively, from the average 25.7% during the years after the merger.

While the Alstyle merger was a long term disruptive misadventure for Ennis, management has maintained its fiscal discipline and currently is well leveraged at just 0.10x D/E which is the best level since FY10.

Ennis is a strong cash generator with operating cash flow and free cash flow exceeding net income each of the past 6 years. A discounted cash flow calculation assuming 4.5% growth in free cash flow (using the growth rate since the divestiture) and conservative discount rate of 5% (vs. current 10 year risk free rate of about 2.10%) implies a $42 share price for Ennis.

Also emblematic of the company’s strong cash generation is its growth cash profile which measures its ability to generate or consume cash for each dollar increase in revenue. Because of it’s significant investment in inventory for the Apparel segment, from FY12 through FY16, Ennis annually consumed an average 15.9 cents for every increased dollar of revenue. Once the Apparel inventory was divested with the sale of Alstyle, the company began producing cash at the rate of 3.9 cents, 6.4 cents, and 4.8 cents for every dollar increase in revenue for FY17, FY18, and FY19, respectively.

Growth Cash Flow Profile 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 PROFITABILITY gross profit % revenue 25.2% 23.3% 26.5% 25.1% 26.8% 29.1% 31.6% 30.8% oper. exp % revenue 15.3% 15.7% 16.0% 15.5% 16.3% 17.7% 18.8% 18.3% deprec & amort % revenue 1.8% 1.9% 2.6% 2.8% 3.0% 3.5% 3.8% 4.0% Operating Cushion 11.8% 9.4% 13.1% 12.4% 13.6% 15.0% 16.6% 16.5% EFFICIENCY A/R % revenue 11.4% 11.3% 11.7% 10.8% 9.6% 10.5% 9.6% 10.1% Inventory % revenue 25.6% 20.6% 24.0% 20.6% 17.6% 7.8% 7.2% 8.8% Other oper. CA % revenue 3.4% 3.3% 2.8% 3.2% 2.3% 1.0% 1.3% 0.5% A/P % revenue 5.4% 4.2% 4.1% 3.7% 3.8% 4.0% 3.3% 3.4% (Def. rev. + accr exp) % rev 4.0% 3.7% 3.4% 3.2% 3.2% 4.3% 4.6% 4.3% Efficiency ratio 31.0% 27.2% 31.0% 27.9% 22.6% 11.0% 10.2% 11.6% Growth Cash Flow Ratio -19.2% -17.8% -17.9% -15.5% -9.0% 3.9% 6.4% 4.8%

As stated, the large decline in inventory drove the improvement in cash flow generation since the divestiture in 2016, but each element of the operating cash cycle made its contribution. To illustrate, days sales outstanding for FY19 was 15% less than the average from FY10 to FY16; for inventory the reduction was almost 59%. Offsetting these improvements was a reduction in accounts payable days of nearly 22% from the average of FY10 to FY16. The operating cycle (A/R days + Inventory days - A/P days) stood at about 58 days at FY19 compared to the average 118 days for FY10-FY16.

Operating Cycle 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Days Sales Outstanding 38.4 41.4 40.7 41.6 39.8 37.8 47.2 36.0 34.6 Days Inventory 81.0 110.0 108.0 109.8 104.9 96.5 92.6 39.2 40.7 Payables Period 21.4 22.1 22.4 20.3 18.2 18.9 26.0 19.0 17.0 Cash Conversion Cycle 98.0 129.3 126.3 131.1 126.5 115.4 113.8 56.2 58.3 Source: Author created table based on SEC Filings

The final area in which Ennis can be seen as more attractive since the sale of its Apparel segment is in the multiples at which its shares trades. Currently, at about $18.75, shares trade at around 12.9x TTM EPS of $1.45. This is a large discount from the average 16.7x during the FY11-FY16 period. Note that FY15 is included as 0.0x in this calculation as the company recorded negative earnings that year due to an impairment writedown of the Apparel segment assets. The current consensus estimate for FY20 EPS is $1.43 which gives a slightly higher 13.1x PE, but still well off the FY11-FY16 average.

As stated above, Ennis has consistently generated operating and free cash flow in excess of net income. Looking at these multiples we see that the current P/OCF multiple is at about 9.4x, again below the average of 10.4x from FY11-FY16. Similarly, the current P/FCF multiple at about 10.4x is below the average of 11.4x from FY11-FY16.

Comparing the current multiples to the post-divestiture multiples tells much the same story. The average P/E multiple was 14.0x for FY18-FY19 (FY17 is excluded because it was at 300x due to the deduction from income of the discontinued operations of Alstyle) while P/OCF and P/FCF averaged 9.4x and 10.1x, respectively for FY17 to FY19.

Source: Author created

THE TAKEAWAY

The company acknowledges it is in a declining business but the balance sheet is strong, operations generate substantial cash due to strong profit margins and working capital management, and company leadership has demonstrated outstanding execution of its core acquisition strategy.

These attributes, and the current 4.8% dividend yield, which pays its owners to be patient as the company readjusts to its surroundings, position Ennis to effectively navigate its current business challenges- ongoing technological disruption, rising operational costs (most prominently freight and transportation), labor force attrition, and customer consolidation- while continuing to implement its disciplined acquisition strategy which still has significant runway in a highly fragmented market.

Shares of Ennis are now very attractive, both on a multiples basis and a discounted cash flow basis and long term investors seeking dividend weighted total return should consider allocating a portion of their portfolio to Ennis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.