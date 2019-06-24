Grocery Outlet Holdings: Valuation Disconnect With Margin Reality

Grocery Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GO) launched its initial public offering on June 20 priced at $22 per share. The stock surged in the first day of trading rising as much as 41% to $31.50, before closing up at $28.50. The grocer has 323 stores primarily on the west coast including 176 in California. GO has also begun a national expansion with 20 locations in Pennsylvania and is considering new markets. GO has grown its store count by about 10% per year since 2015 and sees a future potential of 2,000 stores in states adjacent to current locations. Growth has been swift with annual sales reaching $2.3 billion in Q1 2019 over the last-twelve-months from $1.6 billion in 2015. Following the IPO and based on the current share price, Grocery Outlet Holdings now has a market capitalization of $2.443 billion on 85,703,639 shares of common stock outstanding. This article looks at valuation multiples for the company and why investors should avoid this stock at the current level.

Grocery Outlet Holdings Inc. marketing logo. source: IR

GO describes its market positioning in its S-1 IPO prospectus.

We are a high-growth extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Each of our stores offers a fun, treasure hunt shopping experience in an easy-to-navigate, small-box format. An ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products, generates customer excitement and encourages frequent visits from bargain-minded shoppers.

What we have here is a new take on one of the oldest types of businesses in the world. Grocery stores have well understood economics based on sales per square footage, and growth as a function of new store additions and comparable store sales. Margins are recognized to be tight in this industry given labor intensive store operations, commoditization of the core food items like milk and eggs, and expensive storage and transportation costs for perishable items. Indeed, GO has an interesting concept and revenue growth of 10% year over year in Q1 is in contrast to just a handful of other publicly traded 'pure-play' grocery store stocks like The Kroger CO (KR) and Natural Grocers (NGVC) that have struggled more recently. GO gross margin at 31% in Q1 are above Krogers and Natural Grocers which have gross margins in the low 20s, but more inline with the broader discount-stores industry including a comparable like Dollar General Corp (DG) which posted a gross margin of 30% in Q1. Recognizing that GO is doing something right here to sustain a margin advantage over traditional grocers, the financial profile and outlook is relatively straight forward but there are some issues.

Bearish Case for Grocery Outlet Holdings

Expensive valuation: GO is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of +70x and forward EV/EBITDA of 18x based on my estimates. The valuation is not justifiable by an expectation of revenue growth in low-double digits on a percentage basis.

Low margin business: grocery stores traditionally have profit margins under 5% and GO likely has limited pricing power to achieve profitability significantly beyond that.

Market may be using Ollie's Discount Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) as a comparable which is a mistake given different retail segments and financial profiles.

First Look at Trading Multiples

The company raised approximately $378 million by offering 17.2 million shares in the IPO. The proceeds will go towards debt repayment which should be enough to cut its current long term debt position from $849 million considerably. Prior to this capital issuance, the debt to EBITDA ratio was about 5.5x and that number should decrease to below 4x based on my calculations depending on how much of the total new cash is used. The numbers I'm looking at today suggest GO starts off its life as a public company at frothy valuations.

Considering a market cap of $2.443 billion, net income over the last twelve months of $14 million represents a price to earnings ratio of 175x. Interest expense from the large debt position was running at over $50 million for the past year so the repayment here will go a long way in improving earnings. By my estimate, reducing the debt position by about 40%, the company should be able to save ~$20 million this year in interest expense. Considering 12% growth in revenue and flat margins, GO should at least double net income and EPS this year driven by the lower interest expense. A forward P/E ratio of about 70x for fiscal year 2019 is my estimate. Considering revenues of $2.3 billion over the last twelve months from Q1 the P/S ratio is right around 1x. The company disclosed an "adjusted EBITDA" of $155 million in the last year implying a EV to EBITDA ratio of 22x. Even with the expected improvement in the balance sheet position from the IPO cash infusion, the numbers here are still rich.

Company P/E P/E FWD PEG P/S ttm EV/EBITDA ttm EV/EBITDA FWD Grocery Outlet Holdings 173 70 7 1.0x 22x 18X

GO multiples. author estimates

The financials released in the S-1 IPO filing show revenues of $606 million in Q1, up 10% y/y with a 31% gross margin. Favorably, the company is profitable with net income on the quarter of $3.7 million although that represents a profit margin of about 0.6%. Net interest expense at $16.4 million in the quarter weighed down earnings. However, based on annual 2018 numbers below even if GO had zero net interest expense, the profit margin would have only reached 3.1%. In my opinion a 3% to 5% net profit margin is probably the best the company can hope for going forward and it could take 5-10 years to reach that level consistently.

GO income statement. source: Form S-1 IPO prospectus

Among discount stores, Grocery Outlet is overall average in the industry in terms of gross, EBITDA, and profit margin. The numbers below for GO include an adjustment to margins and ratios exclude the approximate interest expense that will be saved from paying down debt from the IPO proceeds. The expectation of double digit revenue growth is what the market is excited about. Considering the company plans to grow store count by 10% each year and comparable sales was up 4% in 2018, I estimate that GO can grow revenues between 10%-12% for each of the next five years. 70x earnings multiple for the year ahead is a major premium for GO ahead of even the next most expensive stock on a forward price to earnings basis Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI).

Comparable metrics. source: data by yCharts/ table and GO metrics by author

In the case of Ollie's, the company sells a variety of discount merchandise with the biggest difference being much wider margins. Ollie's is posting faster growth with and 18% increase in revenues last quarter and is more profitable. Ollie's achieved a 40% quarterly gross margin and 14% EBITDA margin in Q1, compared to a 31% gross margin and 5% EBITDA margin for GO. Another big difference is that Ollie's has a clean balance sheet with no debt. Even going back to Ollie's numbers prior to its IPO, the margins were always ahead of what a grocery chain would strive to achieve. The merchandise Ollie's sells including household goods and personal items have typically higher margins than food. Ollie's trades at a forward P/E ratio of 43x below ~70x for GO. On the other hand, OLLI trades at a significant premium in terms of price to sales at 4.7x which may be high on its own, but deserves some premium nevertheless given the higher growth, higher margins, and larger free cash flow to the group. Any particular multiple including price to sales alone is a difficult base a relative valuation on. The DCF model below presents a more clear picture in my opinion.

A Discounted Cash Flow Assessment

I'm presenting a simplified discounted cash flow model of GO that shows the stock is overvalued based on the below assumptions. The strength of the model is that it provides a reference point for what's implied by the market. My view is that it requires extremely aggressive and bullish estimates to find a fair value for GO at the current share price which means the risk is tilted to the downside.

Running through the inputs, the model assumes GO will grow its store count by 10% per year and have comparable same store sales growth of averaging 3% over the period. Free cash flow is forecasted as a percentage of revenues. The free cash flow margin should expand comparable to the high end in the discount-stores industry at 5% by 2024. Setting the discount rate at 9% and applying a 6.5% long-term-perpetual growth rate, the model finds a fair value of ~$22.50 per share, this is my price target for the year ahead. The assumption and estimates here are aggressive as-is and unlikely in my opinion but serve the function to highlight the extreme current valuation GO currently commands.

GO DCF model. source: author estimates

Conclusion

Given the recent IPO and a limited float of approximately 20% of company equity, its likely shorting availability is limited, and the stock should have some near term momentum based on supply and demand dynamics for the shares. My recommendation is to avoid this stock at current level but look forward to when listed options begin trading to consider short term speculative bets on downside for the stock. I'm bearish on GO based on my view of stretched valuations and overall unimpressed with the brand concept. The growth outlook does not justify the current extreme bullishness in my opinion.

Risks to the bearish case as always include continued momentum with the market assigning a ever high growth premium. The next earnings release will be interesting time to get a clear view on the post-IPO balance sheet, and hear management's views on forward guidance. I expect upside to be limited in Grocery Holdings compared to other high flying IPOs given the reality of the financial margins limitations and the economics of the industry, with very generous assumptions already priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.