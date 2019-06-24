AT&T: Why This Dividend Aristocrat Is One Of Our Highest Ranked Stocks

AT&T is an example of a stock with high expected returns over the next five years, due to EPS growth, the 6%+ dividend and a low valuation.

To estimate expected returns, we take into account future EPS growth, dividends, and changes in the P/E ratio.

Sure Dividend buy recommendations are given to high-quality dividend growth stocks with competitive advantages and expected returns above 10% per year.

By Nate Parsh

We, at Sure Dividend, believe that each stock should be assessed on the three pillars of total returns: dividends, EPS growth, and changes in the price-to-earnings ratio. Combing all three pillars helps us to determine a stock's total return possibilities going forward.

To find undervalued dividend stocks with growth potential, we often focus on the Dividend Aristocrats, the group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

This article will provide an explanation of our methodology, along with an examination of one of our highest-ranking stocks, telecom giant and Dividend Aristocrat AT&T Inc. (T).

Sure Dividend's Method For Total Return Explained

Simply put, total return is the rate of return of an investment over a given time period. This includes all capital gains and dividends received. While some investors might focus primarily on the increase (or decrease) in share price, total return uses dividends received as well.

For example, say a stock trades at $10 per share on the first trading day of the year. By the end of the year, the share price has improved to $20. The return is 100% if using just change in share price. Also, assume the stock also paid $1 in dividends during the year. Adding dividends received to the equation, and the investor's total return is 110% for the year.

Calculating past gains in one thing, but being able to accurately estimate expected future total returns is something different and much more valuable to the investor. We use the current dividend yield and change in share price to produce a projected total return over the following five-year period. Changes in share price are determined by a combination of the change in earnings per share and the change in the price-to-earnings multiple.

This requires the investor to estimate a company's future EPS growth, as well as how the market will value those earnings in the future. A stock's 10-year average EPS growth and the P/E multiple are often used as future targets through 2024. While it is impossible to target exactly by what rate earnings will grow at going forward or at what valuation a stock will trade with by a certain date, these long-term averages give us a guideline for what shares are likely to do over the next five years.

Occasionally, we raise the expected earnings growth rate in future years for different reasons, such as if a company has demonstrated accelerated growth in the recent term. Share repurchases are also factored in expected growth rates. On the other hand, growth rates are lowered if a company has shown a deceleration in earnings recently. An increase in the share count could also lead to a reduction in anticipated earnings growth. While a company is not likely to grow earnings at a consistent rate over the next five years, we believe that it will even out over a long period of time.

Five-year target valuations can also be increased or decreased for similar reasons. A company whose business is expanding at a better-than-expected rate is likely to be rewarded with a higher valuation by the market. The opposite is true if the business has shown a sudden decline in performance.

Using the current share price and expected earnings per share for the current year, the valuation target is determined and compared to the five-year target price-to-earnings multiple using the following calculation:

(Target price-to-earnings ratio/current price-to-earnings ratio) ^ 0.2 - 1

To arrive at an annual total return, dividend yield is added to the earnings growth rate and the change in the valuation multiple. Using all three pillars of return provides an investor with a better estimate of future returns.

AT&T As A Case Study In Expected Returns

So, what does this look like in a real-life example?

Let's use the very popular dividend paying company AT&T. Most investors are likely familiar with the telecommunications giant. AT&T dates back to the late 1800s, when Alexander Graham Bell invented the original telephone. Today, AT&T is one of the largest companies in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $237 billion. The company generates $170 billion in annual revenues.

AT&T has an impressive dividend growth streak, with 35 consecutive years of growth. The stock yields 6.3% currently, which is more than 3x the average yield of the S&P 500.

As mentioned in the introduction of this article, AT&T has consistently ranked as one of the best stocks covered by Sure Dividend for total annual returns through 2024. From 2009 through 2018, earnings per share compounded at a rate of 5.2% annually, which was higher than the earnings per share growth rate of 3.5% over the 2008 to 2017-time period.

Part of the explanation for difference in growth rates for the two time periods is the low starting total in earnings per share for 2009 and the decade high results for 2018. It should be noted that AT&T accomplished this growth rate even as the share count increased more than 2% per year over the last 10 years.

We estimate that AT&T can grow earnings per share at a rate of ~4.7% annually over the next five years. This is between the two historical growth rates listed above, though towards the higher end as earnings have shown greater improvement over the past few years.

AT&T is expected to earn $3.60 per share in 2019. Trading at ~$32.50, shares have a current price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 9x earnings. We expect the stock to trade with a price-to-earnings multiple of 12 by 2024, which is slightly below the 10-year average valuation. The valuation target has been lowered because AT&T has used leverage and issued additional shares to fund the acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner Inc. If the stock were to trade at this target multiple by 2024, then valuation would be a 5.9% tailwind to total annual returns over this period of time.

Therefore, total annual returns for AT&T are projected to consist of the following:

4.7% earnings per share growth

6.3% dividend yield

5.9% multiple expansion

Combining all three estimates, we forecast that shares of AT&T can offer a total annual return of 16.9% through 2024.

Stocks with the potential for at least 10% total returns are given a buy recommendation from Sure Dividend. Due to a high rate of expected returns, along with its status as a Dividend Aristocrat, AT&T is awarded a "strong buy" recommendation at this time.

Final Thoughts

There is much more to total annual returns than just an increase in share price. Factoring in dividends and changes in valuation provides a clearer picture of how an investment has performed over a certain period of time. Investors can use the company's previous performance as a guide in determining a future earnings growth rate.

Establishing a target valuation is also valuable for investors, as it enables investors to see how a change in the price-to-earnings multiple could add to or reduce shareholder returns going forward. Dividends are also an essential component of total returns and, perhaps, the most important component for income-focused investors.

Many investors consider AT&T a "widows and orphans" stock due to its slow-but-steady earnings growth rate, modest valuation, and high dividend yield. Factoring in the three components of total returns shows that the company has the potential to generously reward shareholders over the next five years.

Seeing the whole picture for total returns can help investors identify stocks with the potential for outsized gains, which can lead to significant portfolio returns. With expected total returns of nearly 17% a year, we believe AT&T will be a highly rewarding stock over the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.