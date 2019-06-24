Why Bilibili Stock Could Rally To $25

Shares of hyper-growth Chinese video sharing website Bilibili (BILI) - often dubbed the YouTube of China - have been on a roller-coaster ride ever since the company went public at $11.50 in late March 2018. The IPO honeymoon phase carried the stock all the way to levels above $20 shortly after the IPO, before slowing economic growth and rising trade war concerns plunged the stock back towards $10 by mid-2018. BILI stock spent the rest of 2018 and most of early 2019 clawing its way back to $20 through a series of revenue-topping earnings report. Then, over the past several months as trade tensions have re-escalated, BILI stock has once again gone into sell-off mode.

Much like mid-2018 trade-related weakness in BILI stock, we believe recent trade-related weakness in BILI stock is a buying opportunity. We identify Bilibili as one of the highest quality growth stories in China's still rapidly expanding digital economy, and believe this company's tremendous long-term profit growth potential is being dramatically undervalued by the market today in the face of trade risks. Those trade risks will eventually and inevitably subside. When they do, BILI stock will soar higher.

How much higher? We think the fundamentals support a $25 price tag for BILI stock in the not-too-distant future.

The bull thesis in BILI stock boils down to answering four core questions:

What is Bilibili? Why is this a high-quality growth story? Is China's digital economy still expanding? What's priced into BILI stock?

First, let's talk about what Bilibili is exactly. For all intents and purposes, Bilibili is the YouTube of China. It's a video sharing website where most of the content is uploaded through users. Other users view, like, and comment on those videos. In that sense, Bilibili is very much like YouTube (important to note: YouTube is blocked in China).

But, there a few critical differences. The first difference is the focus. YouTube doesn't really have a focus - it is for videos of all sorts. Bilibili does have videos of all sorts, but the focus is on ACG, or animation, comics, and gaming. The second difference is the target demographic. YouTube is intended for audiences of all ages, ranging from toddlers to grandparents. Bilbili, on the other hand, is a platform of the youth, for the youth, and by the youth (when the company went public in early 2018, more than 80% of the platform's users were from Generation Z, or individuals born between 1990 and 2009).

The third difference is the revenue model. YouTube generates almost all of its revenue from digital ads. Bilibili generates some revenue from digital ads, but a very small portion. The big revenue drivers at Bilibili are mobile games, live broadcasting, and value-added services (premium content subscriptions).

Broadly, though, Bilibili looks, feels, and acts very much like the YouTube of China, just with different focuses and drivers.

Second, let's understand why Bilibili is a high-quality growth story.

Qualitatively, this is easy to understand. Bilibili is a video sharing platform, and as evidenced by the enormous global popularity of Instagram, YouTube, Facebook Video, and the Stories app format, video is the current global consumption mega-trend. Consequently, as Chinese consumers continue to shift towards video consumption, Bilibili should continue to grow. At the same time, this is a mobile-first platform (nearly 90% of the platform's monthly active users in Q1 were mobile monthly active users), and global consumption is similarly pivoting into the mobile channel. This pivot will also provide a nice user growth tailwind for Bilbili over the next several years. Further, it is a young people's platform, and if Bilibili can sustain its popularity among that core Gen Z demographic, then the company will have a large and engaged user base for a lot longer.

On the revenue side, Bilibili generates revenue from multiple different streams, such as mobile gaming, advertising, live broadcasting, premium content, and e-commerce. This multi-faceted revenue model ensures that even if one of the revenue drivers dries up, there should be enough firepower through the other drivers to maintain healthy growth. On top of that, this is a software-focused business with exposure to multiple high-margin revenue streams, so at scale, this company could produce big profits.

Quantitatively, this is also easy to see. Across the board, Bilbili is a big growth company. The platform has over 100 million monthly active users, and that number grew more than 30% year over year last quarter. Mobile monthly active users numbered nearly 90 million last quarter, and grew just a hair below 40% year over year. The number of users who paid for any one of Bilibili's paid games or live broadcasting services measured 5.7 million, and was up more than 120% year over year. Revenues rose 58% last quarter, driven by over 20% average revenue per user growth, 27% mobile gaming growth, 205% live broadcasting and value-add services growth, and 60% advertising growth.

Gross margins are under pressure from near-term growth-related investments. But, at scale, management believes this is a 40% gross margin company, which is up from last year's ~20% gross margin, so there's plenty of room for further growth there. The opex rate has consistently hovered around 30%, and scale should drive positive operating leverage, so that number will likely fall over time.

Broadly, then, Bilbili is a high-quality growth story defined by big user growth, big revenue growth, and healthy margins.

Third, let's understand why China's digital economy isn't done growing.

The mainstream emergence and rapid expansion of China's digital economy over the past several years has been one of the world's most robust growth stories. Put simply, China's middle class has rapidly urbanized at the same time that the government has promoted tech entrepreneurship. This combination has birthed multiple new tech-based services and products, a lot of which have been met with big demand, since China's middle class has grown by hundreds of millions of consumers over the past two decades.

There are broad concerns out there that China's digital economic expansion is slowing. These concerns stem from the fact the China's GDP growth is running at a 28-year low pace and retail sales growth is running at a 16-year low pace, all against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

But, in the big picture, this slowdown just seems like a blip on the radar. On a per capita basis, China still has a lot of room to grow. GDP per capita in China is about 15% of America's GDP per capita, about 20% of Germany's GDP per capita, and just under 25% of the UK's GDP per capita. Income per capita in China is similarly low, as are expenditures per capita. The internet penetration rate across the whole country is about 60%; it is north of 85% across all of North America and Europe.

The relative under-penetration of China's consumer and digital economies is broadly why most analysts see China's technology-centric markets continuing to grow at a robust pace. The digital ad market in China is projected as a big double-digit growth market for a lot longer. The mobile gaming market in China is similarly projected as a double-digit growth market. The live broadcasting and online video markets are projected as 20%-plus growth markets.

Bilibili has exposure to all those markets. As such, this is a high-quality growth company at the epicenter of a still red hot China digital economy.

Last, but not least, let's understand what is priced into BILI stock.

Bilibili grew revenues by over 50% last quarter, and has consistently grown revenues by over 50% for the past several quarters. In the mainstream China tech universe, there's really only one other company that has done this: Alibaba (BABA). BABA stock trades at 5.9x forward sales for that 50%-plus revenue growth. BILI stock trades at 5.2x forward sales for that 50%-plus revenue growth. Thus, relative to the other 50%-plus revenue grower in China's digital economy, BILI stock is noticeably cheaper. That's a good start.

Further, Bilbili projects as a big revenue grower for a lot longer. This big revenue growth trajectory is comprised of two drivers. First, you have user growth. User growth was big last quarter (over 30%), and the user base numbers just 100 million monthly active users, versus more than 800 million internet users in China and more than 450 million monthly actives on Weibo (WB), a Chinese social blogging site which is like the Twitter (TWTR) of China. If the Twitter of China has 400 million users, why won't the YouTube of China have at least that many at scale? After all, globally, Twitter has 330 million monthly actives, and YouTube has 2 billion users. Thus, Bilibili's user growth should continue to run at 20%-plus rate for the foreseeable future, and 350 million users by 2025 seems entirely doable, if not conservative.

Second, you have average revenue per user growth. Last quarter, Bilbili generated about $2 in average revenue per user, with about $1.30 of that coming from mobile gaming, $0.60 coming from ads and value-added services, and $0.10 from e-commerce. Bilbili mobile gaming quarterly ARPU of $1.30 compares to the China market-wide mobile gaming quarterly ARPU of roughly $10 in 2018. By 2021, that figure is supposed to stand above $11.

Thus, there is ample runway for Bilibili to increase mobile gamer wallet share, and grow mobile gaming ARPU in the long run. On the ads and value-added services side, Bilibili's $0.60 ARPU compares to Weibo's ads and value-added services ARPU of roughly $0.86 last quarter, and Twitter's advertising ARPU of $2 last quarter. Thus, as Bilibili's advertising business matures and expands, advertising and value-added services ARPU should head materially higher. Zooming out, given the relative smallness of this company's unit revenues, it's reasonable to see Bilibili's quarterly ARPU running from $2 last quarter, to $3.50 by 2025.

Gross margins are struggling right now. But, that's because of business model shifts and near-term growth-related investments. At scale, those shifts and investments will phase out, and that's why management is guiding for 40% gross margins in the long run. Opex rates have hovered around the 30% range for some time, but will be driven down by operating leverage as robust revenue growth remains the norm. At scale, a 25% opex rate seems about right. Thus, Bilibili should be able to march towards 15% operating margins by 2025.

Net-net, Bilbili has a realistic opportunity to grow to 350 million users by 2025, with a quarterly ARPU of $3.50, and 15% operating margins. That combination implies revenues of $4.9 billion, operating profits of about $735 million, and net profits per share of roughly $2 (assuming some investment income, a 20% tax rate, and a 310 million share count). This seems roughly in-line with the current Street growth trajectory, which has EPS rising from -$0.39 in 2019, to $0.29 by 2021.

Based on a growth-average forward earnings multiple of 20, a reasonable fiscal 2024 price target for BILI stock is $40. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a reasonable 2019 price target of just under $25.

In the big picture, we think Bilibili is a high-quality growth story at the epicenter of China's still rapidly expanding digital economy, with tremendous long-term profit growth potential through continued user growth, ARPU growth, and margin expansion. That tremendous long-term profit growth potential is presently being understated by the market, mostly because investors are overly concerned with trade risks. These trade risks won't last forever. They will eventually and inevitably subside. When they do, BILI stock will run higher.

