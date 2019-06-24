Boulder Growth And Income: Lower Expense Ratio And Still Available At A 17% Discount

The Horejsi family owns 42.9% of the fund. At some point, they may consider open-ending the fund to realize additional value.

34% of the portfolio is invested in Berkshire Hathaway. The discount is 17.25%.

The fund recently changed its managed distribution frequency from monthly to quarterly to save on mailing expenses.

Since lowering its expense ratio, BIF has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last three years.

I've written several articles about Boulder Growth and Income (NYSE:BIF) and thought I would provide an update on this fund which has been performing well since the four-way fund merger several years ago.

As of the end of March, the fund had a conservative posture with 82.6% equity, 13.2% cash and cash equivalents and 4.2% in other assets (other assets were mainly invested in UTF another closed-end fund). There was no leverage used which helped to reduce the expense ratio.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter, BIF repurchased shares to take advantage of the wide discount to NAV. They repurchased and retired 693,853 shares at an average price of $10.63 a share which helped to give a small boost to the NAV performance.

The fund is highly concentrated - the top ten holdings made up 74.9% of the portfolio. Turnover tends to be very low. During the first quarter, the fund sold its entire position in Chevron (CVX) and a portion of LTC Properties (LTC). Aside from buying some US Treasuries and share repurchases, the fund made no other purchases during the first quarter.

BIF - Five-Year Discount History

Fund Performance

Here is the total return NAV and price performance record of BIF since 2010 compared to the S&P 500.

BIF NAV Performance BIF Price Performance S&P 500 2010 +12.47% +10.08% +15.06% 2011 - 2.63% -6.04% +2.11% 2012 +18.60% +15.36% +16.00% 2013 +25.52% +34.36% +32.39% 2014 +13.03% +16.91% +13.69% 2015 - 9.90% -12.73% +1.38% 2016 +18.02% +21.40% +11.96% 2017 +22.23% +29.33% +21.83% 2018 - 1.61% - 2.99% - 4.38% YTD + 9.08% +8.26% +18.87%

Source: Morningstar

BIF reports its NAV daily. As of June 21, 2018, the discount to NAV is -17.25%.

Here are the top ten BIF portfolio equity holdings as of April 30, 2019. The cash holding was about 13.2%.

Top 10 BIF Holdings (as of 04/30/2019)

BRK.A/BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway 34.04% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 8.51% CSCO Cisco 7.28% YUM Yum Brands 6.38% CAT Caterpillar 4.96% WFC Wells Fargo 4.26% WMT Walmart Stores 4.23% PFE Pfizer Inc. 3.50% UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure 3.42% VTR Ventas Inc. 2.57%

Source: Morningstar

Aside from the large Berkshire Hathaway holding, BIF also owns several publicly traded holdings that are also held in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio:

Stocks in BIF portfolio also owned by Berkshire Hathaway

JPM JP Morgan Chase & Co. 8.51% WFC Wells Fargo 4.26% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.52% AXP American Express 1.17%

Total= 16.46%

If you add the 34.04% Berkshire Hathaway holding to the 16.46% holdings in stocks that are also held in Berkshire's portfolio, you get 50.5% of the BIF portfolio. Perhaps this explains why BIF's stock price tends to be highly correlated with Berkshire Hathaway. The correlation coefficient is about 0.92 over the last year.

Insider Ownership

As of November 15, 2018, trusts and other entities affiliated with Stewart Horejsi and his family owned 45.4 million shares or about 42.9% of the fund.

Some of the other directors of the fund are also shareholders, but with much lower share counts:

Richard Barr 50,382 Dr. Dean L Jacobson 15,191 Joel W. Looney 62,465 Steven K. Norgard 5,809 Stephen C. Miller 36,455

Source: BIF proxy statement

Valuation

A good rule of thumb to use for closed-end funds is to look for funds where the discount is at least 10 times more than the expense ratio. In general, very few closed-end funds meet this criteria. Based on this rule of thumb, BIF is a decent buy when the discount is 13% or higher, since the expense ratio is now only 1.21%. This expense ratio has dropped consistently over the last five years due to various cost-saving measures.

I expect the expense ratio to decrease again, when the next semi-annual report comes out in August. Last November, BIF announced a change in the managed payment distribution frequency from monthly to quarterly.

Reducing the frequency of the distributions should allow the fund to realize significant cost savings from the reduction in printing, mailing and administrative expenses related to each distribution, while continuing to provide stockholders with the benefits of the Fund’s consistent, regular distributions at the same annualized rate.

As a long-term shareholder, I receive these Section 19b mailings every month. I generally throw these mailings out since I own BIF in a tax-deferred retirement account. The information is also available online, but the fund is required to mail out these 19b reports whenever they pay a distribution.

Negative Adjusted Expense Ratio Due To Discount Capture

A useful metric to look at is the adjusted expense ratio which takes into account how much alpha you earn from recovering net asset value from the annual distributions.

Let's compute the dividend yield enhancement and adjusted expense ratio for BIF.

Management is now using a managed distribution policy of $0.102 per quarter. At the current price level, the distribution yield is 3.68%.

Baseline expense ratio = 1.21% (Source: last annual report)

Distribution yield (market) = 3.68%

When you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 17.25% discount, the percentage return is 1.00 / 0.8275 or about 20.85%.

Dividend yield enhancement alpha = 3.67% * 20.85% = +0.77%

Adjusted Expense Ratio = 1.21% - 0.77% = 0.45%

The adjusted expense ratio is reasonable compared to some of its peers.

Since the 4-way fund merger a few years ago, there has been improved trading liquidity. The average 3-month daily trading volume has been 132,868 shares (Source: Yahoo Finance). This is equivalent to $1.47 million a day.

Institutional Ownership

Based on recent 13F SEC filings, some sophisticated institutional investors are still invested in BIF. But activism is not possible here because of Horejsi management's large fund holding.

Here are the current BIF share holdings of some institutions that specialize in closed-end funds:

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors 1,050,052 Bulldog Investors LLC 698,685 Shaker Financial Services, LLC 219,150 Matisse Capital 179,493 RiverNorth Capital Management 65,326

Source: nasdaq.com

Given the recent bout of volatility in the stock market in early February, I think it makes sense to invest in more solid equity holdings. BIF is a reasonable investment at a discount of 14% or higher. Their portfolio holdings are very solid, and the fund has recently reduced leverage. It should hold up pretty well if there is another stock market correction.

I do not expect another credit crisis similar to 2008, but this could benefit Berkshire Hathaway which often has the opportunity to pick up tremendous bargains not available to other investors, similar to what Buffett did in 2008 when he was able to negotiate highly favorable convertible investments in Bank Of America and Goldman Sachs.

Boulder Growth and Income Quarterly Distribution

Total Net Assets = $1,424 million

Total Common assets = $1,424 million

Current Quarterly Distribution = $0.102 ($0.408 per year)

Annual Distribution Rate = 3.68%

Fund Baseline Expense ratio = 1.21%

Discount to NAV = -17.3%

Portfolio Turnover rate = 1%

Number of Holdings = 36

Average 3-Month Daily Trading Volume: 132763 shares (Source: Yahoo)

Average $ Volume: $1,470,000

Largest Holding: Berkshire Hathaway (about 34%)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.