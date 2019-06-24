U.K. Stocks On The Brexit Anniversary

U.K. stocks have underperformed U.S. comps meaningfully. This underperformance is further magnified in U.S. dollar terms by the steady weakening of the pound.

It is hard to believe that the Brexit referendum has now hit its third anniversary. In the wake of the damaging uncertainty that has seen British stocks meaningfully underperform their counterparts across the pond, value investors may begin examining opportunities to pick up stocks of stable British companies that will withstand a period of prolonged market volatility.

The FTSE 100 (9.7% annualized returns in British pounds) has underperformed the S&P 500 (14.1% annualized returns in U.S. dollars) by 4.4% per year since the Brexit referendum on June 23rd, 2016. In U.S. dollar terms, the underperformance of U.K. stocks is even greater - almost 10% per year - when taking into account the depreciation of the pound against the dollar.

In an accompanying piece to be published today, I looked at global P/E ratios and interest rates. Below I have excerpted U.S. and U.K. figures.

While U.S. investors have become enamored by rising earnings yield differentials as interest rates have recently fallen, those figures are dwarfed by what is offered in U.K. stocks. The S&P 500 (SPY) recently pushed to new all-time highs, and is offering earnings yields (trailing twelve month earnings/index level) of 5.18% versus a 10-year government bond yield of 2.02% for an equity risk premium of 3.16%. In the United Kingdom, that figure is currently 4.89% as both equity multiples and prevailing government bond yields are lower. This in part reflects greater uncertainty for U.K. assets as they continue to wrestle with the messy Brexit divorce.

Looking at other valuation comparisons between the U.S. and U.K. suggests relative value for British stocks. Components of the FTSE 100 trade at roughly half the multiple of book value and sales as their U.S. counterparts. For income-focused investors, dividend yields in the U.K. are also meaningfully higher.

Not all of this multiple difference is explained by differing economic growth rates and an uncertainty discount on U.K. assets. As seen in the side-by-side of the sectors of the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 below, the U.K. stock market has less exposure to higher multiple sectors like Information Technology. The largest tech component of the FTSE 100 is Sage Group PLC, an application software company with an $11B market capitalization, or roughly 1% of the size of Microsoft (MSFT). Offsetting the tech underweight is an energy overweight, driven by the dominance of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and BP (BP) in the index. This sector concentration has weighed modestly on the U.K. stocks market even if these global supermajors are less sensitive to the performance of the U.K. economy and have generally bucked the negative trends in the space in 2019.

I do not currently have direct U.K. exposure, but I have exposure to pan-European funds typically focused on low volatility and value. Below is a listing of these funds, and their exposure to U.K. stocks.

As the focus of my articles has indicated, I have had a long-term bias towards U.S. stocks. As the U.S. has furthered its outperformance versus global comps, I have looked for opportunities to diversify globally. I am aware of the tendency of investors to have a "home bias", and my portfolio has enjoyed an overweight to U.S. stocks above their allocation to global indices. As I have sought global diversification to reduce this U.S. skew, my preference has been to allocate to lower volatility funds as depicted above. For investors who believe that the global expansion can continue unabated and that U.K. and pan-European stock funds should close some of their negative performance gap to their U.S. counterparts, value-focused funds may be of interest.

