Delta Air Lines: Short-Term Headwinds, But The Stock Will Still Climb

While there are concerns over rising oil prices, my view is that the company will thrive going forward.

Last year, I argued that Delta Air Lines (DAL) could see significant growth going forward. In spite of the fact that earnings had been flat, the increase in revenue coupled with the significant reinvestment in fleet had artificially lowered earnings in the short-term, and as a result the stock could still see upside.

Nearly a year later, price has failed to gain much traction:

Source: investing.com

When we compare Delta Air Lines with other peers in the industry since 2018, we see that Delta, along with American Airlines (AAL) has been under-performing United Continental Holdings (UAL).

Source: investing.com

Both American and Delta have been making significant re-investments into upgrading their fleet, and this has had an impact on bottom-line earnings.

That said, when we compare revenue growth for the three companies, we see that Delta Air Lines’ growth in revenue has been on par with that of its competitors:

Source: ycharts.com

Moreover, while the difference is marginal, we can see that Delta has the highest proportion of revenue to total expenses out of the three companies:

Source: ycharts.com

Additionally, with revenues outpacing expenses, operating income growth was up by 21% in the most recent quarter, with the largest growth in revenue being driven by the domestic market:

Source: Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit 2019

In terms of the company’s valuation, we can see that while EV/EBITDA has risen since 2016, it is still trading significantly below levels seen pre-2015:

Source: ycharts.com

When comparing Delta to other airlines, we see that the EV/EBITDA ratio - while similar to its peers - is still below that of American Airlines and United Continental Holdings:

Source: ycharts.com

One risk posed to the airline industry more generally at this time is a potential rise in oil prices. Oil prices have been rising significantly due in part to US-Iran tensions, and this also has the potential to be exacerbated by an anticipated rate cut next month. Moreover, with U.S. President Trump intending on meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping for trade talks at the upcoming G.20 summit, a resolution on trade tensions would clearly be good for economic activity, but also have the side effect of higher oil prices as demand rises.

At the risk of stating the obvious, higher oil prices mean higher fuel costs for airlines, which are then passed onto the consumer in the form of higher ticket prices.

However, the US passenger airline industry appears to be showing significant propensity to absorb higher prices as demand for travel increases. In the case of Delta, we can see that revenue passenger miles is up by nearly 5 percent over the past year, and the passenger revenue per available seat mile is up by 0.6%. This has allowed Delta Air Lines to ultimately thrive in spite of rising fuel costs (up by 4% in terms of average price per fuel gallon over the past year):

Source: Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit 2019

My overall view - Delta Air Lines might face some headwinds in terms of price over the short-term as concerns over oil prices along with costs of reinvestment continue to make investors cautious. However, I see Delta Air Lines as trading at reasonable value on an EV/EBITDA basis, and the company continues to generate healthy revenue growth. I anticipate that should this continue, the stock may very well break above the resistance level of $60 by the end of 2019.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.