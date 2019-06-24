Farmland Partners Is 'Dirt Cheap' And We Upgrade To 'Strong Spec Buy'

We are coming up on the one-year anniversary and most of the volatility is since past and many of those short allegations have since been disproven.

Co-Produced with Michael Boyd

Back in July 2018, almost a year ago, Rota Fortunae wrote an article titled "Farmland Partners: Loans To Related-Party Tenants Introduce Significant Risk Of Insolvency - Shares Uninvestible", and after the article was published, shares took an immediate nosedive.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While I had already downgraded shares in Farmland Partners (FPI) to a HOLD – citing an unsafe payout ratio – I certainly didn’t know that a short article on Seeking Alpha would drive shares down by around 50%.

In a recent article titled, "Cigar Butt Investing: 3 Deep-Value Picks For The Higher-Risk REIT Investor", I explained that shares have become “super dirt cheap” and as a result, I often get this question from readers: “Brad, you really wouldn’t buy such-and-such stock at any price?”

We are coming up on the one-year anniversary, and all things considered, I think most of the volatility is since past and many of those short allegations have since been disproven.

Today, Farmland Partners remains a great discount to net asset value story.

Just as with timberland, farmland tends to be a great uncorrelated investment with the broader markets. Be it land, hard commodities like gold or silver, or other alternative investments, buying these assets when they are out of favor has been a winning strategy over the long term.

Given the sizeable discount to net asset value (NAV) and relatively stable outlook for farmland, I think shares make for an interesting investment opportunity today – particularly given the asset disposition and share buyback program that will greatly increase per share metrics over the next several years if land prices remain in the tank. This is a solid speculative buy in my view.

Photo Source

Getting Comfortable With Farmland

Farmland is not a great income-producing asset. If an investor buys into my view of NAV later on in this research note, Farmland Partners is only generating roughly $50 million in net operating income on assets worth $1.1 billion.

That is a capitalization rate of around 4.5%, a figure roughly in line with numbers reported by both USDA data (Source: Farmland Value) and farmland REIT peer Gladstone Land (Source: Gladstone Land, May 2019 Presentation, Slide 10).

Just like other areas of commercial real estate, cap rates for farmland have been in long-term structural decline since peaking at 8% in the mid-1980s. Interestingly, this means that the economic earnings of farmland significantly trailed that of the so-called “risk free rate” – U.S. Treasuries – during that period. That’s relatively unique situation and a strong example of how aggressive the demand for farmland can be and how during many periods of the market farmland is viewed as a great wealth compounder via appreciation.

Why buy this kind of acreage?

Overall farmland (defined as arable hectares per capita) has been in decline globally for many years. That means that over time a shrinking amount of land is needed to feed a growing global population. In order to make the structure work, this has been done through significant improvements in crop yields through more sustainable farming practices, irrigation, fertilizer use, and the use of improved technologies.

While this is true on a global scale, it is also true domestically to a lower extent. Here in the United States, tens of millions of acres of farmland have been converted from agricultural use to other forms of development such as housing subdivisions, parks, and other types of commercial development.

This puts farmers in a tough situation: feeding more mouths with less acreage. Buying farmland today puts an investor in a position to benefit from these long term drivers. Remember that an acre of land cost $179; today that figure is $3,140/acre. Scared of a recession? Farmland actually posted positive returns from 2007 to 2009 as both the S&P 500 and equity REITs as a whole fell (Source: Gladstone Land, May 2019 Presentation, Slide 5).

*Source: Farmland Partners, 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 23

Historically, anyone with a forward-looking viewpoint had done well in this asset class. Farmland has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and commercial real estate as a whole - all while experiencing less volatility. Yet today only a small fraction of U.S. farmland – roughly 10%-15% depending on the source – is owned and managed by institutional investors. While a greater percentage lease, most farmland in the United States remains owned and operated by the owner, oftentimes by generational farmers who have been in the business for some time.

The lack of investment by large institutions is beginning to change. As one such example, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation picked up 14,000 acres of farmland for $171 million in 2018, one of the largest land deals of the year. This was yet another transaction for the foundation that has been buying up acreage for years.

John Hancock, the prior owner, more than doubled their money inside of 10 years on that holding, not including the farm income – not bad. Bill Gates isn’t the only one; Harvard has purportedly bought more than 800,000 hectares for more than $1 billion globally since the Great Recession. There is quite a bit of so-called “smart money” floating around this asset class and interest is on the rise.

For publicly traded REITs, however, the focus is on acquiring family-owned farms in the less-than-$50 million range. These assets are likely too small for major funds on a single transaction basis but still provide great opportunity for the buyers as some farmers look to monetize their holdings.

I have been bearish on many U.S. based agricultural stocks in recent years. I’m currently short Deere Corporation (DE) and have been short other names in agricultural supply in the past quite profitably (Lindsay Corporation (LNN), Titan International (TWI)). The drivers of those shorts have been macro in nature: deteriorating crop prices, trade war impacts, and the stressed balance sheet of the American farmer.

In many cases, it also involved financial risk-taking in lending to these farmers (John Deere Financial). I do not think being bearish on equipment makers while being bullish on Farmland Partners is an either/or statement where I’m at odds with myself by being long here. Beyond the differences in valuation and leverage profile, farmers have always taken a long-term view on the value of their holdings.

Gyrations in crop prices has never deferred them from making investments in land – but it does defer maintenance and large equipment purchases. I think this is also a situation where more farmers might push more towards renting versus acquiring. Today, the overwhelming majority of farmers own the land they work. With those aforementioned capitalization rates that can get down in the 2%-3% range for corn and soybeans, it is relatively cheap on a cash basis to rent nearby property to try drive out more farm scale.

Backing Into Net Asset Value

For anyone comfortable with the idea that farmland is going to continue appreciating at the value over the long term – or at the bare minimum not lose value – the opportunity to buy assets for nearly 50 cents on the dollar should be an appealing one. Source: iREIT

Management stated NAV is $12/share or better using USDA average land values (Source: Farmland Partners, Q1 2019 conference call), book value is closer to $9.50/share, which is based on their cost basis. Based on book value, the company is undervalued. Based on average land appreciation, the company is even more undervalued. Given current trends in dispositions – $37 million sold at an average of 10% above book (Source: Farmland Partners, 2019 REITweek Presentation, Slide 13) – there is some clear support for that above carried value case.

Yeah Michael, but should we be extrapolating $36 million of sales to value a company at $1.2 billion? Sounds fishy. What if they are being selective on sales?

I think investors should always be suspicious of NAV and pay close attention, so there are two key questions to answer:

Management NAV is based on purchase price. Did the firm overpay? What about overall asset quality?

What has been the historical premium/discount to NAV? The fact that a REIT trades at a discount to NAV does not mean that the discount should close. NAV discounts can persist for a variety of reasons (external management, burdensome G&A, illiquid assets, etc.).

Fair enough. And I think that has been the major critique. In its short, growth-fueled history, there have been allegations that Farmland Partners has overpaid for lower quality assets. While only management has the granular data on a property-by-property basis, I think a reasonable approach to addressing asset quality is discovering whether the cash rents being received at Farmland Partners are in line (or better) on a state-adjusted, per-acre basis.

Assets earning above average rent per acre should/will be higher quality than average. If not, why would farmers pay more for it given their already thin margins? Pretty simple thesis but one that holds water. So how can we tell if Farmland Partners is earning above average rents on a state-by-state basis? The USDA provides this data (Source: NASS) and I’ve comped Farmland Partners acreage against that below.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Nearly universally, Farmland Partners is generating above-average rents on their land. Only a handful of states are weaker than that and, luckily enough, those are where the firm has very little exposure. In the company’s core areas constituting more than 50% of acreage and an even greater percentage of rents (California, the Carolinas, Illinois) Farmland Partners is generating well above expected rents.

That by itself speaks to the overall asset quality in place here. In my view, the company has been rather diligent in building a portfolio of institutional grade assets. At formation, CEO Paul Pittman stated that he intentionally held onto so-called “Class C” farmland personally, instead selling the higher-grade assets into the portfolio. The goal has always been to have top-tier assets within the portfolio even if that has not been communicated as well as it should have been over the years.

Higher rents on average comes down to location, soil quality, the specialty crop segment, and an overall higher percentage of irrigated farmland which nearly universally fetches higher rents. The Carolinas and Illinois, areas where Farmland Partners generates higher rents, is due to location, soil quality, and irrigation. Higher than average crop yields means higher than average money.

Why is this important? If Farmland Partners had just “average” assets, they would be earning $20 million less per year in rents according to NASS data. That would be a significant haircut to the value of the portfolio given farmland is valued on a gross cap rate (gross rents before divided by cap rate = asset value).

What about California? The largest delta from my table above comes from the Golden State. The bulk of this portfolio was acquired from American Farmland in that merger and today all of the acreage in California is specialty crop driven. Looking for more details on these farms? While Farmland Partners does not disclose these assets in detail, American Farmland did prior to their merger.

In the first quarter of 2016, American Farmland acquired several properties for $65 million (“Sun Dial acquisition”) which farmed almonds, lemons, mandarins, and other fresh citrus. This was in addition to the other Californian assets (Kimberly Vineyards, Sandpiper Ranch, etc.) which were appraised at roughly $140 million as of 2016 (Source: American Farmland, 2016 10-K, Page 13). So just like Gladstone Land, American Farmland used independent third-party appraisals to keep an eye on its NAV. After the American Farmland deal, Farmland Partners buffeted its Californian operations through the Olam International acquisition (5,100 California acres for $110 million).

California is a healthy chunk of the implied valuation and if you think NAV is overstated, one would have to explain how two separate management teams with north of a century of farm ownership experience overpaid for these assets alongside poor prior independent appraisals. But, just like across the rest of the portfolio, cap-rate data supports the Californian asset valuations.

Given the disclosed gross rental cap rate of 6% for West Coast specialty crops, this area of the portfolio is now worth $313 million ($18.8 million in gross rent valued at a 6% cap rate), basically in-line with the figures above ($65 million for Sun Dial, $140 million legacy American Farmland appraisal, $110 million for Olam International). It’s strikingly close for good reason.

Source: Farmland Partners, 2019 REITweek Presentation, Slide 9

Speaking of gross rental cap rate data, based on NASS data, the average gross cap rate for farmland is 4%. That is in line with the figure management is using above in its so-called “traditional approach” to calculating NAV with the big driver between 4% and 4.4% just due to those weaker cap rates on the West Coast.

For those skeptical of management numbers, those cap rates are in line with peer Gladstone Land (LAND) which appraises its properties and provides the data to investors. As of the first quarter of 2019, the appraised value of their portfolio was $620 million (Source: Gladstone Land, May 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 21). That is a 5.4% gross cap rate yield, a little higher than the metrics for Farmland Partners due to their greater exposure to specialty crops versus traditional row cops like soybeans, which have much stronger cap rates on average.

For clarification on why row crops tend to trade more expensively than specialty crops do, that comes down to useful life. If we are talking about say, almonds, an almond tree has an average life span of 25 years or so. This is inclusive of a short period early on when they do not generate any fruit at all. Almonds are not unique; this is the case for other specialty crops as well, including citrus.

There is a little more risk embedded in owning assets with decades-long implied flows (e.g., disease, natural damage can devastate one of these farms) and overall annual operating and harvesting costs tend to be higher for the farmer. On the plus side, specialty crops tend to trade on a slightly different cycle from what commodity crops do (very true today given the pain among corn farmers in the Midwest) and revenue collection is at different times of the year since the bulk of farm rents are collected after harvest. That reduces the lumpiness of earnings for a farmland asset manager.

The History Of The NAV Discount

What about the historical discount to NAV at Farmland Partners? The fact that a REIT trades at a discount doesn’t mean it will trade towards NAV. Over the years, REITs have tended to average a mild discount to private asset value overall, particularly among smaller REITs where administrative expense drag and illiquidity (both in the stock and in some areas of real estate) have an impact.

Farmland REITs being a relatively new asset class does not help matters; nor does the low daily trading volume, which keeps some major institutionals away. While there is always some subjectivity to NAV, I’ve pulled my view of how the stock has traded versus NAV below. To build this, I used forward revenue estimates for the firm at the time (important for when the company takes on additional debt/equity to grow) coupled with a shifting cap rate dependent on their asset mix, which has seen some changes over the years.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Historically the firm has traded around that 15%-20% discount to NAV area. That points to more than 40% upside to the share price today and I think bulls would speculate there is a solid case for a tighter discount to NAV because of the asset divestiture/share-repurchase program that was put into place to address this growing issue.

Management has communicated pretty well that the current $10 million/quarter pace on land sales as a base case, with that capital plowed back into the buybacks so long as this discount persists. I think there is also some justification of a take-private situation here, either by the founder or a large investor with a very long time horizon (endowment, pension fund, etc.).

Selloff Creates Opportunity

The greater NAV discount came about for a reason. In July of 2018, a research note by Rota Fortunae hit Seeking Alpha, causing a significant selloff in the shares. Farmland Partners has since filed a lawsuit, alleging that the research note was intentionally false and misleading, written to profit directly from a large short position the author had built prior to release.

Having spoken to Paul Pittman at length about this issue, management intends to press this lawsuit for as long as it takes. For those critical of management giving this much attention, I think it's important to remember the heavy retail investor ownership and large hit to the valuation. Investors that were scared away by the report – or even just saw the 40% intraday volatility and sold out of fear – are unlikely to return. It’s done a lot of damage to the prospective base of stockholders. As far as that short report goes, allegations boiled down to a few key points:

Failure to disclose that the firm’s small mortgage-lending program has made loans to prior and/or current individuals that have ties to either Farmland Partners and/or CEO Paul Pittman

The allegation that those loans, many of which ended up distressed, were used to artificially inflate revenues because the firm often bought those assets prior to maturity and leased them back to the borrower at above market rates

Conjecture that Farmland Partners overpaid for properties, calling into question how management calculates NAV (assuming fair value paid at acquisition plus average market appreciation). Coupled with other expenses (transaction costs, ongoing operating expense, legal), actual NAV available to shareholders is materially lower.

Going through this, couple things on disclosure here. Since the short report came out, Farmland Partners has filed its audited 10-K statement. Changes were minimal. There has been no investigation, formal or informal, by the SEC even though they are aware of the case. This is something Rota Fortunae readily admits: these loans do not meet the SEC definition of a related-party transaction. To the counterpoint that information on loan status is relevant to investors, I agree. As far as whether they should have made these loans in the first place, I also agree they should have probably just avoided doing so altogether.

I think the optics here were far more damaging than anything else. With $12 million in principal outstanding as of the first quarter of 2019, we are talking about $0.32/share in a full write-off. The share price fell by more than 10 times that intraday on the report’s release. I think management is aware of this as well, having underwritten just one small line of credit for $210,000 since the report’s release. Even if the loans were viable and underwritten in good faith, loans to business partners and acquaintances never go over well with the market.

As far as the allegation of rent inflation goes, while Rota Fortunae claims up to 6% of 2017 revenue could be inflated, the math there doesn’t make sense. The properties involved do not generate those kinds of rents. We are talking about the supposition that two tenants out of more than 100 have above-market rental contracts. At the end of the day, I think the story is pretty simple.

This is a small-cap REIT run by a management team with deep relationships in this space. Like many business owners, family and friends get approached often because owners know their local markets better than those elsewhere. Paul Pittman saw an opportunity to step in where other lenders would not on assets he knows. I don’t see any scheme here that was done to inflate Farmland Partners numbers.

Remember, we are one-year post-short report at this point. In the first quarter, Farmland Partners reported $10.9 million in revenue, down 2.8% versus the prior year period. However, owned acreage was also down 2.1% as well. The same property portfolio was reported to have rents up 2.3% versus a year ago. 92% of the portfolio is now in the same property pool. Around one-third of leases were rolled over this time frame.

If so-called “round-tripping” of revenue was necessary to keep revenue comps up because rents were above market, why is the firm still comping this well? Particularly given the conjecture that many of these leases coming into renewal were above market to begin with given recent trends in cash rents?

What we have here is a situation where an incredibly small piece of a business – a couple million dollars in gross loans and even smaller in terms of actual potential loss – has destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars in market cap. I understand avoiding these situations when management structure is not aligned with shareholders, but insider ownership (Pittman owns 2.4 million shares, a little more than 6% of the firm) coupled with a land divestiture/buyback program eliminates those concerns for me.

Executive salary is not out of line either: the CEO pulls down $1.1 million. That figure is in line with both peers and small-cap companies as a whole. General and administrative expense, which totaled only a little more than $7 million last year, is also very light and compares favorably with other triple-net-lease REITs of this size. Shareholders are not being bled dry and the CEO has a vested interest in seeing the share price head higher.

Common Versus Preferreds, Eventual Dilution

Investors have two choices here: the common stock and the Series B Preferred (FPI.PB). Given the oscillations in the common stock and the present volatility, I can understand the incentive to maybe take a little nibble a little higher in the capital stack. Doing so also builds in quite a bit of cushion on the NAV story. If I as an analyst think the NAV is understated by this degree, any investor should take solace in the asset backstop for the preferreds if something went awry and the structure was unwound. I get the investment thesis but not at current prices; the low $20s would be more attractive to me.

The life cycle of this security is rather interesting and also has some strong implications for the common, as well, which I think I need to go into in greater detail. The Series B Preferreds were issued in August of 2017 and, unlike the Series A Preferreds which came about in 2016 with the Forsythe acquisition, these Series B Preferreds pay double the coupon (6% versus 3%).

The Series B were primarily issued to fund the Olam acquisition, which consisted of 5,100 acres of permanent crop farmland in California (remember higher yields on these assets, 6% cap rates on California crops). Investor comments on how these preferreds never made sense as an investment really misunderstand the value proposition. While investors are right that cap rates of 3%-4% are normal on row crops, this security did make sense on a permanent crop buy, adding scale at a time when management was on a growth path. Cash yields on Olam likely are 6% and any property appreciation (either buying at a discount or natural growth) would have excess the return here with the cash flow from the assets paying the coupon.

What I think created that misunderstanding is the participation component. These preferreds have an interest in the overall appreciation in farmland (FVA) across the entire Farmland Partners portfolio – not just Olam. Using NASS state-wide data (which I actually used above in my NAV calculation), these preferreds get their par value adjusted upwards if farmland value tracks higher.

The state mix largely mirrored that of Farmland Partners at the time of issuance (can find the breakdown here). A rate of 2% FVA, which would be well below the historical pace, would result in a liquidation preference of $26.50/share; not $25/share. That builds in a little extra upside to the preferreds than what might be present at first glance.

There is a good chance that buyers of the preferred today pick up 10%-15% appreciation into redemption given the discount to likely eventual liquidation preference alongside the annual 6% coupon. That isn’t a bad value in my opinion.

At REITweek, I spent a good bit of time speaking to Paul Pittman about these preferreds. How they are treated and when has profound implications for the common stock. There are two trigger points here:

After September 30, 2024, the dividend rate ramps to 10% per annum on the initial liquidation preference plus the FVA amount, if any. Very heavy cost.

After September 30, 2021, Farmland Partners may convert the entirety of the Series B Preferreds into common stock at a rate equal to the sum of the initial liquidation preference plus the FVA amount. Very heavy dilution but could make sense.

This is important. Paul has always viewed these preferreds as essentially equity. He made the decision to issue these securities in 2017 rather than selling common stock at a discount to NAV back when the share price was at $9/share. We are lower today still. While not stating this directly, I think the assumption was that eventually the NAV story would play out, farmland would continue to appreciate in value, and he could then convert to common at his choosing when the timing is right a few years down the line. That could happen at either of the two dates above.

For it to happen at the end of 2021, I think the common has to be above $9/share. That was the hurdle point before and I think he would take the viewpoint that deferring another three years buys him some time to continue to work out the NAV story via share buybacks. By the time 2024 rolls around, however, these securities have to go away. Farmland Partners cannot afford to pay out another $10 million annually and I think they would take the option to convert at that time in all but the most ludicrous of scenarios.

A question I’ve gotten asked is, “Why are they not buying more of the Series B Preferred in the open market?” I think that’s a volume situation. They have bought the preferreds, but average volume tends to be pretty light. If they became a consistent material buyer, they would not be getting much of a deal. When faced with the value proposition of either buying the preferred to pick up maybe 10%-12% compound annual return (capital gains plus distribution) or buying the common at a 40%-50% discount to NAV immediately, Paul Pittman is going to choose the common every time. Commentary from the third-quarter 2017 conference call (the first after the issuance of these proceeds) spells out his views pretty clearly here:

I think a lot of people frankly misunderstand and miss - and look at the preferred in the wrong way. The preferred is fundamentally equity. I don't have to pay the dividend; I can convert it to common equity if I choose. I'd rather issue plain old common equity, don't get me wrong, but I'd rather issue that preferred than issue plain old common equity at $9 a share.

In my view, I think I’d much rather be aligned with the common today. The CEO has a large stake here - one that will only grow with time as the buybacks continue along with the impact of stock options and straight up open market purchases. I do agree there is significant risk via the timing of the conversions above. It’s likely the common will react negatively to being diluted heavily (15 million to 20 million shares) if the option to convert in 2021 is exercised.

The price is based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) prior to the conversion – not after. Owners of the preferred might get converted to common on an assumed stock price of say, $10/share and then be met with $8/share or lower prices. A lot of preferred investors do not own common stock and many funds invested in Farmland Partners would be forced to liquidate with no regard to price.

Leverage is a touch high here. Even taking NAV at face value, what I’ll call “loan to value” (debt plus preferreds / gross asset value) is in the 67% range. Gladstone Land is below that and most REITs are going to target something more in the 50% range – if not lower. That could change with time (land appreciation) but absent a massive rally in farm prices or a significant divestiture, I do not think they can roll those preferreds into debt at a reasonable cost. Dilution to get rid of the preferreds is likely but that does not change the NAV story at all which I think is important.

To emphasize this, the below shows just how much value can be created by the current strategy on a NAV-per-share basis even if nominal reported numbers shrink due to divestitures. There is a reason management is hard pursuing this strategy; buybacks create a lot of value.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Assumptions:

$52 million base revenue in 2019, excludes some crop share and one-time items

Asset sales of $40 million per year at 4.5% cap rates ($1.8 million revenue impact per year)

1% same property cash rent increases (below historic levels, straight lined)

NAV calculated based on gross rents at 4.5% cap rates, current blended market average

$10 million per year of sale proceeds go to debt reduction to keep leverage flat. Preferreds outstanding remains stable.

Share buybacks done at an average price of $7/share in 2019, $7.50/share in 2020, $8/share in 2021, and $8.50/share in 2021

Price target based on historical discount to NAV, in line with other small cap REITs that are viewed as mediocre

Management can increase per share NAV by 30% by 2022 even during a very bearish outlook for farmland price appreciation. Remember that no five-year period has ever seen negative land returns, and that average appreciation has been in the 5% range. While a lot of that has been due to the long-term trends in bond yields, 1% annual growth remains a very conservative assumption.

We Upgrade To Strong Spec Buy

There is no question that the Rota Fortunae short report did untold damage to the share price and market perception. Yet the allegations that the FPI Lending program was being used to falsify revenues is pretty much dead in the water given the comp growth today. With that program all but dead at this point, it turns out this was just a simply a case of management underwriting loans to individuals where they should have avoided it due to the relationships in place. Source: iREIT

That was a mistake – but it wasn’t a game-changing mistake. In many ways the current situation is an opportunity, allowing management to unwind portions of its portfolio and invest itself at a compelling valuation discount. Leverage remains manageable, costs are low, and for those that take an opposite view of my own, overall sentiment could improve dramatically if row crop pricing turns positive. We like the story here and think it makes sense as a strong speculative REIT buy.

We recently added Farmland Partners to our Small Cap REIT Portfolio and our New Money Portfolio. Recognize that this REIT is a small-cap and trading could become more volatile. Our small cap REIT portfolio performance is up 41.6% since inception vs Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service... Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team covers 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker...









Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.