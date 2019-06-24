Prospect Capital's Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Includes Per Share Projections)

My projected PSEC monthly dividend for the remainder of calendar year 2019 and NAV per share range over the next several quarters are provided in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

However, contrary to recent “headlines/articles”, this specific analysis indicates there has not been a notable change to PSEC’s investment portfolio, from a risk ratings perspective, over the prior several quarters.

Focus of Part 2 of Article:

The focus of this two-part article is to provide a very detailed analysis of PSEC's dividend and net asset value ("NAV") sustainability. I am covering this "in-depth" topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals (especially in light of recent "headlines"). For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Part 1 of this article analyzed PSEC's past and projected performance for the calendar year 2019 regarding the company's quarterly NII, net ICTI, and cumulative UTI figures (including three tests being performed). Part 2 transitions to a more longer-term dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a net rising (and declining) interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within Part 1. Part 2 also performs an analysis on PSEC's future NAV sustainability. At the end of this article, I include the following PSEC projections: 1) monthly dividend declarations for the remainder of the calendar year 2019; and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Additional Topics/Trends Impacting PSEC's Future Dividend and NAV Sustainability:

In addition to the three tests performed in Part 1 of this article, the following two topics/trends will play an important role regarding PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company's investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise (and decline) in the current/spot U.S. "London Interbank Offered Rate" (LIBOR); and 2) a fair market value ("FMV") investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior five quarters (which provides projected data regarding each portfolio company's future performance). Both analyzes have been, and will continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

1) Rise (and Decline) in Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR and the Impact on PSEC's Investment Portfolio:

There have been many readers who have continued to ask about this first topic/trend. From these conversations, I have concluded some readers (and several contributors) are having trouble understanding what has recently occurred/is occurring/will occur to PSEC's interest income and expense accounts as the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") changes the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate. In particular, this topic will analyze PSEC's "cash LIBOR floor" associated with most of the company's debt investments. I believe a discussion of this topic/trend should be provided since this event has recently had more of an impact on the company's future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric).

As the Fed Funds Rate continues to fluctuate in the future (currently is in a range of 2.25%-2.50%), this event will have varying impacts on the BDC sector which is dependent on each company's weighted average cash LIBOR floor, percentage of floating-rate debt investments, and percentage of floating-rate liabilities. Regarding the second and third factors, the percentage of PSEC's floating-rate debt investments and liabilities as of 3/31/2019 was 85% and 4%, respectively (based on FMV). Both percentages should be viewed as a positive catalyst/trend in a net rising interest rate environment but a "cautious"/negative trend in a net declining interest rate environment. However, PSEC does have the option to call several types of fixed-rate outstanding borrowings while increasing the company's floating-rate liabilities (through its credit facility) if desired.

Now, let us discuss the first factor; PSEC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor. To begin, let us take a look at the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR percentages during PSEC's fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 (quarter ending 6/30/2019). This will help put things in better perspective when analyzing PSEC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

Table 3 - Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR Percentages During PSEC's Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2019 (Through 6/21/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining current/spot U.S. LIBOR data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

As continually discussed within my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a direct relationship between the movement of the Fed Funds Rate and current/spot U.S. LIBOR. Due to recent speculation by markets, along with the probability of an economic slowdown occurring if the Fed Funds Rate were to be held steady (which would equate to a more prolonged inverted yield curve), the FOMC Chairman's prior bullish rhetoric on U.S. monetary policy (continued strong/modestly growing economy) during 2018 has now been replaced with a notably more dovish rhetoric (possibility of a slowing economy) during recent months.

As such, whereas the FOMC was once contemplating whether to perform another Fed Funds Rate increase towards the end of calendar year 2019, markets are currently speculating (with a near 100% probability) that at least one Fed Funds Rate decrease is warranted during the summer of 2019. Some more fearful market participants are currently "penciling in" two or even three 25 basis point ("bp") Fed Funds Rate decreases prior to the end of 2019. This would equate to an eventual current/spot LIBOR of approximately 1.50%-1.75%.

While yes, historically a prolonged inverted yield curve has, with near certainty, signaled an eventual U.S. recession within one-two years, I would also point out one key change to this equation this time around: the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"). Simply put, this is a unique metric that has recently been introduced into the U.S. financial system/economy. Personally, I currently see two Fed Funds Rate decreases, at the most, during calendar year 2019. Any change in the Fed Funds Rate takes time to fully "permeate" through the U.S. economy. The FOMC's eight 25 bps increases to the Fed Funds Rate over the span of two years was very quick when compared to the prior eight years before that when it increased just once. I believe, since it now appears the FOMC is now strongly considering a decrease to the Fed Funds Rate, they performed too many Fed Funds Rate increases during 2017-2018.

Since it is almost certain that the FOMC will be decreasing the Fed Funds Rate in the coming months, U.S. LIBOR across all tenors/maturities (especially the 6- and 12- months) has already begun to "incorporate" this likely event. For example, using Table 3 above as a reference, readers can see current/spot U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity has decreased 9, 25, 44, and 51 bps, respectively during the calendar second quarter of 2019. In other words, a "true down" adjustment has recently occurred. As stated earlier, markets are now penciling in one 25 bps Fed Funds Rate decrease by the end of September 2019 and another 25 bps decrease by the end of the year.

As such, this analysis will assume a modest decrease (proportionately speaking) in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next year, followed by a trough per se. For PSEC (and the BDC sector as a whole), this assumed scenario has recently had/will have two general impacts. This scenario will also assume there is some type of increase in credit spreads when it comes to lower rated leverage loans/high-yield bonds (which is what a majority of BDCs invest in).

First, this should eventually positively impact the sector's new loan originations that will likely have higher stated interest rates when compared to existing debt investments. While this assumption will not come to fruition in "every" possible scenario, a majority of scenarios should have this outcome. Due to the continued high demand for debt investments/bonds, prices on institutional, middle market ("MM"), self-originated MM/upper middle market ("UMM"), and broadly syndicated loans remained elevated during 2016-2017 which caused a narrowing of spreads. This included increased competition within the lower middle market ("LMM"), MM, and upper MM. This caused what is known as "spread/yield compression". This trend negatively impacted most BDC peers when it came to stated interest rates and ultimately most company's weighted average annualized yields on income-producing assets (especially high-yield BDC peers like PSEC).

During 2018, this spread/yield compression abated while the floating-rate feature of loans tied to U.S. LIBOR or the PRIME rate began to "kick in". During calendar year 2018, this caused most BDC peers to report a net increase in each company's weighted average annualized yield on debt investments (including PSEC; 13.10% as of 12/31/2018 versus 12.50% as of 12/31/2017).

However, as LIBOR has begun to reverse course and net decrease during 2019, the slightly-modestly wider spreads on new loan originations are being mitigated by the net decrease in the lower LIBOR "kicker" on both new and existing floating-rate debt investments as most have very low cash LIBOR floors (a majority are 1.00%-1.25%). In some cases, a BDC's floating-rate debt investments have no LIBOR floor. As such, existing floating-rate debt investments will continue to see a decrease in overall stated rates.

With the recent market volatility during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 and, to a lesser degree, during the calendar second quarter of 2019, base "spreads" on most newly originated debt investments across the lower end of the credit spectrum (from double B to C) have increased roughly 60-180 bps and 40-120 bps, respectively. This is highlighted within Table 4 below.

Table 4 - 5-Year Median High Yield Spreads (2003-2019)

(Source: Table courtesy of Moody's Analytics)

In addition, I believe spreads will continue to gradually widen within the LMM/MM/UMM over the next several years as participants adjust for volatility across broader financial markets and the subsequent rise in credit risk (higher risk typically equates to higher yields). As such, somewhat elevated prices across parts of this generalized sector should readjust to near par-slightly below par over time. As shown above, this started to occur during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. After a partial reversal during the calendar first quarter of 2019, this general trend has occurred once again during the calendar second quarter of 2019.

Second, a net decrease in current/spot U.S. LIBOR would positively impact the sector's floating-rate credit facilities (which typically have a low fixed interest rate and a U.S. LIBOR attachment) and a few other forms of debt financing. Prior to 2017, the BDC sector had continued to have low costs of capital regarding credit facilities as current/spot U.S. LIBOR continued to remain near historical lows. However, with the 2017-2018 rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR (as a direct result of the quick increases to the Fed Funds Rate), all floating-rate liabilities started experiencing increased interest rates; thus moving off historical lows. Most BDC peers, especially companies with a majority of borrowings in floating-rate liabilities, began to experience a more meaningful increase in borrowing costs.

However, since current/spot U.S. LIBOR has now net decreased for two consecutive quarters, there should be some minor alleviation to a BDC's floating-rate interest costs regarding its outstanding borrowings. This should have a minor positive impact to most peer's interest expense (differing impact for each company though). As mentioned earlier, PSEC continues to have a very low percentage of outstanding borrowings with floating-rate liabilities (4% as of 3/31/2019). As such, PSEC has not seen as nearly as large of a benefit to the company's borrowing costs when compared to basically all of the BDC peers I currently cover (even when considering the slightly lower borrowing costs on recently "rolled-over" unsecured fixed-rate liabilities [PSEC Internotes®]).

For purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the cash LIBOR floor of PSEC's floating-rate debt investments as of 3/31/2019. By performing this analysis, readers will begin to better understand some of the general impacts the recent decline in current/spot U.S. LIBOR has had/will have on PSEC's investment portfolio (which directly impacts the company's future dividend sustainability).

Table 5 - PSEC Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor Analysis (As of 3/31/2019; Based on Principal)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 5 above as a reference, I have classified all of PSEC's debt investments into the appropriate classifications (floating-rate, structured securitizations, fixed-rate/non-accrual) as of 3/31/2019. I have further classified all of PSEC's floating-rate debt investments into the applicable cash LIBOR floors (separating the company's CLO portfolio for additional precision).

It should also be noted each specific debt investment, including at times several debt investments within one portfolio company, have different underlying term sheets which dictate which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity is attached to that investment and the frequency when each applicable rate "resets". While most debt investments are usually associated with the 1- or 3-month tenor/maturity, there are some rare instances where the 6- and 12-month tenor/maturity is utilized. In addition, some borrowers have the option to use the LIBOR tenor/maturity of their choosing. A specific breakout of which of PSEC's debt investments are tied to which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity (and how often the applicable rate resets) is beyond a "free to the public" article.

As of 3/31/2019, 24% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of less than or equal to 1.00%. This means when the corresponding current/spot LIBOR percentage rises above 1.00%, 24% of PSEC's debt investments would begin to recognize additional interest income. This specific classification was an increase (decrease) of (1%) and 1% when compared to 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, respectively.

When compared to most sector peers, this continued to be a very low percentage of debt investments having cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00%. For example, even though only 72% of Main Street Capital's (MAIN) debt investments as of 3/31/2019 at FMV had floating interest rates (versus PSEC's 85%), 65% had cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00% (versus PSEC's 24%). So, this means even though MAIN has had a lower percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to PSEC, this sector peer actually had more of an earlier benefit due to having a greater proportion of lower cash LIBOR floor investments. This is a consistent trend I have seen when comparing PSEC to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover.

As such, PSEC had a partial beneficial "delay" per se regarding the 2017-2018 rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR when compared to all the company's sector peers I currently cover. During calendar year 2018, PSEC's beneficial delay "accelerated" NII growth when compared to prior quarters, even when the company put a $97 and $33 million debt investment on non-accrual status (Pacific World Corp. [Pacific World] and Universal Turbine Parts LLC [Universal Turbine]). In prior quarters, I shed light on this compositional difference (no other contributor on Seeking Alpha noticed/pointed out such a difference). This was also one of the main reasons why I did not believe PSEC would reduce the company's dividend per share rate going into its fiscal year 2019 (contrary to other readers'/contributors' viewpoints).

As of 3/31/2019, 4%, 7%, and 6% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of 1.25%, 1.50%, and 2.00% respectively. 11% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors above 2.00% while 29% of the company's investment portfolio consisted of structured securitizations. As such, 19% of PSEC's debt investments either had no cash LIBOR floor (fixed-rate investment) or were on non-accrual status.

Taking a past look at this metric, as of 12/31/2014, PSEC had a weighted average cash LIBOR floor of 1.54%. In contrast, PSEC was able to lower this metric to 1.29% as of 3/31/2018. However, this percentage increased to 1.35%, 1.38%, 1.59%, and 1.60% as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. The 21 bps "jump" during PSEC's fiscal second quarter of 2019 (quarter ending 12/31/2018) was mainly due to the change in terms of National Property REIT Corp.'s ("NPRC") debt investments whereas a previous 2.00% cash LIBOR floor was increased to 3.00%.

Out of the fifteen BDC stocks I currently cover, PSEC still had the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 3/31/2019. This trend has not changed over the past several years. In a net rising interest rate environment, this would be considered a negative factor/trend (which I have continued to highlight to readers in the past). However, in a declining interest rate environment, this would be considered a positive catalyst/trend because a higher proportion of PSEC's floating-rate debt investments will "lock in" a stated interest rate without the risk of a decrease through a declining current/spot U.S. LIBOR.

Still, over time, as is the case will all BDC peers, PSEC will begin to recognize decreased interest income on the company's floating-rate debt investments with a very low-low current/spot U.S. LIBOR if this metric continues to net decrease (forward looking metric). The greater the decline to current/spot U.S. LIBOR, eventually the lower amount of accrued interest income PSEC (and all BDC peers) will recognize. This will have a direct, negative impact on PSEC's (and all sector peer's) future dividend sustainability looking past calendar year 2019.

Of course, there could also be an increase in credit risk in some select investments even as current/spot U.S. LIBOR decreases (due to a perceived slowing U.S. economy; non-accruals would lower interest income). This specific relationship has to be continually monitored (which I intend to perform). This is a good "transition" to the next analysis within this article.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on PSEC's Debt and Equity Investments:

The second topic/trend to discuss is a FMV investment rating analysis on PSEC's debt and equity investments. Since FMV write-downs are one of the main determinants of whether to put a debt investment on non-accrual status (heightened credit risk; ceasing to recognize interest income on a particular loan), this analysis has a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). Furthermore, since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact PSEC's earnings per share ("EPS") in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis also has a direct impact on the company's future NAV sustainability.

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how PSEC's investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 6 is provided below.

Table 6 - PSEC Investment Rating Analysis as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 6 above as a reference, I classify PSEC's debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring);or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio's recent FMV. I am including five separate points in time to better highlight past unrealized appreciation (depreciation) and change in credit risk within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC's investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of "1" describes the portion of PSEC's debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of "2" describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of "3", "4", and "5" describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company's portfolio holdings and I am typically "harsher" per se in my ratings when compared to most applicable management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC's "health" at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals. As such, I believe it is a very useful forward-looking metric.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 6 as a reference, I have classified 67%, 69%, 71%, 65%, and 68% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively (based on FMV). As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $3.88 billion. PSEC's investment portfolio had a minor percentage increase regarding debt and equity investments performing at or above expectations during the fiscal third quarter of 2019. A majority of this increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a minor positive catalyst/trend).

I believe the following PSEC control portfolio companies were performing modestly-materially above expectations as of 3/31/2019: 1) Echelon Aviation LLC (Echelon); 2) First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower); 3) NMMB, Inc. ("NNMB"); 4) NPRC; and 5) Valley Electric Company, Inc. (Valley Electric). As important, contrary to some recent "bearish" assumptions/opinions that were made public, with strong underlying qualitative factors and quantitative data as support, I do not anticipate any material change in credit risk regarding these control investments. This is important for readers to understand. Still, to remain non-bias, First Tower would be a portfolio company listed above that would likely be the most impacted from a U.S. economic recession (Valley Electric and NPRC to a lesser degree; strong underlying prepayment-protected assets mitigates some risk). However, as indicated earlier, since I believe the FOMC will take action regarding a decrease in the Fed Funds Rate as 2019 progresses, the odds of a modest-notable U.S. economic recession over the next several years remains fairly low in my professional opinion.

Next, I have classified 11%, 6%, 3%, 10%, and 7% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $375 million. PSEC's investment portfolio had a minor percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fiscal third quarter of 2019. As stated above, this decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1.

When combined, I have classified 78%, 75%, 74%, 75%, and 75% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively (when based on FMV). To remain non-bias, when based on PSEC's cost basis, it should be noted only 65% of the company's investment portfolio was performing near, at, or above expectations as of 3/31/2019. When calculated, the 10% difference between PSEC's FMV and cost basis as of 3/31/2019 is slightly-modestly above average versus most BDC peers I currently cover. The reason for this differential is the portion of PSEC's investment portfolio that has been on non-accrual status which continues to have a lower/diminishing FMV. Most of these particular investments still have their entire cost basis since the time when placed on non-accrual status. In addition, a minor portion of the differential represents a handful of underperforming CLO investments. I wanted to provide PSEC's investment rating as of 3/31/2019, based both on the company's cost basis and FMV, for additional insight to readers.

When calculated, I have determined 22%, 25%, 26%, 25%, and 25% of PSEC's investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC had a slightly-modestly above average percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations over the trailing twelve-months. To reiterate, as indicated in the percentages listed above, there has not been any recent spike in overall "performing-to-underperforming" debt and equity investments.

To put things in better perspective, the following "FMV versus cost ratios" were for PSEC and fourteen other BDC peers as of 3/31/2019 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2021x; 2) MAIN 1.0856x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0585x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0092x; 5) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0012x; 6) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) 0.9995x; 7) Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) 0.9797x; 8) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 0.9739x; 9) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9720x; 10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9691x; 11) PSEC 0.9582x; 12) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9562x; 13) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 0.9547x; 14) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9367x; and 15) Medley (MDLY) Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.9005x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 5%, 7%, 5%, 3%, and 4% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $217 million. The very minor percentage increase during PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2019 was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a minor positive catalyst/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 10%, 11%, 12%, 11%, and 10% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accrual. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis. CLO equity investments within this classification are currently generating (or projected to generate within the next twelve months) yields modestly below historical/expected averages which may eventually lead to other-than-temporary impairments ("OTTI"). As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $596 million.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 7%, 7%, 9%, 11%, and 11% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). CLO equity investments within this classification are currently generating (or projected to generate within the next twelve months) little to no yield which have led (or will likely lead) to other-than-temporary impairments ("OTTI"). It is never a positive catalyst/trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $634 million.

The following portfolio companies had at least one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2019: 1) Interdent, Inc. (Interdent); 2) Pacific World; 3) Universal Turbine; 4) USES Corp. ("USES"); 5) Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum); and 6) United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting). The cost basis and FMV of PSEC's non-accrual debt investments totaled $487 and $194 million as of 3/31/2019, respectively. Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and the risk of further decreases in NAV from future FMV write-downs. Under an absolute "worst-case" scenario where PSEC did not recovery any of the company's remaining FMV of its current non-accruals, this would decrease its NAV by ($0.53) per share. While I believe PSEC will ultimately recover at least a minor-modest portion of this amount, I do consider a worst-case scenario possibility when setting my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation ranges (listed towards the end of this article).

In addition, it should be noted PSEC completed a handful of debt-to-equity exchanges during the past several years. This typically has a negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income meeting its prior interest income is a very low probability. This is because most of PSEC's recent debt-to-equity exchanges were performed on portfolio companies that were experiencing weakened operating performance (most BDC peers perform a similar strategy).

Currently (and over the next twelve months), I believe heightened monitoring should occur on Interdent, Pacific World, and Universal Turbine. The reasoning behind this outlook was covered, in detail, within prior PSEC articles. I also believe CP Energy Services Inc. (CP Energy), MITY, Inc. ("MITY"), Nationwide Acceptance, LLC (Nationwide), Engine Group, Inc. (Engine Group), and RGIS Services, LLC (RGIS Services) need monitoring.

However, it should also be noted Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan) and Venio LLC (Venio) were taken off non-accrual status during PSEC's fiscal second quarter of 2018. This should be seen as more of a positive trend. In addition, two of PSEC's control investments, NPRC and First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower) have continued to generate strong operational performance while some of the company's CLO investments have recently experienced a modest-notable improvement in yields through a combination of refinancing/resets/reissues. Furthermore, I believe Valley Electric Company, Inc.'s (Valley Electric)recent notable improvement in operational performance should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a great forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to continued FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability.

I am anticipating minor-modest valuation decreases across most BDC investment portfolios during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (widening of spreads). Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820).

Conclusions Drawn - Part 2:

To summarize what was performed in Part 2, the following two topic/trends were discussed which have a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company's investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise (and decline) in the current/spot U.S. LIBOR; and 2) a FMV investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior five quarters (which provides projected data regarding each portfolio company's future performance). Both analyzes have been, and will continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

When all the information from both parts of the article (three tests from Part 1 and the two topics/trends from Part 2) are taken into consideration, I have concluded the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company's monthly dividend per share rate through, at least, the end of the calendar year 2019 (through December 2019) is high (80%). As such, I am projecting PSEC will declare the following monthly dividends for September-December 2019:

Dividend for September-December 2019 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.06 per share

When the two topics/trends from Part 2 of this article are taken into consideration, including other factors not specifically analyzed in this article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence some of PSEC's debt and equity investments remain at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation over the foreseeable future. However, there are also a handful of debt and equity investments that should continue to perform above expectations and experience FMV appreciation as operating performance remains strong.

LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, slightly-modestly decreased during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (widening of spreads). Again, this was mainly due to the increased volatility across multiple facts of the market; including broader credit markets. As such, I am anticipating minor-modest valuation decreases across most BDC investment portfolios during the calendar second quarter of 2019. Along with considering credit risk, I am projecting the following PSEC quarterly NAV ranges over the next several fiscal quarters:

NAV as of 6/30/2019: $8.80 - $9.20 per share

NAV as of 9/30/2019: $8.75 - $9.15 per share

NAV as of 12/31/2019: $8.65 - $9.05 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting a minor (less than 5%) net decrease to PSEC's NAV over the next three combined fiscal quarters. However, I believe PSEC should still be able to generate a minor positive "economic return" (dividends received and change in NAV) over this timeframe.

I have determined 26%, 25%, and 25% of PSEC's investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. As such, contrary to recent "reports/headlines/articles", this specific analysis indicates there has not been a "notable" change to PSEC's investment portfolio, from a risk ratings perspective, over the prior several quarters. Furthermore, I do not believe the recent headline of USC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy or valuations of several other, already troubled, portfolio companies should notably change PSEC's underlying/current discounted valuation.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (17.5%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range ($9.00 per share; provided above), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) but less than a (27.5%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (27.5%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD (however, very close to my BUY range). As such, I currently believe PSEC is now appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $6.55 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. Simply put, I believe PSEC's current valuation has already "priced in" most upcoming company specific and sector-wide NAV decreases.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

