Watching This Week: Trump/Xi Meeting, Iran, Full Basket Of Earnings

This week is all about anticipation, as everything arguably comes down to the meeting between Presidents Xi and Trump at G-20 starting Friday.

With this big event on the near horizon, it looks like we might be back in “risk-off” mode as people buy bonds hoping for protection. A big thing to consider is that aside from the G-20, there’s not a lot of news this week, so investors might want to be very, very careful moving in and out of the market.

A Little Earnings In the Mix

Earnings season doesn’t officially start until mid-July, but it might not seem like it by mid-week. A host of major companies—some of which could deliver important tidings on consumer health and the trade situation with China—share results this week.

Some of the companies reporting between now and Friday include homebuilding firms Lennar (LEN) and KB Home (KBH), FedEx (FDX), Micron (MU), and last but not least, Nike (NKE). In all, 10 S&P 500 companies report this week.

The homebuilders might be worth a look for what executives say about consumer demand for big-ticket purchases at a time when the economy appears to be slowing a bit. The housing market might be on slightly firmer footing judging from recent data, but it’s probably not out of the woods yet despite lower mortgage rates.

FDX is often considered a key barometer of consumer health as well, and NKE and MU could provide new insights into their industries’ issues with China tariffs. Both semiconductors (MU) and shoes (NKE) are products very close to the heart of the trade battle, and NKE’s Asian business was off the charts the last time it reported.

Getting back to Asia, many investors hope some sign of trade progress could emerge from the meeting between Trump and Xi at the G-20. A major breakthrough seems highly unlikely, but some analysts say it might cheer the market if there’s a handshake and the promise of more talks. It would also help to hear that the U.S. plans to postpone any additional tariffs. Those aren’t necessarily the outcomes, of course, but they’re arguably the most positive takeaways to realistically consider hoping for.

Don’t discount the possibility of a negative outcome, either. If the two leaders meet and can’t get on the same page, both countries’ follow-up remarks might put trade talks in a negative light and dampen investor enthusiasm. There’s also the possibility for a repeat of last year’s conference in South America, when a statement came out a week later contradicting everything we heard out of the meeting. With so much riding on this meeting, investors might want to consider caution.

Early Monday, the news flow was pretty light following gains in Asia overnight and softness in Europe. Tensions with Iran continue to be a theme, with the U.S. threatening new sanctions. Crude prices continued to rise amid the Iran drama, and Treasuries also moved higher. The 10-year yield is back down to 2.03%, not far above last week’s lows and maybe a sign of a potential “risk-off” tone.

Entering Potentially Volatile Stretch Ahead of July 4 Holiday

Despite the crowded earnings calendar this week, we’re soon headed into the July 4 holiday period and kind of a slow corporate news cycle, which means possible low volume and extra market sensitivity to any major headline or tweet that shows up on the financial news programs. If you’re a long-term investor, it might be a good idea not to get too caught up in every tick of the market as the holiday approaches.

Full Basket of Numbers: The final week of the quarter is packed with economic data following last week’s signs of life in the housing market. The most recent data—existing home sales for May released Friday—came in a bit higher than analysts had expected and up month over month. Sales were still down slightly from a year ago, but it looks like lower mortgage rates might be sparking some home-buying activity. The median home price rose nearly 5% in June to another record high, and lower rates might be driving some people to buy more house than they would have maybe six months ago.

There’s more housing data this week, with new home sales for May due on Tuesday. Thursday brings the government’s third estimate for Q2 gross domestic product (GDP). It was last seen at 3.1%, but that’s a trailing indicator, and many people might be more focused now on a first look at Q2 GDP due in late July. University of Michigan sentiment and durable goods are among the other reports market participants might have their eyes peeled for as the week advances. Monday, however, brings no major new numbers.

Strange Days, Indeed: On the face of things, this is a slightly odd-looking market. We have stocks making new record highs even as 10-year Treasury yields sink to their lowest levels since late 2016 and gold touching its highest point since 2013. The Treasury market remains inverted. In other words, investors are embracing risky assets (stocks) and at the same time running away from risk, it seems.

One analyst speaking on CNBC recently said this might not be as out of sync as it sounds. He noted that if you look at what’s led the stock market over the last nine months or so, it’s the “defensive” sectors like Utilities, Health Care, Staples, and Real Estate, all of which tend to do better in cautious times. Last week saw a slight change in that, with more strength in the so-called “cyclicals” like Energy, Financials, and Technology, all of which often do better in a booming economy. Technology is the second-leading sector this month. It’s unclear if this is a temporary trend or has any staying power, but it could be key to whether the broader rally continues. That’s because some analysts believe defensive sectors look a bit overbought and might face some profit taking.

Do-It-Yourself Crude Supplies: The counter to the crude price run-up is that the U.S. is a lot less dependent on Middle Eastern oil than it was, say, going into the 2003 Iraq war. At that time, U.S. daily crude production was around 5.8 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). That compares with average U.S. production recently above 12.2 million barrels a day. Also, U.S. imports are down moderately from 2003. Back then, U.S. daily imports of crude averaged between 8 million and 10 million, compared with 6 million to 7 million barrels a day now.

This home-grown supply and less dependence on imports potentially could give the U.S. a bit of padding against any possible blockage of crude coming out of the Persian Gulf. Still, a situation where crude can’t make it to markets might pose a serious threat to China and Japan, which source much of their oil from the Middle East. Remember, too, that there already are some supply issues in oil-producing countries like Venezuela and Libya, and a Persian Gulf skirmish could exacerbate the impact of those shortages. As we’ve seen in recent years, China’s economy can drag down others if it starts having issues, and an oil shortage would be a serious threat to China’s growth. That means the U.S. having bigger crude supplies of its own won’t necessarily allow it to escape economic impacts from tangling with the Islamic Republic.

