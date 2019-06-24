Pfizer And INmune Bio: Seeking The Blockade Of Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha For Alzheimer's Disease

Pfizer's (PFE) decision not to pursue clinical trials for Enbrel (etanercept) for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease may have been based in part on an analysis of the likelihood for success. However, it is more difficult to excuse the company's decision not to release data suggesting that the drug appeared to significantly reduce the risk for Alzheimer's disease. Some studies on Enbrel and Alzheimer's disease did exist in the public record, but if Pfizer had come forward with its information, it would have put a much greater spotlight on the potential of Enbrel to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease.

Enbrel is a tumor necrosis factor alpha blocker that reduces inflammation and oxidative stress. Tumor necrosis factor alpha leads to the production of nitro-oxidant peroxynitrite and to the depletion of the antioxidant glutathione - the brain's main antioxidant (TNF alpha mediated damage). The combination of increasing nitro-oxidative stress and the decreasing antioxidative capacity of the brain most likely lies at the heart of Alzheimer's disease (glutathione depletion in Alzheimer's disease).

In addition, tumor necrosis factor alpha blockers inhibit the activation of caspase-3 which in turn inhibits the death of neurons in Alzheimer's disease and limits inflammation (TNF alpha and caspase-3).

That those taking Enbrel were less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease provides an important clue, as the drug does not cross the blood-brain barrier. This suggests that certain inflammatory conditions in other parts of the body are able to produce chemical changes in the brain that may contribute to Alzheimer's disease (the gut-brain axis). For people who do not have these conditions, taking Enbrel would likely not work as a preventive measure.

The whole focus on inflammation in Alzheimer's disease is filled with apparent contradictions. Inflammation may be high during the initial stages of the disease as a result of caspase-3 mediated activation of the brain's main immune cells called microglia, but decrease as the disease progresses due in part to peroxynitrite-mediated damage to microglia (microglia in Alzheimer's disease). In addition, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (such as aspirin) have appeared to have little effect on the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease because they are targeting the Cox-2 - an inflammatory-inducing enzyme that is activated largely downstream of peroxynitrite formation. Furthermore, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may actually increase tumor necrosis factor alpha activity (NSAIDs and TNF alpha). By contrast, tumor necrosis factor alpha blockers work mainly upstream of peroxynitrite formation.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is a company targeting tumor necrosis factor alpha for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (it also has two immunotherapy drug candidates for cancer). The company asserts that its drug XPro1595 inhibits the activity of one form of tumor necrosis factor alpha that causes inflammation without inhibiting another form needed to fight infections (the problem of susceptibility to infections is one of the great problems of current TNF alpha blockers) (INMB research). This of course remains to be seen (TNF alpha and neuroinflammation). Also, it is unclear as to whether the drug crosses the blood-brain barrier. INmune Bio seems to be relying too much on inside investors (inside investors). Perhaps, more importantly, I would not consider investing in this company until there are at least some preliminary results.

In the larger picture, inflammation is much like amyloid. Both are a consequence of oxidative stress in Alzheimer's disease and, for a while, both add to that stress (until inflammation declines and amyloid oligomers are converted into plaques). It is not too much of a stretch to argue that the drugs and/or natural products which best resolve problems caused by nitration and oxidation in Alzheimer's disease will provide the key to treating the disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.