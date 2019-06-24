Genfit And Genkyotex In PBC: The End Of Phase 2

I provide updates on therapeutic merit of these two diverse drug candidates for PBC that are expected to enter Phase 3 clinical development, possibly in 2019.

In Q2/2019, Genkyotex reported full top-line data for GKT831 in Phase 2 PBC, demonstrating anti-fibrotic benefits at 24 weeks and no safety signals, consistent with its mechanism of action.

Elafibranor is a dual PPAR-α/δ agonist that showed significant decreases in AP levels, an acceptable marker for cholestasis, in patients with PBC at 12 weeks without worsening of pruritus.

In Q2/2019, Genfit announced plans to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial in 2019 on the study of elafibranor in PBC.

Introduction

Conventional FDA-approved therapeutics, UDCA and obeticholic acid, for PBC are associated side effects that some patients find intolerable. Moreover, patients with moderate and advanced PBC remain underserved patient populations. GKT831 by Genkyotex [GKTX.PA] is one of the few or the only investigative drug candidate with a specific focus on all patients group, mild, moderate, and advanced PBC. Seladelpar was effective in patients with mild and moderate PBC based on the 52-week Phase 2b data.

Genkyotex has proposed that GKT831 could exert direct anti-fibrotic effects on myofibroblasts in a broad PBC patient population comprising mild, moderate, and advanced PBC to regress inflammation and fibrosis that prevents development of cirrhosis. I discern the data to explain why this hypothesis was validated in the Phase 2 PBC data readout.

Elafibranor by Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) is a new generation dual PPAR-α/δ agonist in clinical development for Phase 3 NASH and Phase 2 PBC. An imbalance in bile acids homeostasis has been associated with the development of cholestasis. Given the effects of PPAR agonists, seladelpar (PPAR-δ agonist) and bezafibrates (Pan PPAR; PPAR-α,δ,γ agonist) in alleviating cholestasis, Genfit hypothesized a therapeutic role for elafibranor in positively regulating bile acids homeostasis to improve cholestasis.

Market Assessment

Genfit is a clinical-stage mid-cap ($782M) French biopharmaceutical company that's clinically developing innovative therapeutics and biomarkers for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases, including NASH. Its lead investigative drug candidate, elafibranor (formerly GTF505), is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH fibrosis. Genfit has multiple shots on goal with elafibranor being clinically evaluated in Primary Biliary Cholangitis and pediatric NASH and a combo therapy study for adult NASH. Genfit continues ongoing development of diagnostic non-invasive biomarker for NASH.

In Q4/2018, Genfit announced the top-line data for Phase 2 PBC data highlighting a clinically meaningful benefit for elafibranor at significantly suppressing alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels at 12 weeks, its primary clinical endpoint. AP is an acceptable biomarker for cholestasis. Elafibranor treatment was associated with significant reductions in AP levels at both doses of 80 mg (52%) and 120 mg (44%) versus placebo at 12 weeks treatment. Furthermore, the composite responder rates for the regulatory endpoint (i.e. AP<1.67 ULN; or a ≥ 15% decrease in AP levels from baseline and total bilirubin) at 12 weeks were 67% (80 mg) and 79% (120 mg) responders versus 6.7% for placebo (P≤0.001).

In Q2/2019, Genfit provided additional data, including pruritus:

Further analysis shows significant improvements in PBC cholestatic markers such as GGT (-39% for 80mg and -40% for 120mg), significant reduction on immuno/inflammation markers (e.g. IgM, hsCRP), decrease in bile acid precursors (C4.), and improvement in metabolic markers (total cholesterol, LDL, triglycerides). New data also suggest an improvement in pruritus – a major symptom of PBC – with a median change in VAS of -24% (80mg) and -49% (120mg) vs. -7% (placebo).

Pruritogenic responses remain the most intolerable symptom of PBC with current therapies providing no therapeutic relief. The improvement in pruritogenic responses by elafibranor in PBC patients is an important therapeutic benefit. All of these clinically meaningful benefits of elafibranor were observed at 12 weeks. Based on information from clinical trials, this study is completed, and there is no open-label extension study. Meaning there is no way to discern if these benefits associated with elafibranor are sustainable post-12 weeks. In my opinion, post-12 week data would have validated its sustaining clinical effects.

As we have seen with seladelpar on PBC, normalization of AP levels at 26 and 52 weeks, could be important at preventing future liver transplant in these patients. Furthermore, the anti-fibrotic effect of GKT831 was reported at week 24. Putting things in context, the clinical benefits of seladelpar and GKT831 extended to 52 and 24 weeks, respectively. Notwithstanding, Genfit will be launching a Phase 3 study of elafibranor in PBC in 2019. We await more information on the proposed Phase 3 study duration, patient population, and composite clinical endpoints.

Actionable Event, Financials, and Risks

The Phase 3 data readout of elafibranor on NASH could be perceived as the most important catalytic event for the company. Top-line interim data readout for accelerated conditional FDA approval on subpart H pathway is expected late Q4/2019. At the end of Q1/2019, cash balance was $365M (after conversion from Euro). Sufficient funds for potential NDA filing for elafibranor in NASH and ongoing development activities in PBC and pediatric NASH and other clinical development.

Genkyotex

Genkyotex is a small cap ($35.5M; after conversion from Euro) clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a unique therapeutic approach to fibrotic diseases. The company’s scientific forte is NOX enzymes biology, with the clinical development of innovative NOX inhibitors, GKT831 and GKT771, for therapeutic assessment in fibrotic diseases affecting the liver and lungs. NOX inhibitors are scavengers/inhibitors of reactive oxygen species (ROS).

GKT831 is an orally available small molecule drug candidate that is rapidly absorbed and has a half-life of 10-12 hrs. It is a potent and selective dual NOX-1/4 inhibitor that has good safety profile in healthy and disease subjects. As a dual NOX-1/4 inhibitor, it is pharmacologically designed to block NOX enzymatic activity that produces oxygen radicals/ROS which are well-known activators of inflammatory signaling pathways in many disease states. Specifically, blockade of NOX-1 activity is responsible for the anti-inflammatory effects of GKT831 whereas blockade of NOX-4 activity induces its anti-fibrotic benefits.

The 24-Week Phase 2b Data

Based on the press release, the PBC disease phase/state breakdown of the 111 patient population in the Phase 2 PBC trial is shown in Table 1.

Table 1: Disease Profile of PBC Patients

Disease State Patient Size PBC Fibrosis Stage Mild PBC 20 F0-F1 (2-7kPa) Moderate PBC 46 F2 (7-9 kPa); <F3 Advanced PBC 45 ≥ F3 (9-17 kPa)

Genkyotex reported:

The predefined population of patients (i.e. 91 patients) with the intention to treat (ITT) population had a baseline value of 9.6 kPa or higher. Valid liver stiffness measurements (LSM) were obtained at baseline at week 24. In the 45 patients of 91 patients with baseline LSM > 9.6 kPa (the predefined value for advanced disease), median baseline LSM was 12.3 kPa for placebo, 14.1 kPa for 400mg OD, and 12.1 kPa in the 400mg BID group. Mean percent changes at week 24 were +4% for placebo, -4% for 400mg OD, and - 22% for 400mg BID (p<0.038).

Fig.1 GKT831 on Liver Stiffness in PBC

The anti-fibrotic benefit of GKT831 in these patients was an early clinical effect at 24 weeks. This is because, given the severity of the disease state, the benefits of most anti-fibrotics do not become significantly clinically/histologically evident until later time points. This preliminary data is a validation of their hypothesis. Notably, a total of 45 patients with advanced PBC disease means each of the 3 dose arms had 15 patients each, highlighting the high therapeutic responsive rate of the patients. Fig. 1 perfectively depicts the anti-fibrotic effects of GKT831 in PBC.

On AP levels, an acceptable biomarker for cholestasis. Genkyotex reported:

A statistically significant reduction in overall treatment effect was observed for AP levels (p=0.002) over the course of the treatment period. At week 24, GKT831 400mg BID achieved meaningful reductions in AP. Changes were -3% for placebo, -10% for 400mg OD, and -13% for 400mg BID (p<0.049 vs placebo). No changes were observed for total bilirubin (+11% for placebo, +5% for 400mg OD, and +15% for 400mg BID).

Actionable Events, Financials, and Risks

As to their future plans, CEO Elias Papatheodorou:

The trial results provide evidence for a potential breakthrough treatment in complex and difficult to treat fibrotic disorders. We thank participating patients, their families, and the medical teams involved in this landmark clinical trial. We are looking forward to advancing GKT831 into late stage clinical trials in PBC and other fibrotic liver diseases, like NASH and PSC. In addition, we anticipate the launch of the NIH funded Phase 2 trial of GKT831 to treat lung fibrosis in the coming months.

To accomplish any of their future clinical tasks, Genkyotex needs finances. CEO is an experienced biopharma executive having sold his former company. The next few months should reveal their plans for funding the planned clinical trials. They will need cash reserve significantly greater than $9M to successfully accomplish their clinical goals.

Genkyotex's cash reserve is expected to extend through Q1/2020. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $8.27M (presented in US$ after conversion from euro€) on Q4/2018. In Q4/2018, Genkyotex had a cash burn of $2.81M (presented in US$ after conversion from euro€) relative to Q3/2018. It has a partnership agreement with the Serum of India Institute Private Ltd. (SIIPL) valued at $170M (after conversion from Euro) and royalties.

Market Outlook

Presently, seladelpar by CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in Phase 3 PBC trial is the frontrunner based on the data from the 52-week Phase 2b study. In my opinion, GKT831 has moved one step closer to making a mark due to its anti-fibrotic effects and inclusion of patients with advanced PBC. Elafibranor’s effect at 12 weeks is important but not yet a mover and shaker in PBC, in my opinion. We need to see the clinical development plans for the pending Phase 3 trial as I alluded to previously.

The addressable market for PBC estimated at 200,000, in the US and Europe, is expected to increase. Likewise, Asia Pacific and China are expected to experience increased growth in upcoming years due to increasing awareness and high incidence of cirrhosis. With a potential lifetime treatment recommended for all PBC patients and orphan pricing, therapeutics for PBC could be lucrative for effective therapies with good safety and tolerability profiles.

