The Price Of Disappointing The Market

The tail is wagging the dog when it comes to the bond market and the Fed, and that's a difficult state of affairs for investors to accept.

This should be obvious, but over the past couple of weeks, it seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle: There is a difference between believing the Fed will cut rates and believing the Fed should cut rates.

The former (the assumption that the Fed will embark on an easing cycle starting next month) is now the consensus view and that view is enshrined in market pricing. The latter (that it's a good idea for the Fed to cut rates) is not necessarily the consensus view for a variety of reasons, not the least of which revolve around a still-tight labor market and the risk of the central bank opening itself up to allegations of politicization.

The problem is that once market pricing becomes as one-sided as it currently is, the Fed has little choice but to play along. Because that's such a flagrant example of the tail wagging the dog, it's understandably a difficult concept for regular investors to accept. Indeed, it's a bitter pill for many pros to swallow too, and I've admittedly been a bit surprised at the incredulity expressed over the past week by people who do this for a living.

By the time the June FOMC meeting rolled around last week, the prospect of Jerome Powell delivering a hawkish message was inconceivable given how crowded a bevy of popular rates trades had become. I delved into the granular details of those trades over on my site and I discussed it in more general terms on this platform. On June 17, for instance, I said the following:

For my part, I would emphasize that the idea of Powell striking an overtly hawkish tone this week in the face of current market pricing in front-end rates is almost unthinkable.

While it was still possible that Powell might fail to clear the high bar for a dovish surprise, he wouldn't have risked intentionally disappointing markets by, for example, going out of his way to push back against rate cut expectations. That's because once the market leans as hard as it was leaning into the variety of expressions documented in the first post linked above, catching those trades offsides with a decisively hawkish surprise risked sparking an unwind that would have tightened financial conditions.

That last bit is important and it's something that, while self-evident to pros, was lost on many everyday investors. As Nomura's Charlie McElligott put it, "the Fed has to be conscientious of the market-pricing such a powerful dovish outcome as any disappointment risk would see a de facto tightening of financial conditions and risk another 4Q18 tantrum scenario."

Again, this is most assuredly an example of the tail (market pricing) wagging the dog (monetary policy), but it is what it is. The crucial thing to note is that the tightening of financial conditions that would have accompanied an unwind in those trades would have then forced the Fed to lean dovish anyway, so the only excuse for not delivering on market expectations would have been a desire to avoid politicizing monetary policy, something that would have been difficult to communicate in the press conference, and impossible to convey in the statement.

So, why bring this up again? Isn't the Fed meeting over? Well, yes. But in just five weeks, the Fed will be forced to deliver on market expectations for a July cut. Not only that, but barring some kind of convincing turnaround in the incoming data or an all-clear on the trade war, the Fed will need to keep delivering through the end of the year. Although seven members now see 50bp of cuts in 2019, that isn't "enough" for markets as things currently stand.

This then raises questions about the "cost" of hawkish surprises going forward. US Treasurys are the most crowded trade on the planet according to the June installment of Bank of America's popular Global Fund Manager survey and it's safe to say traders will continue to press bets at the front-end until there's a reason not to. Unless the Fed continues to placate markets, thus reinforcing its addiction liability, there will be a hawkish surprise at some point.

Well, in a note dated Sunday, Goldman took a look at what that would likely mean for financial conditions.

The bank's initial approach to this will be familiar to the handful of people who have read their previous work on the subject, but for everyone else, just note that they look at the short end (i.e., 2-year yields) 15 minutes before and 45 minutes after FOMC announcements to measure monetary policy shocks, and then use those shocks to explain changes in long-end yields, stocks and the dollar during the equivalent 60-minute time frame. Because 10-year yields, equity prices and the dollar affect financial conditions, it's possible to derive an estimate of how much FCI tightening is engendered by a given monetary policy shock.

In the Sunday note, the bank adopts two additional approaches which take into account longer horizons in order to capture moves in the affected assets that occur the following day, and two days later. For good measure (and you can take "measure" figuratively and literally there), Goldman also draws on academic literature to incorporate moves in credit spreads. Here's the bank's conclusion, in brief (obviously, there's a ton of additional color and nuance in the full note):

Our main result is shown in Exhibit 2. We find that a 100bp policy-induced rise in the 2-year Treasury yield is typically associated with an average 100bp tightening in our US GS Financial Conditions Index. This estimate is the sum of the FCI contributions from equities, long-term bond yields and the dollar, averaging across our three estimation approaches, and from IG corporate credits spreads.

Breaking that down by component, Goldman notes that a 100bp hawkish policy shock translates to a 7% decline in stocks, an 80bp rise in 10-year yields, a 40bp widening in IG credit spreads and a 2% appreciation in the dollar.

Needless to say, none of that is what one might call "trivial." As far as I can tell, this doesn't take into account how the market is positioned headed into a give hawkish policy shock. That is, it probably doesn't fully capture the snowball effect when certain trades (in this case in rates) are as crowded as they are. Goldman acknowledges that hawkish surprises may now have "nonlinear" effects on financial conditions and posits (correctly) that the fear of nonlinearity may well be behind the Fed's penchant for not disappointing markets. The bank attempts to capture that in a series of scatterplots, but for our purposes, just note that it is impossible to capture the potential knock-on effects of a hawkish surprise when positioning is lopsided in rates and liquidity/market depth is impaired in equities.

What we do know is that the correlation between US stocks and 10-year Treasurys tends to flip when yields rise too far, too fast. Put differently, a sudden, tantrum-like spike in 10-year yields wouldn't likely be digested well by equities (we saw examples of this last year in February and October).

For their part, Goldman says that on their estimates, "the Fed would likely tighten financial conditions by 25-30bp if it were to underdeliver current bond market expectations by cutting rates this year by 50bp only."

That speaks to the point made above about how even the seven most dovish dots in the Fed's dot plot do not envision the type of easing the market is looking for. As Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic put it in a Friday note, the fact that officials who see lower rates as appropriate "only" see, at most, 50bp of cuts, suggests even dovish policymakers believe "two cuts are enough to take care of the current situation."

(Deutsche Bank)

More to the point, it could mean that nobody at the Fed views a recession as likely, but rather sees any rate cuts that are implemented in 2019 as more akin to policy "tweaks."

The question is whether traders are sympathetic to that view. If they are, then a Fed that under-delivers might not be punished too badly by the market. If they're not (i.e., if the majority of market participants believe that this time is not different and that curve inversions, trade tensions and the sheer length of the cycle presage an imminent downturn), then a Fed that under-delivers will be seen as no different from a Fed that's out of touch.

Meanwhile, 2020 is, of course, an election year. That complicates things further for obvious reasons.

The above makes the next few weeks especially important in terms of the tone struck by Fed speakers and the evolution of the incoming data in light of recent tariff escalations. This week the market will hear from Jim Bullard, who lodged the first dissent of Powell's tenure at the June meeting and also from Powell himself.

As far as the US economy goes, it continues to send maddeningly mixed messages. As the above-mentioned Kocic puts it, "the economy at the moment is in a superposition of two states — it is both booming and it is headed for a recession."

Schrödinger, anyone?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.