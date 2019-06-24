Adverum: Speculative Gene Therapy Play With In-House Capabilities Targeting The Validated And Attractive Ocular Space

Due to Adverum's in-house capabilities and clinical pipeline, I believe they are an attractive gene therapy biotech deserving of a speculative position.

Although early, there is a good reason to believe their lead clinical candidate (phase 1), AVM-022, will be successful for the lucrative Wet AMD market.

In addition to Adverum's clinical efforts, they are involved in their own novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing. This makes them a more attractive takeover target.

Gene therapy - opportunity & validation in the ocular space

The gene therapy space was subject to merger & acquisition earlier this year with the likes of Spark (ONCE) & Nightstar (NITE) being acquired. Both companies were developing gene therapies for ocular diseases. The former had developed the first FDA-approved ocular gene therapy, voretigene neparvovec-rzyl, for the treatment of patients with inherited retinal disease due to mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene. Luxturna (trade name) utilizes a recombinant adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) for delivery of the gene. It was approved after a phase 3 trial demonstrated significant improvements in vision. It validates the following:

The potential of gene therapy for genetic ocular diseases

The potential of AAV2 as an adequate vector (to deliver the gene)

The potential of therapeutic benefit from subretinal administration

The ocular space is a popular one to initially explore gene therapy for a few reasons:

A unique set of highly relevant features, conveniently combined in a single organ, have placed the eye at the forefront of gene therapy development. As a small, compartmentalized, and paired organ with excellent access both for intervention and high resolution functional and structural diagnostics, the eye benefits from the vast knowledge on the genetic basis of ocular disease in general and retinal dystrophies specifically. As multiple monogenetic causes have been identified to lead to blinding retinal disorders, there is a rich pool of potential targets for drug development.

Source: FIN

Methods of insertion

There are, in general, two methods of drug insertion. Subretinal is a more invasive method than intravitreal:

Source: FIN

Intravitreal delivery is commonly utilized:

Intravitreal (IVT) injection is a widely-used technique to deliver therapeutic agents, the most common being drugs inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factors, antibiotics and glucocorticoids.

Source: FIN

Although intravitreal delivery is preferred, it comes with several hurdles:

Requires greater concentration of drug

Requires greater volume of drug

A greater number of off-target cells will be targeted

Researchers concluded, concerning the viability of intravitreal gene therapy:

...the low transduction efficiency and considerable shedding of rAAV serotypes 2 and 8 together with the humoral immune response that follows thereafter, have been major hurdles that keep the IVT from becoming the preferred injection method for ocular gene therapy. Ongoing improvements in vector design could help overcome those limitations and potentially make IVT both safe and efficient option for gene therapy over the long run.

Source: FIN

Reviewing Adverum's ADVM-022 for Wet AMD

Gene therapy for Wet AMD would present many benefits over current treatment, including:

Current treatment requires chronic dosing

Compliance issues (and under-dosing) amongst patients having to follow up so often|questionable "real life" efficacy as a result

Uneven exposure due to frequent dosing scheduling

Discomfort on behalf of patients having to require frequent ocular injections

Current treatment involves chronic, intravitreal use of anti-vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGFs).

★ Key #1: Intravitreal delivery of anti-VEGFs is a validated therapeutic target.

Adverum's ADVM-022 for Wet AMD is delivered intravitreally.

It is of note that prior gene therapies have targeted Wet AMD via intravitreal and have failed to secure enough efficacy to be relevant. Why was this?

Several anti-VEGFA gene-therapy approaches have been tried in the past using a variety of vector systems and different anti-VEGFA transgenes.13, 14, 15, 16, 17 Unfortunately, these efforts led to limited efficacy in the clinic, likely due to a combination of issues related to the route of administration (subretinal versus IVT), vector transduction efficiency, nature of anti-VEGFA transgenes, and vector dose.

Source: MT

ADVM-022 "utilizes a novel variant of the AAVserotype 2 (AAV2) capsid as a vector for delivering and encoding aflibercept, a recombinant chimeric protein comprising the VEGFA-binding portions of the extracellular domains of human VEGFA receptors 1 and 2 and the fragment crystallizable region portion of human immunoglobulin (IgG1)."

It offers a few advantages over prior failures in this space:

validated site of administration for Wet AMD (intravitreal)

for Wet AMD (intravitreal) " improved transduction efficiency in vitro and in vivo when administered IVT compared with AAV2 when tested in rodents, non-human primates, and human retinal explants."

in vitro and in vivo when administered IVT compared with AAV2 when tested in rodents, non-human primates, and human retinal explants." "capacity of ADVM-022 to deliver persistent and pharmacologically relevant levels of aflibercept following IVT injection was evaluated in NHPs."

★ Key #2: 022 appears to provide sustained expression and efficacy of aflibercept

To put it simply, 022 is simply delivering aflibercept, an FDA-approved drug, intravitreally (validated target) by means of AAV2 (validated vector). As discussed, previous failures in this attempt were due to reasons 022 seem to have addressed.

It has an improved transduction efficiency in vitro and in vivo when administered IVT, compared with AAV2 when tested in rodents, non-human primates, and human retinal explants.

Source: MT

★ 022 Summary ★

Despite all of the positive pre-clinical signs thus far from 022, there is obviously still a chance it simply won't translate in humans or the side effects will be too much (e.g. inflammation). Adverum anticipates interim phase 1 data by the end of the year.

Investment Summary

Besides their clinical aspirations (Wet AMD, rare diseases) & partnerships, what's most encouraging about Adverum is their growing ability to manufacture vectors themselves. I believe this gives them an advantage in the field and makes them all-the-more attractive (for more partnerships; M&A).

To summarize, I believe Adverum is a solid, speculative gene therapy play for the following reasons:

AVDM-022 appears to be a promising agent for Wet AMD

Ocular gene therapy is a validated space

Adverum has its own manufacturing & development capabilities

Adverum, secondary to the point above, has many "shots on goal" & opportunities for partnerships

Adverum seems appropriately valued ($520M EV), especially versus some of its peers (think of other gene therapy companies)

Financials

As of April, there are 63,434,619 shares of Adverum trading at $11.20 (as of June 21), good for a market capitalization of ~$710M.

As of March 31, 2019, Adverum reports ~$190M in cash & investments. Adverum is also without debt (~$520M enterprise value).

It appears Adverum burns between $15M and $20M per quarter, so their cash runway should extend into 2021.

Risks

022 may not be safe or effective

022 may succumb to competitors

Adverum may dilute or take on debt to continue operation

Adverum may make strategic decisions that are poorly viewed by the investing community

An investment in Adverum, due to its speculative nature and for a variety of reasons, may result in a total loss

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.