Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Getting A Second Chance To Buy

I go over why I previously missed out on COLL and why I am not letting it pass by again.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) was going to be one of my biggest “kicking myself” stocks in my trading profession. I have a distinct memory of watching the share price hitting $9.00 at the end of October in 2017 right before Xtampza ER’s sNDA approval. I was staring right at it … knew it was a discount ... and failed to pull the trigger. Subsequently, I failed to pull the trigger after approval, and again, after it had a technical breakout. For five months I spectated COLL’s rise from $9 to $30 expecting to sell off and come back to earth. Eventually, COLL did sell off despite the growing fundamentals and outlook. Yet, I was never looking at the ticker at the right time. There was always another opportunity that had my attention and distracted me away from COLL. Present day, I believe the stars have aligned for me to finally jump aboard COLL. The fundamentals and technicals point to an opportunistic buy ahead of expected growth.

I intend to lay out my reasons why I am looking to enter a position in COLL and also address some of the downside risks going forward.

Why Am I Looking to Buy Some COLL?

I am encouraged by the company’s performance in the first quarter and their focused commitment on accelerating Xtampza ER, getting the most out of their Nucynta franchise, and looking for a new cohort of non-opioid pain products to add to their portfolio. It is this simple strategy that has kept COLL on my watch list for the past two years.

Responsible Products

Collegium Pharmaceuticals has been committed to becoming the leader in “responsible” pain management. Today, the company portfolio consists of Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER, and Nucynta IR products that are differentiated versus other opioid based drugs. The product portfolio allows the company to be active in the pain market in a period when others have decided to become absent.

Despite the ongoing litigation against many opioid pharmaceutical companies and the push to not auto-prescribe opioids for pain, I am willing to invest in an opioid that offers an abuse-deterrent option. Regardless of the push to develop and implement non-opioid products for pain, patients will still need opioid options due to their ability to rapidly cross the brain-blood barrier. Of course, there are other options, but we can't discard the need for opioids for acute pain. Especially in chronic pain, where the use of NSAIDs can have an impact on cardiac, GI, and renal tissues. Therefore, I am looking to find a company who offers differentiated opioids but isn't involved in deceiving, corrupting doctors and pushing addicting drugs ... in steps Collegium.

The company’s DETERx technology consists of microspheres that are designed to be an abuse-deterrent by resisting manipulation by breaking, crushing, chewing, and dissolving. In addition, the 12-hour extended release formula decreases the pill burn put on the patient. In Xtampza ER, oxycodone constructs ionic bonds with the inactive ingredients that allow “diffusion-controlled” measured discharge which may thwart the rapid onset of the oxycodone. Whereas with OxyContin ER, an abuser can crush the tablet which can sidestep the ER mechanism. I expect prescribers to eventually switch to a product that was designed specifically to thwart abuse rather than continue prescribing a drug that is involved in multiple lawsuits.

Growth Strategy

The company has publicized their growth strategy, which involves actively hunting late-stage assets that they consider are “innovative and differentiated.” The company has broadcasted that they are looking for “non-opioid pain programs that have the potential to generate revenue as early as 2022.” Collegium's emphasis on finding products that can work in pain specialist settings where they already have a strong presence.

As the United States attempts to battle the opioid epidemic, the need for non-opioid alternatives to pain management is going to grow. At the moment, we have several different approaches and therapies, including surgeries, steroid shots, and OTC pain meds. However, the pharmaceutical industry needs to find something that can be used for chronic pain, a non-opioid, and is an oral pill/tablet. I had high hopes for Consensi from Kitov Pharmaceuticals (KTOV), but their celecoxib/amlodipine combination is still on the sidelines. Perhaps a CBD formulation can be the answer? Whatever it is, Collegium knows the market needs an alternative to their own drugs and they are looking for the answer.

Commercial Execution

Collegium is also making the correct moves on the commercial side and the script numbers are encouraging. In the first quarter, the company reported several new payer victories that have fueled Xtampza ER’s total Q1 prescriptions to 105K, which is ~16% growth compared to Q4 and 71% over Q1 of 2018. This was the first time Xtampza ER broke 100K total prescriptions in a quarter. In addition, the company reported over 12K distinctive writers in Q1, which is an increase of 2K from Q4. This is most likely a direct result of Xtampza ER obtaining formulary wins and exclusive positions. In fact, as of June 1st, the Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp has made Xtampza ER the lone extended-release oxycodone on their formulary and even removed OxyContin. In addition, a “significant regional payer” accounting for 400K lives in the Mountain West region will do the same for Xtampza ER on July 1st.

The company’s other two products Nucynta and Nucynta ER recorded ~136K in total prescriptions in Q1, which was 10% decrease from Q4. However, the company sees the ER formulation to experience growth in 2019, with IR continuing to decline. Obviously, the company would like to see the growth outpace the decline but that is something we will have to keep an eye out for in the coming ERs.

Positive Outlook and Valuations

Collegium publicized their revenue guidance for 2019, with Xtampza expected to bring in $95M to $105M and Nucynta recording $200M to $210M. In addition, the OpEX is estimated at $125M to $135M which is about $35M less than 2018. If this plays out, we should see positive ERs for the remainder of 2019 and potentially see the company break even.

Looking at Figure 1, we can see the Street expects to record a positive EPS for 2019. In fact, it appears analysts expect the company to see an improving EPS for several years.

Figure 1: COLL Annual EPS Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Breaking even is probably the biggest step for any biotech company, seeing that only 1-in-10 actually make a profit. The company is starting to experience notable revenue growth and this is anticipated to continue for the next 7 years (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Annual Revenue Growth (Source Seeking Alpha)

Considering the charts above, I would say COLL is presenting an enticing valuation.

Charts

What do the charts say? Looking at the weekly chart (Figure 3), we can see the share price action I was referring to earlier. The stock has been trading down since its 2018 highs around $30. Now, the stock is trading around $12 per share and is starting to show an uptick in the Hull Moving Average after a recent selloff.

Figure 3: COLL Weekly (Source Trendspider)

This tells me the share price found some support around $11 and could be due for a reversal back to its previous trading range around $15 per share.

Figure 4: COLL Daily (Source Seeking Alpha)

However, the daily chart (Figure 4) is very bearish at the moment, the share price did bounce out of the oversold area on the RSI but has a long way to go before breaking the highest downtrend line around $15 and then cross the 200-day moving average around $15.55. What is the downside? I would say the $8 to $9 area has shown to be an area of support, so I will use the break of $8 to be my stop-loss.

Potential Downside Risks

The company has had a few court battles with Purdue Pharmaceuticals over patent infringement; however, it appears the two companies are still in the courts over Nucynta. Although Purdue has bigger legal battles to deal with, it appears they are not giving up on Collegium, which brings some dark clouds and legal expenses.

Another major downside risk comes from the need to find new product candidates. The company is looking for non-opioid candidates and this will require paying for the rights and then the costs to get it through the FDA. Although I do agree with the need to find fresh blood, there is a risk the company overpays for a product and/or that product doesn’t make it to the market. On the other hand, the company has to find another product candidate in order to maintain growth. If the company’s revenue starts to slow and they don’t have another product ready to hit the market, we can expect investor fallout.

My last risk comes from the unknown selloff and the "too good to be true" valuations. Although I am seeing this as an opportunity to get in at an amazing price, I have to be on guard about a continued sell-off. Perhaps the smart money is suspecting some legal issues or perhaps they are simply waiting to see how cheap COLL gets. Whatever it is, I have to be suspicious when these perfect opportunities come around.

Conclusion

Collegium believes that 2019 will be a breakthrough year for the company and the projections appear to support that belief. I am impressed by the company’s performance and I am confident that Collegium is situated to turn into the leader in responsible pain management. However, the company still needs to execute on their priorities such as leveraging their recent payer success, driving Xtampza ER sales, handling Nucynta products, and remaining focused on their growth strategy.

Is COLL a Buy? Based on the information above, I would brand COLL as a buy. The company has a unique product portfolio that is positioned to experience significant growth. In addition, the company is on the hunt for other products to contribute to their growth strategy. Finally, the projected earnings and some fundamental valuations point to a value buy. I can't remember the last time I was able to buy a company with such a cheap price-to-sales and was only a few quarters away from potentially breaking even ... probably because I have never been in this situation.

What’s my plan? I think I am going to have to pull the trigger on COLL sooner than later but I am going to have to use a small caliber of ammo. I am bit overloaded in my speculative positions but I am willing to free up some funds to get in on my white whale stock. Unfortunately, I am going to have to start small and will add to the position around earnings as long as the company continues to move toward breaking even. If the company does go green at the end of 2019, I will go full-size and will hold for at least 3 years. If the company fails to break even by Q2 of 2020, I will sell a large portion of my position and will hold the remain shares until the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not have a position in COLL, however, I may enter a long position in COLL over the next 72 hours.