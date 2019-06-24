A Once Troubled REIT Paying 8.2% Is Now Absurdly Cheap: Office Properties Income Trust Is Worth A Look

Its very low valuation makes it an attractive buy for its 8.2% dividend yield.

OPI is one of the cheapest REITs on the market, due to a troubled legacy.

Bottom Line: OPI is a well-managed and incredibly cheap REIT whose current valuation is far too low for its fundamentals, despite past problems with the company.

Introduction

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is one of the most undervalued REITs on the market, in no small part thanks to doubt of its future due to a troubled past. Before becoming OPI, the company was known as Government Properties Trust (GOV) and, despite the seeming security of a REIT focused on renting office space to the U.S. government, a combination of mismanagement by external managers RMR Group (RMR) and declining demand from the public sector made GOV unsustainable.

A merger with Select Income REIT (SIR) and a spin-off of GOV’s office properties, and OPI was born. In that transition, however, GOV shares were massively devalued, thus accelerating a trend that had plagued the company for years:

While the devaluation was well deserved, OPI looks oversold right now for a variety of reasons that I wish to address here.

Management

OPI is externally managed by The RMR Group LLC, which has underperformed in several of its clients: Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Senior Housing Properties (SNH), Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT), and, of course, OPI. To say that RMR has underperformed with its various managed REITs would be an understatement:

RMR Group is also connected to RMR Advisors, who manage a real estate focused closed-end fund, RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF). You would think a REIT CEF that can leverage the insight of REIT managers would outperform; however, that would be a wrong assumption - until very recently.

What has helped RIF in recent months has been an overall recovery in REITs, following 3 years of underperformance due to higher interest rates and thinning spreads making leverage less profitable for REITs. RMR’s properties and its CEF have been unable to adjust to this macroeconomic trend, which, fortunately, is now changing thanks to the Fed’s signaling that it will begin to cut interest rates. If we look at the lower interest rate environment of the post-recession period pre-2015, we see that RMR more than held its own against other REITs:

Thus, RMR’s REITs may be priced for the underperformance of recent years and not the outperformance of a different macroeconomic environment - although that is the kind of environment we are about to enter.

Current Valuation

Let’s delve deeper into OPI’s valuation.

While the average P/AFFO for property REITs in the U.S. with a market cap above $500 million is 41.3 (a total of 156 listed companies - source: YCharts, author), OPI’s is shockingly lower.

Is a 3.6 P/AFFO ratio warranted for this REIT? With the divestiture in mind (see below) and the fact that we have not yet anniversaried the post-GOV/SIR merger, a more conservative AFFO estimate of AFFO by annualizing last quarter’s results (itself a 28.5% decline from pre-merger numbers) still gives a 4.4 P/AFFO, with the ratio barely breaching 5 if we assume all OPI’s future sales are entirely non-productive (i.e., if the proceeds are not reinvested).

By any means, OPI’s valuation is very cheap.

Compared to RMR’s other managed REITs, OPI is even cheaper, as it has the lowest P/AFFO ratio of its peers by a wide margin.

By other metrics, OPI looks favorable.

With a current dividend coverage ratio exceeding 300% (and a 278% adjusted DCR with post-merger numbers), OPI exceeds the average DCR of 146.3% across all REITs >$500m market cap, indicating that its dividend is extremely safe, even as it streamlines its portfolio.

Portfolio

On that streamlining: OPI is in the process of selling $750 million of its properties to lower its debt ratio (a topic I address below). As of now, OPI retains 212 properties in 38 states.

Source: OPI

Breaking down its geographical exposure, we see that OPI has a particular concentration in Virginia, Texas, and California, confirming that its exposure to government properties remains the case:

This exposure to government agencies remains a risk, although it should be stressed that this is counterbalanced by strong private sector demand in these three states, all of which have robust population growth.

On a per-property basis, 11 states have one property (including New Hampshire), while Virginia has the most properties:

Again, the large concentration in government-heavy areas indicates OPI has retained GOV’s portfolio focus despite the pace of its divestiture, which remains a risk.

However, there is another factor to consider that offsets this risk. In addition to demographic trends, OPI is surprisingly under-exposed to very large properties that can be difficult to rent and remain vacant for long periods of time. In fact, on an average square-feet per property basis, we find that OPI’s most concentrated investments are relatively small portions of its portfolio in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Illinois, and Alabama:

This is because of the large footprint of OPI’s two Pennsylvania properties: 8800 Tinicum Boulevard in Philadelphia and 501 Ridge Avenue in Hanover.

The Philadelphia building is currently occupied by PNC Bank, where (judging from its location in an office park near an airport) it is most likely used for back-office duties such as accounting and data management.

Source: OPI

The Hanover property, a logistics depot, is currently occupied by a 90-year-old book printing company.

Similar large properties result in the massive square footage in NH, IL, and AL, but these are the exception and not the norm for OPI, who have focused predominately on smaller office space, with 82% of the portfolio focused in buildings with 222,609 square feet or less:

Source: data from OPI, author

A bet on OPI is mostly on smaller and more urban office properties, which should in theory be a favorable concentration to market demand.

Debt Load

With a 1.68 debt-to-equity ratio, OPI is close to the average debt load for other REITs (average of 1.32), while debt is falling by 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. This exceeds asset declines of 5.9%, indicating a slowly improving debt-to-equity ratio.

In terms of debt servicing, the vast majority of OPI’s debt is senior unsecured notes:

Source: SEC Edgar, author

Looking closer at these debts, we see that about 15-16% is coming due this year and next year, with 25% due in 2022 and about 15-16% due in 2024, 2025, and 2046:

Source: OPI, SEC Edgar

With an average interest cost of 4.4%, OPI’s debtload is far from onerous currently, and with a net NOI margin of 59.7% on current properties as of the company's last earnings result, it is clear that the company can use leverage effectively even at higher rates. However, given recent indications from the bond market and from the Fed itself that the central bank intends to cut interest rates, it seems likely that OPI's ability to profit from leverage will increase in the future, despite the market not pricing this likelihood in.

Occupancy And NOI

With same property occupancy of 89.6% versus 92.7% a year ago, occupancy rates are not terribly impressive at the moment, but new leases are earning a 12.8% higher average rent, indicating a churn that should incrementally improve capitalization rates over the long term. That should also help OPI improve its ROI on future leverage, especially if interest rates fall.

NOI of $52.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 was 30% of total rental income, adjusting for properties acquired by SIR. Excluding SIR properties, same-property NOI fell 2% year-over-year, as a result of a decline in occupancy.

Source: OPI, SEC Edgar

While a decline in occupancy is worrisome, the relatively low decline is handsomely compensated for in the low P/AFFO ratio. Ideally, OPI will sell its most underperforming properties to raise occupancy rates, and this should be a focus of attention for investors in the next few quarters.

Conclusion

While OPI and debt markets are in a major transitory phase, the market has priced OPI for a market that is quickly becoming history. Its very low P/AFFO ratio and strong income generation indicate that it is far underpriced for its potential, and investors should consider an investment in the REIT before its price rises to compensate for its strong AFFO potential and likelihood of a higher return on leverage and better NOI, even after SIR’s acquisitions and future sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.